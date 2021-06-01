Critérium du Dauphiné 2021 stage 4 start times
By Cyclingnews
Oliveira, Pöstlberger on opposite ends of time trial grid
The standings of the Critérium du Dauphiné are due for a shake-up with the 16.4-kilometre individual time trial from Firminy to Roche-La Molière on stage 4 set to obe the first major test for the overall contenders.
Current race leader Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) heads into the stage with the advantage of being the last rider down the ramp but will be facing a major challenge to his yellow jersey.
He has only two seconds over Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) after the Italian's victory on stage 3, but the Austrian will be looking further down the overall standings for who could wrest the jersey from his shoulders.
Tour of Flanders winner Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who also won the Volta ao Algarve time trial of a similar length in May, is perhaps the closest contender, at 23 seconds - one second ahead of a large group of rivals including Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers).
The rolling route will be one for the climbers to limit their losses, with riders like Miguel Ángel López (Movistar), Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) looking to keep Thomas and teammate Richie Porte within reach.
Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) kicks the stage off at 13:17 CDT while the block of GC contenders begins heading off at 15:11 CDT with Porte, Thomas at 15:31 and Pöstlberger wrapping up the stage with a 15:38 start.
Follow all the action live on Cyclingnews with reports, news and analysis to follow.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|13:17:00
|2
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:18:00
|3
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|13:19:00
|4
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13:20:00
|5
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|13:21:00
|6
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13:22:00
|7
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|13:23:00
|8
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|13:24:00
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|13:25:00
|10
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13:26:00
|11
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|13:27:00
|12
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
|13:28:00
|13
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|13:29:00
|14
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|13:30:00
|15
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:31:00
|16
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo
|13:32:00
|17
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|13:33:00
|18
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|13:34:00
|19
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|13:35:00
|20
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|13:36:00
|21
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:37:00
|22
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|13:38:00
|23
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|13:39:00
|24
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13:40:00
|25
|Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:41:00
|26
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|13:42:00
|27
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:43:00
|28
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|13:44:00
|29
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13:45:00
|30
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|13:46:00
|31
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|13:47:00
|32
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|13:48:00
|33
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|13:49:00
|34
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:50:00
|35
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:51:00
|36
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|13:52:00
|37
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|13:53:00
|38
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13:54:00
|39
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:55:00
|40
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:56:00
|41
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:57:00
|42
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|13:58:00
|43
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|13:59:00
|44
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|14:00:00
|45
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|14:01:00
|46
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|14:02:00
|47
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14:03:00
|48
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|14:04:00
|49
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:05:00
|50
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|14:06:00
|51
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:07:00
|52
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|14:08:00
|53
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:09:00
|54
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|14:10:00
|55
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|14:11:00
|56
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:12:00
|57
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:13:00
|58
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|14:14:00
|59
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14:15:00
|60
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|14:16:00
|61
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|14:17:00
|62
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
|14:18:00
|63
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|14:19:00
|64
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|14:20:00
|65
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|14:21:00
|66
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14:22:00
|67
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
|14:23:00
|68
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|14:24:00
|69
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|14:25:00
|70
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|14:26:00
|71
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|14:27:00
|72
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:28:00
|73
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
|14:29:00
|74
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14:30:00
|75
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|14:31:00
|76
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|14:32:00
|77
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:33:00
|78
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14:34:00
|79
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|14:35:00
|80
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:36:00
|81
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|14:37:00
|82
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|14:38:00
|83
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|14:39:00
|84
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14:40:00
|85
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|14:41:00
|86
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:42:00
|87
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|14:43:00
|88
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:44:00
|89
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14:45:00
|90
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|14:46:00
|91
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:47:00
|92
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|14:48:00
|93
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14:49:00
|94
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:50:00
|95
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:51:00
|96
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|14:52:00
|97
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14:53:00
|98
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|14:54:00
|99
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:55:00
|100
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|14:56:00
|101
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14:57:00
|102
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:58:00
|103
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|14:59:00
|104
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15:00:00
|105
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|15:01:00
|106
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|15:02:00
|107
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:03:00
|108
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|15:04:00
|109
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:05:00
|110
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|15:06:00
|111
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|15:07:00
|112
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|15:08:00
|113
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|15:09:00
|114
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|15:10:00
|115
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:11:00
|116
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|15:12:00
|117
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|15:13:00
|118
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|15:14:00
|119
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:15:00
|120
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|15:16:00
|121
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:17:00
|122
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|15:18:00
|123
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:19:00
|124
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|15:20:00
|125
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|15:21:00
|126
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:22:00
|127
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:23:00
|128
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|15:24:00
|129
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|15:25:00
|130
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|15:26:00
|131
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|15:27:00
|132
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|15:28:00
|133
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|15:29:00
|134
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|15:30:00
|135
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:31:00
|136
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:32:00
|137
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15:33:00
|138
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15:34:00
|139
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:35:00
|140
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|15:36:00
|141
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|15:37:00
|142
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:38:00
