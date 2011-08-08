Trending

Pascal wins Crankworx Colorado

Harmony best among the women

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickael Pascal (Fra)0:04:17.23
2Logan Binggeli (USA)0:00:01.04
3Kevin Aiello (USA)0:00:02.66
4Brian Buell (USA)0:00:05.46
5Jason Memmelaar (USA)0:00:07.37
6John Keep (USA)0:00:07.59
7Ben Furbee (USA)0:00:08.04
8Jess Pedersen (USA)0:00:08.15
9Timothy Bentley (RSA)
10Gavin Vaughan (USA)0:00:08.32
11Philip Wheeler (USA)0:00:10.88
12Trevor Trinkino (USA)0:00:10.90
13Michael Buell (USA)0:00:11.12
14Tim White (USA)0:00:11.23
15Chris Heath (USA)0:00:12.50
16Adam Morse (USA)0:00:13.72
17Drew Pautler (Can)0:00:15.66
18Nathaniel Hills (USA)0:00:15.93
19Arthur Babcock (USA)0:00:18.58
20Leland Turner (USA)0:00:18.59
21Samuel Stevens (USA)0:00:22.45
22Waylon Smith (GBr)0:00:26.53
23Samuel Pensler (USA)0:00:27.79
24Dan Godard (USA)0:00:34.63
25Craig Carlson (USA)0:00:38.51

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacqueline Harmony (USA)0:05:05.69
2Becky Gardner (USA)0:00:17.05
3Adrienne Schneider (USA)0:00:26.37
4Mary Moncorge (Fra)0:00:29.54
5Margaret Gregory (Can)0:00:31.59

