Course de Solidarnosc et des Champions Olympiques past winners

1990-2009

2009Artur Krol (Pol) Centri della Calzatura
2008Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) DHL - Author
2007Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Intel-Action
2006Robert Radosz (Pol) DHL Author
2005Piotr Wadecki (Pol) Intel-Action
2004Bogdan Bondariew (Ukr) Action ATI
2003Olec Zhukov (Rus) Moscow City Sports Association
2002Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) CCC-Polsat
2001Ondrej Sosenka (Cze)
2000Arkadiusz Wojtas (Pol)
1999Tomasz Brozyna (Pol)
1998Tomasz Brozyna (Pol)
1997Piotr Wadecki (Pol)
1996Tomasz Brozyna (Pol)
1995Artur Krasinski / Elite (Pol)
1994Raimondas Rumsas / Elite (Ltu)
1993Dariusz Baranowski / Elite (Pol)
1992Jewgeni Berzin / Elite (Rus)
1991Tomasz Brozyna / Elite (Pol)
1990Czeslaw Rajch / Elite (Pol)

