Morajko makes it for Mróz

Polish rider jets up general classification

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet4:42:04
2Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
3Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
4Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
5Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
6Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
7Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
8Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
9Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
10Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
11Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
12Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
13Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
14Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
15Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National0:00:06
16Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
17Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author0:00:13
18Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
19Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
20Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
21Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
22Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea
23Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
24Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
25Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
26Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
27Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
28Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa0:00:19
29Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:00:22
30Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:00:30
31Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:01:41
32Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche0:02:40
33Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:03:32
34Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National0:05:39
35Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:06:13
36Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
37Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National0:06:15
38Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:20
39Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
40Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
41Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
42Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
43Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
44Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
45Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
46Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
47Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
48Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
49Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa0:06:24
50Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
51Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:06:26
52Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
53Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
54Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
55Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica0:08:37
56Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:11:47
57Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
58Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
59Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
60Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:15:18
61Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
62Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
63Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
64Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
65Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
66Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
67Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
68Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
69Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
70Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
71Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
72Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
73Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
74Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
75Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
76Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
77Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
78Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
79Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
80Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
81David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
82Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
83Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
84Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
85Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
86Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
87Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
88Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
89Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
90Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
91Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
92Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
93Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
94Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
95Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
96Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
97Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
98Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
99Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
100Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
101Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:20:16
102Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
103Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:20:24
104Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:20:26
105Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska0:25:41
106Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea
DNFWojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
DNFPiotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author
DNFWojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
DNFMariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
DNFBartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
DNFArtur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
DNFLukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa
DNFRafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa
DNFLuca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
DNFDavide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
DNFVojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
DNFLeopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
DNFWouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
DNFMilan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
DNFYegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
DNFDenis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
DNFTaras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
DNFSiarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National

Sprint 1 - Jaslo
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse3pts
Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp2
Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt1

Sprint 2 - Tarnowiec
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team3pts
Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy2
Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica1

GPM 1
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National3pts
Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica2
Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy1

GPM 2
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National3pts
Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica2
Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy1

GPM 3
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National3pts
Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team2
Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy1

GPM 4
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National3pts
Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy2
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa1

GPM 5
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National5pts
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa3
Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica2
Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy1

GPM 6
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National5pts
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa3
Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche2
Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet1

GPM 7
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National5pts
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa3
Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche2
Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet1

GPM 8
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche5pts
Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet3
Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author2
Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1ISD Continental Team17:34:03
2Zheroquadro - Radenska
3Xacobeo Galicia
4CDC - Cavaliere0:00:52
5Miche0:02:27
6Belarusian National0:05:45
7Mróz Active Jet0:06:13
8Team Netapp0:06:20
9Telenet Fidea0:06:33
10LKT Team Brandenburg0:12:20
11CCC Polsat Polkowice0:12:27
12DHL-Author0:12:40
13Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:13:28
14Romet Weltour Debica0:14:50
15Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:21:38
16Polska Narodowa0:21:48
17PSK Whirlpool - Author0:30:23
18Legia - Felt0:36:47
19National Team Ukraine0:41:34
20Dukla Trencin Merida0:45:41

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet17:33:20
2Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche0:00:14
3Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp0:00:24
4Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche0:00:26
5Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:28
6Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:30
7Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
8Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
9Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
10Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
11Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
12Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
13Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
14Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
15Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:00:33
16Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:00:39
17Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
18Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:00:43
19Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea
20Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
21Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
22Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
23Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
24Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
25Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
26Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa0:00:49
27Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National0:00:56
28Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:01:33
29Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:01:41
30Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:02:06
31Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche0:03:10
32Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:04:02
33Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:06:43
34Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National0:06:45
35Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche0:06:50
36Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
37Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
38Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
39Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
40Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
41Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
42Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
43Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica0:06:53
44Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche0:06:56
45Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National0:07:22
46Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:07:37
47Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
48Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska0:12:03
49Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:12:17
50Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:15:28
51Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team0:15:43
52Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:15:48
53Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
54Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
55Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
56Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
57David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
58Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
59Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
60Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
61Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
62Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
63Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:16:17
64Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:16:21
65Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt0:16:29
66Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa0:16:54
67Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:17:49
68Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:18:04
69Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:18:07
70Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa0:18:17
71Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
72Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:18:30
73Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:18:48
74Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:18:50
75Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:19:43
76Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica0:20:31
77Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:23:41
78Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
79Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:24:22
80Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:24:59
81Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp0:27:03
82Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:27:12
83Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
84Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:27:40
85Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National0:27:43
86Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:27:53
87Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
88Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
89Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
90Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
91Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
92Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
93Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
94Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:28:05
95Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:29:00
96Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:32:10
97Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:32:19
98Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:32:25
99Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:33:11
100Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:33:13
101Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:33:43
102Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:33:44
103Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica0:33:48
104Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska0:37:35
105Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea
106Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:38:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author28pts
2Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet23
3Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp21
4Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse20
5Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg18
6Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice17
7Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy13
8Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche12
9Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National11
10Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse11
11Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp10
12Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea9
13Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team8
14Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska7
15Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica7
16Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National6
17Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche6
18Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp6
19Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet5
20Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea5
21Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author5
22Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere5
23Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy5
24Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
25Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska4
26Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp4
27Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica3
28Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team3
29Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team3
30Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg3
31Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy3
32Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska2
33Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National2
34Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
35Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche2
36Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team2
37Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska2
38Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa2
39Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida2
40Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
41Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt1
42Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National27pts
2Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche15
3Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet14
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa10
5Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy6
6Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica6
7Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author2
8Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team2
9Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1
10Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska1
11Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
12Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National17:34:03
2Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa0:00:06
3Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National0:06:02
4Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska0:11:20
5Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska0:15:05
6Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:15:34
7Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa0:16:11
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa0:17:34
9Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:18:05
10Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:26:57
11Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:27:10
12Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
13Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:31:36
14Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:31:42
15Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:33:00

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1ISD Continental Team52:41:43
2Zheroquadro - Radenska
3Xacobeo Galicia
4CDC - Cavaliere0:00:52
5Miche0:02:17
6Mróz Active Jet0:06:03
7Belarusian National0:06:16
8Team Netapp0:06:20
9CCC Polsat Polkowice0:12:27
10DHL-Author0:12:40
11LKT Team Brandenburg0:12:53
12Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:13:28
13Romet Weltour Debica0:14:50
14Telenet Fidea0:17:57
15Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:21:38
16PSK Whirlpool - Author0:30:23
17Polska Narodowa0:33:37
18Legia - Felt0:48:42
19National Team Ukraine1:04:51
20Dukla Trencin Merida1:08:29

