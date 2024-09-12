Marc Hirschi repeats with solo win at Coppa Sabatini

Gregor Mühlberger best in chase group ahead of Anders Foldager

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) repeats as Coppa Sabatini winner in 2024
Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) repeats as Coppa Sabatini winner, taking solo victory in 2024 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency/Gran Premio Città di Peccioli – Coppa Sabatini)
Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) added another one-day race victory to his palmarès at the Coppa Sabatini, soloing home from 37km out at the hilly Italian semi-Classic.

The Swiss rider scored his fourth race win in a row and the 20th of his career after going clear over the closing circuit hill of the Via Mazzini in Peccioli (1.4km at 5.8%) after 160km of racing, leaving the peloton behind and pulling out a gap over half a minute on the run to the finish line.

