Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) powers to the finish line in Mont-Saint-Michel (Image credit: AFP)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) confirmed his status as world time trial champion and best rider in the world against the clock by dominating the Chrono des Nations event in the Vendee region of South-western France.

The German again powered round his famous 58 tooth chain ring despite the windy conditions, setting a time of 1:10:48 for the 57km course.

Gustav Larsson (IAM Cycling) finished second, 14 seconds slower, with Sylvain Chavanel taking third at 45 seconds in his final race for Omega Pharma-Quick Step. Marco Pinotti (BMC) ended his professional career wearing the Italian national time trial champion’s jersey and finished fourth at one minute.

It was Martin’s third consecutive victory in the Chrono des Nations and celebrated by showing three fingers as he stopped the clock. Eddy Merckx was the special guest at the race and congratulated all the winners on the podium.

Hanna Solovey of the Ukraine won the women’s event, despite having to stop for a bike change. The USA’s Alison (Exergy Twenty 16) finished 43 seconds slower, with Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec) third at 59 seconds. Amber Neben of the USA was sixth at 1:31.

Ryan Mullen (IG Sigma Sport) won the Espoirs race in a time of 53:27 for the 43.35km course. French riders Bruno Armirail and Alexis Guerin finished second and third at 1:16 and 1:48.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) 1:10:49 2 Gustav Larsson (IAM Cycling) 0:00:14 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) 0:00:45 4 Marco Pinotti (BMC) 0:00:59 5 Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr) 0:01:05 6 Carlos Oyarzun (équipe du Chili) 0:02:05 7 Olivier Kaisen (Lotto-Belisol) 0:02:10 8 Jérémy Roy (FDJ.fr) 0:02:24 9 Nicolas Baldo (Atlas-Jakroo) 0:02:25 10 Anthony Delaplace (Sojasun) 0:02:48 11 Loïc Desriac (Roubaix) 0:02:52 12 Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) 0:02:57 13 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) 0:03:20 14 Romain Bacon (BigMat-Auber 93) 0:03:28 15 Rudy Molard (Cofidis) 0:03:49 16 Edvaldas Siskevicius (Sojasun) 0:04:17 17 Bryan Nauleau (Europcar) 0:04:32 18 Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM) 0:05:00 19 Arnaud Gérard (Bretagne-Séché) 0:05:39 20 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) 0:06:23 21 Tony Hurel (Europcar) 0:07:34 22 Angelo Tulik (Europcar) 0:08:50 23 Paul Poux (Sojasun) 0:10:17

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hanna Solovey (équipe d'Ukraine) 0:28:25 2 Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:00:43 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec) 0:00:59 4 Olga Zabelinskaia (RusVelo) 0:01:00 5 Edwige Pitel (SC Michela Fanini) 0:01:05 6 Amber Neben (équipe des Etats-Unis) 0:01:31 7 Bridie O'Donnell (Total Rush Hyster) 0:01:42 8 Liesbeth De Vocht (Rabobank Liv/Giant) 0:01:50 9 Jutta Stienen (équipe de Suisse) 0:02:00 10 Julia Shaw (Drag to zero) 0:02:02 11 Jeannie Longo (ASPSA) 0:02:02 12 Larissa Drysdale (Cycle Sport Groningue) 0:02:06 13 Anna Turvey (Ecosse) 0:02:07 14 Patricia Schwager (équipe de Suisse) 0:02:07 15 Mélodie Lesueur (CM Aubervilliers) 0:02:15 16 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:02:17 17 Latoya Brulee (CyclelivePlus-Zannata) 0:02:19 18 Joanne Duval (US Guérande) 0:02:22 19 Hayley Simmonds (GBCycles.co.uk) 0:02:22 20 Silvia Valsecchi (Be-pink) 0:02:39 21 Fanny Leleu (ASPTT Amiens) 0:03:11 22 Charlotte Bravard (Vélophile naintréenne) 0:03:13 23 Mathilde Favre (Lointek) 0:03:26 24 Coralie Sero (Comité du Morbihan) 0:03:36 25 Jay Burgess (Ecosse) 0:03:53 26 Jean Magdalena De Saint (VC La Pomme-Marseille) 0:04:02 27 Marine Strappazzon (VC St-Julien) 0:04:11 28 Laudine Genee (VC St-Malo) 0:04:41 29 Kelly Gambier (CSM Villeneuve-la-Garenne) 0:04:47 30 Roxana Islas-Garcia (Bourgogne Pro Dialog) 0:04:51 31 Ophélie Fenart (CSM Villeneuve-la-Garenne) 0:05:06 32 Danièle Parot (Indre Vélo Passion) 0:06:01 33 Audrey Artaud (CSM Epinay-sur-Seine) 0:06:08 34 Isabel Caetano (CSM Epinay-sur-Seine) 0:06:40 35 Elodie Rival (US Pontchâteau) 0:09:48 36 Lucile Rival (US Pontchâteau) 0:09:52