Van der Poel wraps up the World Cup

Dutchman leaves Turgis and Jauregui behind

For the first time Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) won the GP Adrie van der Poel in Hoogerheide, the race organized by his legendary father.

The race was also the final round of the UCI World Cup for juniors, and Van der Poel launched a long solo effort in which he held off a surprisingly strong Anthony Turgis (France) to complete a clean sweep of the World Cups and take his 16th consecutive victory of the season. Another French rider, Quentin Jauregui (France) completed the podium.

Despite being a first-year junior, Van Der Poel – who only turned 17 three days earlier – has won all but three of the UCI junior races this season, but the home soil win was icing on the cake.

"It's really special to win here. My dad organizes this event so I gave it my best. It's the first time because last year I was out with a broken collarbone," Van der Poel said.

Late in the first lap Van der Poel surged forward in company of Turgis and Jauregui. They soon found out it wasn't possible to keep up with the unleashed Dutchman and were joined by Wout Van Aert (Belgium). The trio surprisingly managed to stay within a reasonable distance from Van der Poel after two laps of racing. Halfway through the race that changed, as the gap grew up to nearly twenty seconds with Silvio Herklotz (Germany) being the sole chaser at short distance.

Then a turnaround happened and Turgis quickly moved back up towards Van der Poel. With two more laps to go Turgis was only seven seconds down on the leader. "I think I started to ride a bit too defensively," Van der Poel said. "Once he started to gain ground on me it's a bit stressful because you here everybody shouting warnings and time gaps. From the penultimate lap on I rode much more aggressive and that worked out well."

Turgis was quickly set back to twenty seconds and that concluded the battle for the victory. The Frenchman didn't mind much about second place as he had the eye on the more important race from next week. "It's great to know that I can challenge him. I made a mistake that put me backwards and from there I took it easy to save energy for the world championships," Turgis told Cyclingnews.

In the battle for third place Jauregui sprinted just a little bit faster than Silvio Herklotz (Germany) and Wout Van Aert (Belgium), finishing half a minute behind the winner. Herklotz showed grit in the final laps and pushed Jauregui to the limit. "I didn't have a good start," Herklotz said. That was an understatement as the German champion got off the line outside the top 50

"The lights didn't work and I was caught by surprise; I didn't know what happened," Herklotz said. Somehow he managed to get back in the top 10 after only one lap. For the remainder of the race he rode shortly behind the first chase group but in the final lap he made contact. "In the sprint I didn't have much left also because I've been ill this week," Herklotz added.

In the overall standings of the World Cup the logical winner is Van der Poel with the maximum of 240 points. Jauregui is runner-up with 153 points, just ahead of compatriot Romain Seigle (France) who has 145 points.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands0:43:04
2Anthony Turgis (Fra) France0:00:20
3Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France0:00:31
4Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Germany
5Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium0:00:33
6Romain Seigle (Fra) France0:01:15
7Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium0:01:36
8Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium0:01:55
9Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands0:02:07
10Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium0:02:19
11Victor Koretzky (Fra) France0:02:20
12Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Belgium0:02:35
13Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Switzerland0:02:37
14Stan Wijkel (Ned) Netherlands0:02:41
15Dylan Kowalski (Fra) France0:02:47
16Ariesen Tim (Ned) Netherlands0:02:54
17Toki Sawada (Jpn) Japan
18Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland0:02:56
19Jan Vastl (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:03
20Johannes Siemermann (Ger) Germany0:03:09
21Koen Weijers (Ned) Netherlands0:03:15
22Curtis White (USA) United States0:03:19
23Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) Belgium0:03:25
24Jan Brezna (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:28
25Dominic Zumstein (Swi) Switzerland0:03:30
26Felix Drumm (Ger) Germany0:03:39
27Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy0:03:42
28Pjotr Van Beek (Ned) Netherlands
29Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Spain0:03:48
30Karel Pokorny (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:52
31Steffen Müller (Ger) Germany0:03:58
32Andrew Dillman (USA) United States0:04:02
33Toon Wouters (Ned) Netherlands0:04:12
34Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) United States0:04:13
35Michal Paluta (Pol) Poland
36Hugo Robinson (GBr) Great Britain0:04:34
37Bryan Van Rooyen (Ned) Netherlands-B0:04:45
38Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands-B0:05:05
39Luca De Nicola (Ita) Italy0:05:09
40Tobin Ortenblad (USA) United States0:05:20
41Emil Linde (Swe) Sweden0:05:22
42Lehvi Braam (Ned) Netherlands-B0:05:43
43Joseph Moses (GBr) Great Britain0:05:54
44Piotr Konwa (Pol) Poland0:05:59
45Alexander Welburn (GBr) Great Britain0:06:00
46Jakub Rydval (Cze) Czech Republic
47Yohan Patry (Can) Canada0:06:18
48Patryk Stosz (Pol) Poland0:06:22
49Niels Goeree (Ned) Netherlands-B0:06:26
50Nicky Gieskens (Ned) Netherlands-B0:06:28
51Kota Yokoyama (Jpn) Japan0:06:37
52Sven Fritsch (Lux) Luxembourg0:06:41
53Michimasa Nakai (Jpn) Japan
54Mats Lammertink (Ned) Netherlands-B0:07:12
55Samuel Beaudoin (Can) Canada0:07:23
56Yannick Gruner (Ger) Germany0:07:24
57 (-1 lap)Tobiasz Lis (Pol) Poland
58Dan Mangers (Lux) Luxembourg
59Mateusz Grabis (Pol) Poland
60Alec Lang (Lux) Luxembourg
61 (-2 laps)Magnus Skjoth (Den) Denmark
62Francesco Pedante (Ita) Italy

Junior Men World Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands240pts
2Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France153
3Romain Seigle (Fra) France145
4Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium131
5Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Germany130
6Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium119
7Anthony Turgis (Fra) France117
8Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Belgium116
9Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium108
10Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium77
11Victor Koretzky (Fra) France60
12Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy58
13Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) Belgium57
14Stan Wijkel (Ned) Netherlands51
15Ariesen Tim (Ned) Netherlands50
16Pjotr Van Beek (Ned) Netherlands47
17Dylan Kowalski (Fra) France44
18Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands44
19Koen Weijers (Ned) Netherlands42
20Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Switzerland37
21Hugo Robinson (GBr) Great Britain36
22Marco König (Ger) Germany32
23Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland31
24Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy30
25Jan Brezna (Cze) Czech Republic25
26Johannes Siemermann (Ger) Germany25
27Felix Drumm (Ger) Germany20
28Dominic Zumstein (Swi) Switzerland19
29Jan Vastl (Cze) Czech Republic17
30Karel Pokorny (Cze) Czech Republic17
31Toon Wouters (Ned) Netherlands16
32Toki Sawada (Jpn) Japan14
33Andrew Dillman (USA) United States14
34Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Spain14
35Simon Mateju (Cze) Czech Republic13
36Stefano Valdrighi (Ita) Italy12
37Ben Boets (Bel) Belgium11
38Yannick Gruner (Ger) Germany11
39Leo Vincent (Fra) France10
40Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium10
41Daniel Lukes (Cze) Czech Republic10
42Curtis White (USA) United States9
43Erik Kramer (Ned) Netherlands9
44Tomas Novacek (Cze) Czech Republic9
45Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) Belgium8
46Michal Paluta (Pol) Poland6
47Riccardo Redaelli (Ita) Italy5
48Mathieu Morichon (Fra) France4
49Din Van Den Driessche (Bel) Belgium4
50Stefano Debellis (Ita) Italy4
51Steffen Müller (Ger) Germany3
52Clement Russo (Fra) France2
53Francesco Pedante (Ita) Italy2
54Jiri Rehak (Cze) Czech Republic1
55Lubos Malovec (Svk) Slovakia1

 

