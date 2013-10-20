Trending

Martin takes his third consecutive victory

Larrson and Chavanel complete the podium

Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) powers to the finish line in Mont-Saint-Michel

(Image credit: AFP)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) confirmed his status as world time trial champion and best rider in the world against the clock by dominating the Chrono des Nations event in the Vendee region of South-western France.

The German again powered round his famous 58 tooth chain ring despite the windy conditions, setting a time of 1:10:48 for the 57km course.

Gustav Larsson (IAM Cycling) finished second, 14 seconds slower, with Sylvain Chavanel taking third at 45 seconds in his final race for Omega Pharma-Quick Step. Marco Pinotti (BMC) ended his professional career wearing the Italian national time trial champion’s jersey and finished fourth at one minute.

It was Martin’s third consecutive victory in the Chrono des Nations and celebrated by showing three fingers as he stopped the clock. Eddy Merckx was the special guest at the race and congratulated all the winners on the podium. 

Hanna Solovey of the Ukraine won the women’s event, despite having to stop for a bike change. The USA’s Alison (Exergy Twenty 16) finished 43 seconds slower, with Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec) third at 59 seconds. Amber Neben of the USA was sixth at 1:31.

Ryan Mullen (IG Sigma Sport) won the Espoirs race in a time of 53:27 for the 43.35km course. French riders Bruno Armirail and Alexis Guerin finished second and third at 1:16 and 1:48.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)1:10:49
2Gustav Larsson (IAM Cycling)0:00:14
3Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)0:00:45
4Marco Pinotti (BMC)0:00:59
5Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr)0:01:05
6Carlos Oyarzun (équipe du Chili)0:02:05
7Olivier Kaisen (Lotto-Belisol)0:02:10
8Jérémy Roy (FDJ.fr)0:02:24
9Nicolas Baldo (Atlas-Jakroo)0:02:25
10Anthony Delaplace (Sojasun)0:02:48
11Loïc Desriac (Roubaix)0:02:52
12Cameron Wurf (Cannondale)0:02:57
13Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM)0:03:20
14Romain Bacon (BigMat-Auber 93)0:03:28
15Rudy Molard (Cofidis)0:03:49
16Edvaldas Siskevicius (Sojasun)0:04:17
17Bryan Nauleau (Europcar)0:04:32
18Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM)0:05:00
19Arnaud Gérard (Bretagne-Séché)0:05:39
20Bryan Coquard (Europcar)0:06:23
21Tony Hurel (Europcar)0:07:34
22Angelo Tulik (Europcar)0:08:50
23Paul Poux (Sojasun)0:10:17

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hanna Solovey (équipe d'Ukraine)0:28:25
2Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16)0:00:43
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec)0:00:59
4Olga Zabelinskaia (RusVelo)0:01:00
5Edwige Pitel (SC Michela Fanini)0:01:05
6Amber Neben (équipe des Etats-Unis)0:01:31
7Bridie O'Donnell (Total Rush Hyster)0:01:42
8Liesbeth De Vocht (Rabobank Liv/Giant)0:01:50
9Jutta Stienen (équipe de Suisse)0:02:00
10Julia Shaw (Drag to zero)0:02:02
11Jeannie Longo (ASPSA)0:02:02
12Larissa Drysdale (Cycle Sport Groningue)0:02:06
13Anna Turvey (Ecosse)0:02:07
14Patricia Schwager (équipe de Suisse)0:02:07
15Mélodie Lesueur (CM Aubervilliers)0:02:15
16Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team)0:02:17
17Latoya Brulee (CyclelivePlus-Zannata)0:02:19
18Joanne Duval (US Guérande)0:02:22
19Hayley Simmonds (GBCycles.co.uk)0:02:22
20Silvia Valsecchi (Be-pink)0:02:39
21Fanny Leleu (ASPTT Amiens)0:03:11
22Charlotte Bravard (Vélophile naintréenne)0:03:13
23Mathilde Favre (Lointek)0:03:26
24Coralie Sero (Comité du Morbihan)0:03:36
25Jay Burgess (Ecosse)0:03:53
26Jean Magdalena De Saint (VC La Pomme-Marseille)0:04:02
27Marine Strappazzon (VC St-Julien)0:04:11
28Laudine Genee (VC St-Malo)0:04:41
29Kelly Gambier (CSM Villeneuve-la-Garenne)0:04:47
30Roxana Islas-Garcia (Bourgogne Pro Dialog)0:04:51
31Ophélie Fenart (CSM Villeneuve-la-Garenne)0:05:06
32Danièle Parot (Indre Vélo Passion)0:06:01
33Audrey Artaud (CSM Epinay-sur-Seine)0:06:08
34Isabel Caetano (CSM Epinay-sur-Seine)0:06:40
35Elodie Rival (US Pontchâteau)0:09:48
36Lucile Rival (US Pontchâteau)0:09:52

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joffrey Laude (VC Les Herbiers)1:13:14
1Ryan Mullen (équipe d'Irlande)0:53:27
2Bruno Armirail (AC Bagnères-de-Bigorre)0:01:16
3Alexis Guérin (Entente Sud-Gascogne)0:01:49
4Jauffrey Betouigt-Suire (Chambéry Cyclisme Formation)0:02:21
5Adrien Quinio (UC Briochine)0:02:32
6Johann Van Zyl (équipe d'Afrique du Sud)0:02:35
7Fabien Grellier (Vendée U)0:03:18
8Lilian Calmejane (Vendée U)0:03:32
9Rémi Bizzozzero (La Motte-Servolex)0:04:21
10Julien Bély (Top 16)0:04:25
11Maxime Piveteau (Vendée U)0:04:51
12Joseph Berlin-Semon (AC Bisontine)0:05:01
13Thomas Bouvet (VC Vaulx-en-Velin)0:05:05
14Emilien Raulline (Côtes d'Armor)0:05:25
15David Michaud (VS Vallet)0:05:26
16Antoine Jan (Comité du Morbihan)0:05:50
17Joey Wastiaux (Guidon chalettois)0:06:16
18Lukasz Klasinski (Ass. Pons-Gémozac)0:06:56
19Rodolphe Henry (OC Locminé)0:07:04
20Rudy Fiefvez (Entente Sud-Gascogne)0:07:13
21Thibault Dupont (VS Vallet)0:08:03
22Adrien Thomas (EC Giroussens-Lavaur)0:08:22

