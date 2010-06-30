Wadecki sprints to early lead
Schulze, Radochla challenge
Adam Wadecki (Aktio Group Mostostal Puławy) was the fastest men in the field and won the first stage of Wyscig Solidarnosci i Olimpijczykow (Course de Solidarnosc et des Champions Olympiques). He outsprinted Andre Schulze from PSK Whirlpool and Steffen Radochla from Nutrixxion Sparkasse.
“I noticed that CCC Polsat Polkowice riders are leading out their sprinter and I took advantage of it,” said Wadecki afterwards.”At the end it was very close and I managed to win only by few centimeters. I’m glad that I beat Schulze, who outsprinted me in the beginning of May in Memorial Andrzeja Trochanowskiego. It was a sweet revenge.”
Over the first two hours of racing the bunch maintained very high pace, with the average speed of 50 km/h. It was very hard to launch a breakaway, since the bunch didn’t want to let anybody go too far. The biggest advantage of the day was only 55 seconds and it belonged to Eugenio Loria (CDC Cavaliere) and Timona Seuberta (NetApp) who escaped at the 68 kilometer mark.
Later they were joined by a group of 21 riders. Among them there was Marek Rutkiewicz and Mariusz Witecki (both Mroz ActiveJet ), Tomasz Smoleń and Dariusz Batek (both CCC Polsat Polkowice), Gustavo Rodriguez (Xacobeo Galicia) and Wladimir Duma (Romet Weltour Dębica).
15 kilometers later the peloton was back together and the next move was made by the 23-men group with Lukasz Bodnar (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia), Radoslaw Romanik (DHL Author), Mateusz Taciak, Jacek Morajko (both Mroz Active Jet) and Daniele Callegarin (CDC Cavaliere) among others. They were reeled in by the bunch, 12 kilometers from the finish.
The final part of the stage in Kleszczow was long and wide. CCC Polsat Polkowice was setting up the pace for their sprinter Krzysztof Jezowski, but it was Adam Wadecki who had the best timing. He crossed the line first, with a very small gap over Andre Schulze, who took second.
Wadecki, the younger brother of Piotr Wadecki, who is the directeur sportif of CCC Polsat Polkowice and coach of Polish National Team, is the first leader of the 6-stage race.
The second stage, from Radomsko to Belchatow will take place the same day in the afternoon and will be 78 kilometers long.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|2:56:07
|2
|Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|3
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|4
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|5
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|6
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|7
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|8
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|10
|Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|11
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|12
|Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|13
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|14
|Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|15
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|16
|Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|17
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|18
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|19
|Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|20
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|21
|Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|22
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|23
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea
|24
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
|25
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|26
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|27
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|28
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|29
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea
|30
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|31
|Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|32
|Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|33
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|34
|Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|35
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|36
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|37
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|38
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
|39
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|40
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|41
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|42
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|43
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|44
|Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
|45
|Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|46
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|47
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|48
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|49
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|50
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|51
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|52
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|53
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|54
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|55
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|56
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|57
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|58
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|59
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|60
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|61
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|62
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|63
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|64
|Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|65
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|66
|Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|67
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|68
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|69
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|70
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|71
|Sainz Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|72
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|73
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|74
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|75
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|76
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|77
|Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|78
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|79
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
|80
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|81
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|82
|Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|83
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|84
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|85
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|86
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|87
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|88
|Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|89
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|90
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|91
|Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|92
|Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|93
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|94
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|95
|Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|96
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|97
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|98
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|99
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|100
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|101
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|102
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|103
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|104
|Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|105
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|106
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|107
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|108
|Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|109
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|110
|Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author
|111
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|112
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|113
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|114
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|115
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|116
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
|117
|Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|118
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|119
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|120
|Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|121
|Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|122
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
|123
|Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|124
|Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|125
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|126
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|127
|Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|128
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|129
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:28
|130
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:00:53
|131
|Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:12:11
|DNS
|Dawid Patynski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|2
|3
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|2
|3
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|3
|pts
|2
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|2
|3
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|2
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|3
|pts
|2
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|2
|3
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|3
|pts
|2
|Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|3
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|2:56:01
|2
|Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:00:02
|3
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:03
|4
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:00:04
|6
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:00:06
|7
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|8
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|9
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|11
|Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|12
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|13
|Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|14
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|15
|Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|16
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|17
|Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|18
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|19
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|20
|Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|21
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|22
|Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|23
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|24
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea
|25
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
|26
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|27
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|28
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|29
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|30
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea
|31
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|32
|Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|33
|Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|34
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|35
|Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|36
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|37
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|38
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|39
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
|40
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|41
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|42
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|43
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|44
|Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
|45
|Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|46
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|47
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|48
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|49
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|50
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|51
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|52
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|53
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|54
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|55
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|56
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|57
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|58
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|59
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|60
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|61
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|62
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|63
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|64
|Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|65
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|66
|Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|67
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|68
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|69
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|70
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|71
|Sainz Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|72
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|73
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|74
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|75
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|76
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|77
|Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|78
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|79
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
|80
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|81
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|82
|Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|83
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|84
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|85
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|86
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|87
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|88
|Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|89
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|90
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|91
|Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|92
|Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|93
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|94
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|95
|Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|96
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|97
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|98
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|99
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|100
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|101
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|102
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|103
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|104
|Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|105
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|106
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|107
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|108
|Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|109
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|110
|Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author
|111
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|112
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|113
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|114
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|115
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|116
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
|117
|Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|118
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|119
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|120
|Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|121
|Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|122
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
|123
|Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|124
|Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|125
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|126
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|127
|Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|128
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|129
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|10
|pts
|2
|Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|8
|3
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|7
|4
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|7
|5
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|5
|6
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|4
|7
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|4
|8
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|4
|9
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|10
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|11
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|3
|12
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|3
|13
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|3
|14
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|2
|15
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|2
|16
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|2
|17
|Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|18
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|19
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|1
|20
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|2:56:07
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|3
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|4
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|5
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|6
|Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|7
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|8
|Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|9
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|10
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|11
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|12
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|13
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|14
|Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|15
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|16
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|17
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|18
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|19
|Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|20
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
|21
|Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|5
|pts
|2
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|4
|3
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|4
|4
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|5
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|6
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|3
|7
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|3
|8
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|2
|9
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|2
|10
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|2
|11
|Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|12
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|1
|13
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|1
|14
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Telenet Fidea
|8:48:21
|2
|Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|3
|Zheroquadro - Radenska
|4
|ISD Continental Team
|5
|LKT Team Brandenburg
|6
|Team Netapp
|7
|Xacobeo Galicia
|8
|Miche
|9
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|10
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|11
|Romet Weltour Debica
|12
|PSK Whirlpool - Author
|13
|Legia - Felt
|14
|Polska Narodowa
|15
|Belarusian National
|16
|National Team Ukraine
|17
|Mróz Active Jet
|18
|CDC - Cavaliere
|19
|DHL-Author
|20
|Dukla Trencin Merida
