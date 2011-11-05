Trending

Trebon triumphs on day two of Cincy3 weekend

Johnson, Friday's winner Powers round out top-three

The nation’s top three cyclo-cross racers put on a show at the Java Johnny’s Lionhearts International, round two of the Cincy3 Cyclo-cross Festival, but in the end it was Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) who came up with the victory. The Oregon native soloed to the finish line ahead of Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) in second and Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) in third.

“I’ve never won this race,” Trebon told Cyclingnews. “There were a lot of turns, it was fast and pretty flat. There were a lot of punchy little corners and it would normally suit guys like Tim or Jeremy better than myself. I felt like I was riding well today, the bikes were good and everything seemed to be working good. I’m happy that I was riding well, that I felt good on the bike and everything was jiving well. I get satisfaction out of that, maybe more than winning. I’m happy to be feeling good and riding well. I want to continue to improve.”

The Cincy3 Cyclo-cross Festival’s Java Johnny’s Lionhearts International was held at the Sunset Park, a relatively flatter course than the previous day’s grind through the Cyclo-Stampede venue held at the Devou Park. “There were a couple of humps built into the perimeter of the park course to keep things interesting,” said festival promoter Mitch Graham. “This track favored faster, tighter racing with lots of tight turns.”

Trebon and Johnson entered into two-man battle for much of the first half of the Elite men’s 60-minute race. The pair opened up a small lead ahead of a series of strong competitors including the previous day’s winner Powers along with Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) and Ben Berden (Stoemper).

Trebon managed to gradually open a small time margin ahead of Johnson and his gap continued to increase as the race progressed into the second half and all the way to the finish line. “I was riding quick and Tim was behind me, about two seconds apart,” Trebon said. “I kept applying pressure on certain sections of the course and kept getting gaps. I never really attacked anywhere. There were so many turns out there, one after another the whole way around. I was able to get into the turns quicker and was quicker accelerating out of them, those things add up eventually.”

With the top two places sewn up by Trebon and Johnson, the chasing duo Powers and Berden continued on in pursuit of third place, scooped up by Powers. Berden finished the race in fourth on the day. “Yesterday’s course was hard, so hilly and the mud was heavy,” Trebon said. “That could have just taken some out of him [Powers] for today.”

The racing will continue at the Cincy3 Cyclo-cross Festival UCI C1 Harbin Park in Ohio. “People are definitely putting more emphasis on it because the points and prize money double,” Trebon said. “I’ve never won on that course, actually I’ve been beat by Jeremy every time I’ve raced there. It has always been a super close race. It is a good course and very challenging and the strongest person always wins out there.”
 

Full Results
1Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt1:00:00
2Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:30
3Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha-Focus0:00:54
4Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper0:01:16
5James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:02:08
6Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:02:18
7Sean Babcock (USA) Kona0:02:53
8Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar0:03:00
9Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:03:13
10Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross0:03:14
11Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:04:04
12Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:04:12
13Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue0:04:49
14Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com0:05:04
15Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
16Andrew Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross0:05:05
17Tom Burke (USA) Specialized Michigan0:05:59
18Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works-2laps
19Giancarlo Dalle Angelini (USA) Rio Blanco
20John Proppe (USA) Lake Effect Racing
21Johnny Sundt (USA) El Gato
22Shawn Adams (USA) Cycle-Smart
23Robert Kendall (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross-3laps
24Mark Parmelee (USA) Cycletherapy
25Weston Luzadder (USA) NUVO-Cultural Trail-Marian University
26Zachary Edwards (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
27Clayton Omer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross-4laps
28Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverines-Acfstores.com
DNFErnesto Marenchin (USA) Pivot Cycles
DNFGreg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team
DNFMike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop
DNSGreg Flecher (USA) Team Lake Effect
DNSChristian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
DNSChristopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
DNSMichael Chewning (USA) Team Hungry!
DNSGreg Lewis (USA) Directory Plus-Trek
DNSTravis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance

