Pendleton prevails over Krupeckaite in women's sprint final

Meares takes bronze after losing to Briton in semi



Victoria Pendleton winds it up


(Image credit: Mark Gunter)


A surprised looking Anna Meares after breaking the record


(Image credit: Mark Gunter)


Victoria Pendleton poses with her gold medal


(Image credit: Mark Gunter)


Pendleton proved her strength ahead of this summer's Olympics


(Image credit: Mark Gunter)


(Image credit: Mark Gunter)


Victoria Pendleton leads the way.


(Image credit: Mark Gunter)


Anna before the final heat with Pendleton.


(Image credit: Mark Gunter)


Down goes Pendleton.


(Image credit: Mark Gunter)


Meares and Pendleton battle it out in the semis.


(Image credit: Mark Gunter)


Anna Meares gets focused before her sprint heat.


(Image credit: Mark Gunter)


Keeping an eye on things.


(Image credit: Mark Gunter)


The French women are looking strong


(Image credit: Mark Gunter)


A big crowd was on hand for the day session


(Image credit: Mark Gunter)


Kaarle McCulloch gets some last minute advice


(Image credit: Mark Gunter)


Victoria Pendleton focuses before a sprint heat


(Image credit: Mark Gunter)


Anna Meares is looking strong


(Image credit: Mark Gunter)


Anna Meares on her way to a world record in the flying 200


(Image credit: Mark Gunter)


Kaarle McCulloch during qualifying


(Image credit: Mark Gunter)


New world record holder, Anna Meares


(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Victoria Pendleton regained her status as sprint world champion, claiming a hard fought victory over Australia's Anna Meares in a drama-filled semi-final. She then went on to cruise through the final round against Lithuanian Simona Krupeckaite, who was relegated on the first round and lost to Pendleton in the second.

But it was the semi-final that proved to be the most heated, as the two arch-rivals went head to head with everything in their arsenals. In the first race, Pendleton ran into Meares as she tried to pass in the final bend and crashed, giving the Aussie race one.

On the second race, sporting track burns on her shoulder, Pendleton was beaten to the line by Meares, but a decision by the judges to relegate the Australian for failing to hold her line brought the race to a tie.

On the final race, Meares took the lead too soon and a charged-up Pendleton came past just at the line.

She then went on to defeat her opponent in the finals to win her sixth career world title.

“When I raced Anna Mears in the semi, I thought I’d be riding for the bronze medal,” Pendleton said.

“She’s such a fantastic opponent, there’s been a lot of chat in the media… and she was so strong last year and in London I honestly thought she had the upper hand so to make it through that far I thought it was a really amazing achievement.”

Meares was clearly disappointed to miss out on the gold medal final in her home country, but gave her strategy for coping with the defeat.

“Deal with it, learn from it and implement the new strategies I need to be better,” Meares said. “It’s an Olympic year, the qualifications are close, the races are hard fought, we’ve seen crashes and relegations,” she said.

“People are really starting to fight very hard because that how important it is.”

Quarterfinal report

Anna Meares (Australia) will battle arch-rival Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) in the semi finals of the women's sprint on Friday after both cruised through their quarter final heats.

Meares faced off against China's Shuang Guo, another whom the Australian has had several fierce battles with – most memorably in 2008 at the Beijing Olympics where Meares prevailed to reach the final against Pendleton – with the first in the best of three match-ups giving the new world record-holder most cause for concern.

Guo hit Meares with an elbow, unbalancing the Australian slightly before she recovered to take the opening clash. In the second heat, Meares took the initiative on the back straight, winding up to come around Guo in a very focused performance.

Pendleton meanwhile, also won her two heats against Frenchwoman Virginie Cueff with relative ease.

Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) was comprehensive in her defeat of an in-form Miriam Welte (Germany) while Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) is the other rider through.

Qualifying report:

Australia's Anna Meares set a new world record to qualify fastest in the women's sprint, in a time of 10.782 over the flying 200.

The Queenslander is the reigning world title holder and was the sole rider of the 29 starters to dip under the 11 second mark.

Meares bettered the old mark, held by Simona Krupeckaite by .011 – the Lithuanian could only manage the seventh fastest time. Shuang Guo of China was second fastest (11.004) with night one's gold medallist from the team sprint, Miriam Welte ranked third (11.033).

"I was nowhere near expecting that," said Meares, shocked at her own performance. thinking she would instead hit the 10.8 or 10.9 mark.

"I was surprised during the effort because I remember when I sat down I was thinking to myself 'this doesn't feel good. Go! Go! Go!, Go harder!"

The medals in the women's sprint will be decided on Friday evening after the quarter finals on Thursday evening with Meares admitting there was a lot of competition to get through in order to defend her world title.

"It's down to tactics, it's down to nerves, it's down to decision-making and speed doesn't win it for you," she said. "I've got to get it right across the board if I want to come home with that world title."

Final Results

Women's Sprint - Semifinal Heat 1, Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:11.278
DNFVictoria Pendleton (Great Britain)

Women's Sprint - Semifinal Heat 1, Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)0:00:11.337
RELAnna Meares (Australia)

Women's Sprint - Semifinal Heat 1, Race 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)0:00:11.343
2Anna Meares (Australia)

Women's Sprint - Semifinal Heat 2, Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)0:00:11.674
2Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint - Semifinal Heat 2, Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)0:00:11.911
2Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint Final, Gold Medal Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)0:00:11.603
RELSimona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Women's Sprint Final, Gold Medal Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)0:00:11.711
2Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Women's Sprint Final, Bronze Medal Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:11.376
4Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint Final, Bronze Medal Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:11.343
4Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)

Finals - 5th-8th place
5Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)0:00:11.925
6Miriam Welte (Germany)
7Virginie Cueff (France)
8Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)

1/4 Final Results

Heat 1 Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:11.491
2Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)

Heat 1 Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:11.591
2Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)

Heat 2 Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)0:00:11.806
2Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)

Heat 2 Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)0:00:11.588
2Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)

Heat 3 Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)0:00:11.536
2Miriam Welte (Germany)

Heat 3 Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)0:00:11.616
2Miriam Welte (Germany)

Heat 4 Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)0:00:11.732
2Virginie Cueff (France)

Heat 4 Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)0:00:11.739
2Virginie Cueff (France)

1/8 Final Repechage

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)0:00:11.635
2Hyejin Lee (Korea)
3Daniela Grelui Larreal Chirinos (Venezuela)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)0:00:11.821
2Lin Junhong (People's Republic of China)
3Sandie Clair (France)

1/8 Final

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:11.568
2Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)0:00:11.383
2Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miriam Welte (Germany)0:00:11.505
2Sandie Clair (France)

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Virginie Cueff (France)0:00:11.901
2Hyejin Lee (Korea)

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)0:00:11.852
2Lin Junhong (People's Republic of China)

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)0:00:11.398
2Daniela Grelui Larreal Chirinos (Venezuela)

1/16 Final

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:12.041
2Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)0:00:11.733
2Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miriam Welte (Germany)0:00:11.842
2Kayono Maeda (Japan)

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Virginie Cueff (France)0:00:11.895
2Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)0:00:11.618
2Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniela Grelui Larreal Chirinos (Venezuela)0:00:11.850
2Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)0:00:12.023
2Tianshi Zhong (People's Republic of China)

Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lin Junhong (People's Republic of China)0:00:11.901
2Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)

Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hyejin Lee (Korea)0:00:11.741
2Monique Sullivan (Canada)

Heat 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandie Clair (France)0:00:11.681
2Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)

Heat 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)0:00:11.462
2Viktoria Baranova (Russian Federation)

Heat 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)0:00:11.612
2Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

 

Qualifying - Flying 200
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:10.782
2Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)0:00:11.004
3Miriam Welte (Germany)0:00:11.033
4Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)0:00:11.067
5Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)0:00:11.076
6Kristina Vogel (Germany)0:00:11.078
7Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)0:00:11.079
8Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)0:00:11.090
9Monique Sullivan (Canada)0:00:11.101
10Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)0:00:11.105
11Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)0:00:11.131
12Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)0:00:11.150
13Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)0:00:11.166
14Viktoria Baranova (Russian Federation)0:00:11.170
15Sandie Clair (France)0:00:11.186
16Hyejin Lee (Korea)0:00:11.228
17Lin Junhong (People's Republic of China)0:00:11.244
18Tianshi Zhong (People's Republic of China)0:00:11.252
19Daniela Grelui Larreal Chirinos (Venezuela)0:00:11.267
20Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)0:00:11.302
21Virginie Cueff (France)0:00:11.386
22Kayono Maeda (Japan)0:00:11.402
23Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)0:00:11.458
24Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)0:00:11.469
25Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)0:00:11.487
26Elena Brezhniva (Russian Federation)0:00:11.508
27Hiroko Ishii (Japan)0:00:11.800
28Maryia Lohvinava (Belarus)0:00:11.984
29Iryna Papezhuk (Ukraine)0:00:12.135

 

 

