Small wins in Padova

Effort and savvy pay off for American

Carmen Small (USA) wins the GP Citta di Padova

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The podium in Padova: Simona Frapporti (Be Pink), Carmen Small (USA) and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Carmen Small (US National Team) won the Classica Citta di Padova on Saturday, surprising many. Simona Frapporti (Be Pink) and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini Gauss) finished second and third respectively.

Small pulled ahead of Frapporti in the final meters of the race. The pair comprising a two-woman break was chased unsuccessfully by a group of nine women.

The women completed nine laps of the race circuit. MCipollini Giambenini Gauss started the attacking with Valentina Carretta, Marta Tagliaferro and Marta Bastianelli.Each went in her own turn and was caught.

On the penultimate lap, Judith Arndt (Greenedge AIS) attacked. Baccaille and Malgorzata Jasinska (MCipollini Giambenini Gauss), Emma Johansson (Hitec Mistral), Trixi Worrack (Specialized Lululemon), Alexandra Burchenkova (Michela Fanini Record Rox), Frapporti, Evelyn Aris (Kleo Ladies Team), Small and Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara) responded. The group quickly gained 30 seconds.

Diadora Pasta Zara applied pressure in an attempt to bring back Georgia Bronzini. Sensing the danger, Small attacked and only Frapporti could follow with 3km to go. The pair worked hard to earn a few seconds and with a few hundred meters to go, Small took to the front for a valuable few seconds. Baccaille won the bunch sprint for third.

"It seemed impossible to get away as the race was so controlled from the beginning," said Small. "The break on the third lap was crucial. We were 11, and they let us go. In the last lap, I tried to force the solution because I felt my legs were very good and ready for the test.

"I was afraid to follow Frapporti in the sprint, so I forced the pace, even in the last kilometers. I needed those few meters - it was crucial to be able to win. For me it's a good year started very well."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Mcnellis Small (Usa) Usa2:32:55
2Simona Frapporti (Ita) Be Pink0:00:03
3Monia Baccaille (Ita) Mcipollini Giambenini0:00:15
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
5Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
7Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
8Julia Martisova (Rus) Be Pink
9Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon
10Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
11Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
12Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
13Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
14Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
15Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
16Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
17Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
18Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Mcipollini Giambenini
19Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
20Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
21Anna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Tepso
22Romy Kasper (Ger) Rusvelo
23Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Mcipollini Giambenini
24Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
25Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
26Natalia Mielnik (Pol) Poland
27Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Mcipollini Giambenini
28Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
29Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Kleo Ladies Team
30Lorena Foresi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
31Chiara Vanni (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani
32Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
33Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
34Desiree Ehrler (Swi)
35Anne Arnouts (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
36Gloria Presti (Ita) Be Pink
37Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Colavita
38Karolina Garczynska (Pol) Poland
39Nicole Cooke (Gbr) Faren Honda Team
40Stella Tomassini (Ita)
41Urša Pintar (Slo)
42Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
43Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Rusvelo
44Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora - Pasta Zara
45Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
46Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Poland
47Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Scappa Speed Queens
48Katarína Hranaiová (Cze)
49Sandra Weiss (Swi)
50Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Russia
51Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Mcipollini Giambenini
52Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Rusvelo
53Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
54Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno D'asolo Colavita
55Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
56Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
57Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno D'asolo Colavita
58Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge - Ais
59Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
60Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
61Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
62Soraya Paladin (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
63Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
64Alenka Novak (Slo)
65Irina Molicheva (Rus) Rusvelo
66Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
67Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
68Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Mcipollini Giambenini
69Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
70Irene Bitto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
71Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team
72Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - Lululemon
73Christina Perchtold (Aut) Scappa Speed Queens
74Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
75Linda Melanie Villumsen (Nzl) Greenedge - Ais
76Alexis Ryan (Usa) Usa
77Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Rusvelo
78Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
79Elena Bocharnikova (Rus) Russia
80Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
81Tjaša Rutar (Slo)
82Christina Kollmann (Aut) Scappa Speed Queens
83Robin Farina (Usa) Usa
84Valentina Carretta (Ita) Mcipollini Giambenini
85Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
86Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
87Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Tepso
88Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
89Evelyn Stevens (Usa) Team Specialized - Lululemon
90Živa Verbic (Slo)
91Ashley James (Usa) Usa
92Kamilla Sofie Valin (Den)
93Elena Valentini (Ita) Mcipollini Giambenini
94Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
95Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
96Tatjana Kaliakina (Ltu) Ltu
97Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
98Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
99Lara Vieceli (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani
100Azzurra D'intino (Ita)
101Jessie Maclean (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
102Silvia Moroni (Ita) Vaiano Tepso
103Claudia Häusler (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
104Stefania Vecchio (Ita)
105Odette Bertolin (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani
106Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
107Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Tepso
108Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Rusvelo
109Francesca Tognali (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani
110Whitney Gaggioli (Usa) Forno D'asolo Colavita
111Chiara Vannucci (Ita)

