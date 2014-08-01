Barbero Cuesta wins Circuito de Getxo
Chirico and Bilbao round out podium
Full Results
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (ESP) Euskadi
|4:00:28
|2
|Luca Chirico (ITA) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|3
|Peio Bilbao (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:02
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (ESP) Movistar Team
|5
|Fabio Chinello (ITA) Area Zero Pro Team
|6
|Daniele Aldegheri (ITA) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (ITA) Movistar Team
|8
|Matteo Busato (ITA) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|9
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (ESP) Movistar Team
|10
|Stéphane Poulhies (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Gianluca Mengardo (ITA) Area Zero Pro Team
|12
|Esteban Plaza Mira (ESP) Keith Mobel - Partizan
|0:00:08
|13
|Fernando Grijalba (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14
|Ibai Salas (ESP) Burgos-BH
|15
|Manuel Sola (ESP) Keith Mobel - Partizan
|16
|Igor Anton Hernandez (ESP) Movistar Team
|17
|Lorenzo Rota (ITA) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|0:00:12
|18
|Imanol Erviti (ESP) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|19
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|Jérémy Bescond (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:21
|21
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (ESP) Euskadi
|0:00:26
|22
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (COL) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|23
|Antonio Piedra Perez (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:30
|24
|Antonio Molina (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|25
|Maris Bogdanovics (LAT) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
|26
|Andrés Vigil Vidal (ESP) Keith Mobel - Partizan
|0:00:43
|27
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (ESP) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|28
|Amets Txurruka (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|29
|Jon Larrinaga (ESP) Euskadi
|30
|Indulis Bekmanis (LAT) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
|0:00:51
|31
|Kristofers Racenajs (LAT) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
|32
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (ESP) Movistar Team
|0:01:00
|33
|David Arroyo Duran (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:10
|34
|Karol Domagalski (POL) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|35
|José Herrada Lopez (ESP) Movistar Team
|0:01:22
|36
|Giovanni Carboni (ITA) Area Zero Pro Team
|0:01:33
|37
|Simone Petilli (ITA) Area Zero Pro Team
|0:01:39
|38
|Luis Mas Bonet (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:41
|39
|Romain Lemarchand (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:44
|40
|Jerome Coppel (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Dario Hernandez (ESP) Burgos-BH
|0:01:46
|42
|Gianluca Leonardi (ITA) Area Zero Pro Team
|0:02:57
|43
|Andrei Nechita (ROU) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|44
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (ESP) Movistar Team
|0:03:08
|45
|Guillaume Levarlet (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:33
|46
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (ESP) Euskadi
|0:06:47
|47
|Victor Martin Hernandez (ESP) Burgos-BH
|0:07:28
|48
|Gert Joeaar (EST) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Andreas Keuser (GER) Keith Mobel - Partizan
|0:07:48
|50
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (ESP) Euskadi
|51
|Jon Irisarri (ESP) Euskadi
|52
|Xabier San Sebastián (ESP) Euskadi
|DNF
|Yohan Bagot (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Unai Arranz Alonso (ESP) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Ander Arranz Alonso (ESP) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Paolo Ciavatta (ITA) Area Zero Pro Team
|DNF
|Christian Delle Stelle (ITA) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Ricardo Tomas Creel (USA) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Rino Gasparrini (ITA) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Javier Chacon (ESP) Keith Mobel - Partizan
|DNF
|Juan Carlos Ramirez (ESP) Keith Mobel - Partizan
|DNF
|Martins Savickis (LAT) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
|DNF
|Kaspars Sergis (LAT) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
|DNF
|Lauris Spillers (LAT) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
