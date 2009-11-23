Image 1 of 4 Racing downhill at the finale of the Copa Chile downhill (Image credit: José Eugenio Moreno) Image 2 of 4 A downhill racer at the Copa Chile. (Image credit: José Eugenio Moreno) Image 3 of 4 Felipe Vial flies (Image credit: José Eugenio Moreno) Image 4 of 4 Mauricio Andres Acuna on his way to winning the downhill. (Image credit: José Eugenio Moreno)

Downhillers started qualifying on Sunday morning. They raced a wooded track with many jumps and huge turns. Since Nevado de Chillan is a Ski center, all riders used the chair lift to go uphill, a big help in logistics with lots of time saved relative to some other rounds.

Maurico Acuña and Pamela Moreno won the men's and women's elite races respectively.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mauricio Andres Acuna Quintana (Chi) 0:02:05.24 2 Enrique Genova (Chi) 0:00:00.89 3 Pablo Bascunan Vial (Chi) 0:00:02.18 4 Pedro Antonio Ferreira Landskran (Chi) 0:00:03.33 5 Johan Alejandro Leon Marambio (Chi) 0:00:04.82 6 Santiago De Santiago (Arg) 0:00:05.48 7 Ramon Antonio Leiva Figueroa (Chi) 0:00:05.60 8 Andreas Constantino Kukulis Blajtrach (Chi) 0:00:07.50 9 Jorge Alejandro Acuna Quintana (Chi) 0:00:07.64 10 Jean Guzman (Chi) 0:00:09.67 11 Martin Raffo (Arg) 0:00:10.44 12 Yonatan Alexander Aguilar Valenzuela (Chi) 0:00:10.87 13 Miguel Pozo Cueto (Chi) 0:00:11.00 14 Patricio Alvarado (Chi) 0:00:11.86 15 Gonzalo Serenelli (Arg) 0:00:12.21 16 Emilio Meza Freda (Chi) 0:00:12.35 17 Julio Ramirez Gorostiaga (Chi) 0:00:12.51 18 Roberto Cabrera (Chi) 0:00:12.57 19 Jorge Eduardo Acevedo Jimenez (Chi) 0:00:13.24 20 Cristobal Morejon (Ecu) 0:00:13.28 21 Javier Grau Calabrese (Chi) 0:00:13.45 22 Oscar Huerta Landerretche (Chi) 0:00:14.38 23 Diego Echevarria (Chi) 0:00:16.41 24 Pablo Meza (Chi) 0:00:20.78