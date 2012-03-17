Small wins in Padova
Effort and savvy pay off for American
Carmen Small (US National Team) won the Classica Citta di Padova on Saturday, surprising many. Simona Frapporti (Be Pink) and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini Gauss) finished second and third respectively.
Small pulled ahead of Frapporti in the final meters of the race. The pair comprising a two-woman break was chased unsuccessfully by a group of nine women.
The women completed nine laps of the race circuit. MCipollini Giambenini Gauss started the attacking with Valentina Carretta, Marta Tagliaferro and Marta Bastianelli.Each went in her own turn and was caught.
On the penultimate lap, Judith Arndt (Greenedge AIS) attacked. Baccaille and Malgorzata Jasinska (MCipollini Giambenini Gauss), Emma Johansson (Hitec Mistral), Trixi Worrack (Specialized Lululemon), Alexandra Burchenkova (Michela Fanini Record Rox), Frapporti, Evelyn Aris (Kleo Ladies Team), Small and Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara) responded. The group quickly gained 30 seconds.
Diadora Pasta Zara applied pressure in an attempt to bring back Georgia Bronzini. Sensing the danger, Small attacked and only Frapporti could follow with 3km to go. The pair worked hard to earn a few seconds and with a few hundred meters to go, Small took to the front for a valuable few seconds. Baccaille won the bunch sprint for third.
"It seemed impossible to get away as the race was so controlled from the beginning," said Small. "The break on the third lap was crucial. We were 11, and they let us go. In the last lap, I tried to force the solution because I felt my legs were very good and ready for the test.
"I was afraid to follow Frapporti in the sprint, so I forced the pace, even in the last kilometers. I needed those few meters - it was crucial to be able to win. For me it's a good year started very well."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Mcnellis Small (Usa) Usa
|2:32:55
|2
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Be Pink
|0:00:03
|3
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Mcipollini Giambenini
|0:00:15
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|5
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|7
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|8
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Be Pink
|9
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|10
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
|11
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|12
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|13
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|14
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|15
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
|16
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|17
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|18
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Mcipollini Giambenini
|19
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|20
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
|21
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Tepso
|22
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Rusvelo
|23
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Mcipollini Giambenini
|24
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|25
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|26
|Natalia Mielnik (Pol) Poland
|27
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Mcipollini Giambenini
|28
|Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
|29
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Kleo Ladies Team
|30
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|31
|Chiara Vanni (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani
|32
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
|33
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|34
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi)
|35
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|36
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Be Pink
|37
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Colavita
|38
|Karolina Garczynska (Pol) Poland
|39
|Nicole Cooke (Gbr) Faren Honda Team
|40
|Stella Tomassini (Ita)
|41
|Urša Pintar (Slo)
|42
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|43
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Rusvelo
|44
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|45
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|46
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Poland
|47
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Scappa Speed Queens
|48
|Katarína Hranaiová (Cze)
|49
|Sandra Weiss (Swi)
|50
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Russia
|51
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Mcipollini Giambenini
|52
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Rusvelo
|53
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|54
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno D'asolo Colavita
|55
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|56
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|57
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno D'asolo Colavita
|58
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge - Ais
|59
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|60
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|61
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|62
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|63
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
|64
|Alenka Novak (Slo)
|65
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Rusvelo
|66
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|67
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|68
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Mcipollini Giambenini
|69
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
|70
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|71
|Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team
|72
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|73
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Scappa Speed Queens
|74
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|75
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (Nzl) Greenedge - Ais
|76
|Alexis Ryan (Usa) Usa
|77
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Rusvelo
|78
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|79
|Elena Bocharnikova (Rus) Russia
|80
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|81
|Tjaša Rutar (Slo)
|82
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Scappa Speed Queens
|83
|Robin Farina (Usa) Usa
|84
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Mcipollini Giambenini
|85
|Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|86
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|87
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Tepso
|88
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|89
|Evelyn Stevens (Usa) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|90
|Živa Verbic (Slo)
|91
|Ashley James (Usa) Usa
|92
|Kamilla Sofie Valin (Den)
|93
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Mcipollini Giambenini
|94
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|95
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|96
|Tatjana Kaliakina (Ltu) Ltu
|97
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|98
|Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|99
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani
|100
|Azzurra D'intino (Ita)
|101
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|102
|Silvia Moroni (Ita) Vaiano Tepso
|103
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
|104
|Stefania Vecchio (Ita)
|105
|Odette Bertolin (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani
|106
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|107
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Tepso
|108
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Rusvelo
|109
|Francesca Tognali (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani
|110
|Whitney Gaggioli (Usa) Forno D'asolo Colavita
|111
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita)
