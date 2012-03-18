Trending

Cordon wins women's Cholet-Pays de Loire

Jeuland and Moberg complete podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope3:10:58
2Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:00:45
3Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
4Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
6Alexia Muffat (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
7Aude Biannic (Fra)
8Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
9Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
10Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope
11Claire Thomas (GBr) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
12Mélodie Lesueur (Fra)
13Roxane Fournier (Fra)
14Elodie Hegoburu (Fra)
15Emma Crum (NZl) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
16Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
17Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
18Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
19Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
20Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) Lointek
21Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
22Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
23Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
24Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
25Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
26Marie-Laure Cloarec (Fra)
27Veronique Labonte (Can)
28Nathalie Jeuland (Fra)
29Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Team GSD Gestion
30Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
31Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
32Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
33Alna Burato (Fra)
34Emma Silversides (GBr) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
35Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia - Durango
36Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team GSD Gestion0:00:56
37Lucie Pader (Fra) Team GSD Gestion0:01:00
38Alexandra Tondeur (Bel) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne0:01:11
39Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
40Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
41Anna Potokina (Rus) Lointek
42Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
43Sophie Creux (Fra)
44Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa)
45Honorine Martin (Fra)0:01:26
46Marion Sicot (Fra)
47Margot Ortega (Fra) Lointek
48Mélanie Fosse (Fra)
49Ludivine Emile Loze (Fra) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa
50Isabel Caetano (Por)
51Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:03:06
52Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 20120:03:32
53Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
54Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:04:15
55Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:05:54
56Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
57Oriane Niay (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne0:07:49
58Eugénie Duval (Fra)
59Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:08:35

Latest on Cyclingnews