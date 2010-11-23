Trending

Bishop races to win in Chile

Garcia fastest among the women

Image 1 of 8

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) racing toward victory

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) racing toward victory
(Image credit: Cristóbal Sahr)
Image 2 of 8

Jeep was a sponsor of the event.

Jeep was a sponsor of the event.
(Image credit: Cristóbal Sahr)
Image 3 of 8

Jeremiah Bishop in the feed zone.

Jeremiah Bishop in the feed zone.
(Image credit: Cristóbal Sahr)
Image 4 of 8

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) on the start line.

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) on the start line.
(Image credit: Cristóbal Sahr)
Image 5 of 8

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) on a technical descent.

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) on a technical descent.
(Image credit: Cristóbal Sahr)
Image 6 of 8

Benito Ross shows off his side hop.

Benito Ross shows off his side hop.
(Image credit: Cristóbal Sahr)
Image 7 of 8

Benito Ross put on a show at the awards ceremony.

Benito Ross put on a show at the awards ceremony.
(Image credit: Cristóbal Sahr)
Image 8 of 8

Amir Kabani at the jump box

Amir Kabani at the jump box
(Image credit: Cristóbal Sahr)

The Copa Cannondale 2010 was run over the weekend at the Nevados de Chillán Bike Park. Riders were treated to beautiful forests, springs, and views of the Andes Mountains.

On Saturday, cross country racers took to the start line. Jermiah Bishop joined the strong contingent of local favorites. Nobody knew how strong Bishop would be riding, but from the start loop the Cannondale Factory Team racer took the lead, destroying the pace of the favorites. Bishop continued at the front for a solo win.

"I know today that my Cannondale teammates won at the La Ruta de los Conquistadores, so I started mentally to focus on doing something for the team over here."

In the women's race, Chichi García, bronze medallist from the Odesur games, had a strong battle again the Mexican star Daniela Campusano. Only in the final lap could the Chilean attack to take a victory once again at this race.

"I didn't know if Campusano was speculating on the climb, so I had to wait for the perfect time to take a gap," said García.

Saturday night, it was time for take a break and enjoy the Moongose party: pasta, beers, and a video from the race toke the riders for the right mood on to dance with the rock band Lemon. One of the biggest guests of the event was Benito Ross, 11-time trials world champion, who gave a big show to close the awards ceremony.

Below is video from the day of cross country racing.  The elite racing is documented in the second half.

Copa Cannondale Nevados de Chillán - Resumen Cross Country from Victoria Films on Vimeo.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (USA)2:11:16
2Cristobal Silva (Chi)0:03:36
3Gonzalo Aravena (Chi)0:07:38
4Clauss Plaut Guzman (Chi)0:11:37
5Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)0:15:26
6Ricardo Javier Hazbun Velasquez (Chi)0:17:51
7Enrique Rivera Marchant (Chi)0:20:29
8Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chi)0:26:21
9Diego Diaz Sepulveda (Chi)0:26:59
10Luis Delgado Moreira (Chi)0:28:42
-1lapAlberto Andres Bello Carvajal (Chi)
-1lapBruno Andrés Bernales Bello (Chi)
-1lapAlberto José Rotger Guarda (Chi)
-1lapJuan Jose Hazbun (Chi)
-1lapSebastian Roman (Chi)
-1lapManuel Alejandro Miranda Saavedra (Chi)
-2lapsRenzo Andrés Corsini Pino (Chi)
-2lapsTomas Baeza (Chi)
DNFJavier Eduardo Püschel Niklitschek (Chi)
DNFPatricio Alexis Figueroa Vega (Chi)
DNFDiego Javier Pino Diaz (Chi)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maria Elisa Garcia (Chi)1:54:00
2Daniela Campusano (Mex)0:05:25
3Daniela Rojas (Chi)0:07:23
4Denisse Van Sint Jan Dragicevic (Chi)0:37:36
-1lapMaria Jose Bucarey Campos (Chi)
DNFDaniela Bunzli (Chi)
DNSPaola Lorena Alfaro Correa (Chi)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Prudencio (Chi)1:44:52
2Sebastian Anguita Coxhead (Chi)0:00:15
3Esteban Sebastian Sepulveda Perez (Chi)0:34:35

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Munizaga Holloway (Chi)1:24:05
2Florecia Espiñeira Herreros (Chi)0:12:02
3Fernanda Castro G (Chi)0:15:12

Master A1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ernesto Araneda Aránguiz 1682:00:53
2Jorge Arias Arnay0:00:32
3Rodrigo Ormeño Aguilera0:25:21
-1lapMario Espinoza
DNFGonzalo Moroni Vásquez Muñoz
DNFJuan Carlos Muñoz Olivares
DNFMauricio Alejandro Riquelme Victoriano
DNFCristóbal Luis Bravo Ferretti
DNFCristian Echeverria Maturana
DNFAlvaro Venegas Flores

Master A2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego - Banfi Del Rio (Chi)2:16:50
2Cristian Garcia Jaramillo0:07:44
3Jose Antonio Riquelne (Chi)0:13:03
4Claudio Alejandro Nova Parra0:26:15
5Sieger Otsu0:27:47
6Obalcrist Garcia0:31:20
-1lapFelipe Andres Martinez Fuentes
-1lapMarcelo Figueroa Sanhueza
DNFCristian Marcelo Sanhueza Rivas 12927843-9
DNFJavier Mauricio Gaete Almonacid
DNFLuis Silva
DNFM Gugluimetli
DNFJaime Diaz De Valdes

Master B1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Pablo Leria Casanello 1052268101:37:08
2Patricio Ignacio Guerrero Teare 4850:26:50
3Marcelo Rodrigo Urra Cofre0:32:42
4Francisco Javier Carvallo Arenas 4730:38:04
-1lapIvan Antonio Escobar Morales 167
DNFJuan Daniel Sepulveda Duarte (Chi)

Master B2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1German Eduardo Munizaga Cortes 782:09:14
2Cristian Castro0:00:56
3Juan Leonardo Gallegos Alcarruz0:06:28
-1lapRoy Burns Dacre

Master C1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrique Romero Silva1:42:48
2Hugo Javier Hurtado Rifo0:24:49
3Eduardo Daniel Iturrieta Pinto0:26:24
4Luis Miguel Lund Plantat0:49:26
DNSOrwil Scheuch

Master C2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hernan Bernales Vera1:53:36
-1lapMario Orlando Bejares Lopez
DNFTamblay Jose

Master A women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mariela Del Carmen Scott Roman 1411:20:35
2Ximena Andrea Carcamo Carrasco 5040:04:14
3Ana Noemí Millanao Contreras0:06:56
4Carla Pamela Tejos Baeza0:18:29
-1lapLorena Julia Catillo Rojas
-1lapIvonne Paz Cerda
DNSBegoña Sylleros

Master B women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivana Morello1:03:44
2Myra Angélica Avello Muñoz0:23:32
3Marlene Del Carmen Nova Gacitúa0:30:52

Master C women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerie Christine Coxhead Calderon1:20:37
2Bernardita Rosas Ossa0:31:14
DNSHeidi Patricia Calquin Pantoja
DNSCarolina Ruz Flores
DNSMarta Inés Curamil Morales (Chi)
DNFMaria Francisca Iguatt
DNSTania Radic Clarke

Amateur men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Flano Ipinza1:44:25
2Jose Maria Eyzaguirre0:01:34
3Leonardo Andres Romero Ibañez0:02:12
4Francisco Ramos Sanzana0:03:02
5Sebastian Gajardo Wulf 4740:11:57
6Gustavo Trias Salinas0:13:11
7Israel Ivan Cisternas Cisterna0:18:55
8Ignacio Guillermo López Herane0:20:34
9Geronimo Arturo Suarez Gonzalez0:22:27
10Juan Pablo Lillo Schuman0:24:20
11Bruno Tassara0:32:48
12Francisco Ramos Sepulveda
13Roberto Hernandez Figueroa0:40:02
-1lapLuis Miguel Avila Gomez
-1lapMarcelo Alejandro Vera Abara
-1lapFrancisco Valdevenito Godoy
DNFJoel Armando Reyes Luengo
DNFJuan Guillermo Bolivar Ramirez 1046
DNSAlvaro Javier Galaz Gonzalez
DNSRoberto Andrés Abarzua Meza
DNSCristobal Javier Abarzua Meza

Juvenile men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Alberto Cardenas Rojas0:56:35
2Pedro Burns Contreras0:03:55
3Marcel Ignacio Yañez Reyes0:30:55
4Hernan Rodriguez Otsu0:33:26
5Cristobal Eduardo Townsend Skalweit0:44:48
6Felipe Antonio Rios Valencia0:51:37
DNSBastian Nicolas Ruiz Nova
DNSCristobal Eduardo Townsend Skalweit

Young women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martina Plaut Garcia0:32:33

Young men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Castro Gonzalez0:31:28
2Pablo Yañez Reyez0:20:16
3Kenji Otsu Dunner0:22:22
DNSJuan Emilio Otani Flores (Chi)
DNSBenjamin Andres Prat Orellana

Intermediate women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Monsalve G1:03:17

Novice women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
294Maribel Andrea Briones Sanhueza1:29:11
291Valesska Jose Cea Wall1:43:55

Novice men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matias Silva -1:16:14
2Cristian Castro G0:02:22
3Siguer Otsu Dunner0:05:40
4Franco Nicolas Adaos Alvarez 4370:08:12
5Samuel Vicente Belmar Schiappacasse (Chi)0:10:05
6Cristobal Ignacio Prat Orellana0:30:30
-1lapMatías Gonzalo Cabrol Muñoz
DNSAlejandro Nemesio Lora Michaud

Novice men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pedro Francisco Aguilar Lausic1:01:03
2Vicente Andrés García Ahuile0:01:51
3Francisco Javier Fajardo Alarcon0:02:22
4Andres Alejandro Jorquera Escanilla0:14:37
5Ignacio Andrés García Márquez0:17:14
6Felipe Merello Wilson0:18:00
7Pablo Andres Parra Tapia0:21:27
8Jorge Alejandro Yáñez Santibáñez0:35:24
-1lapMarcos Larrain Benavides
DNFClaudio Antonio Sanzana Ortiz
DNFAldo Merello Wilson
DNFSebastián Alfredo Gallegos Nova
DNSOscar Eduardo Mendez Venegas
DNSCristian - Echeverria Maturana
DNSAntonio Ernesto Ferrada Acuña
DNSNicholas Thomson Reid

Latest on Cyclingnews