Van der Poel remains unbeaten in World Cups
Herklotz edges Seigle for second
Image 1 of 16
Image 2 of 16
Image 3 of 16
Image 4 of 16
Image 5 of 16
Image 6 of 16
Image 7 of 16
Image 8 of 16
Image 9 of 16
Image 10 of 16
Image 11 of 16
Image 12 of 16
Image 13 of 16
Image 14 of 16
Image 15 of 16
Image 16 of 16
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands)
|0:39:41
|2
|Silvio Herklotz (Germany)
|0:00:08
|3
|Romain Seigle (France)
|0:00:10
|4
|Anthony Turgis (France)
|0:00:21
|5
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)
|0:00:37
|6
|Quentin Jauregui (France)
|0:00:46
|7
|Dylan Kowalski (France)
|0:00:56
|8
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium)
|0:00:57
|9
|Victor Koretzky (France)
|0:01:04
|10
|Stan Wijkel (Netherlands)
|0:01:08
|11
|Martijn Budding (Netherlands)
|12
|Gioele Bertolini (Italy)
|0:01:10
|13
|Daan Soete (Belgium)
|0:01:19
|14
|Dominic Grab (Switzerland)
|0:01:52
|15
|Toon Wouters (Netherlands)
|0:01:58
|16
|Felix Drumm (Germany)
|0:01:59
|17
|Johannes Siemermann (Germany)
|18
|Hugo Robinson (Great Britain)
|19
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spain)
|20
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium)
|0:02:08
|21
|Leo Vincent (France-B)
|0:02:14
|22
|Ariesen Tim (Netherlands)
|23
|Matthias Van De Velde (Belgium)
|24
|Quinten Hermans (Belgium)
|25
|Karel Pokorny (Czech Republic)
|26
|Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)
|0:02:16
|27
|Mathieu Morichon (France-B)
|0:02:19
|28
|Pjotr Van Beek (Netherlands)
|0:02:37
|29
|Clement Russo (France)
|0:02:48
|30
|Jiri Rehak (Czech Republic)
|0:03:15
|31
|Jan Brezna (Czech Republic)
|0:03:20
|32
|Benoit Cosnefroy (France-B)
|0:03:24
|33
|Yohan Patry (Canada)
|0:03:27
|34
|Raphael Gay (France-B)
|35
|Steffen Müller (Germany)
|0:03:33
|36
|Elie Gesbert (France-B)
|0:03:54
|37
|Aurelien Philibert (France-B)
|0:04:00
|38
|Magnus Skjoth (Denmark)
|0:04:26
|39
|Yannick Gruner (Germany)
|0:04:45
|40
|Marco König (Germany)
|0:04:50
|41
|Sven Fritsch (Luxembourg)
|0:04:56
|42
|Ondrej Glajza (Slovakia)
|-1lap
|43
|Jakub Rydval (Czech Republic)
|44
|Simon Vozar (Slovakia)
|-2laps
|DNF
|Koen Weijers (Netherlands)
|DNF
|Francesco Pedante (Italy)
|DNF
|Tomas Novacek (Czech Republic)
|DNS
|Federico Zurlo (Italy)
|DNS
|Zygimantas Baikstys (Lithuania)
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands)
|180
|pts
|2
|Romain Seigle (France)
|115
|3
|Quentin Jauregui (France)
|108
|4
|Daan Soete (Belgium)
|103
|5
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium)
|97
|6
|Silvio Herklotz (Germany)
|90
|7
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)
|86
|8
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium)
|84
|9
|Anthony Turgis (France)
|67
|10
|Gioele Bertolini (Italy)
|54
|11
|Quinten Hermans (Belgium)
|51
|12
|Matthias Van De Velde (Belgium)
|49
|13
|Pjotr Van Beek (Netherlands)
|44
|14
|Victor Koretzky (France)
|40
|15
|Hugo Robinson (Great Britain)
|36
|16
|Ariesen Tim (Netherlands)
|35
|17
|Stan Wijkel (Netherlands)
|34
|18
|Marco König (Germany)
|32
|19
|Koen Weijers (Netherlands)
|32
|20
|Nadir Colledani (Italy)
|30
|21
|Dylan Kowalski (France)
|28
|22
|Martijn Budding (Netherlands)
|20
|23
|Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)
|19
|24
|Jan Brezna (Czech Republic)
|18
|25
|Dominic Grab (Switzerland)
|18
|26
|Toon Wouters (Netherlands)
|16
|27
|Karel Pokorny (Czech Republic)
|16
|28
|Felix Drumm (Germany)
|15
|29
|Johannes Siemermann (Germany)
|14
|30
|Andrew Dillman (United States of America)
|14
|31
|Dominic Zumstein (Switzerland)
|13
|32
|Simon Mateju (Czech Republic)
|13
|33
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spain)
|12
|34
|Stefano Valdrighi (Italy)
|12
|35
|Ben Boets (Belgium)
|11
|36
|Yannick Gruner (Germany)
|11
|37
|Leo Vincent (France)
|10
|38
|Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium)
|10
|39
|Daniel Lukes (Czech Republic)
|10
|40
|Erik Kramer (Netherlands)
|9
|41
|Tomas Novacek (Czech Republic)
|9
|42
|Berne Vankeirsbilck (Belgium)
|8
|43
|Michal Paluta (Poland)
|6
|44
|Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)
|5
|45
|Riccardo Redaelli (Italy)
|5
|46
|Mathieu Morichon (France)
|4
|47
|Din Van Den Driessche (Belgium)
|4
|48
|Stefano Debellis (Italy)
|4
|49
|Steffen Müller (Germany)
|3
|50
|Clement Russo (France)
|2
|51
|Francesco Pedante (Italy)
|2
|52
|Jiri Rehak (Czech Republic)
|1
|53
|Lubos Malovec (Slovakia)
|1
