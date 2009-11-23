Trending

Acuna wins downhill

Moreno tops women's gravity field

Image 1 of 4

Racing downhill at the finale of the Copa Chile downhill

Racing downhill at the finale of the Copa Chile downhill
(Image credit: José Eugenio Moreno)
Image 2 of 4

A downhill racer at the Copa Chile.

A downhill racer at the Copa Chile.
(Image credit: José Eugenio Moreno)
Image 3 of 4

Felipe Vial flies

Felipe Vial flies
(Image credit: José Eugenio Moreno)
Image 4 of 4

Mauricio Andres Acuna on his way to winning the downhill.

Mauricio Andres Acuna on his way to winning the downhill.
(Image credit: José Eugenio Moreno)

Downhillers started qualifying on Sunday morning. They raced a wooded track with many jumps and huge turns. Since Nevado de Chillan is a Ski center, all riders used the chair lift to go uphill, a big help in logistics with lots of time saved relative to some other rounds.

Maurico Acuña and Pamela Moreno won the men's and women's elite races respectively.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mauricio Andres Acuna Quintana (Chi)0:02:05.24
2Enrique Genova (Chi)0:00:00.89
3Pablo Bascunan Vial (Chi)0:00:02.18
4Pedro Antonio Ferreira Landskran (Chi)0:00:03.33
5Johan Alejandro Leon Marambio (Chi)0:00:04.82
6Santiago De Santiago (Arg)0:00:05.48
7Ramon Antonio Leiva Figueroa (Chi)0:00:05.60
8Andreas Constantino Kukulis Blajtrach (Chi)0:00:07.50
9Jorge Alejandro Acuna Quintana (Chi)0:00:07.64
10Jean Guzman (Chi)0:00:09.67
11Martin Raffo (Arg)0:00:10.44
12Yonatan Alexander Aguilar Valenzuela (Chi)0:00:10.87
13Miguel Pozo Cueto (Chi)0:00:11.00
14Patricio Alvarado (Chi)0:00:11.86
15Gonzalo Serenelli (Arg)0:00:12.21
16Emilio Meza Freda (Chi)0:00:12.35
17Julio Ramirez Gorostiaga (Chi)0:00:12.51
18Roberto Cabrera (Chi)0:00:12.57
19Jorge Eduardo Acevedo Jimenez (Chi)0:00:13.24
20Cristobal Morejon (Ecu)0:00:13.28
21Javier Grau Calabrese (Chi)0:00:13.45
22Oscar Huerta Landerretche (Chi)0:00:14.38
23Diego Echevarria (Chi)0:00:16.41
24Pablo Meza (Chi)0:00:20.78

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pamela Moreno Neira (Chi)0:03:12.84
2Vanessa Cecilia Vallerino Kneer (Chi)0:00:15.59
3Andrea Ninoska Melian Seguel (Chi)0:00:42.10

Latest on Cyclingnews