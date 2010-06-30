Adam Wadecki (Aktio Group Mostostal Puławy) was the fastest men in the field and won the first stage of Wyscig Solidarnosci i Olimpijczykow (Course de Solidarnosc et des Champions Olympiques). He outsprinted Andre Schulze from PSK Whirlpool and Steffen Radochla from Nutrixxion Sparkasse.

“I noticed that CCC Polsat Polkowice riders are leading out their sprinter and I took advantage of it,” said Wadecki afterwards.”At the end it was very close and I managed to win only by few centimeters. I’m glad that I beat Schulze, who outsprinted me in the beginning of May in Memorial Andrzeja Trochanowskiego. It was a sweet revenge.”

Over the first two hours of racing the bunch maintained very high pace, with the average speed of 50 km/h. It was very hard to launch a breakaway, since the bunch didn’t want to let anybody go too far. The biggest advantage of the day was only 55 seconds and it belonged to Eugenio Loria (CDC Cavaliere) and Timona Seuberta (NetApp) who escaped at the 68 kilometer mark.

Later they were joined by a group of 21 riders. Among them there was Marek Rutkiewicz and Mariusz Witecki (both Mroz ActiveJet ), Tomasz Smoleń and Dariusz Batek (both CCC Polsat Polkowice), Gustavo Rodriguez (Xacobeo Galicia) and Wladimir Duma (Romet Weltour Dębica).

15 kilometers later the peloton was back together and the next move was made by the 23-men group with Lukasz Bodnar (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia), Radoslaw Romanik (DHL Author), Mateusz Taciak, Jacek Morajko (both Mroz Active Jet) and Daniele Callegarin (CDC Cavaliere) among others. They were reeled in by the bunch, 12 kilometers from the finish.

The final part of the stage in Kleszczow was long and wide. CCC Polsat Polkowice was setting up the pace for their sprinter Krzysztof Jezowski, but it was Adam Wadecki who had the best timing. He crossed the line first, with a very small gap over Andre Schulze, who took second.

Wadecki, the younger brother of Piotr Wadecki, who is the directeur sportif of CCC Polsat Polkowice and coach of Polish National Team, is the first leader of the 6-stage race.

The second stage, from Radomsko to Belchatow will take place the same day in the afternoon and will be 78 kilometers long.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 2:56:07 2 Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author 3 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 4 Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 5 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 6 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 7 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 8 Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team 10 Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska 11 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche 12 Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 13 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea 14 Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 15 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa 16 Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 17 Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 18 Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt 19 Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 20 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 21 Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 22 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 23 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea 24 Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author 25 Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 26 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 27 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 28 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 29 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea 30 Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 31 Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 32 Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 33 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 34 Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 35 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche 36 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 37 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 38 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche 39 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 40 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National 41 Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 42 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa 43 Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 44 Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt 45 Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 46 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 47 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 48 David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 49 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska 50 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 51 Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 52 Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 53 Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National 54 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National 55 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National 56 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 57 Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt 58 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 59 Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 60 Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 61 Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 62 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 63 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 64 Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 65 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 66 Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 67 Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt 68 Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 69 Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team 70 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa 71 Sainz Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 72 Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author 73 Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 74 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 75 Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 76 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 77 Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 78 Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 79 Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica 80 Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 81 Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 82 Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 83 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 84 Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 85 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 86 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 87 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 88 Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 89 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 90 Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 91 Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 92 Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 93 Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt 94 Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 95 Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa 96 Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 97 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 98 Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National 99 Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 100 Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 101 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 102 Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 103 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 104 Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 105 Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author 106 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 107 Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 108 Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 109 Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa 110 Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author 111 Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 112 Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 113 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa 114 Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 115 Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt 116 Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author 117 Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 118 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa 119 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 120 Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 121 Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 122 Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National 123 Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 124 Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 125 Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author 126 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea 127 Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 128 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 129 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:00:28 130 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 0:00:53 131 Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt 0:12:11 DNS Dawid Patynski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica

Intermediate sprint - Pabianice, 23.8 km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 pts 2 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 2 3 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 1

Special Sprint 1 - Konstantynów Lódzki, 11.8 km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 3 pts 2 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 2 3 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 1

Special Sprint 2 - Zelów, 61.3 km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National 3 pts 2 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 2 3 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 1

Special Sprint 3 - Szczerców, 81.3 km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 pts 2 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska 2 3 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 1

Special Sprint 4 - Sulmierzyce, 105.3 km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 3 pts 2 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska 2 3 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 1

Special Sprint 5 - Kleszczów, 117.9 km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 3 pts 2 Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 3 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National 1

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 2:56:01 2 Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author 0:00:02 3 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:00:03 4 Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 0:00:04 6 Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 0:00:06 7 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 8 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 9 Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team 11 Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska 12 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche 13 Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 14 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea 15 Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa 17 Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 18 Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 19 Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt 20 Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 21 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 22 Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 23 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 24 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea 25 Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author 26 Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 27 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 28 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 29 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 30 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea 31 Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 32 Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 33 Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 34 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 35 Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 36 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche 37 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 38 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 39 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche 40 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 41 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National 42 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa 43 Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 44 Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt 45 Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 46 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 47 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 48 David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 49 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska 50 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 51 Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 52 Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 53 Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National 54 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National 55 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National 56 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 57 Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt 58 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 59 Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 60 Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 61 Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 62 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 63 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 64 Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 65 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 66 Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 67 Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt 68 Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 69 Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team 70 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa 71 Sainz Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 72 Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author 73 Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 74 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 75 Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 76 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 77 Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 78 Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 79 Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica 80 Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 81 Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 82 Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 83 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 84 Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 85 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 86 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 87 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 88 Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 89 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 90 Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 91 Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 92 Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 93 Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt 94 Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 95 Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa 96 Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 97 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 98 Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National 99 Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 100 Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 101 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 102 Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 103 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 104 Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 105 Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author 106 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 107 Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 108 Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 109 Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa 110 Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author 111 Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 112 Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 113 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa 114 Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 115 Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt 116 Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author 117 Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 118 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa 119 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 120 Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 121 Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 122 Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National 123 Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 124 Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 125 Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author 126 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea 127 Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 128 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 129 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:00:34

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 10 pts 2 Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author 8 3 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 7 4 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 7 5 Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 5 6 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National 4 7 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 4 8 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska 4 9 Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 10 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 11 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 3 12 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 3 13 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 3 14 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 2 15 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 2 16 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 2 17 Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 18 Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 19 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 1 20 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea 2:56:07 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa 3 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 4 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National 5 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa 6 Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 7 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 8 Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 9 Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 10 Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt 11 Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 12 Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National 13 Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 14 Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 15 Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa 16 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa 17 Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 18 Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt 19 Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 20 Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National 21 Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 5 pts 2 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National 4 3 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska 4 4 Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 5 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 6 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 3 7 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 3 8 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 2 9 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 2 10 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 2 11 Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 12 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 1 13 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 1 14 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 1