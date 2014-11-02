Trending

Powers takes victory in Kings CX night race

McDonald and Driscoll round out the podium

Image 1 of 20

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) won convincingly again at King’s CX

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) won convincingly again at King’s CX
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 2 of 20

Only Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) was able to stay with Powers early in the race

Only Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) was able to stay with Powers early in the race
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 3 of 20

Zach MacDonald (KCCX) bridging the gap to Powers and Summerhill

Zach MacDonald (KCCX) bridging the gap to Powers and Summerhill
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 4 of 20

A chase group developed that included six riders including Berden and Driscoll

A chase group developed that included six riders including Berden and Driscoll
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 5 of 20

Parts of the King’s course were much darker than others

Parts of the King’s course were much darker than others
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 6 of 20

Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) did everything in his bag of tricks to stay with Powers but seemed to be affected by his hard outing on Friday

Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) did everything in his bag of tricks to stay with Powers but seemed to be affected by his hard outing on Friday
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 7 of 20

As usual, there were jam-ups galore further back in the pack

As usual, there were jam-ups galore further back in the pack
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 8 of 20

Justine Lindine (Redline) would prefer mud, rain, or snow but still seemd to have a good race

Justine Lindine (Redline) would prefer mud, rain, or snow but still seemd to have a good race
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 9 of 20

Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Team) riding in the second chase group on lat three

Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Team) riding in the second chase group on lat three
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 10 of 20

Ben Sonntag (Clff Bar) sprinting over the lighted barriers

Ben Sonntag (Clff Bar) sprinting over the lighted barriers
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 11 of 20

Cody Kaiser (Lange Twins-Specialized) running at the top of the stairs on lap one

Cody Kaiser (Lange Twins-Specialized) running at the top of the stairs on lap one
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 12 of 20

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) and Allen Krughoof at the stairs on lap one

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) and Allen Krughoof at the stairs on lap one
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 13 of 20

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) looked sharp tonight after skipping the race at Harbin Park on Friday

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) looked sharp tonight after skipping the race at Harbin Park on Friday
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 14 of 20

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) made another of his patented moves late in the race to claim third place

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) made another of his patented moves late in the race to claim third place
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 15 of 20

Carolina Gomez, Katerina Nash, Ryan Trebon, and Maghalie Rochette were dressed for the early winter weather

Carolina Gomez, Katerina Nash, Ryan Trebon, and Maghalie Rochette were dressed for the early winter weather
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 16 of 20

Beth Ann Orton at the Rapha Focus espresso trailer

Beth Ann Orton at the Rapha Focus espresso trailer
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 17 of 20

Raleigh Clement duo Ben Berden and Jamey Driscoll at the start

Raleigh Clement duo Ben Berden and Jamey Driscoll at the start
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 18 of 20

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) wasted no time in going to the front of the race

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) wasted no time in going to the front of the race
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 19 of 20

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) was the first up the stairs with Summerhill close behind

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) was the first up the stairs with Summerhill close behind
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 20 of 20

Racers were treated to several zig-zags in the course before and after the stairs

Racers were treated to several zig-zags in the course before and after the stairs
(Image credit: David McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) continued to dominate the U.S cyclocross circuit with his latest win at Saturday’s Kings CX After Dark. The second day of racing at the Toyota Cincy3 Cyclocross Festival is a UCI C1 event, and drew many of the top names of cyclocross including Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement), Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), and Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing.)

Powers took charge early with a fast start and clean first lap. Powers’ early efforts to separate himself from the field drew Danny Summerhill (K-Edge-Felt) into play, and the two riders proceeded to build a small gap. Berden, Johnson, and Logan Owen (California Giant-Specialized) led a sizeable chase group behind the leaders.

Zach McDonald (KCCX) rode across to Powers and Summerhill, and for the first time all season it appeared that Powers might have a challenge on his hands. To complicate matters Driscoll, fresh off a strong ride at Harbin Park, was also making his way to the lead group.

“Summerhill was really strong in the beginning and I thought he could potentially be a problem,” said Powers. “Zach was riding the corners, he rides these tight turns so good, that he was able to get 3-5 seconds per lap where I was able to take that back on the wide open power stuff.”

Summerhill lost contact with Powers and McDonald, and Driscoll ceased to make any progress in his pursuit, leaving the former teammates with a wide margin over the rest of the field. McDonald looked like he might be content to sit on Powers wheel, but went on the offensive through the technical sections of the course.

In the closing laps of the race McDonald finally pushed the limits of adhesion too far, and crashed in a corner before a long sand pit.

“I wanted to go into the sand first,” said McDonald. “I figured we could keep it interesting and have some fun going in there, and in doing so I cleaned myself out.”

McDonalds efforts at the front of the race were tactically driven to keep the chase group at bay. “I could see that group back there,” said McDonald. “It was big enough that I knew somebody would get a little antsy and try to come up, so I was like ‘Okay, I’ll go to the front and put pressure down to see what I can do, and how long I can do it.’”

It was all the opportunity Powers needed. The 2-time U.S champion stepped on the gas, took off, and finished the remainder of the race by himself. Despite breaking a shifter, McDonald recovered and maintained a steady gap on Driscoll to finish in second place.

Driscoll spent most of the race in no-man’s land in his pursuit of the final podium spot. “If I had to choose between being in a chase group with four other people for third, and being alone for third, I’d choose alone,” said Driscoll. “It’s a little more of a safety blanket there.”

Danny Summerhill won a tight battle to finish fourth ahead of Ben Berden in fifth, and Tim Johnson in sixth.

Racing at the Toyota Cincy3 CX Festival concludes Sunday November 2nd with a C2 Elite Men’s race at Devou Park in Covington, KY at 4:00 PM EST.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha Focus0:58:14
2Zach Mcdonald (USA) KCCX0:00:53
3James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement0:00:57
4Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge / Felt Cyclocross Team0:01:17
5Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh / Clement
6Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:01:18
7Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR0:01:48
8Logan Owen (USA) California Giant / Specialized0:01:55
9Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Factory / NBX0:02:02
10Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yoga Glo0:02:16
11Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX0:02:23
12Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross0:02:26
13Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins/Specialized0:02:36
14Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing0:02:37
15Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team0:02:38
16Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant / Specialized0:02:52
17Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross0:03:28
18Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized0:03:30
19Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team CLIF BAR0:03:33
20Ben Frederick (USA) Hefler Performance Coaching pb B0:03:44
21Tristan Cowie (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX0:03:50
22Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing0:04:00
23Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:04:02
24Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross Te0:04:08
25Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing0:04:37
26Sam O'keefe (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:04:40
27Cameron Dodge (USA) PURE ENERGY / SCOTT BICYC0:05:06
28Greg Wittwer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:05:05
29Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET coaching/Specialized0:05:34
30Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross0:05:51
31Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team0:06:16
32Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh / Clement0:06:45
33Maxx Chance (USA) The Pro's Closet CX0:07:33
34Isaac Neff (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicycles-2Laps
35Philip Short (USA) Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts RC-2Laps
36Joshua Thornton (USA) Giant Regional On Road Team-2Laps
37Andrew Reardon (USA) Sonic Cycling-2Laps
38Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team-2Laps
39Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle-3Laps
40John Francisco (USA) VO2 Multisport-3Laps
41Spencer Whittier (USA) HUB Endurance Chattanooga-3Laps
42Vance Fletcher (USA) Marian University-3Laps
43Joe Mcdaniel (USA) Team Lake Effect-3Laps
44Luke Haley (USA) VO2 Multisport-3Laps
45Brandon Melott (USA) Soundpony-3Laps
46Gunnar Bergey (USA) Champion System Cannondale-3Laps
47Tanner Hurst (USA) Be Real Sports - Brecks Bike Shop-3Laps
48Sean Germaine (Can) Juventus CC-4Laps
49Zachary Carlson (USA) MARIAN UNIVERSITY CYCLING-4Laps
50Eric Lundgren (USA) JBV Coaching-4Laps
51Ryan Comeau (USA) Lake Effect Racing-4Laps
52Jp Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing-4Laps
53Ryan Gamm (USA) Ohio Valley Velo Sports-4Laps
54Brandon Feehery (USA) astellas pro cycling-4Laps
55Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team-4Laps
56Jay Strothman (USA) Off the Front Racing-4Laps
57Elliott Baring (USA) Ridley/Reality Bikes-5Laps
58Jason Siegle (USA) SDG-Bellwether pb Krema Peanut-5Laps
59Zach Bender (USA) MARIAN UNIVERSITY CYCLING-5Laps
60Cameron Jackson (USA) WAS Labs-5Laps
61Nathaniel Morse (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com Devo Team-5Laps
62Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing-5Laps
63Jason Monk (USA) CrankWorks-5Laps
64Adam Finck (USA) Team Velocity Bike Shop-5Laps
65Mark Shannon (Irl) Seasucker/UNOVELO-5Laps
66Ryan Ramirez (USA) The Pony Shop-5Laps
67Luke Woodard (USA) Hometown Mfg p/b 611 Bicycles-5Laps
DNFKerry Werner (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFJacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
DNFCorey Stelljes (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion/Cannond
DNFNick Waite (USA) Pro Tested Gear
DNFGrant Ellwood (USA) BCS Elite Cross
DNFJosh Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
DNFJordan Snyder (USA) C3 Twenty 20 Cycling
DNFSkyler Mackey (USA) Soundpony
DNFKailin Waterman (USA) Voler/HRS/Rocklobster
DNSBrian Matter (USA) Momentum Endurance Coaching
DNSBarry Wicks (USA) Kona
DNSJean Wildler Dejean (Hit) Haitian National Team
DNSJean Joel Janvier (Hit) Haitian National Team
DNSDimitry Wis. Sanom (Hit) Haitian National Team
DNSGethro Adam (Hit) Haitian National Team
DNSMakervens Joseph (Hit) Haitian National Team

Latest on Cyclingnews