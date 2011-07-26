Clasica San Sebastian: Past winners
Champions from 1981-2011
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2010
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2009
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|2008
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2007
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Liquigas
|2006
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Bouygues Télécom
|2005
|Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Saunier Duval-Prodir
|2004
|Miguel Ángel Martín Perdiguero (Spa) Saunier Duval-Prodir
|2003
|Paolo Bettini (Ita) Quick Step-Davitamon
|2002
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) CSC-Tiscali
|2001
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) CSC-Tiscali
|2000
|Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
|1999
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Vini Caldirola
|1998
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Cofidis
|1997
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Française des Jeux
|1996
|Udo Bölts (Ger) Team Telekom
|1995
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Motorola
|1994
|Armand De Las Cuevas (Fra) Castorama
|1993
|Claudio Chiappucci (Ita) Carrera Jeans-Tassoni
|1992
|Raúl Alcalá (Mex) PDM-Concorde
|1991
|Gianni Bugno (Ita) Chateau d'Ax-Gatorade
|1990
|Miguel Indurain (Spa) Banesto
|1989
|Gerhard Zadrobilek (Aut) 7-Eleven
|1988
|Gert-Jan Theunisse (Ned) PDM-Concorde
|1987
|Marino Lejarreta (Spa) Caja Rural
|1986
|Inaki Gaston (Spa) Kas
|1985
|Adri Van Der Poel (Ned) Kwantum
|1984
|Niki Rüttimann (Swi) La Vie Claire
|1983
|Claude Criquielion (Bel) Splendor
|1982
|Marino Lejarreta (Spa) Teka
|1981
|Marino Lejarreta (Spa) Teka
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy