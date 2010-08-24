Trending

Tempier wins French Cup round

Ravanel victorious in women's cross country race

Stéphane Tempier (TX-Active Bianchi) wins the French Cup in Meribel.

Stéphane Tempier (TX-Active Bianchi) wins the French Cup in Meribel.
(Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stéphane Tempier (Fra)1:43:32
2Maxime Marotte (Fra)0:01:38
3Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)0:02:36
4François Bailly Maitre (Fra)0:04:37
5Marc Colom (Fra)0:05:05
6Alexis Chenevier (Fra)0:05:39
7Cédric Ravanel (Fra)0:06:06
8Fabien Canal (Fra)0:07:00
9Frederic Frech (Fra)0:08:10
10Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra)0:08:32
11Pierre Lebreton (Fra)0:08:56
12Gilles Sarrazin (Fra)0:09:43
13Jérome Chevallier (Fra)0:10:53
14Freddy Betremieux (Fra)0:10:59
15Vivien Legastelois (Fra)0:11:43
16Hugo Drechou (Fra)0:12:12
17Nicolas Bouchet Bert Manoz (Fra)0:13:20
18Thomas Decugis (Fra)
19Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)0:14:30
20Gilles Vigne (Fra)0:14:48
21Steve Chainel (Fra)0:15:06
22Sébastien Hansen (Fra)0:15:14
23Gregory Pascal (Fra)0:15:25
24Arnaud Taurelle (Fra)0:16:05
25Frederic Balaguer (Fra)0:16:46
26Gregory Frison (Fra)0:17:06
27Paul Remy (Fra)0:17:08
28Alexandre Lavaud (Fra)0:17:58
29Nicolas Bonnieu (Fra)0:18:15
30Octavien Maillard (Fra)0:18:44
31Fabien Bragagia (Fra)0:18:54
32Jonas Buchot (Fra)0:19:09
33Fabrice Leguevaques (Fra)0:19:33
34Maxime Folco (Fra)0:19:39
35Amaury Gernez Aurenge (Fra)0:19:51
36Basile Monvoisin (Fra)0:19:56
37Pierre Fuseau (Fra)0:20:22
38Denis Miramond (Fra)0:21:09
39Thomas Collinet (Fra)0:21:12
40Emilien Mourier (Fra)0:21:38
41Romain Cleret (Fra)0:22:27
42Julien Lopez (Fra)0:22:51
43Pierre-Yves Facomprez (Fra)0:23:12
44Arnaud Hacquard (Fra)0:25:40
45Harold Flandre (Fra)0:26:18
46Arthur Tropardy (Fra)
47Thibault Delpuech (Fra)
48Arnaud Grosjean (Fra)
49Aurélien Daniel (Fra)
50Cedric Chassang (Fra)
51Alexandre Savoye (Fra)
52Clément Souvray (Fra)
53Jeremy Arnould (Fra)
54Julien Farnier (Fra)
55Florent Pelizzari (Fra)
56Jonathan Marguerite (Fra)
57Benoit Igoulen (Fra)
58Kevin Martin (Fra)
59Giovanni Gonthier (Fra)
60Hugo Navarian (Fra)
61Kevin Miquel (Fra)
62Martin Clement (Fra)
63Sébastien Le Naour (Fra)
64Simon Raymond (Fra)
65Lysander Kiesel (Ger)
66Damien Guillemet (Fra)
67Anthony David (Fra)
68Pierre Curien (Fra)
69Thibaud Lhenry (Fra)
70Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)
71Jacky Le Port (Fra)
72Pierre Badel (Fra)
73Nicolas Vauchelles (Fra)
74Thomas Brunet (Fra)
75Adrien Pascal (Fra)
76Sylvain Gastineau (Fra)
77Pierre Pous (Fra)
78Pierre Morque (Fra)
79Benjamin Bonneuil (Fra)
80Thomas Janin (Fra)
81Vincent Thomas (Fra)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cécile Ravanel (Fra)1:29:29
2Sabrina Enaux (Fra)0:02:13
3Laura Metzler (Fra)0:05:24
4Fanny Bourdon (Fra)0:06:34
5Julie Krasniak (Fra)0:07:15
6Séverine Hansen (Fra)0:08:31
7Helene Marcouyre (Fra)0:11:37
8Louise Blot (Fra)0:12:17
9Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)0:13:09
10Camille Pousse (Fra)0:13:30
11Déborah Motsch (Fra)0:17:07
12Delphine Boissy (Fra)0:20:18
13Marine Eon (Fra)0:25:51
14Valentine Segrestan (Fra)0:27:20
15Sophie Giovane (Fra)0:28:54
16Sandrine Ponsard (Fra)0:00:07
17Sophie Rodot (Fra)0:00:14
18Bérangère Wilst (Fra)0:00:19
19Célia Bourgeois (Fra)0:02:36
20Elisabeth Mottet (Bel)0:04:31
21Laura Joubert (Fra)0:06:02
22Laura Ledoux (Fra)0:06:55
23Ludivine Carre (Fra)0:14:02

Latest on Cyclingnews