Gagne wins in Baie-Saint-Paul

Walter victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Gagne (Can)0:27:43
2Cameron Jette (Can)0:01:04
3Jeremy Martin (Can)0:01:25
4Troy Wells (USA)0:01:47
5Mitchell Bailey (Can)0:01:57
6Andrew L'esperance (Can)0:02:20
7Adam Morka (Can)0:02:23
8Leandre Bouchard (Can)0:02:23
9Evan Guthrie (Can)0:02:55
10Antoine Caron (Can)0:03:05
11Kris Sneddon (Can)0:03:23
12Matthew Hadley (Can)0:03:27
13Andrew Watson (Can)0:03:50
14Peter Glassford (Can)0:04:09
15Stefan Widmer (Can)0:04:32
16Pete Ostroski (USA)0:05:20
17Sébastien Cadieux-Duval (Can)0:06:23
18Graham Torrie (Can)0:06:24
19Patrick Chartrand (Can)0:06:50
20Tyson Wagler (Can)0:07:14
21Steven Noble (Can)0:08:30
22Mathieu Bélanger Barrette (Can)0:08:42
23Daniel Varga (Can)0:08:42
24Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can)0:09:30
25Bretton Matthews (Can)0:09:46
26Félix Cote (Can)0:09:54
27Seamus Powell (USA)0:10:07
28Emmanuel Boily (Can)0:10:13
29Alex Lavertu (Can)0:11:19
30Nick Dignard (Can)0:13:00
31Xavier Perreault (Can)0:13:04
32Felix Wilberg (Can)0:13:30
33Samuel Tremblay (Can)0:14:10
34Thomas Sampson (USA)0:14:28
35Corey Brioschi (Can)0:14:48
36Jeremi Bussières (Can)0:15:06
37Maxime Lemay (Can)0:15:09
38Philippe Dépault (Can)0:15:54
39Steven Turcotte (Can)0:16:13
40Eric Merlin (Can)0:17:59
41Olivier Robidoux (Can)0:18:49
42Jonathan Cantin (Can)0:20:02
43Leni Trudel (Can)0:20:34
44Francis Lehoux (Can)0:20:53
45Nikita Touchette-Lebel (Can)0:24:29

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Walter (Can)0:22:21
2Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)0:00:43
3Amanda Sin (Can)0:01:15
4Cindy Montambault (Can)0:03:10
5Allison Mann (USA)0:05:38
6Cayley Brooks (Can)0:05:41
7Haley Smith (Can)0:06:12
8Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol)0:06:48
9Mariske Strauss (RSA)0:07:26
10Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)0:07:40
11Valerie Meunier (Can)0:10:57
12Caroline Villeneuve (Can)0:11:16
13Sarah Moore (Can)0:11:21
14Annick Chrétien (Can)0:12:10
15Andréanne Pichette (Can)0:13:37
16Laurence Harvey (Can)0:13:47
17Bryna Blanchard (USA)0:13:58
18Katlyn Dundas (Can)0:14:15
19Marie-Claude Surprenant (Can)0:17:57
20Stefanie Gauvin (Can)0:25:30
21Emily Flynn (Can)0:25:43

