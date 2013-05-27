Ettinger and Walter win in Baie Ste Paul
Both riders keep Canada Cup winning streak going
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Ettinger (USA)
|1:31:02
|2
|Evan Mcneely (Can)
|0:00:34
|3
|Antoine Caron (Can)
|0:01:10
|4
|Evan Guthrie (Can)
|0:01:19
|5
|Troy Wells (USA)
|0:01:57
|6
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)
|0:02:04
|7
|Steven Noble (Can)
|0:02:22
|8
|Patrick Chartrand (Can)
|0:03:04
|9
|Alexandre Vialle (Can)
|0:03:14
|10
|Sébastien Cadieux-Duval (Can)
|0:04:12
|11
|Andrew L'esperance (Can)
|0:04:20
|12
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|0:04:23
|13
|Marc-Andre Daigle (Can)
|0:04:41
|14
|Jamie Lamb (Can)
|0:05:30
|15
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can)
|0:06:02
|16
|Emmanuel Boily (Can)
|0:06:03
|17
|Thomas Sampson (USA)
|0:06:48
|18
|Peter Glassford (Can)
|0:07:07
|19
|Mathieu Belanger Barrette (Can)
|0:07:29
|20
|William Melone (USA)
|0:07:35
|21
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can)
|0:08:14
|22
|Julien Gagne (Can)
|0:09:10
|23
|Greg Day (Can)
|0:09:50
|24
|Pierre-Olivier Veillette (Can)
|0:11:13
|25
|Samuel Tremblay (Can)
|0:12:00
|26
|Antoine Dufour-Simard (Can)
|0:12:14
|27
|Daniel Varga (Can)
|0:13:17
|28
|Aroussen Laflamme (Can)
|0:13:52
|29
|Jon Slaughter (Can)
|0:14:01
|30
|Vincent Belhumeur (Can)
|0:14:04
|31
|Noah Tautfest (USA)
|0:15:33
|32
|Nicolas Tremblay (Can)
|0:15:42
|33
|Michael Sampson (USA)
|0:16:16
|34
|Steven Turcotte (Can)
|0:16:54
|35
|Patrick Martin (Can)
|0:16:58
|36
|Alex Lavertu (Can)
|0:16:59
|37
|Ernie Watenpaugh (USA)
|0:17:50
|38
|Carl Blanchette (Can)
|0:18:04
|39
|Bretton Matthews (Can)
|0:18:55
|40
|Mathieu Bilodeau (Can)
|0:19:53
|41
|Stephan Boily (Can)
|0:22:50
|HD
|Jonathan Cantin (Can)
|HD
|Gary Laforest (Can)
|HD
|Francis Therrien (Can)
|HD
|Gabriel Thibeault (Can)
|HD
|Guillaume Plourde (Can)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|1:33:03
|2
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|0:01:43
|3
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|0:02:45
|4
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|0:05:06
|5
|Frederique Trudel (Can)
|0:07:16
|6
|Catherine Fleury (Can)
|0:07:48
|7
|Mandy Dreyer (Can)
|0:08:17
|8
|Valerie Meunier (Can)
|0:08:32
|9
|Heather Gray (Can)
|10
|Annick Chrétien (Can)
|0:10:37
|11
|Kristina Laforge (Can)
|0:10:38
|12
|Karlee Gendron (Can)
|0:11:32
|13
|Laurence Harvey (Can)
|0:11:52
|14
|Laura Bietola (Can)
|0:11:59
|15
|Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can)
|0:12:15
|16
|Josee Heppell (Can)
|0:15:59
|17
|Bryna Blanchard (USA)
|0:16:26
|18
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can)
|0:17:16
|19
|Katlyn Dundas (Can)
|0:18:47
|20
|Joelle Numainville (Can)
|0:25:22
|HD
|Elyse Nieuwold (Can)
|HD
|Samantha Wagler (Can)
