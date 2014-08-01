Trending

Barbero Cuesta wins Circuito de Getxo

Chirico and Bilbao round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Barbero Cuesta (ESP) Euskadi4:00:28
2Luca Chirico (ITA) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
3Peio Bilbao (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:02
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (ESP) Movistar Team
5Fabio Chinello (ITA) Area Zero Pro Team
6Daniele Aldegheri (ITA) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
7Giovanni Visconti (ITA) Movistar Team
8Matteo Busato (ITA) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
9Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (ESP) Movistar Team
10Stéphane Poulhies (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Gianluca Mengardo (ITA) Area Zero Pro Team
12Esteban Plaza Mira (ESP) Keith Mobel - Partizan0:00:08
13Fernando Grijalba (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
14Ibai Salas (ESP) Burgos-BH
15Manuel Sola (ESP) Keith Mobel - Partizan
16Igor Anton Hernandez (ESP) Movistar Team
17Lorenzo Rota (ITA) MG Kvis - Trevigiani0:00:12
18Imanol Erviti (ESP) Movistar Team0:00:16
19Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
20Jérémy Bescond (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:21
21Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (ESP) Euskadi0:00:26
22Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (COL) Movistar Team0:00:27
23Antonio Piedra Perez (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:30
24Antonio Molina (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
25Maris Bogdanovics (LAT) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
26Andrés Vigil Vidal (ESP) Keith Mobel - Partizan0:00:43
27Jesus Herrada Lopez (ESP) Movistar Team0:00:46
28Amets Txurruka (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
29Jon Larrinaga (ESP) Euskadi
30Indulis Bekmanis (LAT) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com0:00:51
31Kristofers Racenajs (LAT) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
32Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (ESP) Movistar Team0:01:00
33David Arroyo Duran (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:10
34Karol Domagalski (POL) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
35José Herrada Lopez (ESP) Movistar Team0:01:22
36Giovanni Carboni (ITA) Area Zero Pro Team0:01:33
37Simone Petilli (ITA) Area Zero Pro Team0:01:39
38Luis Mas Bonet (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:41
39Romain Lemarchand (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:44
40Jerome Coppel (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Dario Hernandez (ESP) Burgos-BH0:01:46
42Gianluca Leonardi (ITA) Area Zero Pro Team0:02:57
43Andrei Nechita (ROU) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
44Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (ESP) Movistar Team0:03:08
45Guillaume Levarlet (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:33
46Mikel Iturria Segurola (ESP) Euskadi0:06:47
47Victor Martin Hernandez (ESP) Burgos-BH0:07:28
48Gert Joeaar (EST) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Andreas Keuser (GER) Keith Mobel - Partizan0:07:48
50Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (ESP) Euskadi
51Jon Irisarri (ESP) Euskadi
52Xabier San Sebastián (ESP) Euskadi
DNFYohan Bagot (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFUnai Arranz Alonso (ESP) Burgos-BH
DNFAnder Arranz Alonso (ESP) Burgos-BH
DNFPaolo Ciavatta (ITA) Area Zero Pro Team
DNFChristian Delle Stelle (ITA) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFRicardo Tomas Creel (USA) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFRino Gasparrini (ITA) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFJavier Chacon (ESP) Keith Mobel - Partizan
DNFJuan Carlos Ramirez (ESP) Keith Mobel - Partizan
DNFMartins Savickis (LAT) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
DNFKaspars Sergis (LAT) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
DNFLauris Spillers (LAT) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com

