Trending

Critérium du Dauphiné 2021 stage 4 start times

By

Oliveira, Pöstlberger on opposite ends of time trial grid

Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the leader's jersey after stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the leader's jersey after stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The standings of the Critérium du Dauphiné are due for a shake-up with the 16.4-kilometre individual time trial from Firminy to Roche-La Molière on stage 4 set to obe the first major test for the overall contenders.

Current race leader Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) heads into the stage with the advantage of being the last rider down the ramp but will be facing a major challenge to his yellow jersey.

He has only two seconds over Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) after the Italian's victory on stage 3, but the Austrian will be looking further down the overall standings for who could wrest the jersey from his shoulders.

Tour of Flanders winner Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who also won the Volta ao Algarve time trial of a similar length in May, is perhaps the closest contender, at 23 seconds - one second ahead of a large group of rivals including Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers).

The rolling route will be one for the climbers to limit their losses, with riders like Miguel Ángel López (Movistar), Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) looking to keep Thomas and teammate Richie Porte within reach.

Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) kicks the stage off at 13:17 CDT while the block of GC contenders begins heading off at 15:11 CDT with Porte, Thomas at 15:31 and Pöstlberger wrapping up the stage with a 15:38 start. 

Follow all the action live on Cyclingnews with reports, news and analysis to follow.

Critérium du Dauphiné 2021 stage 4 start times
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 13:17:00
2Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:18:00
3Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 13:19:00
4Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13:20:00
5Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 13:21:00
6Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13:22:00
7Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 13:23:00
8Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 13:24:00
9Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 13:25:00
10Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13:26:00
11Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 13:27:00
12Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 13:28:00
13Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 13:29:00
14Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 13:30:00
15William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13:31:00
16Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo 13:32:00
17Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 13:33:00
18Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 13:34:00
19Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 13:35:00
20Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 13:36:00
21Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:37:00
22Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 13:38:00
23Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 13:39:00
24Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13:40:00
25Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:41:00
26Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 13:42:00
27Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13:43:00
28Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 13:44:00
29Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13:45:00
30Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 13:46:00
31William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 13:47:00
32Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 13:48:00
33Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 13:49:00
34Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 13:50:00
35Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:51:00
36Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 13:52:00
37Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 13:53:00
38Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13:54:00
39Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13:55:00
40Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 13:56:00
41Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:57:00
42Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 13:58:00
43Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 13:59:00
44Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 14:00:00
45Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 14:01:00
46Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 14:02:00
47Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 14:03:00
48Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 14:04:00
49Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:05:00
50Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 14:06:00
51Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 14:07:00
52Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 14:08:00
53Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:09:00
54Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 14:10:00
55Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 14:11:00
56Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:12:00
57Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:13:00
58Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 14:14:00
59Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 14:15:00
60Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 14:16:00
61Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 14:17:00
62Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 14:18:00
63Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 14:19:00
64Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 14:20:00
65Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 14:21:00
66Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 14:22:00
67Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 14:23:00
68Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 14:24:00
69Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 14:25:00
70Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 14:26:00
71Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 14:27:00
72Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 14:28:00
73Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos 14:29:00
74Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 14:30:00
75Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 14:31:00
76Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 14:32:00
77Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:33:00
78Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 14:34:00
79Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 14:35:00
80Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:36:00
81Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 14:37:00
82Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 14:38:00
83Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 14:39:00
84Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 14:40:00
85Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 14:41:00
86Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:42:00
87Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 14:43:00
88Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:44:00
89Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 14:45:00
90Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 14:46:00
91José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 14:47:00
92Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 14:48:00
93Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 14:49:00
94Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 14:50:00
95Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 14:51:00
96Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 14:52:00
97Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 14:53:00
98Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 14:54:00
99Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:55:00
100Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 14:56:00
101Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 14:57:00
102Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:58:00
103Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 14:59:00
104Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 15:00:00
105Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 15:01:00
106Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 15:02:00
107Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:03:00
108Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 15:04:00
109Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:05:00
110Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 15:06:00
111Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 15:07:00
112Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 15:08:00
113Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 15:09:00
114Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 15:10:00
115Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 15:11:00
116Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 15:12:00
117Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 15:13:00
118Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 15:14:00
119Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15:15:00
120Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 15:16:00
121Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15:17:00
122Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 15:18:00
123Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 15:19:00
124Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 15:20:00
125Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 15:21:00
126David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:22:00
127Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:23:00
128Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 15:24:00
129Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 15:25:00
130Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 15:26:00
131Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 15:27:00
132Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 15:28:00
133Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 15:29:00
134Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 15:30:00
135Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15:31:00
136Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:32:00
137Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 15:33:00
138Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15:34:00
139Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 15:35:00
140Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 15:36:00
141Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 15:37:00
142Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:38:00