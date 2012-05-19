Trending

Hughes wins Chrono Gatineau

Specialized-Lululemon sweeps top three

Marty Shea (Destination Cycling) set the early time to beat

(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Nicole Cooke about to be caught by Hughes

(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Australian national champion Shara Gillow (Greenedge_AIS)

(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Tara Whitten (Tibco_To The Top) just missed the podium

(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Caroline Ryan in the Irish national kit

(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Nicole Cooke (Faren Honda) was the second last rider to start

(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
The Canadian crowd loved seeing Hughes win and she showered them

(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Specialized_lululemon swept the podium (L_R): Evelyn Stevens, Clara Hughes, Amber Neben

(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Megan Garnier (Tibco_To The Top) finished 11th

(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Olena Sharha (Ukraine National Team) took a hard spill in the roundabout

(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Amber Neben (Specialized-lululemon) completed the team podium sweep

(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten Focus)

(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Carmen Small (Optum Kelly Benefits)

(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Evelyn Stevens (Specialized_lululemon) pushed hard from start to finish

(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Claudia Hauesler (Greenedge_AIS)

(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Clara Hughes (Specialized_lululemon) squeezed out every fraction of a second to the line

(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:23:56
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:00:07
3Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:00:19
4Tara Whitten (Can) Tibco - To The Top0:00:30
5Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:00:41
6Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canada0:00:54
7Carmen Mcnellis Small (USA)0:01:02
8Shara Gillow (Aus) Greenedge - AIS0:01:03
9Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Greenedge - AIS0:01:27
10Julie Beveridge (Can) Canada
11Megan Guarnier (USA) Tibco - To The Top0:01:45
12Marti Shea (USA)0:01:48
13Olivia Dillon (Irl)0:01:54
14Denise Ramsden (Can)0:01:57
15Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team0:02:02
16Olena Pavlukhina (Ukr) Ukraine
17Jasmin Glaesser (Ger)0:02:13
18Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno D'asolo Colavita0:02:20
19Bridie O'donnell (Aus)
20Caroline Ryan (Irl)0:02:30
21Claudia Häusler (Ger) Greenedge - AIS0:02:33
22Annie Ewart (Can) Canada0:02:47
23Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine0:02:53
24Moriah Macgregor (Can)0:03:01
25Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:03:06
26Kristine Wander (USA)0:03:25
27Évelyne Blouin (Can)0:03:32
28Alizée Brien (Can)0:03:36
29Catherine Dessureault (Can)0:03:37
30Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno D'asolo Colavita0:03:45
31Stephanie Skoreyko (Can)
32Allison Beveridge (Can)0:03:58
33Veronik Bourgon (Can)0:04:11
34Adriane Provost (Can)0:04:19
35Suzie Brown (Can)0:04:36
36Sara Byers (Can)0:04:38
37Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'asolo Colavita0:04:39
38Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno D'asolo Colavita0:04:44
39Heather Shearer (Can)0:04:50
40Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:05:10
41Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:05:34
42Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:05:53
43Evelyne Gagnon (Can)
44Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:06:57
45Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:07:45
46Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can)0:11:05

