Vakoc wins Classic Sud Ardeche
Simon second and Pardini third
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:52:51
|2
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|4
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|9
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|12
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:03
|14
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:05
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|18
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:18
|19
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|20
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:41
|21
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|22
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|23
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|25
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|28
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|29
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:57
|31
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:04
|33
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:24
|34
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:27
|35
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:35
|36
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:09
|38
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:19
|39
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|40
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:07
|41
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|42
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:12
|43
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:42
|44
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|45
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:31
|46
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:46
|47
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:00
|48
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|49
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|50
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|52
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|53
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:57
|54
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:20
|57
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|58
|César Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:12:26
|59
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:12:57
|60
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|61
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|62
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|64
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|65
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:11
|67
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|68
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|69
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Florent Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
