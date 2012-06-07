Welcome to our live coverage of stage four of the 2012 Criterium du Dauphine. It's an individual time trial today and for a race that isn't a grand tour it's quite a long one to boot - 53km in all. Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins, who leads the overall GC by a slender one second, is renowned as a good time trialist. He is last out today and will be confident of remaining in yellow tonight. But you never know in these situations and the weather can always play a part.

We join the stage just in time to see the top 50 riders in the overall GC set out for this 53km ITT. Here's a reminder of how things stood this morning after three stages and the prologue: TOP TEN OVERALL GC 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 13:07:55

2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01

3 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02

4 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team

5 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:04

6 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team

7 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:05

8 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:06

9 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team

10 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:07

And here's the start times for those top ten riders in the GC (all times BST): 14:15 Bradley Wiggins (Sky Procycling)

14:13 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team)

14:11 Andriy Grivko (Astana Pro Team)

14.09 Carlos Barredo (Rabobank Cycling Team)

14:07 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

14:05 Paul Martens (Rabobank Cycling Team)

14:03 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

14:01 Jérôme Coppel (Saur-Sojasun)

13:59 Andrey Amador (Movistar Team)

13:57 Richie Porte Sky Procycling

With today's course measuring 53km - a long ITT for a race that isn't a grand tour - we could see some big gaps in times posted and as a result a big swing in some of the GC positions.

No surprise to see Luke Durbridge setting the early pace. The Orica-GreenEdge rider is a time trial whizz kid, as he proved over a shorter distance by winning the prologue on Sunday.

In fact, as you can see from our graphics, Durbridge is fastest over all timed sectors so far this afternoon.

Team Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen has just completed the course in a time of 1:05:51. That's just over a minute behind Durbridge and puts him into second place. All this just a few hours after he won stage three.

Well there's a turn up. There's someone quicker than Durbridge at last. It's only for the first sector, but let's keep our eye on Rabobank's Wilco Kelderman, who has made the fastest start to the day so far...

The wind is definitely a factor here. Hearing reports that Saxo Bank rider Jonathan Cantwell was hit by a flying tree branch earlier on.

Not a good day for Andy Schleck. Last year's Tour de France runner-up finished over nine minutes down on Durbridge and is set to tumble down the GC even further. The RadioShack-Nissan rider went into the winter vowing to improve his time trialing but looks as far off the pace as ever. That said, as he discusses here, he did have an interrupted preparation for this race.

Schleck's cause was not helped either by a crash, but nine minutes is still an awfully big deficit. With over 100km of TT at this year's Tour de France, his chance is looking slim with three weeks until the start.

Here's a what Schleck's boss Johan Bruyneel said on Twitter: @JohanBruyneel: Bad luck for @andy_schleck in today's time trial. Nasty crash after 12kms. Physical damage not too bad though.

We're into the top ten riders of the GC now. Porte, Amador and Coppel are all on the roads. Roads that, incidentally, aren't looking like the smoothest I've ever seen.

OK. Sky have shone in the last few minutes. First up, Kanstantsin Sivtsov pushes his teammate Boasson Hagen into third overall with a scorching time of 1:05:41. And then Michael Rogers matches Durbridge's second-best time of the day for the opening sector.

Big roar for Tour de France champion Cadel Evans as he gets underway. He'll need to be at his very best to overtake Wiggins today, but his time trial skills are a slightly underrated part of his make up.

And Wiggins, the race leader and defending champion, is off and away.

Evans' BMC teammate Tejay Van Garderen has just taken second spot overall in a time of 1:05:40. Durbridge still leads.

And we have three new entrants into the top five for the first sector: Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) is 2nd; Andrei Amador (Movistar) is 3rd; and David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) is into 5th

And just as I write that, Sylvain Chavanel beats all of them with a scorching fastest opening sector of the day: 20:21

Evans looking strong so far. Pretty aggressive start by the Australian.

NEW FASTEST TIME: Kelderman takes the lead, 12 seconds faster than Durbridge. He very nearly crashed on the final bend because he was pushing so far. Fearless from the 21-year-old Dutchman.

Reigning world time trial champion Tony Martin is second fastest now through sector one.

Rabobank have had an fairly disappointing season overall but there's no doubt that with young talent like Kelderman in their squad, their future looks bright. But will their riders hang around long enough for the potential to be fulfilled? Or are they the Arsenal FC of the UCI Pro Tour?

Evans and Wiggins have flown through sector one. Wiggins six seconds quicker than his main GC rival. Both men riding well and are in the top five overall for that first sector.

Chris Froome continues Sky's good progress today by moving up to second overall in a time of 1:04:45.

Great Britain's David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) is a dangerous time trialist when everything falls right for him. He's just raced through the second checkpoint in fourth place and can't be ruled out of a challenge for the stage win in this kind of mood.

NEW FASTEST TIME: Michael Rogers (Team Sky) is the new leader after shaving 14 seconds off Kelderman's time

Cadel Evans identified Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol) as a potential Tour de France rival earlier in the week, as you can read here. The Belgian has just crossed the line fifth fastest here.

Tony Martin now fastest through sector two, Chavanel third. But Martin 25 seconds quicker than anyone else. His wheels are on fire.

The top ten in the GC before today are now entering the crucial last 15km, which have sorted the men from the boys in ITT terms this afternoon.

Wiggins can now see Evans up the road. It looks like he has taken a fair chunk out of his rival on this second sector. We'll know in a minute or two.

Wow. Wiggins crosses the second checkpoint in the fastest time - a full 36 seconds ahead of Martin. A jaw-dropping performance. Can he keep it up for the last 13km?

NEW FASTEST TIME: Martin takes the lead in a time of 1:03:46 - 37 seconds faster than anyone else. So far.

Wiggins edging closer and closer to Evans' wheel. Is he actually going to catch him?

Evans 7th fastest at finish

Wiggins wins, a huge 33 seconds clear of Martin. He'll have a healthy lead in the GC

TOP 10 FINISHERS - STAGE 4 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:03:12

2 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:34

3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:11

4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:26

5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:33

6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling

7 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:38

8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:43

9 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:51

10 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:54

TOP 10 GC AFTER STAGE 4 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 14:11:07

2 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:38

3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:20

4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:38

5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:44

6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:45

7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:48

8 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:00

9 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:02

10 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:02:18

Brilliant performance there by Wiggins, seizing control of the stage and the overall GC with three stages left to go. He will be hopeful of following in the footsteps of Miguel Indurain, Lance Armstrong and Alejandro Valverde, all of whom were back-to-back winners of this race in the last 20 years. I guess the big question from such a dominant display is "Is he peaking too soon?" Today he looked a million dollars, but can he maintain this level all the way to the climax of the Tour in Paris on July 22? As we saw, he nearly caught Evans. How much will the Australian be fazed by this in the coming months? Fully fit or not fully fit, it was a comprehensive defeat for the BMC man. It was a great day for Sky, with three riders in the top ten, and for Great Britain, who matched that feat. Elsewhere, Kelderman offered further evidence that he might be the real deal. For full reaction, photos and results as we get them, click here. And join us again tomorrow for stage 5, when I'll once again be on live duty.