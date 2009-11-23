Acuna wins downhill
Moreno tops women's gravity field
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Downhillers started qualifying on Sunday morning. They raced a wooded track with many jumps and huge turns. Since Nevado de Chillan is a Ski center, all riders used the chair lift to go uphill, a big help in logistics with lots of time saved relative to some other rounds.
Maurico Acuña and Pamela Moreno won the men's and women's elite races respectively.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mauricio Andres Acuna Quintana (Chi)
|0:02:05.24
|2
|Enrique Genova (Chi)
|0:00:00.89
|3
|Pablo Bascunan Vial (Chi)
|0:00:02.18
|4
|Pedro Antonio Ferreira Landskran (Chi)
|0:00:03.33
|5
|Johan Alejandro Leon Marambio (Chi)
|0:00:04.82
|6
|Santiago De Santiago (Arg)
|0:00:05.48
|7
|Ramon Antonio Leiva Figueroa (Chi)
|0:00:05.60
|8
|Andreas Constantino Kukulis Blajtrach (Chi)
|0:00:07.50
|9
|Jorge Alejandro Acuna Quintana (Chi)
|0:00:07.64
|10
|Jean Guzman (Chi)
|0:00:09.67
|11
|Martin Raffo (Arg)
|0:00:10.44
|12
|Yonatan Alexander Aguilar Valenzuela (Chi)
|0:00:10.87
|13
|Miguel Pozo Cueto (Chi)
|0:00:11.00
|14
|Patricio Alvarado (Chi)
|0:00:11.86
|15
|Gonzalo Serenelli (Arg)
|0:00:12.21
|16
|Emilio Meza Freda (Chi)
|0:00:12.35
|17
|Julio Ramirez Gorostiaga (Chi)
|0:00:12.51
|18
|Roberto Cabrera (Chi)
|0:00:12.57
|19
|Jorge Eduardo Acevedo Jimenez (Chi)
|0:00:13.24
|20
|Cristobal Morejon (Ecu)
|0:00:13.28
|21
|Javier Grau Calabrese (Chi)
|0:00:13.45
|22
|Oscar Huerta Landerretche (Chi)
|0:00:14.38
|23
|Diego Echevarria (Chi)
|0:00:16.41
|24
|Pablo Meza (Chi)
|0:00:20.78
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pamela Moreno Neira (Chi)
|0:03:12.84
|2
|Vanessa Cecilia Vallerino Kneer (Chi)
|0:00:15.59
|3
|Andrea Ninoska Melian Seguel (Chi)
|0:00:42.10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy