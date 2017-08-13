Image 1 of 46 Tetiana Riabchenko (Lensworld-Kuota) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 46 Yes! Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla) celebrates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 46 Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla) on top step of the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 46 Crescent Vargarda winner Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 46 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig leads the Womens WorldTour young rider classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 46 Anna van der Breggen continues to lead the WorldTour rankings (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 46 Moniek Tenniglo (WM3 Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 46 Grace Brown (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 46 Lisa Klein (Cervelo-Bigla) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 46 Demmy Druyts (Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 46 Sabrina Stultiens (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 46 Silvia Valsecchi (BePink Cogeas) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 46 Lotta Lepisto celebrates her victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 46 Gracie Elvin (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 46 Annelies Dom (Lotto Soudal Ladies) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 46 Mieke Kröger (Canyon SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 46 Gene Bates is the Orica-Scott DS (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 46 Nina Kessler (Hitec Products) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 46 Chantal Blaak rode a strong race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 46 Kasia Niewiadoma crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 46 Lotta Lepisto smiles as she realises she's about to win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 46 Jessica Allen races through the cars (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 46 The top three plus the WorldTour leader and under 23 classification leader (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 46 The podium finishers at Crescent Vargarda (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 46 Giorgia Bronzini takes a look at her break companions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 46 Christine Majerus for Boels Dolmans and Nicole Hanselmann for Cervelo Bigla (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 46 The peloton was reduced drastically in the final laps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 46 The breakaway led by Amanda Spratt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 46 Chantal Blaak got into the break for Boels Dolmans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 46 Amanda Spratt in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 46 World champion Amalie Dideriksen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 46 A debrief for the Orica-Scott team after the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 46 Lotta Lepisto wins Crescent Vargarda (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 46 Lizzie Deignan heads to the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 46 An Orica-Scott mechanic gets the rider's bikes ready (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 46 Signing some autographs ahead of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 46 Canyon_SRAM is presented to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 46 Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 46 Marianne Vos wears her new European champs kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 46 WM3 Pro Cycling is presented to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 46 Some last-minute adjustments (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 46 Race notes on your stem are important (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 46 Gracie Elvin focused ahead of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 46 Amanda Spratt sits on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 46 Amy Pieters in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 46 Christine Majerus on the front on one of the gravel sectors (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla) upgraded her second place from 12 months ago into victory as she beat Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) to win the Crescent Vargarda WorldTour race. Team Sunweb's Leah Kirchmann claimed third place.

Sunweb's Ellen van Dijk led the extremely reduced peloton into the final corner, laying down the immense power she possesses and pulling out a slight advantage on the other riders. However, with 100 metres to go, Van Dijk’s former teammate and newly crowned European champion Vos had pegged the gap and streamed past her.

Vos has been on a strong run of form since missing the summer’s racing with a broken collarbone, but she ran out of steam before the line and last year’s runner-up Lepisto came by to take her third WorldTour victory of the season.

The sprinters did not get an easy ride with an aggressive race throughout that saw a strong group of 11 riders breakaway early. The group, which went clear in the opening 10 kilometres, consisted of riders from several of the big teams, including two-time World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-High5), Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott), Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolamsn), Lisa Klein (Cervelo-Bigla) and Sabrina Stultiens (Team Sunweb). The group worked well together and held a lead of more than two minutes on the peloton, but began fracturing and attacking as the peloton closed in on them towards the end of the larger loop.

Bronzini, Blaak, Spratt, Stultiens and Canyon-SRAM’s Alexis Ryan formed an alliance, distancing their former break companions. They were too strong to be allowed to get too far up the road and by the climb of Hägrunga, the peloton had them in their sights. As the break was brought back, the peloton blew apart, leaving an elite group of fewer than 30 riders remaining.

With some serious numbers in the bunch, Boels Dolmans elected to make the final laps of the local circuit an intense experience for all. The climb played a crucial role, with Lizzie Deignan, Megan Guarnier and Anna van der Breggen all putting in large efforts on the short but steep ascent. Amy Pieters also had a go and held a lead for some time, but there were too many teams interested in keeping the group together with Cervelo Bigla, Team Sunweb and WM3 Pro Cycling all helping to pull the group back up to the attackers.

Lepistö was wise to Boels Dolmans' tactics and went clear at one point with a group that contained two of their riders, but once again it came back together. The attacks continued to fly right into the final kilometre, and it was only the sight of the final corner that focused the mind on the sprint. Despite attacking in the final kilometres, Lepistö had the legs to surge past Vos in the final metres to take the title.

Full Results