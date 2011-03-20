Johansson dominates in Cholet
Swedish champion solos to victory
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|3:05:44
|2
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Mixte Chambery C. Competition/Gauss
|0:00:51
|3
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:01:47
|4
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) GSD
|6
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|7
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) ES Gervais Lilas
|0:01:51
|8
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|9
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:01:54
|10
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) ES Gervais Lilas
|0:02:21
|11
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|12
|Aude Biannic (Fra) CR Bretagne
|13
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|14
|Oriane Niay (Fra) ES Gervais Lilas
|15
|Marie-Laure Cloarec (Fra) CSM Puteaux
|16
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|17
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|18
|Nathalie Jeuland (Fra) CR Bretagne
|19
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|20
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|21
|Marlene Petit (Fra) Mixte Chambery C. Competition/Gauss
|22
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|23
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
|24
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Mixte Chambery C. Competition/Gauss
|25
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|26
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa
|27
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
|28
|Elodie Le Bail (Fra) Pole Normandie Feminin
|29
|Barbara Fonseca (Fra) CR Bourgogne
|30
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|31
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa
|32
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Team Feminin Region Centre
|33
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) GSD
|34
|Manon Souyris (Fra) Team Ferrus Midi-Pyrenees
|35
|Steffi Jamoneau (Fra) Team Feminin Region Centre
|36
|Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|37
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) GSD
|38
|Eneritz Iturriagaechevarria Mazaga (Spa) Lointek
|39
|Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|40
|Isabel Caetano (Por) CSM Epinay Sur Seine
|41
|Valentine Morin (Fra) Pole Normandie Feminin
|42
|Livia Reveillas (Fra) Team Ferrus Midi-Pyrenees
|43
|Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|44
|Delphine Rousseau (Fra) CR Bretagne
|45
|Kelly Gambier (Fra) CSM Villeneuve Garenne
|46
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Pole Normandie Feminin
|47
|Alexia Muffat (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|48
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) Lointek
|49
|Aodez Le Fourn (Fra) CR Bretagne
|50
|Margot Ortega (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|51
|Coralie Demay (Fra) CR Bretagne
|52
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|53
|Justine Macret (Fra) Pole Normandie Feminin
|54
|Lucie De Carlo (Fra) CR Champagne Ardenne
|55
|Marine Quiniou (Fra) CR Bretagne
|56
|Ludivine Loze (Fra) Team Ferrus Midi-Pyrenees
|57
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|58
|Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|59
|Sandrine Bideau (Fra) CSM Puteaux
|0:02:39
|60
|Alna Burato (Fra) CR Champagne Ardenne
|61
|Aurélie Bramante (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|0:02:47
|62
|Lucie Pader (Fra) CR Auvergne
|63
|Eloïse Bec (Fra) Team Ferrus Midi-Pyrenees
|0:02:53
|64
|Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) GSD
|0:02:54
|65
|Floriane Boisfard (Fra) Team Feminin Region Centre
|66
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) GSD
|67
|Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) Lointek
|68
|Evelyne Bieuzent (Fra) CSM Puteaux
|0:03:01
|69
|Alessia Bugeia (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|0:03:08
|70
|Nathalie Cadol (Fra) GSD
|0:03:49
|71
|Rosane Kirch (Bra) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|72
|Sarah Thibaud (Fra) CR Pays De La Loire
|73
|Pauline Lissot (Fra) Pole Normandie Feminin
|0:04:05
|74
|Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:04:12
|75
|Adeline Gourgin (Fra) CR Bourgogne
|0:06:57
