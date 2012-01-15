Trending

Van der Poel remains unbeaten in World Cups

Herklotz edges Seigle for second

Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands) celebrates victory.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Elie Gesbert (France-B) in action.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands) atop the podium, flanked by Silvio Herklotz (Germany) and Romain Seigle (France).

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands) cruises to another World Cup victory.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands) has dominated the Junior World Cup.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium).

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
The juniors tackle the steps.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Quentin Jauregui (France).

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Karel Pokorny (Czech Republic).

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands) was strongest on the steps.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands) has dominated the junior World Cup.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Romain Seigle (France) battled gamely throughout.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Romain Seigle (France) on the podium.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Silvio Herklotz (Germany) finished in second place.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands) eases to the front.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium).

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Full Results
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands)0:39:41
2Silvio Herklotz (Germany)0:00:08
3Romain Seigle (France)0:00:10
4Anthony Turgis (France)0:00:21
5Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)0:00:37
6Quentin Jauregui (France)0:00:46
7Dylan Kowalski (France)0:00:56
8Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium)0:00:57
9Victor Koretzky (France)0:01:04
10Stan Wijkel (Netherlands)0:01:08
11Martijn Budding (Netherlands)
12Gioele Bertolini (Italy)0:01:10
13Daan Soete (Belgium)0:01:19
14Dominic Grab (Switzerland)0:01:52
15Toon Wouters (Netherlands)0:01:58
16Felix Drumm (Germany)0:01:59
17Johannes Siemermann (Germany)
18Hugo Robinson (Great Britain)
19Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spain)
20Wout Van Aert (Belgium)0:02:08
21Leo Vincent (France-B)0:02:14
22Ariesen Tim (Netherlands)
23Matthias Van De Velde (Belgium)
24Quinten Hermans (Belgium)
25Karel Pokorny (Czech Republic)
26Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)0:02:16
27Mathieu Morichon (France-B)0:02:19
28Pjotr Van Beek (Netherlands)0:02:37
29Clement Russo (France)0:02:48
30Jiri Rehak (Czech Republic)0:03:15
31Jan Brezna (Czech Republic)0:03:20
32Benoit Cosnefroy (France-B)0:03:24
33Yohan Patry (Canada)0:03:27
34Raphael Gay (France-B)
35Steffen Müller (Germany)0:03:33
36Elie Gesbert (France-B)0:03:54
37Aurelien Philibert (France-B)0:04:00
38Magnus Skjoth (Denmark)0:04:26
39Yannick Gruner (Germany)0:04:45
40Marco König (Germany)0:04:50
41Sven Fritsch (Luxembourg)0:04:56
42Ondrej Glajza (Slovakia)-1lap
43Jakub Rydval (Czech Republic)
44Simon Vozar (Slovakia)-2laps
DNFKoen Weijers (Netherlands)
DNFFrancesco Pedante (Italy)
DNFTomas Novacek (Czech Republic)
DNSFederico Zurlo (Italy)
DNSZygimantas Baikstys (Lithuania)

World Cup standings after 3 rounds
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands)180pts
2Romain Seigle (France)115
3Quentin Jauregui (France)108
4Daan Soete (Belgium)103
5Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium)97
6Silvio Herklotz (Germany)90
7Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)86
8Wout Van Aert (Belgium)84
9Anthony Turgis (France)67
10Gioele Bertolini (Italy)54
11Quinten Hermans (Belgium)51
12Matthias Van De Velde (Belgium)49
13Pjotr Van Beek (Netherlands)44
14Victor Koretzky (France)40
15Hugo Robinson (Great Britain)36
16Ariesen Tim (Netherlands)35
17Stan Wijkel (Netherlands)34
18Marco König (Germany)32
19Koen Weijers (Netherlands)32
20Nadir Colledani (Italy)30
21Dylan Kowalski (France)28
22Martijn Budding (Netherlands)20
23Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)19
24Jan Brezna (Czech Republic)18
25Dominic Grab (Switzerland)18
26Toon Wouters (Netherlands)16
27Karel Pokorny (Czech Republic)16
28Felix Drumm (Germany)15
29Johannes Siemermann (Germany)14
30Andrew Dillman (United States of America)14
31Dominic Zumstein (Switzerland)13
32Simon Mateju (Czech Republic)13
33Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spain)12
34Stefano Valdrighi (Italy)12
35Ben Boets (Belgium)11
36Yannick Gruner (Germany)11
37Leo Vincent (France)10
38Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium)10
39Daniel Lukes (Czech Republic)10
40Erik Kramer (Netherlands)9
41Tomas Novacek (Czech Republic)9
42Berne Vankeirsbilck (Belgium)8
43Michal Paluta (Poland)6
44Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)5
45Riccardo Redaelli (Italy)5
46Mathieu Morichon (France)4
47Din Van Den Driessche (Belgium)4
48Stefano Debellis (Italy)4
49Steffen Müller (Germany)3
50Clement Russo (France)2
51Francesco Pedante (Italy)2
52Jiri Rehak (Czech Republic)1
53Lubos Malovec (Slovakia)1

