Trending

Lepisto beats Vos to win Crescent Vargarda

Finnish champion takes bunch sprint after aggressive finale

Image 1 of 46

Tetiana Riabchenko (Lensworld-Kuota)

Tetiana Riabchenko (Lensworld-Kuota)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 46

Yes! Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla) celebrates

Yes! Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla) celebrates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 46

Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla) on top step of the podium

Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla) on top step of the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 46

Crescent Vargarda winner Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla)

Crescent Vargarda winner Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 46

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig leads the Womens WorldTour young rider classification

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig leads the Womens WorldTour young rider classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 46

Anna van der Breggen continues to lead the WorldTour rankings

Anna van der Breggen continues to lead the WorldTour rankings
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 46

Moniek Tenniglo (WM3 Pro Cycling)

Moniek Tenniglo (WM3 Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 46

Grace Brown (Australia)

Grace Brown (Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 46

Lisa Klein (Cervelo-Bigla)

Lisa Klein (Cervelo-Bigla)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 46

Demmy Druyts (Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx)

Demmy Druyts (Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 46

Sabrina Stultiens (Team Sunweb)

Sabrina Stultiens (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 46

Silvia Valsecchi (BePink Cogeas)

Silvia Valsecchi (BePink Cogeas)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 46

Lotta Lepisto celebrates her victory

Lotta Lepisto celebrates her victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 46

Gracie Elvin (Orica-Scott)

Gracie Elvin (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 46

Annelies Dom (Lotto Soudal Ladies)

Annelies Dom (Lotto Soudal Ladies)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 46

Mieke Kröger (Canyon SRAM)

Mieke Kröger (Canyon SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 46

Gene Bates is the Orica-Scott DS

Gene Bates is the Orica-Scott DS
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 46

Nina Kessler (Hitec Products)

Nina Kessler (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 46

Chantal Blaak rode a strong race

Chantal Blaak rode a strong race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 46

Kasia Niewiadoma crosses the line

Kasia Niewiadoma crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 46

Lotta Lepisto smiles as she realises she's about to win

Lotta Lepisto smiles as she realises she's about to win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 46

Jessica Allen races through the cars

Jessica Allen races through the cars
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 46

The top three plus the WorldTour leader and under 23 classification leader

The top three plus the WorldTour leader and under 23 classification leader
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 46

The podium finishers at Crescent Vargarda

The podium finishers at Crescent Vargarda
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 46

Giorgia Bronzini takes a look at her break companions

Giorgia Bronzini takes a look at her break companions
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 46

Christine Majerus for Boels Dolmans and Nicole Hanselmann for Cervelo Bigla

Christine Majerus for Boels Dolmans and Nicole Hanselmann for Cervelo Bigla
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 46

The peloton was reduced drastically in the final laps

The peloton was reduced drastically in the final laps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 46

The breakaway led by Amanda Spratt

The breakaway led by Amanda Spratt
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 46

Chantal Blaak got into the break for Boels Dolmans

Chantal Blaak got into the break for Boels Dolmans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 46

Amanda Spratt in the breakaway

Amanda Spratt in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 46

World champion Amalie Dideriksen

World champion Amalie Dideriksen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 46

A debrief for the Orica-Scott team after the race

A debrief for the Orica-Scott team after the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 46

Lotta Lepisto wins Crescent Vargarda

Lotta Lepisto wins Crescent Vargarda
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 46

Lizzie Deignan heads to the start

Lizzie Deignan heads to the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 46

An Orica-Scott mechanic gets the rider's bikes ready

An Orica-Scott mechanic gets the rider's bikes ready
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 46

Signing some autographs ahead of the race

Signing some autographs ahead of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 46

Canyon_SRAM is presented to the crowd

Canyon_SRAM is presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 46

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans)

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 46

Marianne Vos wears her new European champs kit

Marianne Vos wears her new European champs kit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 46

WM3 Pro Cycling is presented to the crowd

WM3 Pro Cycling is presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 46

Some last-minute adjustments

Some last-minute adjustments
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 46

Race notes on your stem are important

Race notes on your stem are important
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 46

Gracie Elvin focused ahead of the race

Gracie Elvin focused ahead of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 46

Amanda Spratt sits on the front of the peloton

Amanda Spratt sits on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 46

Amy Pieters in the peloton

Amy Pieters in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 46

Christine Majerus on the front on one of the gravel sectors

Christine Majerus on the front on one of the gravel sectors
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla) upgraded her second place from 12 months ago into victory as she beat Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) to win the Crescent Vargarda WorldTour race. Team Sunweb's Leah Kirchmann claimed third place.

Sunweb's Ellen van Dijk led the extremely reduced peloton into the final corner, laying down the immense power she possesses and pulling out a slight advantage on the other riders. However, with 100 metres to go, Van Dijk’s former teammate and newly crowned European champion Vos had pegged the gap and streamed past her.

Vos has been on a strong run of form since missing the summer’s racing with a broken collarbone, but she ran out of steam before the line and last year’s runner-up Lepisto came by to take her third WorldTour victory of the season.

The sprinters did not get an easy ride with an aggressive race throughout that saw a strong group of 11 riders breakaway early. The group, which went clear in the opening 10 kilometres, consisted of riders from several of the big teams, including two-time World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-High5), Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott), Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolamsn), Lisa Klein (Cervelo-Bigla) and Sabrina Stultiens (Team Sunweb). The group worked well together and held a lead of more than two minutes on the peloton, but began fracturing and attacking as the peloton closed in on them towards the end of the larger loop.

Bronzini, Blaak, Spratt, Stultiens and Canyon-SRAM’s Alexis Ryan formed an alliance, distancing their former break companions. They were too strong to be allowed to get too far up the road and by the climb of Hägrunga, the peloton had them in their sights. As the break was brought back, the peloton blew apart, leaving an elite group of fewer than 30 riders remaining.

With some serious numbers in the bunch, Boels Dolmans elected to make the final laps of the local circuit an intense experience for all. The climb played a crucial role, with Lizzie Deignan, Megan Guarnier and Anna van der Breggen all putting in large efforts on the short but steep ascent. Amy Pieters also had a go and held a lead for some time, but there were too many teams interested in keeping the group together with Cervelo Bigla, Team Sunweb and WM3 Pro Cycling all helping to pull the group back up to the attackers.

Lepistö was wise to Boels Dolmans' tactics and went clear at one point with a group that contained two of their riders, but once again it came back together. The attacks continued to fly right into the final kilometre, and it was only the sight of the final corner that focused the mind on the sprint. Despite attacking in the final kilometres, Lepistö had the legs to surge past Vos in the final metres to take the title. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3:29:54
2Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
3Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
5Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
7Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
8Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
9Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
10Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
11Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
12Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
13Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
14Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
15Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
16Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
17Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
18Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
19Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
20Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
21Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
22Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
23Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
24Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
25Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
26Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
27Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
28Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
29Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
30Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
31Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini0:00:08
32Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
33Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:11
34Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:14
35Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:59
36Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:07
37Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
38Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:34
39Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
40Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
41Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
42Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
43Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway0:03:54
44Jessica Pratt (Aus) Australia
45Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
46Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
47Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
48Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
49Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden
50Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
51Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
52Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Veloconcept Women
53Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) BePink Cogeas
54Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota
55Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Giusta
56Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Australia
57Georgia Williams (NZl) Orica Scott Women
58Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
59Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
60Julie Solvang (Nor) Norway0:05:24
61Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto Giusta
62Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
63Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden0:09:00
64Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
65Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
66Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
67Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
68Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
69Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
70Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
71Nathalie Bex (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
72Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
73Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
74Julia Karlsson (Swe) Sweden
75Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
76Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
77Ida Erngren (Swe) Sweden
78Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
79Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
80Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
81Grace Brown (Aus) Australia
82Lisen Hockings (Aus) Australia
83Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
84Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
85Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
86Severine Eraud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
87Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
88Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
89Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
90Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
91Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
92Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
93Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas
94Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women
95Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
96Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
97Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
98Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
99Anna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
100Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
101Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink Cogeas
102Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
103Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
104Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Col) Servetto Giusta
105Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
106Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
107Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
108Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFLouisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
DNFSilvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas
DNFKatia Ragusa (Ita) BePink Cogeas
DNFUrša Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFSheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFMalgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFMarta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFAlice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFAnna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFCoralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFCharlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
DNFThea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFBryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
DNFAmelie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals
DNFElise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFIsabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFIngrid Moe (Nor) Norway
DNFMalin Eriksen (Nor) Norway
DNFLine Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Norway
DNFJessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
DNFJennifer Mariana Cesar Salazar (Ven) Servetto Giusta
DNFAntri Christoforou (Cyp) Servetto Giusta
DNFAlice Gasparini (Ita) Servetto Giusta
DNFFrida Knutsson (Swe) Sweden
DNFEmmy Thelberg (Swe) Sweden
DNFJulie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
DNFSarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
DNSLucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women

Latest on Cyclingnews