Ettinger and Walter win in Baie Ste Paul

Both riders keep Canada Cup winning streak going

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Ettinger (USA)1:31:02
2Evan Mcneely (Can)0:00:34
3Antoine Caron (Can)0:01:10
4Evan Guthrie (Can)0:01:19
5Troy Wells (USA)0:01:57
6Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)0:02:04
7Steven Noble (Can)0:02:22
8Patrick Chartrand (Can)0:03:04
9Alexandre Vialle (Can)0:03:14
10Sébastien Cadieux-Duval (Can)0:04:12
11Andrew L'esperance (Can)0:04:20
12Andrew Watson (Can)0:04:23
13Marc-Andre Daigle (Can)0:04:41
14Jamie Lamb (Can)0:05:30
15Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can)0:06:02
16Emmanuel Boily (Can)0:06:03
17Thomas Sampson (USA)0:06:48
18Peter Glassford (Can)0:07:07
19Mathieu Belanger Barrette (Can)0:07:29
20William Melone (USA)0:07:35
21Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can)0:08:14
22Julien Gagne (Can)0:09:10
23Greg Day (Can)0:09:50
24Pierre-Olivier Veillette (Can)0:11:13
25Samuel Tremblay (Can)0:12:00
26Antoine Dufour-Simard (Can)0:12:14
27Daniel Varga (Can)0:13:17
28Aroussen Laflamme (Can)0:13:52
29Jon Slaughter (Can)0:14:01
30Vincent Belhumeur (Can)0:14:04
31Noah Tautfest (USA)0:15:33
32Nicolas Tremblay (Can)0:15:42
33Michael Sampson (USA)0:16:16
34Steven Turcotte (Can)0:16:54
35Patrick Martin (Can)0:16:58
36Alex Lavertu (Can)0:16:59
37Ernie Watenpaugh (USA)0:17:50
38Carl Blanchette (Can)0:18:04
39Bretton Matthews (Can)0:18:55
40Mathieu Bilodeau (Can)0:19:53
41Stephan Boily (Can)0:22:50
HDJonathan Cantin (Can)
HDGary Laforest (Can)
HDFrancis Therrien (Can)
HDGabriel Thibeault (Can)
HDGuillaume Plourde (Can)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Walter (Can)1:33:03
2Andréanne Pichette (Can)0:01:43
3Cindy Montambault (Can)0:02:45
4Maghalie Rochette (Can)0:05:06
5Frederique Trudel (Can)0:07:16
6Catherine Fleury (Can)0:07:48
7Mandy Dreyer (Can)0:08:17
8Valerie Meunier (Can)0:08:32
9Heather Gray (Can)
10Annick Chrétien (Can)0:10:37
11Kristina Laforge (Can)0:10:38
12Karlee Gendron (Can)0:11:32
13Laurence Harvey (Can)0:11:52
14Laura Bietola (Can)0:11:59
15Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can)0:12:15
16Josee Heppell (Can)0:15:59
17Bryna Blanchard (USA)0:16:26
18Rebecca Beaumont (Can)0:17:16
19Katlyn Dundas (Can)0:18:47
20Joelle Numainville (Can)0:25:22
HDElyse Nieuwold (Can)
HDSamantha Wagler (Can)

