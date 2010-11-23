Bishop races to win in Chile
Garcia fastest among the women
The Copa Cannondale 2010 was run over the weekend at the Nevados de Chillán Bike Park. Riders were treated to beautiful forests, springs, and views of the Andes Mountains.
On Saturday, cross country racers took to the start line. Jermiah Bishop joined the strong contingent of local favorites. Nobody knew how strong Bishop would be riding, but from the start loop the Cannondale Factory Team racer took the lead, destroying the pace of the favorites. Bishop continued at the front for a solo win.
"I know today that my Cannondale teammates won at the La Ruta de los Conquistadores, so I started mentally to focus on doing something for the team over here."
In the women's race, Chichi García, bronze medallist from the Odesur games, had a strong battle again the Mexican star Daniela Campusano. Only in the final lap could the Chilean attack to take a victory once again at this race.
"I didn't know if Campusano was speculating on the climb, so I had to wait for the perfect time to take a gap," said García.
Saturday night, it was time for take a break and enjoy the Moongose party: pasta, beers, and a video from the race toke the riders for the right mood on to dance with the rock band Lemon. One of the biggest guests of the event was Benito Ross, 11-time trials world champion, who gave a big show to close the awards ceremony.
Below is video from the day of cross country racing. The elite racing is documented in the second half.
Copa Cannondale Nevados de Chillán - Resumen Cross Country from Victoria Films on Vimeo.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA)
|2:11:16
|2
|Cristobal Silva (Chi)
|0:03:36
|3
|Gonzalo Aravena (Chi)
|0:07:38
|4
|Clauss Plaut Guzman (Chi)
|0:11:37
|5
|Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)
|0:15:26
|6
|Ricardo Javier Hazbun Velasquez (Chi)
|0:17:51
|7
|Enrique Rivera Marchant (Chi)
|0:20:29
|8
|Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chi)
|0:26:21
|9
|Diego Diaz Sepulveda (Chi)
|0:26:59
|10
|Luis Delgado Moreira (Chi)
|0:28:42
|-1lap
|Alberto Andres Bello Carvajal (Chi)
|-1lap
|Bruno Andrés Bernales Bello (Chi)
|-1lap
|Alberto José Rotger Guarda (Chi)
|-1lap
|Juan Jose Hazbun (Chi)
|-1lap
|Sebastian Roman (Chi)
|-1lap
|Manuel Alejandro Miranda Saavedra (Chi)
|-2laps
|Renzo Andrés Corsini Pino (Chi)
|-2laps
|Tomas Baeza (Chi)
|DNF
|Javier Eduardo Püschel Niklitschek (Chi)
|DNF
|Patricio Alexis Figueroa Vega (Chi)
|DNF
|Diego Javier Pino Diaz (Chi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maria Elisa Garcia (Chi)
|1:54:00
|2
|Daniela Campusano (Mex)
|0:05:25
|3
|Daniela Rojas (Chi)
|0:07:23
|4
|Denisse Van Sint Jan Dragicevic (Chi)
|0:37:36
|-1lap
|Maria Jose Bucarey Campos (Chi)
|DNF
|Daniela Bunzli (Chi)
|DNS
|Paola Lorena Alfaro Correa (Chi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Prudencio (Chi)
|1:44:52
|2
|Sebastian Anguita Coxhead (Chi)
|0:00:15
|3
|Esteban Sebastian Sepulveda Perez (Chi)
|0:34:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Munizaga Holloway (Chi)
|1:24:05
|2
|Florecia Espiñeira Herreros (Chi)
|0:12:02
|3
|Fernanda Castro G (Chi)
|0:15:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ernesto Araneda Aránguiz 168
|2:00:53
|2
|Jorge Arias Arnay
|0:00:32
|3
|Rodrigo Ormeño Aguilera
|0:25:21
|-1lap
|Mario Espinoza
|DNF
|Gonzalo Moroni Vásquez Muñoz
|DNF
|Juan Carlos Muñoz Olivares
|DNF
|Mauricio Alejandro Riquelme Victoriano
|DNF
|Cristóbal Luis Bravo Ferretti
|DNF
|Cristian Echeverria Maturana
|DNF
|Alvaro Venegas Flores
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego - Banfi Del Rio (Chi)
|2:16:50
|2
|Cristian Garcia Jaramillo
|0:07:44
|3
|Jose Antonio Riquelne (Chi)
|0:13:03
|4
|Claudio Alejandro Nova Parra
|0:26:15
|5
|Sieger Otsu
|0:27:47
|6
|Obalcrist Garcia
|0:31:20
|-1lap
|Felipe Andres Martinez Fuentes
|-1lap
|Marcelo Figueroa Sanhueza
|DNF
|Cristian Marcelo Sanhueza Rivas 12927843-9
|DNF
|Javier Mauricio Gaete Almonacid
|DNF
|Luis Silva
|DNF
|M Gugluimetli
|DNF
|Jaime Diaz De Valdes
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Pablo Leria Casanello 105226810
|1:37:08
|2
|Patricio Ignacio Guerrero Teare 485
|0:26:50
|3
|Marcelo Rodrigo Urra Cofre
|0:32:42
|4
|Francisco Javier Carvallo Arenas 473
|0:38:04
|-1lap
|Ivan Antonio Escobar Morales 167
|DNF
|Juan Daniel Sepulveda Duarte (Chi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|German Eduardo Munizaga Cortes 78
|2:09:14
|2
|Cristian Castro
|0:00:56
|3
|Juan Leonardo Gallegos Alcarruz
|0:06:28
|-1lap
|Roy Burns Dacre
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrique Romero Silva
|1:42:48
|2
|Hugo Javier Hurtado Rifo
|0:24:49
|3
|Eduardo Daniel Iturrieta Pinto
|0:26:24
|4
|Luis Miguel Lund Plantat
|0:49:26
|DNS
|Orwil Scheuch
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hernan Bernales Vera
|1:53:36
|-1lap
|Mario Orlando Bejares Lopez
|DNF
|Tamblay Jose
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mariela Del Carmen Scott Roman 141
|1:20:35
|2
|Ximena Andrea Carcamo Carrasco 504
|0:04:14
|3
|Ana Noemí Millanao Contreras
|0:06:56
|4
|Carla Pamela Tejos Baeza
|0:18:29
|-1lap
|Lorena Julia Catillo Rojas
|-1lap
|Ivonne Paz Cerda
|DNS
|Begoña Sylleros
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivana Morello
|1:03:44
|2
|Myra Angélica Avello Muñoz
|0:23:32
|3
|Marlene Del Carmen Nova Gacitúa
|0:30:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valerie Christine Coxhead Calderon
|1:20:37
|2
|Bernardita Rosas Ossa
|0:31:14
|DNS
|Heidi Patricia Calquin Pantoja
|DNS
|Carolina Ruz Flores
|DNS
|Marta Inés Curamil Morales (Chi)
|DNF
|Maria Francisca Iguatt
|DNS
|Tania Radic Clarke
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Flano Ipinza
|1:44:25
|2
|Jose Maria Eyzaguirre
|0:01:34
|3
|Leonardo Andres Romero Ibañez
|0:02:12
|4
|Francisco Ramos Sanzana
|0:03:02
|5
|Sebastian Gajardo Wulf 474
|0:11:57
|6
|Gustavo Trias Salinas
|0:13:11
|7
|Israel Ivan Cisternas Cisterna
|0:18:55
|8
|Ignacio Guillermo López Herane
|0:20:34
|9
|Geronimo Arturo Suarez Gonzalez
|0:22:27
|10
|Juan Pablo Lillo Schuman
|0:24:20
|11
|Bruno Tassara
|0:32:48
|12
|Francisco Ramos Sepulveda
|13
|Roberto Hernandez Figueroa
|0:40:02
|-1lap
|Luis Miguel Avila Gomez
|-1lap
|Marcelo Alejandro Vera Abara
|-1lap
|Francisco Valdevenito Godoy
|DNF
|Joel Armando Reyes Luengo
|DNF
|Juan Guillermo Bolivar Ramirez 1046
|DNS
|Alvaro Javier Galaz Gonzalez
|DNS
|Roberto Andrés Abarzua Meza
|DNS
|Cristobal Javier Abarzua Meza
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Alberto Cardenas Rojas
|0:56:35
|2
|Pedro Burns Contreras
|0:03:55
|3
|Marcel Ignacio Yañez Reyes
|0:30:55
|4
|Hernan Rodriguez Otsu
|0:33:26
|5
|Cristobal Eduardo Townsend Skalweit
|0:44:48
|6
|Felipe Antonio Rios Valencia
|0:51:37
|DNS
|Bastian Nicolas Ruiz Nova
|DNS
|Cristobal Eduardo Townsend Skalweit
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martina Plaut Garcia
|0:32:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Castro Gonzalez
|0:31:28
|2
|Pablo Yañez Reyez
|0:20:16
|3
|Kenji Otsu Dunner
|0:22:22
|DNS
|Juan Emilio Otani Flores (Chi)
|DNS
|Benjamin Andres Prat Orellana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentina Monsalve G
|1:03:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|294
|Maribel Andrea Briones Sanhueza
|1:29:11
|291
|Valesska Jose Cea Wall
|1:43:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matias Silva -
|1:16:14
|2
|Cristian Castro G
|0:02:22
|3
|Siguer Otsu Dunner
|0:05:40
|4
|Franco Nicolas Adaos Alvarez 437
|0:08:12
|5
|Samuel Vicente Belmar Schiappacasse (Chi)
|0:10:05
|6
|Cristobal Ignacio Prat Orellana
|0:30:30
|-1lap
|Matías Gonzalo Cabrol Muñoz
|DNS
|Alejandro Nemesio Lora Michaud
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pedro Francisco Aguilar Lausic
|1:01:03
|2
|Vicente Andrés García Ahuile
|0:01:51
|3
|Francisco Javier Fajardo Alarcon
|0:02:22
|4
|Andres Alejandro Jorquera Escanilla
|0:14:37
|5
|Ignacio Andrés García Márquez
|0:17:14
|6
|Felipe Merello Wilson
|0:18:00
|7
|Pablo Andres Parra Tapia
|0:21:27
|8
|Jorge Alejandro Yáñez Santibáñez
|0:35:24
|-1lap
|Marcos Larrain Benavides
|DNF
|Claudio Antonio Sanzana Ortiz
|DNF
|Aldo Merello Wilson
|DNF
|Sebastián Alfredo Gallegos Nova
|DNS
|Oscar Eduardo Mendez Venegas
|DNS
|Cristian - Echeverria Maturana
|DNS
|Antonio Ernesto Ferrada Acuña
|DNS
|Nicholas Thomson Reid
