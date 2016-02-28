Trending

Vakoc wins Classic Sud Ardeche

Simon second and Pardini third

Image 1 of 5

Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quickstep) celebrates his victory

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 5

Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quickstep) mid-race

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 5

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) in the peloton

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 5

The podium of Julien Simon (Cofidis, Solutions Credits), Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quickstep) and Olivier Pardini (Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect )

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 5

Czech champion Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quickstep) about to celebrate victory

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step4:52:51
2Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
4Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
8Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
10Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
11Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
12Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:03
14Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:00:05
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
18Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:18
19Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
20Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:41
21Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
22Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
23David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
25Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
26Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
27Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
28Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
29Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:57
31Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
32Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:04
33Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:24
34Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:27
35Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:35
36Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:09
38Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:19
39Frédéric Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
40Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:07
41Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
42Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:03:12
43Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:42
44Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
45Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:31
46Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:46
47Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:00
48Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
49Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
50Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
52Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
53Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:57
54Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:12:20
57Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
58César Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:12:26
59Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre0:12:57
60Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
61Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
62Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
63Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
64Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
65Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
66Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:11
67Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
68Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
69Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
71Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFArmindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFKevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFFrancis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFMaxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFDylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFLoic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFDanilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFArnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
DNFLaurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
DNFJérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
DNFCaleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFSindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFCarter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFMichael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFLuka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFEugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNFStef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
DNFStefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
DNFPirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFSimon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFMaxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFDavide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFRodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFSamuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBiel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAlexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFFabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFFabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFGuillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFRomain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFYoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFFredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFEvaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFDaniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFThierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFChristophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFDiego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFPello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFHugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFReinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFAntwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFEtienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFGaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFAntoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMarinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFLander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFRuben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFSander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFYoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFAlexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFBruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFYannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFRomain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFPierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFAlo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFJulien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFDavid Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFSébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFOlivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFFlorent Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFGregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFThomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFAntoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFKevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect

