Trending

Bresset wins in Super Besse

Ravenel, Enaux round out top three

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Bresset (Fra)1:29:26
2Cécile Ravanel (Fra)0:03:00
3Sabrina Enaux (Fra)0:05:59
4Laura Metzler (Fra)0:07:19
5Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)0:07:35
6Julie Krasniak (Fra)0:09:41
7Caroline Mani (Fra)0:10:38
8Helene Marcouyre (Fra)0:14:32
9Marion Azam (Fra)0:15:32
10Louise Blot (Fra)0:17:17
11Séverine Hansen (Fra)0:17:46
12Déborah Motsch (Fra)0:18:05
13Marine Eon (Fra)0:18:35
14Célia Bourgeois (Fra)0:23:10
15Laura Joubert (Fra)0:24:24
16Lea Casotti (Fra)0:24:46
17Marion Lorblanchet (Fra)0:24:57
18Valentine Segrestan (Fra)0:28:13
19Claire Campana (Fra)0:28:47
20Sandra Dolcerocca (Den)0:29:53
21Bérangère Wilst (Fra)0:32:03
22Laura Ledoux (Fra)0:33:41
23Pauline Melaye (Fra)
24Ludivine Loze (Fra)
25Melanie Guerrin (Fra)
26Sophie Rodot (Fra)
27Sandrine Ponsard (Fra)
28Delphine Boissy (Fra)
29Sophie Giovane (Fra)
30Elisabeth Mottet (Bel)
31Ludivine Carre (Fra)
32Anne Laure Rouget (Fra)
33Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
34Laure Anne Saudon (Fra)

Latest on Cyclingnews