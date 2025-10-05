Adam Yates gives UAE Team Emirates XRG win 91 in Coppa Agostoni

Adam Yates gave UAE Team Emirates XRG their 91st victory of the 2025 season on the same day that teammate Tadej Pogačar claimed the European road race title.

Yates' win was somewhat anti-climactic after his breakaway companion, Carlos Canal (Movistar) suffered a puncture with 17km to go and chased in for a disappointed second place.

Simone Velasco (XDS Astana) won the sprint for third.

It was another sunny day in Italy for the 78th edition of the Coppa Agostoni, 166.7 kilometres of a circuit around Lissone that included three climbs - Sitori (1.5km at 5.7%), Colle Brianza (3.6km at 6.4%) and Lissolo (2km at 6.7%) taken on four times each for an Ardennes-like route.

Carlos Canal punctured out of the winning move and finished second (Image credit: Getty Images)

After an aggressive start and no breakaway for the first hour, a group of 17 riders powered away from the peloton.

In the group were: Nans Peters and Paul Lapiera (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Rémy Rochas (Groupama-FDJ), Carlos Canal and Lorenzo Milesi (Movistar), Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal-Quickstep) and Fausto Masnada (XDS Astana), Hugo de la Calle and Sergio Chumil (Burgos Burpellet BH), Davide Piganzoli (Polti-VisitMalta), Jonathan Caicedo (Petrolike), Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility), Alessandro Fancellu (Team UKYO), Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) and Adam Yates, Ivo Oliveira and Rafał Majka (UAE Team Emirates XRG).

They gained a couple of minutes on the peloton, but as the kilometres counted down and the accumulated fatigue of a dozen climbs began to bite, the breakaway disintegrated.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With 52km to go, Oliveira and Yates surged, and eventually only Yates and Canal were clear of the breakaway.

Behind, the peloton caught the backend of the escape group, with UAE Team Emirates XRG controlling affairs with the addition of Jay Vine.

After the final climb with 36km to go, Yates and Canal had 24 seconds on two chasers, Vine and Lapiera, with 1:15 on a group that included Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG).

With 29km to go, Masnada attacked out of the chasing peloton and was followed by Del Toro and Gregor Mühlberger (Movistar), but everything came back together behind the two leaders.

With 20km to go, the pair had over two minutes on the chase, with UAE Team Emirates XRG marking any attempt to counter-attack.

There were only 17km to go when Canal suffered an untimely puncture and had to stop for a bike change, which put him 20 seconds behind Yates in the final 15km.

That left Yates to solo to victory while Canal had to settle for second.

A big group sprinted for the final podium position with Simone Velasco giving XDS Astana more points with third.



Velasco wins the sprint for third (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling