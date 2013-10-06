Tony Martin optimistic for cycling's future

Image 1 of 4 Your 2013 elite men's time trial world champion: Tony Martin (Germany) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) would finish the stage 17 mountain time trial in 27th place, more than three minutes behind Chris Froome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 World champion Tony Martin could not pull off a second stage win (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 4 Tour of Belgium leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Tony Martin thinks that pro cycling is on the right path for the future. Interviewed by Rad-net.de, Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) said that since the Lance Armstrong affair came to light, “we are on a very good way to making cycling transparent and also to show the television public that very many good successes can be brought in by clean cycling.”

The world time trial champion said that he is involved in the anti-doping fight, which he admitted “takes up a lot of time in addition to racing and training.”

“That is a lot of extra stress in addition to the actual sport. But we accept that, because cycling is simply worth it to us and because we think it is worthwhile to fight for the sport.”

As for the UCI, “it can only get better,” he said. Brian Cookson "has all the positive conditions" going into the positions, although there are still "many areas in which he can do things better (than they were done in the past).. Although I believe that it is really not so hard.”

Martin also sees a welcome upswing in German cycling, which has suffered the last few years. With the exception of GC rankings in big races, the nation is “represented at the top” within the sort. He just won his third consecutive world time trial title, while Marcel Kittel, Andre Greipel and Gerald Ciolek are outstanding sprinters. He also expects to see John Degenkolb shine in the Classics.

The future of German cycling is promising, with two young Germans debuting in WorldTour teams in 2014. Jasha Sütterlin will join Movistar, and Rick Zabel goes to BMC Racing. Martin it wasn't easy for the young Zabel, “with his father – there is surely a lot of pressure there, not just from his father, but also from the public. I am personally very happy for him that he has made it.”

As for his own future, Martin said that he would like one day to win a grand tour, he is going to concentrate on shorter stage races. “From these races one can look at how much potential I have for bigger races. But I won't take the third step before the first step.”