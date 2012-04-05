Image 1 of 19 Victoria Pendleton winds it up (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 19 A surprised looking Anna Meares after breaking the record (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 19 Victoria Pendleton poses with her gold medal (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 19 Pendleton proved her strength ahead of this summer's Olympics (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 19 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 19 Victoria Pendleton leads the way. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 19 Anna before the final heat with Pendleton. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 19 Down goes Pendleton. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 19 Meares and Pendleton battle it out in the semis. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 19 Anna Meares gets focused before her sprint heat. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 19 Keeping an eye on things. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 19 The French women are looking strong (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 19 A big crowd was on hand for the day session (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 19 Kaarle McCulloch gets some last minute advice (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 19 Victoria Pendleton focuses before a sprint heat (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 19 Anna Meares is looking strong (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 19 Anna Meares on her way to a world record in the flying 200 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 19 Kaarle McCulloch during qualifying (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 19 New world record holder, Anna Meares (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Victoria Pendleton regained her status as sprint world champion, claiming a hard fought victory over Australia's Anna Meares in a drama-filled semi-final. She then went on to cruise through the final round against Lithuanian Simona Krupeckaite, who was relegated on the first round and lost to Pendleton in the second.

But it was the semi-final that proved to be the most heated, as the two arch-rivals went head to head with everything in their arsenals. In the first race, Pendleton ran into Meares as she tried to pass in the final bend and crashed, giving the Aussie race one.

On the second race, sporting track burns on her shoulder, Pendleton was beaten to the line by Meares, but a decision by the judges to relegate the Australian for failing to hold her line brought the race to a tie.

On the final race, Meares took the lead too soon and a charged-up Pendleton came past just at the line.

She then went on to defeat her opponent in the finals to win her sixth career world title.

“When I raced Anna Mears in the semi, I thought I’d be riding for the bronze medal,” Pendleton said.

“She’s such a fantastic opponent, there’s been a lot of chat in the media… and she was so strong last year and in London I honestly thought she had the upper hand so to make it through that far I thought it was a really amazing achievement.”

Meares was clearly disappointed to miss out on the gold medal final in her home country, but gave her strategy for coping with the defeat.

“Deal with it, learn from it and implement the new strategies I need to be better,” Meares said. “It’s an Olympic year, the qualifications are close, the races are hard fought, we’ve seen crashes and relegations,” she said.

“People are really starting to fight very hard because that how important it is.”

Quarterfinal report

Anna Meares (Australia) will battle arch-rival Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) in the semi finals of the women's sprint on Friday after both cruised through their quarter final heats.

Meares faced off against China's Shuang Guo, another whom the Australian has had several fierce battles with – most memorably in 2008 at the Beijing Olympics where Meares prevailed to reach the final against Pendleton – with the first in the best of three match-ups giving the new world record-holder most cause for concern.

Guo hit Meares with an elbow, unbalancing the Australian slightly before she recovered to take the opening clash. In the second heat, Meares took the initiative on the back straight, winding up to come around Guo in a very focused performance.

Pendleton meanwhile, also won her two heats against Frenchwoman Virginie Cueff with relative ease.

Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) was comprehensive in her defeat of an in-form Miriam Welte (Germany) while Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) is the other rider through.

Qualifying report:

Australia's Anna Meares set a new world record to qualify fastest in the women's sprint, in a time of 10.782 over the flying 200.

The Queenslander is the reigning world title holder and was the sole rider of the 29 starters to dip under the 11 second mark.

Meares bettered the old mark, held by Simona Krupeckaite by .011 – the Lithuanian could only manage the seventh fastest time. Shuang Guo of China was second fastest (11.004) with night one's gold medallist from the team sprint, Miriam Welte ranked third (11.033).

"I was nowhere near expecting that," said Meares, shocked at her own performance. thinking she would instead hit the 10.8 or 10.9 mark.

"I was surprised during the effort because I remember when I sat down I was thinking to myself 'this doesn't feel good. Go! Go! Go!, Go harder!"

The medals in the women's sprint will be decided on Friday evening after the quarter finals on Thursday evening with Meares admitting there was a lot of competition to get through in order to defend her world title.

"It's down to tactics, it's down to nerves, it's down to decision-making and speed doesn't win it for you," she said. "I've got to get it right across the board if I want to come home with that world title."

Final Results

Women's Sprint - Semifinal Heat 1, Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:11.278 DNF Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)

Women's Sprint - Semifinal Heat 1, Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 0:00:11.337 REL Anna Meares (Australia)

Women's Sprint - Semifinal Heat 1, Race 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 0:00:11.343 2 Anna Meares (Australia)

Women's Sprint - Semifinal Heat 2, Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.674 2 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint - Semifinal Heat 2, Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.911 2 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint Final, Gold Medal Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 0:00:11.603 REL Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Women's Sprint Final, Gold Medal Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 0:00:11.711 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Women's Sprint Final, Bronze Medal Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:11.376 4 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint Final, Bronze Medal Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:11.343 4 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)

Finals - 5th-8th place 5 Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China) 0:00:11.925 6 Miriam Welte (Germany) 7 Virginie Cueff (France) 8 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)

1/4 Final Results

Heat 1 Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:11.491 2 Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)

Heat 1 Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:11.591 2 Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)

Heat 2 Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) 0:00:11.806 2 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)

Heat 2 Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) 0:00:11.588 2 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)

Heat 3 Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.536 2 Miriam Welte (Germany)

Heat 3 Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.616 2 Miriam Welte (Germany)

Heat 4 Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 0:00:11.732 2 Virginie Cueff (France)

Heat 4 Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 0:00:11.739 2 Virginie Cueff (France)

1/8 Final Repechage

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 0:00:11.635 2 Hyejin Lee (Korea) 3 Daniela Grelui Larreal Chirinos (Venezuela)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China) 0:00:11.821 2 Lin Junhong (People's Republic of China) 3 Sandie Clair (France)

1/8 Final

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:11.568 2 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) 0:00:11.383 2 Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miriam Welte (Germany) 0:00:11.505 2 Sandie Clair (France)

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Virginie Cueff (France) 0:00:11.901 2 Hyejin Lee (Korea)

Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 0:00:11.852 2 Lin Junhong (People's Republic of China)

Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.398 2 Daniela Grelui Larreal Chirinos (Venezuela)

1/16 Final

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:12.041 2 Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China) 0:00:11.733 2 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miriam Welte (Germany) 0:00:11.842 2 Kayono Maeda (Japan)

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Virginie Cueff (France) 0:00:11.895 2 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 0:00:11.618 2 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)

Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniela Grelui Larreal Chirinos (Venezuela) 0:00:11.850 2 Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:12.023 2 Tianshi Zhong (People's Republic of China)

Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lin Junhong (People's Republic of China) 0:00:11.901 2 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)

Heat 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hyejin Lee (Korea) 0:00:11.741 2 Monique Sullivan (Canada)

Heat 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandie Clair (France) 0:00:11.681 2 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)

Heat 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) 0:00:11.462 2 Viktoria Baranova (Russian Federation)

Heat 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 0:00:11.612 2 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)