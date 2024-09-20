Franziska Brauße wins Chrono Féminin de Gatineau

By
published

Ceratizit-WNT rider beats Nadia Gontova and Marta Jaskulska in 20km race against the clock

Franziska Brausse
Franziska Brausse (Image credit: Getty Images)
Franziska Brauße (Ceratizit-WNT) won the Chrono Féminin de Gatineau with fasest time of 27:23 along the 20km course held in Gatineau, Quebec.

The German time trial specialist beat Nadia Gontova (DNA Pro Cycling) by five seconds, while her Ceratizit-WNT teammate Marta Jaskulska finished third at 31 seconds back.

