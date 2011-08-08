Pascal wins Crankworx Colorado
Harmony best among the women
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickael Pascal (Fra)
|0:04:17.23
|2
|Logan Binggeli (USA)
|0:00:01.04
|3
|Kevin Aiello (USA)
|0:00:02.66
|4
|Brian Buell (USA)
|0:00:05.46
|5
|Jason Memmelaar (USA)
|0:00:07.37
|6
|John Keep (USA)
|0:00:07.59
|7
|Ben Furbee (USA)
|0:00:08.04
|8
|Jess Pedersen (USA)
|0:00:08.15
|9
|Timothy Bentley (RSA)
|10
|Gavin Vaughan (USA)
|0:00:08.32
|11
|Philip Wheeler (USA)
|0:00:10.88
|12
|Trevor Trinkino (USA)
|0:00:10.90
|13
|Michael Buell (USA)
|0:00:11.12
|14
|Tim White (USA)
|0:00:11.23
|15
|Chris Heath (USA)
|0:00:12.50
|16
|Adam Morse (USA)
|0:00:13.72
|17
|Drew Pautler (Can)
|0:00:15.66
|18
|Nathaniel Hills (USA)
|0:00:15.93
|19
|Arthur Babcock (USA)
|0:00:18.58
|20
|Leland Turner (USA)
|0:00:18.59
|21
|Samuel Stevens (USA)
|0:00:22.45
|22
|Waylon Smith (GBr)
|0:00:26.53
|23
|Samuel Pensler (USA)
|0:00:27.79
|24
|Dan Godard (USA)
|0:00:34.63
|25
|Craig Carlson (USA)
|0:00:38.51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacqueline Harmony (USA)
|0:05:05.69
|2
|Becky Gardner (USA)
|0:00:17.05
|3
|Adrienne Schneider (USA)
|0:00:26.37
|4
|Mary Moncorge (Fra)
|0:00:29.54
|5
|Margaret Gregory (Can)
|0:00:31.59
