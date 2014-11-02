Powers takes victory in Kings CX night race
McDonald and Driscoll round out the podium
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) continued to dominate the U.S cyclocross circuit with his latest win at Saturday’s Kings CX After Dark. The second day of racing at the Toyota Cincy3 Cyclocross Festival is a UCI C1 event, and drew many of the top names of cyclocross including Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement), Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), and Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing.)
Powers took charge early with a fast start and clean first lap. Powers’ early efforts to separate himself from the field drew Danny Summerhill (K-Edge-Felt) into play, and the two riders proceeded to build a small gap. Berden, Johnson, and Logan Owen (California Giant-Specialized) led a sizeable chase group behind the leaders.
Zach McDonald (KCCX) rode across to Powers and Summerhill, and for the first time all season it appeared that Powers might have a challenge on his hands. To complicate matters Driscoll, fresh off a strong ride at Harbin Park, was also making his way to the lead group.
“Summerhill was really strong in the beginning and I thought he could potentially be a problem,” said Powers. “Zach was riding the corners, he rides these tight turns so good, that he was able to get 3-5 seconds per lap where I was able to take that back on the wide open power stuff.”
Summerhill lost contact with Powers and McDonald, and Driscoll ceased to make any progress in his pursuit, leaving the former teammates with a wide margin over the rest of the field. McDonald looked like he might be content to sit on Powers wheel, but went on the offensive through the technical sections of the course.
In the closing laps of the race McDonald finally pushed the limits of adhesion too far, and crashed in a corner before a long sand pit.
“I wanted to go into the sand first,” said McDonald. “I figured we could keep it interesting and have some fun going in there, and in doing so I cleaned myself out.”
McDonalds efforts at the front of the race were tactically driven to keep the chase group at bay. “I could see that group back there,” said McDonald. “It was big enough that I knew somebody would get a little antsy and try to come up, so I was like ‘Okay, I’ll go to the front and put pressure down to see what I can do, and how long I can do it.’”
It was all the opportunity Powers needed. The 2-time U.S champion stepped on the gas, took off, and finished the remainder of the race by himself. Despite breaking a shifter, McDonald recovered and maintained a steady gap on Driscoll to finish in second place.
Driscoll spent most of the race in no-man’s land in his pursuit of the final podium spot. “If I had to choose between being in a chase group with four other people for third, and being alone for third, I’d choose alone,” said Driscoll. “It’s a little more of a safety blanket there.”
Danny Summerhill won a tight battle to finish fourth ahead of Ben Berden in fifth, and Tim Johnson in sixth.
Racing at the Toyota Cincy3 CX Festival concludes Sunday November 2nd with a C2 Elite Men’s race at Devou Park in Covington, KY at 4:00 PM EST.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha Focus
|0:58:14
|2
|Zach Mcdonald (USA) KCCX
|0:00:53
|3
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement
|0:00:57
|4
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge / Felt Cyclocross Team
|0:01:17
|5
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh / Clement
|6
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:18
|7
|Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR
|0:01:48
|8
|Logan Owen (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|0:01:55
|9
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Factory / NBX
|0:02:02
|10
|Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yoga Glo
|0:02:16
|11
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX
|0:02:23
|12
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross
|0:02:26
|13
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins/Specialized
|0:02:36
|14
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:02:37
|15
|Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team
|0:02:38
|16
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|0:02:52
|17
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
|0:03:28
|18
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|0:03:30
|19
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team CLIF BAR
|0:03:33
|20
|Ben Frederick (USA) Hefler Performance Coaching pb B
|0:03:44
|21
|Tristan Cowie (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX
|0:03:50
|22
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:04:00
|23
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:04:02
|24
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross Te
|0:04:08
|25
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing
|0:04:37
|26
|Sam O'keefe (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:04:40
|27
|Cameron Dodge (USA) PURE ENERGY / SCOTT BICYC
|0:05:06
|28
|Greg Wittwer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:05:05
|29
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET coaching/Specialized
|0:05:34
|30
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
|0:05:51
|31
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team
|0:06:16
|32
|Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh / Clement
|0:06:45
|33
|Maxx Chance (USA) The Pro's Closet CX
|0:07:33
|34
|Isaac Neff (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicycles
|-2Laps
|35
|Philip Short (USA) Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts RC
|-2Laps
|36
|Joshua Thornton (USA) Giant Regional On Road Team
|-2Laps
|37
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Sonic Cycling
|-2Laps
|38
|Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team
|-2Laps
|39
|Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle
|-3Laps
|40
|John Francisco (USA) VO2 Multisport
|-3Laps
|41
|Spencer Whittier (USA) HUB Endurance Chattanooga
|-3Laps
|42
|Vance Fletcher (USA) Marian University
|-3Laps
|43
|Joe Mcdaniel (USA) Team Lake Effect
|-3Laps
|44
|Luke Haley (USA) VO2 Multisport
|-3Laps
|45
|Brandon Melott (USA) Soundpony
|-3Laps
|46
|Gunnar Bergey (USA) Champion System Cannondale
|-3Laps
|47
|Tanner Hurst (USA) Be Real Sports - Brecks Bike Shop
|-3Laps
|48
|Sean Germaine (Can) Juventus CC
|-4Laps
|49
|Zachary Carlson (USA) MARIAN UNIVERSITY CYCLING
|-4Laps
|50
|Eric Lundgren (USA) JBV Coaching
|-4Laps
|51
|Ryan Comeau (USA) Lake Effect Racing
|-4Laps
|52
|Jp Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing
|-4Laps
|53
|Ryan Gamm (USA) Ohio Valley Velo Sports
|-4Laps
|54
|Brandon Feehery (USA) astellas pro cycling
|-4Laps
|55
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|-4Laps
|56
|Jay Strothman (USA) Off the Front Racing
|-4Laps
|57
|Elliott Baring (USA) Ridley/Reality Bikes
|-5Laps
|58
|Jason Siegle (USA) SDG-Bellwether pb Krema Peanut
|-5Laps
|59
|Zach Bender (USA) MARIAN UNIVERSITY CYCLING
|-5Laps
|60
|Cameron Jackson (USA) WAS Labs
|-5Laps
|61
|Nathaniel Morse (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com Devo Team
|-5Laps
|62
|Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing
|-5Laps
|63
|Jason Monk (USA) CrankWorks
|-5Laps
|64
|Adam Finck (USA) Team Velocity Bike Shop
|-5Laps
|65
|Mark Shannon (Irl) Seasucker/UNOVELO
|-5Laps
|66
|Ryan Ramirez (USA) The Pony Shop
|-5Laps
|67
|Luke Woodard (USA) Hometown Mfg p/b 611 Bicycles
|-5Laps
|DNF
|Kerry Werner (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|DNF
|Corey Stelljes (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion/Cannond
|DNF
|Nick Waite (USA) Pro Tested Gear
|DNF
|Grant Ellwood (USA) BCS Elite Cross
|DNF
|Josh Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|DNF
|Jordan Snyder (USA) C3 Twenty 20 Cycling
|DNF
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Soundpony
|DNF
|Kailin Waterman (USA) Voler/HRS/Rocklobster
|DNS
|Brian Matter (USA) Momentum Endurance Coaching
|DNS
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|DNS
|Jean Wildler Dejean (Hit) Haitian National Team
|DNS
|Jean Joel Janvier (Hit) Haitian National Team
|DNS
|Dimitry Wis. Sanom (Hit) Haitian National Team
|DNS
|Gethro Adam (Hit) Haitian National Team
|DNS
|Makervens Joseph (Hit) Haitian National Team
