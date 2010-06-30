Trending

Wadecki sprints to early lead

Schulze, Radochla challenge

Adam Wadecki (Aktio Group Mostostal Puławy) was the fastest men in the field and won the first stage of Wyscig Solidarnosci i Olimpijczykow (Course de Solidarnosc et des Champions Olympiques). He outsprinted Andre Schulze from PSK Whirlpool and Steffen Radochla from Nutrixxion Sparkasse.

“I noticed that CCC Polsat Polkowice riders are leading out their sprinter and I took advantage of it,” said Wadecki afterwards.”At the end it was very close and I managed to win only by few centimeters. I’m glad that I beat Schulze, who outsprinted me in the beginning of May in Memorial Andrzeja Trochanowskiego. It was a sweet revenge.”

Over the first two hours of racing the bunch maintained very high pace, with the average speed of 50 km/h. It was very hard to launch a breakaway, since the bunch didn’t want to let anybody go too far. The biggest advantage of the day was only 55 seconds and it belonged to Eugenio Loria (CDC Cavaliere) and Timona Seuberta (NetApp) who escaped at the 68 kilometer mark.

Later they were joined by a group of 21 riders. Among them there was Marek Rutkiewicz and Mariusz Witecki (both Mroz ActiveJet ), Tomasz Smoleń and Dariusz Batek (both CCC Polsat Polkowice), Gustavo Rodriguez (Xacobeo Galicia) and Wladimir Duma (Romet Weltour Dębica).

15 kilometers later the peloton was back together and the next move was made by the 23-men group with Lukasz Bodnar (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia), Radoslaw Romanik (DHL Author), Mateusz Taciak, Jacek Morajko (both Mroz Active Jet) and Daniele Callegarin (CDC Cavaliere) among others. They were reeled in by the bunch, 12 kilometers from the finish.

The final part of the stage in Kleszczow was long and wide. CCC Polsat Polkowice was setting up the pace for their sprinter Krzysztof Jezowski, but it was Adam Wadecki who had the best timing. He crossed the line first, with a very small gap over Andre Schulze, who took second.

Wadecki, the younger brother of Piotr Wadecki, who is the directeur sportif of CCC Polsat Polkowice and coach of Polish National Team, is the first leader of the 6-stage race.

The second stage, from Radomsko to Belchatow will take place the same day in the afternoon and will be 78 kilometers long.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy2:56:07
2Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
3Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
4Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
5Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
7Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
8Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
9Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
10Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska
11Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
12Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
13Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
14Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
15Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
16Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
17Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
18Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
19Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
20Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
21Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
22Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
23Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea
24Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
25Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
26Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
27Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
28Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
29Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea
30Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
31Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
32Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
33Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
34Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
35Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
36Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
37Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
38Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
39Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
40Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
41Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
42Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
43Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
44Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
45Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
46Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
47Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
48David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
49Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
50Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
51Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
52Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
53Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
54Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
55Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
56Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
57Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
58Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
59Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
60Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
61Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
62Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
63Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
64Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
65Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
66Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
67Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
68Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
69Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
70Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa
71Sainz Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
72Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
73Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
74Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
75Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
76Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
77Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
78Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
79Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
80Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
81Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
82Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
83Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
84Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
85Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
86Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
87Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
88Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
89Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
90Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
91Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
92Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
93Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
94Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
95Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa
96Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
97Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
98Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
99Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
100Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
101Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
102Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
103Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
104Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
105Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
106Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
107Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
108Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
109Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
110Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author
111Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
112Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
113Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
114Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
115Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
116Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
117Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
118Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
119Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
120Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
121Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
122Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
123Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
124Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
125Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
126Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
127Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
128Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
129Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:28
130Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:00:53
131Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt0:12:11
DNSDawid Patynski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica

Intermediate sprint - Pabianice, 23.8 km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp2
3Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse1

Special Sprint 1 - Konstantynów Lódzki, 11.8 km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse3pts
2Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp2
3Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska1

Special Sprint 2 - Zelów, 61.3 km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National3pts
2Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp2
3Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska1

Special Sprint 3 - Szczerców, 81.3 km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska2
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet1

Special Sprint 4 - Sulmierzyce, 105.3 km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp3pts
2Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska2
3Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team1

Special Sprint 5 - Kleszczów, 117.9 km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet3pts
2Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
3Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy2:56:01
2Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:00:02
3Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:03
4Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
5Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp0:00:04
6Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:00:06
7Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
8Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
9Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
10Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
11Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska
12Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
13Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
14Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
15Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
17Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
18Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
19Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
20Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
21Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
22Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
23Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
24Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea
25Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
26Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
27Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
28Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
29Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
30Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea
31Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
32Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
33Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
34Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
35Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
36Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
37Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
38Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
39Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
40Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
41Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
42Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
43Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
44Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
45Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
46Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
47Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
48David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
49Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
50Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
51Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
52Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
53Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
54Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
55Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
56Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
57Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
58Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
59Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
60Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
61Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
62Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
63Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
64Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
65Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
66Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
67Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
68Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
69Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
70Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa
71Sainz Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
72Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
73Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
74Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
75Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
76Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
77Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
78Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
79Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
80Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
81Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
82Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
83Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
84Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
85Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
86Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
87Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
88Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
89Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
90Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
91Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
92Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
93Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
94Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
95Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa
96Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
97Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
98Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
99Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
100Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
101Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
102Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
103Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
104Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
105Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
106Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
107Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
108Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
109Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
110Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author
111Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
112Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
113Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
114Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
115Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
116Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
117Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
118Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
119Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
120Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
121Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
122Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
123Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
124Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
125Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
126Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
127Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
128Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
129Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:34

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy10pts
2Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author8
3Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp7
4Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse7
5Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy5
6Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National4
7Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg4
8Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska4
9Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
10Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
11Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet3
12Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse3
13Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea3
14Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska2
15Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp2
16Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp2
17Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
18Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
19Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team1
20Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea2:56:07
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
3Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
4Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
5Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
6Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
7Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
8Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
9Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
10Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
11Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
12Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
13Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
14Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
15Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
16Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
17Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
18Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
19Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
20Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
21Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp5pts
2Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National4
3Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska4
4Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
5Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
6Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet3
7Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse3
8Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska2
9Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp2
10Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp2
11Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
12Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse1
13Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team1
14Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Telenet Fidea8:48:21
2Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
3Zheroquadro - Radenska
4ISD Continental Team
5LKT Team Brandenburg
6Team Netapp
7Xacobeo Galicia
8Miche
9Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
10CCC Polsat Polkowice
11Romet Weltour Debica
12PSK Whirlpool - Author
13Legia - Felt
14Polska Narodowa
15Belarusian National
16National Team Ukraine
17Mróz Active Jet
18CDC - Cavaliere
19DHL-Author
20Dukla Trencin Merida

 

