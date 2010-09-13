Trending

Quaade tops Helminen in tight TT

Durbridge rounds out podium

Image 1 of 6

Janis Rezins (Latvia)

(Image credit: Christophe Juteau)
Image 2 of 6

Matti Helminen (Finland)

(Image credit: Christophe Juteau)
Image 3 of 6

Matti Helminen, Rasmus Quaade and Luke Durbridge

(Image credit: Christophe Juteau)
Image 4 of 6

The men's podium

(Image credit: Christophe Juteau)
Image 5 of 6

The men's and women's winners

(Image credit: Christophe Juteau)
Image 6 of 6

Rasmus Quaade won the Chrono Champenois.

(Image credit: Christophe Juteau)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Denmark0:41:45
2Matti Helminen (Fin)
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:00:25
4Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:36
5Paul Poux (Fra)0:00:50
6Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Denmark0:01:11
7Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
8Anton Vorobev (Rus) Russia0:01:16
9Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Team Sprocket0:01:25
10Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - BMC0:01:30
11Michael Humbert (Ger) Seven Stones0:01:38
12Andreas Henig (Ger) Seven Stones0:01:39
13Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket0:01:41
14Romain Delalot (Fra)0:02:10
15Arron Buggle (Irl)0:02:11
16Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:33
17Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC0:02:46
18Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:02:48
19Janis Rezins (Lat)0:03:04
20Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:03:33
21Julien Sevin (Fra)0:03:55

