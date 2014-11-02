Image 1 of 20 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) won convincingly again at King’s CX (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 2 of 20 Only Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) was able to stay with Powers early in the race (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 3 of 20 Zach MacDonald (KCCX) bridging the gap to Powers and Summerhill (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 4 of 20 A chase group developed that included six riders including Berden and Driscoll (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 5 of 20 Parts of the King’s course were much darker than others (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 6 of 20 Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) did everything in his bag of tricks to stay with Powers but seemed to be affected by his hard outing on Friday (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 7 of 20 As usual, there were jam-ups galore further back in the pack (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 8 of 20 Justine Lindine (Redline) would prefer mud, rain, or snow but still seemd to have a good race (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 9 of 20 Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Team) riding in the second chase group on lat three (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 10 of 20 Ben Sonntag (Clff Bar) sprinting over the lighted barriers (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 11 of 20 Cody Kaiser (Lange Twins-Specialized) running at the top of the stairs on lap one (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 12 of 20 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) and Allen Krughoof at the stairs on lap one (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 13 of 20 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) looked sharp tonight after skipping the race at Harbin Park on Friday (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 14 of 20 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) made another of his patented moves late in the race to claim third place (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 15 of 20 Carolina Gomez, Katerina Nash, Ryan Trebon, and Maghalie Rochette were dressed for the early winter weather (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 16 of 20 Beth Ann Orton at the Rapha Focus espresso trailer (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 17 of 20 Raleigh Clement duo Ben Berden and Jamey Driscoll at the start (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 18 of 20 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) wasted no time in going to the front of the race (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 19 of 20 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) was the first up the stairs with Summerhill close behind (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 20 of 20 Racers were treated to several zig-zags in the course before and after the stairs (Image credit: David McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) continued to dominate the U.S cyclocross circuit with his latest win at Saturday’s Kings CX After Dark. The second day of racing at the Toyota Cincy3 Cyclocross Festival is a UCI C1 event, and drew many of the top names of cyclocross including Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement), Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), and Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing.)

Powers took charge early with a fast start and clean first lap. Powers’ early efforts to separate himself from the field drew Danny Summerhill (K-Edge-Felt) into play, and the two riders proceeded to build a small gap. Berden, Johnson, and Logan Owen (California Giant-Specialized) led a sizeable chase group behind the leaders.

Zach McDonald (KCCX) rode across to Powers and Summerhill, and for the first time all season it appeared that Powers might have a challenge on his hands. To complicate matters Driscoll, fresh off a strong ride at Harbin Park, was also making his way to the lead group.

“Summerhill was really strong in the beginning and I thought he could potentially be a problem,” said Powers. “Zach was riding the corners, he rides these tight turns so good, that he was able to get 3-5 seconds per lap where I was able to take that back on the wide open power stuff.”

Summerhill lost contact with Powers and McDonald, and Driscoll ceased to make any progress in his pursuit, leaving the former teammates with a wide margin over the rest of the field. McDonald looked like he might be content to sit on Powers wheel, but went on the offensive through the technical sections of the course.

In the closing laps of the race McDonald finally pushed the limits of adhesion too far, and crashed in a corner before a long sand pit.

“I wanted to go into the sand first,” said McDonald. “I figured we could keep it interesting and have some fun going in there, and in doing so I cleaned myself out.”

McDonalds efforts at the front of the race were tactically driven to keep the chase group at bay. “I could see that group back there,” said McDonald. “It was big enough that I knew somebody would get a little antsy and try to come up, so I was like ‘Okay, I’ll go to the front and put pressure down to see what I can do, and how long I can do it.’”

It was all the opportunity Powers needed. The 2-time U.S champion stepped on the gas, took off, and finished the remainder of the race by himself. Despite breaking a shifter, McDonald recovered and maintained a steady gap on Driscoll to finish in second place.

Driscoll spent most of the race in no-man’s land in his pursuit of the final podium spot. “If I had to choose between being in a chase group with four other people for third, and being alone for third, I’d choose alone,” said Driscoll. “It’s a little more of a safety blanket there.”

Danny Summerhill won a tight battle to finish fourth ahead of Ben Berden in fifth, and Tim Johnson in sixth.

Racing at the Toyota Cincy3 CX Festival concludes Sunday November 2nd with a C2 Elite Men’s race at Devou Park in Covington, KY at 4:00 PM EST.

