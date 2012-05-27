Gagne wins in Baie-Saint-Paul
Walter victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|0:27:43
|2
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|0:01:04
|3
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|0:01:25
|4
|Troy Wells (USA)
|0:01:47
|5
|Mitchell Bailey (Can)
|0:01:57
|6
|Andrew L'esperance (Can)
|0:02:20
|7
|Adam Morka (Can)
|0:02:23
|8
|Leandre Bouchard (Can)
|0:02:23
|9
|Evan Guthrie (Can)
|0:02:55
|10
|Antoine Caron (Can)
|0:03:05
|11
|Kris Sneddon (Can)
|0:03:23
|12
|Matthew Hadley (Can)
|0:03:27
|13
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|0:03:50
|14
|Peter Glassford (Can)
|0:04:09
|15
|Stefan Widmer (Can)
|0:04:32
|16
|Pete Ostroski (USA)
|0:05:20
|17
|Sébastien Cadieux-Duval (Can)
|0:06:23
|18
|Graham Torrie (Can)
|0:06:24
|19
|Patrick Chartrand (Can)
|0:06:50
|20
|Tyson Wagler (Can)
|0:07:14
|21
|Steven Noble (Can)
|0:08:30
|22
|Mathieu Bélanger Barrette (Can)
|0:08:42
|23
|Daniel Varga (Can)
|0:08:42
|24
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can)
|0:09:30
|25
|Bretton Matthews (Can)
|0:09:46
|26
|Félix Cote (Can)
|0:09:54
|27
|Seamus Powell (USA)
|0:10:07
|28
|Emmanuel Boily (Can)
|0:10:13
|29
|Alex Lavertu (Can)
|0:11:19
|30
|Nick Dignard (Can)
|0:13:00
|31
|Xavier Perreault (Can)
|0:13:04
|32
|Felix Wilberg (Can)
|0:13:30
|33
|Samuel Tremblay (Can)
|0:14:10
|34
|Thomas Sampson (USA)
|0:14:28
|35
|Corey Brioschi (Can)
|0:14:48
|36
|Jeremi Bussières (Can)
|0:15:06
|37
|Maxime Lemay (Can)
|0:15:09
|38
|Philippe Dépault (Can)
|0:15:54
|39
|Steven Turcotte (Can)
|0:16:13
|40
|Eric Merlin (Can)
|0:17:59
|41
|Olivier Robidoux (Can)
|0:18:49
|42
|Jonathan Cantin (Can)
|0:20:02
|43
|Leni Trudel (Can)
|0:20:34
|44
|Francis Lehoux (Can)
|0:20:53
|45
|Nikita Touchette-Lebel (Can)
|0:24:29
|1
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|0:22:21
|2
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)
|0:00:43
|3
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|0:01:15
|4
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|0:03:10
|5
|Allison Mann (USA)
|0:05:38
|6
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|0:05:41
|7
|Haley Smith (Can)
|0:06:12
|8
|Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol)
|0:06:48
|9
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|0:07:26
|10
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
|0:07:40
|11
|Valerie Meunier (Can)
|0:10:57
|12
|Caroline Villeneuve (Can)
|0:11:16
|13
|Sarah Moore (Can)
|0:11:21
|14
|Annick Chrétien (Can)
|0:12:10
|15
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|0:13:37
|16
|Laurence Harvey (Can)
|0:13:47
|17
|Bryna Blanchard (USA)
|0:13:58
|18
|Katlyn Dundas (Can)
|0:14:15
|19
|Marie-Claude Surprenant (Can)
|0:17:57
|20
|Stefanie Gauvin (Can)
|0:25:30
|21
|Emily Flynn (Can)
|0:25:43
