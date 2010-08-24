Tempier wins French Cup round
Ravanel victorious in women's cross country race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra)
|1:43:32
|2
|Maxime Marotte (Fra)
|0:01:38
|3
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)
|0:02:36
|4
|François Bailly Maitre (Fra)
|0:04:37
|5
|Marc Colom (Fra)
|0:05:05
|6
|Alexis Chenevier (Fra)
|0:05:39
|7
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra)
|0:06:06
|8
|Fabien Canal (Fra)
|0:07:00
|9
|Frederic Frech (Fra)
|0:08:10
|10
|Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra)
|0:08:32
|11
|Pierre Lebreton (Fra)
|0:08:56
|12
|Gilles Sarrazin (Fra)
|0:09:43
|13
|Jérome Chevallier (Fra)
|0:10:53
|14
|Freddy Betremieux (Fra)
|0:10:59
|15
|Vivien Legastelois (Fra)
|0:11:43
|16
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|0:12:12
|17
|Nicolas Bouchet Bert Manoz (Fra)
|0:13:20
|18
|Thomas Decugis (Fra)
|19
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|0:14:30
|20
|Gilles Vigne (Fra)
|0:14:48
|21
|Steve Chainel (Fra)
|0:15:06
|22
|Sébastien Hansen (Fra)
|0:15:14
|23
|Gregory Pascal (Fra)
|0:15:25
|24
|Arnaud Taurelle (Fra)
|0:16:05
|25
|Frederic Balaguer (Fra)
|0:16:46
|26
|Gregory Frison (Fra)
|0:17:06
|27
|Paul Remy (Fra)
|0:17:08
|28
|Alexandre Lavaud (Fra)
|0:17:58
|29
|Nicolas Bonnieu (Fra)
|0:18:15
|30
|Octavien Maillard (Fra)
|0:18:44
|31
|Fabien Bragagia (Fra)
|0:18:54
|32
|Jonas Buchot (Fra)
|0:19:09
|33
|Fabrice Leguevaques (Fra)
|0:19:33
|34
|Maxime Folco (Fra)
|0:19:39
|35
|Amaury Gernez Aurenge (Fra)
|0:19:51
|36
|Basile Monvoisin (Fra)
|0:19:56
|37
|Pierre Fuseau (Fra)
|0:20:22
|38
|Denis Miramond (Fra)
|0:21:09
|39
|Thomas Collinet (Fra)
|0:21:12
|40
|Emilien Mourier (Fra)
|0:21:38
|41
|Romain Cleret (Fra)
|0:22:27
|42
|Julien Lopez (Fra)
|0:22:51
|43
|Pierre-Yves Facomprez (Fra)
|0:23:12
|44
|Arnaud Hacquard (Fra)
|0:25:40
|45
|Harold Flandre (Fra)
|0:26:18
|46
|Arthur Tropardy (Fra)
|47
|Thibault Delpuech (Fra)
|48
|Arnaud Grosjean (Fra)
|49
|Aurélien Daniel (Fra)
|50
|Cedric Chassang (Fra)
|51
|Alexandre Savoye (Fra)
|52
|Clément Souvray (Fra)
|53
|Jeremy Arnould (Fra)
|54
|Julien Farnier (Fra)
|55
|Florent Pelizzari (Fra)
|56
|Jonathan Marguerite (Fra)
|57
|Benoit Igoulen (Fra)
|58
|Kevin Martin (Fra)
|59
|Giovanni Gonthier (Fra)
|60
|Hugo Navarian (Fra)
|61
|Kevin Miquel (Fra)
|62
|Martin Clement (Fra)
|63
|Sébastien Le Naour (Fra)
|64
|Simon Raymond (Fra)
|65
|Lysander Kiesel (Ger)
|66
|Damien Guillemet (Fra)
|67
|Anthony David (Fra)
|68
|Pierre Curien (Fra)
|69
|Thibaud Lhenry (Fra)
|70
|Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)
|71
|Jacky Le Port (Fra)
|72
|Pierre Badel (Fra)
|73
|Nicolas Vauchelles (Fra)
|74
|Thomas Brunet (Fra)
|75
|Adrien Pascal (Fra)
|76
|Sylvain Gastineau (Fra)
|77
|Pierre Pous (Fra)
|78
|Pierre Morque (Fra)
|79
|Benjamin Bonneuil (Fra)
|80
|Thomas Janin (Fra)
|81
|Vincent Thomas (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra)
|1:29:29
|2
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|0:02:13
|3
|Laura Metzler (Fra)
|0:05:24
|4
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra)
|0:06:34
|5
|Julie Krasniak (Fra)
|0:07:15
|6
|Séverine Hansen (Fra)
|0:08:31
|7
|Helene Marcouyre (Fra)
|0:11:37
|8
|Louise Blot (Fra)
|0:12:17
|9
|Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)
|0:13:09
|10
|Camille Pousse (Fra)
|0:13:30
|11
|Déborah Motsch (Fra)
|0:17:07
|12
|Delphine Boissy (Fra)
|0:20:18
|13
|Marine Eon (Fra)
|0:25:51
|14
|Valentine Segrestan (Fra)
|0:27:20
|15
|Sophie Giovane (Fra)
|0:28:54
|16
|Sandrine Ponsard (Fra)
|0:00:07
|17
|Sophie Rodot (Fra)
|0:00:14
|18
|Bérangère Wilst (Fra)
|0:00:19
|19
|Célia Bourgeois (Fra)
|0:02:36
|20
|Elisabeth Mottet (Bel)
|0:04:31
|21
|Laura Joubert (Fra)
|0:06:02
|22
|Laura Ledoux (Fra)
|0:06:55
|23
|Ludivine Carre (Fra)
|0:14:02
