Colorado Classic: Mannion wins Vail time trial

UnitedHealthcare rider takes over GC lead

UnitedHealthcare are happy with their haul after the stage 2 time trial at the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

UnitedHealthcare are happy with their haul after the stage 2 time trial at the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) tops the podium after stage 2 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) tops the podium after stage 2 of the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Daniel Martinez (EF Education First-Drapac) took sixth on the stage 2 TT at the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Daniel Martinez (EF Education First-Drapac) took sixth on the stage 2 TT at the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Trek-Segafredo's Toms Skujins rides to ninth place during the stage 2 time trial at the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Trek-Segafredo's Toms Skujins rides to ninth place during the stage 2 time trial at the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel) works hard on stage 2 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel) works hard on stage 2 of the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) on stage 2 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) on stage 2 of the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The jersey leaders after stage 2 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

The jersey leaders after stage 2 of the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) rode to 11th place on the stage 2 time trial at the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) rode to 11th place on the stage 2 time trial at the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Joe Dombrowksi (EF Education First) during the stage 2 TT of the 2018 Colorado Classic

Joe Dombrowksi (EF Education First) during the stage 2 TT of the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare) takes second place on the time trial on stage 2 of the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare) takes second place on the time trial on stage 2 of the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) all smiles after after winning stage 2 of the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) all smiles after after winning stage 2 of the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 2 of the 2018 Colorado Classic and takes over the blue leader's jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 2 of the 2018 Colorado Classic and takes over the blue leader's jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) claimed the uphill individual time trial at the Colorado Classic on Friday, sailing across the line at the top of Vail Pass with a time of 25:41 to also take the leader's jersey from overnight leader Gage Hecht (Aevolo), who finished 21st on the stage, 1:30 back.

Mannion's teammate Sergehi Tvetcov finished second on the stage, 11 seconds behind, followed by EF Education First-Drapac's Hugh Carthy in third at 21 seconds back.

Mannion now leads the overall by 11 second over Tvectov and by 20 seconds over Carthy.

"This is huge," said Mannion, who lives in Colorado Springs. "This is the biggest win I've ever had, so that's awesome, and it's a huge win for team as well. It kind of comes at a crucial moment, with UnitedHealthcare looking for a sponsor next year. So to go one-two with a race at this level, you can't really ask any more for today."

With the stage starting at altitude and finishing at 2,950 metres of elevation, pacing was crucial on the early flat sections so as not to blow up once the climb started. Mannion pulled it off well, although he said he had initial doubts.

"It's really hard with the altitude here," he said. "You kind of just have to go by feel, and hopefully you can hang on at the end. I actually thought I went out too hard, but luckily I was able to kind of keep it going to the finish. But, yeah, with the high altitude it's really tough to measure that effort."

Hecht lost the race lead and slipped to 17th overall, but he could take consolation from the fact that he continues to lead the points and mountains classifications, although EF-Drapac's Daniel Martinez took over as best young rider. Hecht said the rest of the race will be a balancing act between defending his remaining jerseys and helping his teammates who are fighting for a GC result.

"Of course I always want to keep the jerseys," Hecht said. "That's really cool thing to walk away form Colorado with at least one jersey. I mean that's incredible. But definitely I'll be looking out for the other riders on the team. We all work together pretty smoothly, and I always want to make sure they have theist chance of getting a result as well. It just kind of depends on how tomorrow unravels."

The race continues Saturday with a 127.8km out-and-back course from Denver that includes three KOMs over Lookout Mountain, Deer Creek in Cragmont and Indian Hills, which tops out 40km from the finish.

How it unfolded

The Colorado Classic's second stage reprised the Vail Pass time trial course that was used in the Red Zinger Mini Classic and Coors Classic in the 1970s and '80s, and then was brought back for the USA Pro Challenge in 2013 and 2014. BMC Racing's Tejay van Garderen set the course record of 24:26 on his way to winning the 2014 USA Pro Challenge title.

The 16.2km course started in Vail Mountain Plaza, which sits at 2,514 metres of elevation, and climbed to the top of Vail Pass at 2,950 metres high. The course started on the brick and cobbled roads in the quaint Vail shopping village, then almost immediately took riders onto the ascent on a narrow bike path.

Unlike the women's race, where riders were allowed to compete on full time-trial rigs, the men were limited to road bikes with no bar extensions or disc wheels.

EF-Drapac's trainee Jose Fernandes left the start house as the first of 80 riders and set the benchmark time of 27:48, which stood as the top time until Kyle Murphy (Rally Cycling) crossed the nearly an hour later with a time of 26:59.

From there, the top times started to fall regularly as the GC contenders were out on course.

Murphy's time stood only a briefly, as Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), who started two riders later, came in with a time of 26:48. Five riders later, Rally Cycling's Rob Britton came in with a new top time of 26:29.

Holowesko-Citadel's TJ Eisenhart came close to Britton's mark, crossing the line nine seconds slower to slot into second place at the time.

Starting five riders later, Joe Dombrowski (EF-Drapac) set a blistering time of 26:06 over the course to knock Britton out of the hot seat, and then Damian Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) came in at 26:08 to knock Britton down to third at the time.

EF-Drapac's Carthy was next to top the leader board, coming in at 26:02 to take the stage lead ahead of Dombrowski and Howson.

Mannion was the next stage leader, however, clocking a time of 25:41 after catching his minute man and nearly catching the rider who started two minutes ahead, crossing the line with that rider's team car.

Mannion's time held up well as the most of the top GC contenders finished, with Tvetcov coming close with a time of 25:52 to slot into second. None of the others was able to challenge Mannion's time.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:25:41
2Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:11
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:21
4Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:25
5Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:27
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:29
7James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS0:00:42
8Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:48
9Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:00:51
10Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:53
11TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:00:58
12Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:59
13Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:00
14Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:07
15Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:01:07
16Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:10
17Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:01:13
18Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:18
19Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:19
20Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:23
21Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:01:31
22Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:35
23Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:37
24Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:40
25Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:47
26Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:01:49
27Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:56
28Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:58
29Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:01
30Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:07
31Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:02:08
32Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:15
33Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:17
34Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:18
35Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:02:20
36Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:27
37Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:28
38Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:02:34
39Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:39
40Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:40
41Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:43
42Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:49
43Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS0:02:51
44Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:54
45Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:02:58
46Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:03:05
47Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:06
48Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:08
49Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:10
50Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:11
51Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:13
52Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:14
53Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project0:03:16
54Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:17
55Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:19
56Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:20
57Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:21
58Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:22
59Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:03:23
60Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:28
61Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:03:36
62Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:37
63Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:03:43
64Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:46
65Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:48
66Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:49
67Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:03:54
68Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:57
69Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS0:03:57
70Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:02
71Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:09
72Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:14
73Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS0:04:14
74Nsengimana Jean Bosco (Rwa) Rwanda0:04:25
75Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:04:29
76Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:38
77Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:39
78Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project0:05:06
79Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:08
80Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS0:05:52

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:18:07
2EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:11
3Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:36
4Rally Cycling0:02:42
5Trek-Segafredo0:03:17
6LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:29
7Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:03:44
8Mitchelton-Scott0:04:03
9Aevolo0:04:07
10Elevate-KHS0:04:49
11Project 3030:05:56
12Silber Pro Cycling0:06:08
13Hagens Berman Axeon0:07:16
14Israel Cycling Academy0:08:16

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2:58:43
2Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:11
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:21
4Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:25
5Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:27
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:29
7James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS0:00:42
8Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:48
9Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:49
10Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:00:51
11TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:00:58
12Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:59
13Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:00
14Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:01:07
15Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:01:10
16Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
17Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:01:12
18Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:19
19Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:23
20Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:34
21Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:37
22Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:40
23Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:46
24Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:01:49
25Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:56
26Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:58
27Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:01
28Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:17
29Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:18
30Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:25
31Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:28
32Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:02:34
33Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:35
34Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:43
35Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:49
36Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:52
37Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:04
38Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:06
39Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:17
40Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:20
41Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:21
42Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:03:43
43Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
44Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:49
45Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:56
46Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:09
47Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS0:04:25
48Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:04:38
49Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:39
50Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:44
51Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project0:04:50
52Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:56
53Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:02
54Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:05:20
55Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:05:27
56Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:36
57Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:05:41
58Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:05:43
59Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:01
60Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:07:21
61Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:07:27
62Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:08:18
63Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:39
64Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:09:07
65Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS0:09:17
66Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:09:21
67Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS0:09:34
68Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:09:35
69Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:39
70Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:10:02
71Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:10:04
72Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project0:10:25
73Nsengimana Jean Bosco (Rwa) Rwanda0:10:52
74Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:11:34
75Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS0:12:19
76Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:14:10
77Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:14:15
78Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:37
79Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:26
80Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:16:22

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo18pts
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
3Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources10
4Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
6Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon6
7Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo5
8Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling5
9Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4
10Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo4
11Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy3
12Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo2
13Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo8pts
2Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo7
3Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
4Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo3
5Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS3
6TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1
7Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2pts
2Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8:57:13
2EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:11
3Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:36
4Rally Cycling0:02:42
5Trek-Segafredo0:03:17
6LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:29
7Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:03:44
8Aevolo0:04:01
9Mitchelton-Scott0:04:03
10Silber Pro Cycling0:06:08
11Hagens Berman Axeon0:08:11
12Project 3030:09:04
13Israel Cycling Academy0:11:24
14Elevate-KHS0:11:43

 

