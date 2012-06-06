Andy Schleck reveals he was treated for knee problems in May

Image 1 of 4 Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Thumbs up from Andy Schleck on the stage 4 start line. (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 4 Andy Schleck was awarded the yellow jersey for winning the 2010 Tour de France at a ceremony in his hometown. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 4 Andy Schleck (Radioshack-Nissan) in the start house (Image credit: Sirotti)

Andy Schleck has disclosed that knee problems have affected his form, and that he was in fact treated at a clinic in Switzerland for three days last month. So it is “not surprising” that he is behind in the Critérium du Dauphiné, he said.

While checking out the Alpine stages of the Tour de France last month, the younger Schleck developed knee problems. Team RadioShack-Nissan decided not to take any chances and sent him to a clinic in Basel, run by one of the team doctors. He was there for three days for treatment and rest.

In all, he lost a week of training. “Therefore it is not surprising that I am behind the competition in the Dauphiné,” he told De Telegraaf. “Of course I would prefer to show a better condition, but if you look at the preparations, it makes sense.

“I think that I have gotten better over the past three days. I don't feel the panic which some other people feel because I was dropped in the first stage. I'm not panicking.”

Neither is his boss, Johan Bruyneel. "He literally told me: 'do not panic, I'll be ready for the Tour'. I believe him. He’s been there in the past. I just hope that he is not on the back foot heading into the Tour,” he told Nieuwsblad.be.

Schleck lost over three minutes on the first stage of the Dauphiné and just under two minutes in Tuesday's second stage. His main rivals for the Tour de France title, Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Cadel Evans (BMC) are currently first and second overall, with only one second dividing them.