Paillot wins U23 time trial
Frenchmen take top three spots
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yoann Paillot (Fra)
|0:49:11
|2
|Erwan Téguel (Fra)
|0:00:31
|3
|Pierre Lebreton (Fra)
|0:01:06
|4
|Jauffrey Betouigt-Suire (Fra)
|0:01:17
|5
|Florent Mallégol (Fra)
|0:01:41
|6
|Steven Martin (Fra)
|0:01:49
|7
|Geoffrey Thévenez (Fra)
|0:01:59
|8
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA)
|0:02:15
|9
|Aurélien Moulin (Fra)
|0:03:23
|10
|Michael Cuming (GBr)
|0:03:25
|11
|Anthony Haspot (Fra)
|0:03:27
|12
|Romain Uzureau (Fra)
|0:03:29
|13
|Thomas Wertz (Bel)
|0:03:47
|14
|Pierre Almeida (Fra)
|0:04:09
|15
|Romain Guyot (Fra)
|0:04:11
|16
|Jean-Marie Gouret (Fra)
|0:04:18
|17
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel)
|0:04:47
|18
|Jérémie Nieto (Fra)
|0:04:52
|19
|Rémy Arthur (Fra)
|0:05:23
|20
|Sylvain Lopez (Fra)
|0:05:57
|21
|Alexandre Chantoiseau (Fra)
|22
|Ludovic Guiet (Fra)
|0:06:36
|23
|Clément Deborde (Fra)
|0:07:13
|24
|Clément Molinot (Fra)
|0:07:14
