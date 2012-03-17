Image 1 of 2 Carmen Small (USA) wins the GP Citta di Padova (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 The podium in Padova: Simona Frapporti (Be Pink), Carmen Small (USA) and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Carmen Small (US National Team) won the Classica Citta di Padova on Saturday, surprising many. Simona Frapporti (Be Pink) and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini Gauss) finished second and third respectively.

Small pulled ahead of Frapporti in the final meters of the race. The pair comprising a two-woman break was chased unsuccessfully by a group of nine women.

The women completed nine laps of the race circuit. MCipollini Giambenini Gauss started the attacking with Valentina Carretta, Marta Tagliaferro and Marta Bastianelli.Each went in her own turn and was caught.

On the penultimate lap, Judith Arndt (Greenedge AIS) attacked. Baccaille and Malgorzata Jasinska (MCipollini Giambenini Gauss), Emma Johansson (Hitec Mistral), Trixi Worrack (Specialized Lululemon), Alexandra Burchenkova (Michela Fanini Record Rox), Frapporti, Evelyn Aris (Kleo Ladies Team), Small and Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara) responded. The group quickly gained 30 seconds.

Diadora Pasta Zara applied pressure in an attempt to bring back Georgia Bronzini. Sensing the danger, Small attacked and only Frapporti could follow with 3km to go. The pair worked hard to earn a few seconds and with a few hundred meters to go, Small took to the front for a valuable few seconds. Baccaille won the bunch sprint for third.

"It seemed impossible to get away as the race was so controlled from the beginning," said Small. "The break on the third lap was crucial. We were 11, and they let us go. In the last lap, I tried to force the solution because I felt my legs were very good and ready for the test.

"I was afraid to follow Frapporti in the sprint, so I forced the pace, even in the last kilometers. I needed those few meters - it was crucial to be able to win. For me it's a good year started very well."

