Johansson dominates in Cholet

Swedish champion solos to victory

Image 1 of 4

Swedish champion Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - UCK) won Cholet-Pays de Loire by nearly one minute.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 2 of 4

Cholet-Pays de Loire podium (l-r): Christel Ferrier-Bruneau, 2nd; Emma Johansson, 1st; Sara Mustonen, 3rd

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 3 of 4

Christel Ferrier-Bruneau leads Emma Johansson.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 4 of 4

Leaders of the French Cup.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Full Results
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK3:05:44
2Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Mixte Chambery C. Competition/Gauss0:00:51
3Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:01:47
4Sophie Creux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
5Christine Majerus (Lux) GSD
6Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
7Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) ES Gervais Lilas0:01:51
8Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
9Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:01:54
10Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) ES Gervais Lilas0:02:21
11Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
12Aude Biannic (Fra) CR Bretagne
13Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
14Oriane Niay (Fra) ES Gervais Lilas
15Marie-Laure Cloarec (Fra) CSM Puteaux
16Roxane Fournier (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
17Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
18Nathalie Jeuland (Fra) CR Bretagne
19Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
20Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
21Marlene Petit (Fra) Mixte Chambery C. Competition/Gauss
22Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
23Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
24Amélie Rivat (Fra) Mixte Chambery C. Competition/Gauss
25Edwige Pitel (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
26Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa
27Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
28Elodie Le Bail (Fra) Pole Normandie Feminin
29Barbara Fonseca (Fra) CR Bourgogne
30Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
31Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa
32Marion Sicot (Fra) Team Feminin Region Centre
33Mélanie Bravard (Fra) GSD
34Manon Souyris (Fra) Team Ferrus Midi-Pyrenees
35Steffi Jamoneau (Fra) Team Feminin Region Centre
36Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
37Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) GSD
38Eneritz Iturriagaechevarria Mazaga (Spa) Lointek
39Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
40Isabel Caetano (Por) CSM Epinay Sur Seine
41Valentine Morin (Fra) Pole Normandie Feminin
42Livia Reveillas (Fra) Team Ferrus Midi-Pyrenees
43Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
44Delphine Rousseau (Fra) CR Bretagne
45Kelly Gambier (Fra) CSM Villeneuve Garenne
46Eugénie Duval (Fra) Pole Normandie Feminin
47Alexia Muffat (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
48Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) Lointek
49Aodez Le Fourn (Fra) CR Bretagne
50Margot Ortega (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
51Coralie Demay (Fra) CR Bretagne
52Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
53Justine Macret (Fra) Pole Normandie Feminin
54Lucie De Carlo (Fra) CR Champagne Ardenne
55Marine Quiniou (Fra) CR Bretagne
56Ludivine Loze (Fra) Team Ferrus Midi-Pyrenees
57Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
58Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
59Sandrine Bideau (Fra) CSM Puteaux0:02:39
60Alna Burato (Fra) CR Champagne Ardenne
61Aurélie Bramante (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne0:02:47
62Lucie Pader (Fra) CR Auvergne
63Eloïse Bec (Fra) Team Ferrus Midi-Pyrenees0:02:53
64Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) GSD0:02:54
65Floriane Boisfard (Fra) Team Feminin Region Centre
66Charlotte Bravard (Fra) GSD
67Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) Lointek
68Evelyne Bieuzent (Fra) CSM Puteaux0:03:01
69Alessia Bugeia (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne0:03:08
70Nathalie Cadol (Fra) GSD0:03:49
71Rosane Kirch (Bra) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
72Sarah Thibaud (Fra) CR Pays De La Loire
73Pauline Lissot (Fra) Pole Normandie Feminin0:04:05
74Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:04:12
75Adeline Gourgin (Fra) CR Bourgogne0:06:57

