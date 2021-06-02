Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 – Live coverage

Refresh

Kwiatkowski is going very well. He sets a time of 9:30 for third-quickest.

Bjerg's time of 9:38 is good for fourth at the 7.5km checkpoint.

Eighth place for Godon over the line. He lost time in the second part of the stage.

He leads by over half a minute.

21:53 for Vingegaard! Easily the quickest man so far.

Craddock goes 9:30 at the checkpoint for second as Vingegaard comes to the line. He's quick.

Lawson Craddock, Brent Bookwalter, Michał Kwiatkowski and Mikkel Bjerg are all out on course at the moment.

Dylan Van Baarle had a good second part of the course to rise from 11th to sixth with a time of 22:49.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) now quickest at the checkpoint. His time of 9:26 is 14 seconds up on Haga's time. Dorian Godon (AG2R Citroën) goes second, 10 seconds slower.

22:56 for Gesink at the finish. He's fifth quickest, 28 seconds down on Sweeny.

Sam Bennett linked with move to Ineos Grenadiers Irish rider on the market, with the British team and Bora-Hansgrohe in the running (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Reto Hollenstein is at 9:46 at the checkpoint. That's good for fifth quickest so far.

Chad Haga crosses the line and he's third with a time of 22:37.

Arkéa-Samsic's Laurent Pichon has put in a similar time to start off, too.

Will Barta and Robert Gesink have both put in top 10 times at the checkpoint. They're 14 and 15 seconds down on Sweeny, though.

We'll see what Haga can do next...

22-year-old Sweeny has gone top of the leaderboards! A 22:28 for the Australian who made the step up from Lotto's development team this season.

Groupama-FDJ's Kevin Geniets second fastest at the finish with a 22:47. It seems like riders are saving themselves a little for the second half of their effort – he was sixth at the checkpoint.

23:18 for Andrey Amador at the finish. That's a top effort to go third fastest.

How many wheelsets does a team take to a three-week Grand Tour? Cyclingnews talks wheels with mechanics from Team Qhubeka Assos

Chad Haga (Team DSM) has equalled Černy at the checkpoint. 9:40 for the American.

Lotto Soudal youngster Harry Sweeny has set a strong time at the checkpoint. He's second-quickest at 9:41.

Černy's 22:57 sees him the first man under 23 minutes, but Martin has blown that away with a time of 22:35! Mullen is third at the moment on 23:22.

The Portuguese rider was 24 seconds down at the checkpoint so we should be looking at sub-23 minutes from Černy and co.

Oliveira is first to finish today. He sets a time of 23:24.

Tony Martin has set a time of 9:41, while Mullen is at 9:47.

I must've glossed over Josef Černý's name among the early runners. He's out on the course now and a very strong time trialist as he showed with three top-six placings and a solo breakaway win at the Giro last year. He's quickest at the intermediate checkpoint after 7.5 kilometres with a time of 9:40.

Critérium du Dauphiné contenders face TT 'with lots of variation' Geraint Thomas and Brandon McNulty among favourites for 'typical Dauphiné TT' (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former four-time world time trial champion Tony Martin starts his effort.

Check here for the full list of start times – Critérium du Dauphiné 2021 stage 4 start times

The biggest names will be setting off in the final hour of action, though. Miguel Ángel López 15:07, Richie Porte 15:11, Tao Geoghegan Hart 15:17, Nairo Quintana 15:18, David Gaudu 15:22, Steven Kruijswijk 15:29, Geraint Thomas 15:31, Lukas Pöstlberger 15:38.

The first few riders are already out on course, with UAE Team Emirates' Ivo Oliveira the first man off. Trek-Segafredo's Ryan Mullen is setting off now. He should set the running early on.

👋 Bonjour Firminy !⏱ Jour de chrono sur le #Dauphiné ! 🤩⏱ It’s ITT day on the #Dauphiné! pic.twitter.com/4LlO9msgWCJune 2, 2021 See more

It'll be a tough day out for the riders with several hills and rises to contend with. There's a 700-metre, five per cent climb just after five kilometres in, another two-kilometres, 4.4 per cent hill through the mid-stage checkpoint, a one-kilometre, 3.9 per cent hill after 13 kilometres, and then a rise to the line which averages four per cent over the final 1.4 kilometres.

As the only time trial in the race, today should be a decisive GC day despite the relatively short length. It's the first chance in the race to get a look at how the big contenders are faring ahead of the mountain stages to come.