Image 1 of 8 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) racing toward victory (Image credit: Cristóbal Sahr) Image 2 of 8 Jeep was a sponsor of the event. (Image credit: Cristóbal Sahr) Image 3 of 8 Jeremiah Bishop in the feed zone. (Image credit: Cristóbal Sahr) Image 4 of 8 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) on the start line. (Image credit: Cristóbal Sahr) Image 5 of 8 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) on a technical descent. (Image credit: Cristóbal Sahr) Image 6 of 8 Benito Ross shows off his side hop. (Image credit: Cristóbal Sahr) Image 7 of 8 Benito Ross put on a show at the awards ceremony. (Image credit: Cristóbal Sahr) Image 8 of 8 Amir Kabani at the jump box (Image credit: Cristóbal Sahr)

The Copa Cannondale 2010 was run over the weekend at the Nevados de Chillán Bike Park. Riders were treated to beautiful forests, springs, and views of the Andes Mountains.

On Saturday, cross country racers took to the start line. Jermiah Bishop joined the strong contingent of local favorites. Nobody knew how strong Bishop would be riding, but from the start loop the Cannondale Factory Team racer took the lead, destroying the pace of the favorites. Bishop continued at the front for a solo win.

"I know today that my Cannondale teammates won at the La Ruta de los Conquistadores, so I started mentally to focus on doing something for the team over here."

In the women's race, Chichi García, bronze medallist from the Odesur games, had a strong battle again the Mexican star Daniela Campusano. Only in the final lap could the Chilean attack to take a victory once again at this race.

"I didn't know if Campusano was speculating on the climb, so I had to wait for the perfect time to take a gap," said García.

Saturday night, it was time for take a break and enjoy the Moongose party: pasta, beers, and a video from the race toke the riders for the right mood on to dance with the rock band Lemon. One of the biggest guests of the event was Benito Ross, 11-time trials world champion, who gave a big show to close the awards ceremony.

Below is video from the day of cross country racing. The elite racing is documented in the second half.

Copa Cannondale Nevados de Chillán - Resumen Cross Country from Victoria Films on Vimeo.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) 2:11:16 2 Cristobal Silva (Chi) 0:03:36 3 Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) 0:07:38 4 Clauss Plaut Guzman (Chi) 0:11:37 5 Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi) 0:15:26 6 Ricardo Javier Hazbun Velasquez (Chi) 0:17:51 7 Enrique Rivera Marchant (Chi) 0:20:29 8 Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chi) 0:26:21 9 Diego Diaz Sepulveda (Chi) 0:26:59 10 Luis Delgado Moreira (Chi) 0:28:42 -1lap Alberto Andres Bello Carvajal (Chi) -1lap Bruno Andrés Bernales Bello (Chi) -1lap Alberto José Rotger Guarda (Chi) -1lap Juan Jose Hazbun (Chi) -1lap Sebastian Roman (Chi) -1lap Manuel Alejandro Miranda Saavedra (Chi) -2laps Renzo Andrés Corsini Pino (Chi) -2laps Tomas Baeza (Chi) DNF Javier Eduardo Püschel Niklitschek (Chi) DNF Patricio Alexis Figueroa Vega (Chi) DNF Diego Javier Pino Diaz (Chi)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maria Elisa Garcia (Chi) 1:54:00 2 Daniela Campusano (Mex) 0:05:25 3 Daniela Rojas (Chi) 0:07:23 4 Denisse Van Sint Jan Dragicevic (Chi) 0:37:36 -1lap Maria Jose Bucarey Campos (Chi) DNF Daniela Bunzli (Chi) DNS Paola Lorena Alfaro Correa (Chi)

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Prudencio (Chi) 1:44:52 2 Sebastian Anguita Coxhead (Chi) 0:00:15 3 Esteban Sebastian Sepulveda Perez (Chi) 0:34:35

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Munizaga Holloway (Chi) 1:24:05 2 Florecia Espiñeira Herreros (Chi) 0:12:02 3 Fernanda Castro G (Chi) 0:15:12

Master A1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ernesto Araneda Aránguiz 168 2:00:53 2 Jorge Arias Arnay 0:00:32 3 Rodrigo Ormeño Aguilera 0:25:21 -1lap Mario Espinoza DNF Gonzalo Moroni Vásquez Muñoz DNF Juan Carlos Muñoz Olivares DNF Mauricio Alejandro Riquelme Victoriano DNF Cristóbal Luis Bravo Ferretti DNF Cristian Echeverria Maturana DNF Alvaro Venegas Flores

Master A2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego - Banfi Del Rio (Chi) 2:16:50 2 Cristian Garcia Jaramillo 0:07:44 3 Jose Antonio Riquelne (Chi) 0:13:03 4 Claudio Alejandro Nova Parra 0:26:15 5 Sieger Otsu 0:27:47 6 Obalcrist Garcia 0:31:20 -1lap Felipe Andres Martinez Fuentes -1lap Marcelo Figueroa Sanhueza DNF Cristian Marcelo Sanhueza Rivas 12927843-9 DNF Javier Mauricio Gaete Almonacid DNF Luis Silva DNF M Gugluimetli DNF Jaime Diaz De Valdes

Master B1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Pablo Leria Casanello 105226810 1:37:08 2 Patricio Ignacio Guerrero Teare 485 0:26:50 3 Marcelo Rodrigo Urra Cofre 0:32:42 4 Francisco Javier Carvallo Arenas 473 0:38:04 -1lap Ivan Antonio Escobar Morales 167 DNF Juan Daniel Sepulveda Duarte (Chi)

Master B2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 German Eduardo Munizaga Cortes 78 2:09:14 2 Cristian Castro 0:00:56 3 Juan Leonardo Gallegos Alcarruz 0:06:28 -1lap Roy Burns Dacre

Master C1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrique Romero Silva 1:42:48 2 Hugo Javier Hurtado Rifo 0:24:49 3 Eduardo Daniel Iturrieta Pinto 0:26:24 4 Luis Miguel Lund Plantat 0:49:26 DNS Orwil Scheuch

Master C2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hernan Bernales Vera 1:53:36 -1lap Mario Orlando Bejares Lopez DNF Tamblay Jose

Master A women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mariela Del Carmen Scott Roman 141 1:20:35 2 Ximena Andrea Carcamo Carrasco 504 0:04:14 3 Ana Noemí Millanao Contreras 0:06:56 4 Carla Pamela Tejos Baeza 0:18:29 -1lap Lorena Julia Catillo Rojas -1lap Ivonne Paz Cerda DNS Begoña Sylleros

Master B women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivana Morello 1:03:44 2 Myra Angélica Avello Muñoz 0:23:32 3 Marlene Del Carmen Nova Gacitúa 0:30:52

Master C women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerie Christine Coxhead Calderon 1:20:37 2 Bernardita Rosas Ossa 0:31:14 DNS Heidi Patricia Calquin Pantoja DNS Carolina Ruz Flores DNS Marta Inés Curamil Morales (Chi) DNF Maria Francisca Iguatt DNS Tania Radic Clarke

Amateur men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Flano Ipinza 1:44:25 2 Jose Maria Eyzaguirre 0:01:34 3 Leonardo Andres Romero Ibañez 0:02:12 4 Francisco Ramos Sanzana 0:03:02 5 Sebastian Gajardo Wulf 474 0:11:57 6 Gustavo Trias Salinas 0:13:11 7 Israel Ivan Cisternas Cisterna 0:18:55 8 Ignacio Guillermo López Herane 0:20:34 9 Geronimo Arturo Suarez Gonzalez 0:22:27 10 Juan Pablo Lillo Schuman 0:24:20 11 Bruno Tassara 0:32:48 12 Francisco Ramos Sepulveda 13 Roberto Hernandez Figueroa 0:40:02 -1lap Luis Miguel Avila Gomez -1lap Marcelo Alejandro Vera Abara -1lap Francisco Valdevenito Godoy DNF Joel Armando Reyes Luengo DNF Juan Guillermo Bolivar Ramirez 1046 DNS Alvaro Javier Galaz Gonzalez DNS Roberto Andrés Abarzua Meza DNS Cristobal Javier Abarzua Meza

Juvenile men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Alberto Cardenas Rojas 0:56:35 2 Pedro Burns Contreras 0:03:55 3 Marcel Ignacio Yañez Reyes 0:30:55 4 Hernan Rodriguez Otsu 0:33:26 5 Cristobal Eduardo Townsend Skalweit 0:44:48 6 Felipe Antonio Rios Valencia 0:51:37 DNS Bastian Nicolas Ruiz Nova DNS Cristobal Eduardo Townsend Skalweit

Young women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martina Plaut Garcia 0:32:33

Young men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Castro Gonzalez 0:31:28 2 Pablo Yañez Reyez 0:20:16 3 Kenji Otsu Dunner 0:22:22 DNS Juan Emilio Otani Flores (Chi) DNS Benjamin Andres Prat Orellana

Intermediate women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentina Monsalve G 1:03:17

Novice women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 294 Maribel Andrea Briones Sanhueza 1:29:11 291 Valesska Jose Cea Wall 1:43:55

Novice men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matias Silva - 1:16:14 2 Cristian Castro G 0:02:22 3 Siguer Otsu Dunner 0:05:40 4 Franco Nicolas Adaos Alvarez 437 0:08:12 5 Samuel Vicente Belmar Schiappacasse (Chi) 0:10:05 6 Cristobal Ignacio Prat Orellana 0:30:30 -1lap Matías Gonzalo Cabrol Muñoz DNS Alejandro Nemesio Lora Michaud