Quaade tops Helminen in tight TT
Durbridge rounds out podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Denmark
|0:41:45
|2
|Matti Helminen (Fin)
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|0:00:25
|4
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:36
|5
|Paul Poux (Fra)
|0:00:50
|6
|Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Denmark
|0:01:11
|7
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
|8
|Anton Vorobev (Rus) Russia
|0:01:16
|9
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Team Sprocket
|0:01:25
|10
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - BMC
|0:01:30
|11
|Michael Humbert (Ger) Seven Stones
|0:01:38
|12
|Andreas Henig (Ger) Seven Stones
|0:01:39
|13
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket
|0:01:41
|14
|Romain Delalot (Fra)
|0:02:10
|15
|Arron Buggle (Irl)
|0:02:11
|16
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:33
|17
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
|0:02:46
|18
|Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:02:48
|19
|Janis Rezins (Lat)
|0:03:04
|20
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:03:33
|21
|Julien Sevin (Fra)
|0:03:55
