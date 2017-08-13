Lepisto beats Vos to win Crescent Vargarda
Finnish champion takes bunch sprint after aggressive finale
Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla) upgraded her second place from 12 months ago into victory as she beat Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) to win the Crescent Vargarda WorldTour race. Team Sunweb's Leah Kirchmann claimed third place.
Sunweb's Ellen van Dijk led the extremely reduced peloton into the final corner, laying down the immense power she possesses and pulling out a slight advantage on the other riders. However, with 100 metres to go, Van Dijk’s former teammate and newly crowned European champion Vos had pegged the gap and streamed past her.
Vos has been on a strong run of form since missing the summer’s racing with a broken collarbone, but she ran out of steam before the line and last year’s runner-up Lepisto came by to take her third WorldTour victory of the season.
The sprinters did not get an easy ride with an aggressive race throughout that saw a strong group of 11 riders breakaway early. The group, which went clear in the opening 10 kilometres, consisted of riders from several of the big teams, including two-time World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-High5), Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott), Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolamsn), Lisa Klein (Cervelo-Bigla) and Sabrina Stultiens (Team Sunweb). The group worked well together and held a lead of more than two minutes on the peloton, but began fracturing and attacking as the peloton closed in on them towards the end of the larger loop.
Bronzini, Blaak, Spratt, Stultiens and Canyon-SRAM’s Alexis Ryan formed an alliance, distancing their former break companions. They were too strong to be allowed to get too far up the road and by the climb of Hägrunga, the peloton had them in their sights. As the break was brought back, the peloton blew apart, leaving an elite group of fewer than 30 riders remaining.
With some serious numbers in the bunch, Boels Dolmans elected to make the final laps of the local circuit an intense experience for all. The climb played a crucial role, with Lizzie Deignan, Megan Guarnier and Anna van der Breggen all putting in large efforts on the short but steep ascent. Amy Pieters also had a go and held a lead for some time, but there were too many teams interested in keeping the group together with Cervelo Bigla, Team Sunweb and WM3 Pro Cycling all helping to pull the group back up to the attackers.
Lepistö was wise to Boels Dolmans' tactics and went clear at one point with a group that contained two of their riders, but once again it came back together. The attacks continued to fly right into the final kilometre, and it was only the sight of the final corner that focused the mind on the sprint. Despite attacking in the final kilometres, Lepistö had the legs to surge past Vos in the final metres to take the title.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3:29:54
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|7
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|8
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|9
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|10
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|11
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|12
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
|13
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|14
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|15
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|17
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|18
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|19
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|21
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|22
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
|23
|Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|24
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|25
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|28
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|29
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|30
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:08
|32
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|33
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:11
|34
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:14
|35
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:59
|36
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:07
|37
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|38
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:34
|39
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|40
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|41
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|42
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|43
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
|0:03:54
|44
|Jessica Pratt (Aus) Australia
|45
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|46
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|47
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
|48
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|49
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden
|50
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|51
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|52
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Veloconcept Women
|53
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) BePink Cogeas
|54
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota
|55
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Giusta
|56
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Australia
|57
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Orica Scott Women
|58
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|59
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|60
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Norway
|0:05:24
|61
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto Giusta
|62
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|63
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden
|0:09:00
|64
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|65
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|67
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|68
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|69
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|71
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|72
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|73
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|74
|Julia Karlsson (Swe) Sweden
|75
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|76
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|77
|Ida Erngren (Swe) Sweden
|78
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|79
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|80
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|81
|Grace Brown (Aus) Australia
|82
|Lisen Hockings (Aus) Australia
|83
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|84
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
|85
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|86
|Severine Eraud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|87
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|88
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|89
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|90
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|91
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|92
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|93
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|94
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|95
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|96
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|97
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|98
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|99
|Anna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|100
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|101
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|102
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|103
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|104
|Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Col) Servetto Giusta
|105
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|106
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|107
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|108
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|DNF
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|DNF
|Urša Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|DNF
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals
|DNF
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Malin Eriksen (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|DNF
|Jennifer Mariana Cesar Salazar (Ven) Servetto Giusta
|DNF
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Servetto Giusta
|DNF
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Servetto Giusta
|DNF
|Frida Knutsson (Swe) Sweden
|DNF
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Sweden
|DNF
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|DNS
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
