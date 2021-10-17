Trending

Stefan Küng takes Le Chrono des Nations title

Madsen second and De Marchi third

Stefan Küng (Groupama - FDJ) at the 2021 World Championships
Stefan Küng (Groupama - FDJ) at the 2021 World Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) won the end of season Le Chrono des Nations in the western Vendee region of France, covering the 44.5km course in a time of 51:46. 

The European time trial champion used his power and speed to beat Martin Toft Madsen (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm) by 36 seconds, with Italy’s Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) third at 1:16.

New Zealand time trial champion Aaron Gate (Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy) was fourth at 1:22, with Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) surprisingly off the pace and fifth in the same time as Gate.

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:51:46
2Martin Toft Madsen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 0:00:36
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:16
4Aaron Gate (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:01:22
5Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Rune Herregodts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:28
7Frederik Muff (Den) Team Coloquick 0:01:32
8Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:01:44
9Justin Wolf (Ger) Bike Aid 0:01:49
10Miguel Heidemann (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:02:03

