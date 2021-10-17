Stefan Küng takes Le Chrono des Nations title
By Cyclingnews
Madsen second and De Marchi third
Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) won the end of season Le Chrono des Nations in the western Vendee region of France, covering the 44.5km course in a time of 51:46.
The European time trial champion used his power and speed to beat Martin Toft Madsen (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm) by 36 seconds, with Italy’s Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) third at 1:16.
New Zealand time trial champion Aaron Gate (Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy) was fourth at 1:22, with Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) surprisingly off the pace and fifth in the same time as Gate.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:51:46
|2
|Martin Toft Madsen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|0:00:36
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:16
|4
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|0:01:22
|5
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Rune Herregodts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:28
|7
|Frederik Muff (Den) Team Coloquick
|0:01:32
|8
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:01:44
|9
|Justin Wolf (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:01:49
|10
|Miguel Heidemann (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:02:03
Stefan Küng takes Le Chrono des Nations titleMadsen second and De Marchi third
