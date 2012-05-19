Hughes wins Chrono Gatineau
Specialized-Lululemon sweeps top three
Image 1 of 16
Image 2 of 16
Image 3 of 16
Image 4 of 16
Image 5 of 16
Image 6 of 16
Image 7 of 16
Image 8 of 16
Image 9 of 16
Image 10 of 16
Image 11 of 16
Image 12 of 16
Image 13 of 16
Image 14 of 16
Image 15 of 16
Image 16 of 16
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:23:56
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:00:07
|3
|Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:00:19
|4
|Tara Whitten (Can) Tibco - To The Top
|0:00:30
|5
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:00:41
|6
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canada
|0:00:54
|7
|Carmen Mcnellis Small (USA)
|0:01:02
|8
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Greenedge - AIS
|0:01:03
|9
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Greenedge - AIS
|0:01:27
|10
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Canada
|11
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|0:01:45
|12
|Marti Shea (USA)
|0:01:48
|13
|Olivia Dillon (Irl)
|0:01:54
|14
|Denise Ramsden (Can)
|0:01:57
|15
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
|0:02:02
|16
|Olena Pavlukhina (Ukr) Ukraine
|17
|Jasmin Glaesser (Ger)
|0:02:13
|18
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno D'asolo Colavita
|0:02:20
|19
|Bridie O'donnell (Aus)
|20
|Caroline Ryan (Irl)
|0:02:30
|21
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Greenedge - AIS
|0:02:33
|22
|Annie Ewart (Can) Canada
|0:02:47
|23
|Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:02:53
|24
|Moriah Macgregor (Can)
|0:03:01
|25
|Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:03:06
|26
|Kristine Wander (USA)
|0:03:25
|27
|Évelyne Blouin (Can)
|0:03:32
|28
|Alizée Brien (Can)
|0:03:36
|29
|Catherine Dessureault (Can)
|0:03:37
|30
|Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno D'asolo Colavita
|0:03:45
|31
|Stephanie Skoreyko (Can)
|32
|Allison Beveridge (Can)
|0:03:58
|33
|Veronik Bourgon (Can)
|0:04:11
|34
|Adriane Provost (Can)
|0:04:19
|35
|Suzie Brown (Can)
|0:04:36
|36
|Sara Byers (Can)
|0:04:38
|37
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'asolo Colavita
|0:04:39
|38
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno D'asolo Colavita
|0:04:44
|39
|Heather Shearer (Can)
|0:04:50
|40
|Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|0:05:10
|41
|Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|0:05:34
|42
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|0:05:53
|43
|Evelyne Gagnon (Can)
|44
|Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|0:06:57
|45
|Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|0:07:45
|46
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can)
|0:11:05
