Cordon wins women's Cholet-Pays de Loire
Jeuland and Moberg complete podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|3:10:58
|2
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:45
|3
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|4
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|6
|Alexia Muffat (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|7
|Aude Biannic (Fra)
|8
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
|9
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|10
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope
|11
|Claire Thomas (GBr) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|12
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra)
|13
|Roxane Fournier (Fra)
|14
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra)
|15
|Emma Crum (NZl) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|16
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|17
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|18
|Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|19
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|20
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) Lointek
|21
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|22
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|23
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|24
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|25
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|26
|Marie-Laure Cloarec (Fra)
|27
|Veronique Labonte (Can)
|28
|Nathalie Jeuland (Fra)
|29
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Team GSD Gestion
|30
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|31
|Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|32
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|33
|Alna Burato (Fra)
|34
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|35
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia - Durango
|36
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team GSD Gestion
|0:00:56
|37
|Lucie Pader (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
|0:01:00
|38
|Alexandra Tondeur (Bel) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|0:01:11
|39
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|40
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|41
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Lointek
|42
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|43
|Sophie Creux (Fra)
|44
|Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa)
|45
|Honorine Martin (Fra)
|0:01:26
|46
|Marion Sicot (Fra)
|47
|Margot Ortega (Fra) Lointek
|48
|Mélanie Fosse (Fra)
|49
|Ludivine Emile Loze (Fra) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa
|50
|Isabel Caetano (Por)
|51
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|52
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|0:03:32
|53
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|54
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:04:15
|55
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:05:54
|56
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|57
|Oriane Niay (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|0:07:49
|58
|Eugénie Duval (Fra)
|59
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:08:35
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy