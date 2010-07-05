Morajko makes it for Mróz
Polish rider jets up general classification
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|4:42:04
|2
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|3
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|4
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|5
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|6
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|7
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|8
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|9
|Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|11
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|12
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|13
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|14
|Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|15
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|0:00:06
|16
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|17
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
|0:00:13
|18
|Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|19
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|20
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|21
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|22
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea
|23
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|24
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|25
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|26
|Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|27
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|28
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|0:00:19
|29
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:00:22
|30
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:00:30
|31
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:01:41
|32
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|0:02:40
|33
|Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:03:32
|34
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|0:05:39
|35
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:06:13
|36
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|37
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
|0:06:15
|38
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:20
|39
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|40
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|41
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
|42
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|43
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|44
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|45
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|46
|Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|47
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|48
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|49
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|0:06:24
|50
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|51
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:06:26
|52
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
|53
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
|54
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|55
|Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|0:08:37
|56
|Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:11:47
|57
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|58
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|59
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|60
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:15:18
|61
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|62
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|63
|Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|64
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|65
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|66
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|67
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|68
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|69
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|70
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|71
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|72
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|73
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|74
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|75
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|76
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|77
|Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|78
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|79
|Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|80
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|81
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|82
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|83
|Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|84
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|85
|Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
|86
|Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|87
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|88
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|89
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|90
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|91
|Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|92
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|93
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|94
|Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|95
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|96
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|97
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|98
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|99
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|100
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|101
|Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:20:16
|102
|Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|103
|Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:20:24
|104
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:20:26
|105
|Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|0:25:41
|106
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea
|DNF
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|DNF
|Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author
|DNF
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|DNF
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|DNF
|Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|DNF
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|DNF
|Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|DNF
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|DNF
|Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|DNF
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|DNF
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|DNF
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|DNF
|Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|DNF
|Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|DNF
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|DNF
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|DNF
|Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|DNF
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|3
|pts
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|2
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|3
|pts
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|2
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|3
|pts
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|2
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|3
|pts
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|2
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|3
|pts
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|2
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|3
|pts
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|5
|pts
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|3
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|2
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|5
|pts
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|3
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|2
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|5
|pts
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|3
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|2
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|5
|pts
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|3
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|2
|Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|ISD Continental Team
|17:34:03
|2
|Zheroquadro - Radenska
|3
|Xacobeo Galicia
|4
|CDC - Cavaliere
|0:00:52
|5
|Miche
|0:02:27
|6
|Belarusian National
|0:05:45
|7
|Mróz Active Jet
|0:06:13
|8
|Team Netapp
|0:06:20
|9
|Telenet Fidea
|0:06:33
|10
|LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:12:20
|11
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:12:27
|12
|DHL-Author
|0:12:40
|13
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:13:28
|14
|Romet Weltour Debica
|0:14:50
|15
|Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:21:38
|16
|Polska Narodowa
|0:21:48
|17
|PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:30:23
|18
|Legia - Felt
|0:36:47
|19
|National Team Ukraine
|0:41:34
|20
|Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:45:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|17:33:20
|2
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|0:00:14
|3
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:00:24
|4
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|0:00:26
|5
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:28
|6
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:30
|7
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|8
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|9
|Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|11
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|12
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|13
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|14
|Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|15
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:00:33
|16
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:00:39
|17
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|18
|Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:00:43
|19
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea
|20
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|21
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|22
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|23
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|24
|Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|25
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
|26
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|0:00:49
|27
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|0:00:56
|28
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:01:33
|29
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:01:41
|30
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:02:06
|31
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|0:03:10
|32
|Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:04:02
|33
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:06:43
|34
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
|0:06:45
|35
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|0:06:50
|36
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
|37
|Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|38
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|39
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|40
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|41
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|42
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|43
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
|0:06:53
|44
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
|0:06:56
|45
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|0:07:22
|46
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:07:37
|47
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|48
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|0:12:03
|49
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:12:17
|50
|Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:15:28
|51
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|0:15:43
|52
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:15:48
|53
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|54
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|55
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|56
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|57
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|58
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|59
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|60
|Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|61
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|62
|Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|63
|Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:16:17
|64
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:16:21
|65
|Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:16:29
|66
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|0:16:54
|67
|Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:17:49
|68
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:18:04
|69
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:18:07
|70
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|0:18:17
|71
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|72
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:18:30
|73
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:18:48
|74
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:18:50
|75
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:19:43
|76
|Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|0:20:31
|77
|Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:23:41
|78
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|79
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:24:22
|80
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:24:59
|81
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:27:03
|82
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:27:12
|83
|Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|84
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:27:40
|85
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|0:27:43
|86
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:27:53
|87
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|88
|Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|89
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|90
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|91
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|92
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|93
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|94
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:28:05
|95
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:29:00
|96
|Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:32:10
|97
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:32:19
|98
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:32:25
|99
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:33:11
|100
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:33:13
|101
|Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:33:43
|102
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:33:44
|103
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|0:33:48
|104
|Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|0:37:35
|105
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea
|106
|Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:38:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|28
|pts
|2
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|23
|3
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|21
|4
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|20
|5
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|18
|6
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|17
|7
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|13
|8
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|12
|9
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|11
|10
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|11
|11
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|10
|12
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|9
|13
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|8
|14
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|7
|15
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|7
|16
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|6
|17
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|6
|18
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|6
|19
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|5
|20
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|5
|21
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|5
|22
|Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|5
|23
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|5
|24
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|25
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|4
|26
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|4
|27
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
|3
|28
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|3
|29
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|3
|30
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|3
|31
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|3
|32
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|2
|33
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|2
|34
|Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|35
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|2
|36
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|2
|37
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|2
|38
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|2
|39
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|2
|40
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|41
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|1
|42
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|27
|pts
|2
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|15
|3
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|14
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|10
|5
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|6
|6
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|6
|7
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|2
|8
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|2
|9
|Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|10
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|1
|11
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|12
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|17:34:03
|2
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|0:00:06
|3
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
|0:06:02
|4
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|0:11:20
|5
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|0:15:05
|6
|Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:15:34
|7
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|0:16:11
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|0:17:34
|9
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:18:05
|10
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:26:57
|11
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:27:10
|12
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|13
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:31:36
|14
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:31:42
|15
|Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:33:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|ISD Continental Team
|52:41:43
|2
|Zheroquadro - Radenska
|3
|Xacobeo Galicia
|4
|CDC - Cavaliere
|0:00:52
|5
|Miche
|0:02:17
|6
|Mróz Active Jet
|0:06:03
|7
|Belarusian National
|0:06:16
|8
|Team Netapp
|0:06:20
|9
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:12:27
|10
|DHL-Author
|0:12:40
|11
|LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:12:53
|12
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:13:28
|13
|Romet Weltour Debica
|0:14:50
|14
|Telenet Fidea
|0:17:57
|15
|Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:21:38
|16
|PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:30:23
|17
|Polska Narodowa
|0:33:37
|18
|Legia - Felt
|0:48:42
|19
|National Team Ukraine
|1:04:51
|20
|Dukla Trencin Merida
|1:08:29
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy