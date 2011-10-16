Trending

Paillot wins U23 time trial

Frenchmen take top three spots

Pierre Lebreton earned a podium place thanks to a strong ride.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Florent Mallégol came home 5th quickest.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Yoann Paillot en route to Chrono des Nations U23 victory.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Yoann Paillot beat Erwan Téguel and Pierre Lebreton for the win.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Erwan Téguel was second in the espoirs race.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Full Results

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yoann Paillot (Fra)0:49:11
2Erwan Téguel (Fra)0:00:31
3Pierre Lebreton (Fra)0:01:06
4Jauffrey Betouigt-Suire (Fra)0:01:17
5Florent Mallégol (Fra)0:01:41
6Steven Martin (Fra)0:01:49
7Geoffrey Thévenez (Fra)0:01:59
8Johann Van Zyl (RSA)0:02:15
9Aurélien Moulin (Fra)0:03:23
10Michael Cuming (GBr)0:03:25
11Anthony Haspot (Fra)0:03:27
12Romain Uzureau (Fra)0:03:29
13Thomas Wertz (Bel)0:03:47
14Pierre Almeida (Fra)0:04:09
15Romain Guyot (Fra)0:04:11
16Jean-Marie Gouret (Fra)0:04:18
17Gaëtan Pons (Bel)0:04:47
18Jérémie Nieto (Fra)0:04:52
19Rémy Arthur (Fra)0:05:23
20Sylvain Lopez (Fra)0:05:57
21Alexandre Chantoiseau (Fra)
22Ludovic Guiet (Fra)0:06:36
23Clément Deborde (Fra)0:07:13
24Clément Molinot (Fra)0:07:14

