Stefan Küng takes Le Chrono des Nations title

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) won the end of season Le Chrono des Nations in the western Vendee region of France, covering the 44.5km course in a time of 51:46.

The European time trial champion used his power and speed to beat Martin Toft Madsen (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm) by 36 seconds, with Italy’s Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) third at 1:16.

New Zealand time trial champion Aaron Gate (Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy) was fourth at 1:22, with Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) surprisingly off the pace and fifth in the same time as Gate.