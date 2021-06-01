Critérium du Dauphiné 2021 stage 4 start times

Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the leader's jersey after stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

The standings of the Critérium du Dauphiné are due for a shake-up with the 16.4-kilometre individual time trial from Firminy to Roche-La Molière on stage 4 set to obe the first major test for the overall contenders.

Current race leader Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) heads into the stage with the advantage of being the last rider down the ramp but will be facing a major challenge to his yellow jersey.

He has only two seconds over Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) after the Italian's victory on stage 3, but the Austrian will be looking further down the overall standings for who could wrest the jersey from his shoulders.

Tour of Flanders winner Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who also won the Volta ao Algarve time trial of a similar length in May, is perhaps the closest contender, at 23 seconds - one second ahead of a large group of rivals including Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers).

The rolling route will be one for the climbers to limit their losses, with riders like Miguel Ángel López (Movistar), Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) looking to keep Thomas and teammate Richie Porte within reach.

Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) kicks the stage off at 13:17 CDT while the block of GC contenders begins heading off at 15:11 CDT with Porte, Thomas at 15:31 and Pöstlberger wrapping up the stage with a 15:38 start.

