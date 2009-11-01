Gavenda takes Espoirs title
Szczepaniak overtakes Meeusen to claim Poland's first medal
|1
|Robert Gavenda (Slovakia)
|0:50:26
|2
|Pawel Szczepaniak (Poland)
|0:00:05
|3
|Tom Meeusen (Belgium)
|0:00:08
|4
|Kacper Szczepaniak (Poland)
|5
|Elia Silvestri (Italy)
|0:00:27
|6
|Jim Aernouts (Belgium)
|7
|Arnaud Jouffroy (France)
|8
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Belgium)
|9
|Matthieu Boulo (France)
|0:00:41
|10
|Jan Denuwelaere (Belgium)
|0:00:52
|11
|Lars van der Haar (Netherlands)
|12
|Mitchell Huenders (Netherlands)
|0:01:00
|13
|Stef Boden (Belgium)
|0:01:12
|14
|Twan van den Brand (Netherlands)
|0:01:19
|15
|Kevin Cant (Belgium)
|0:01:25
|16
|Ole Quast (Germany)
|17
|Jiri Polnicky (Czech Republic)
|18
|Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)
|19
|Matteo Trentin (Italy)
|0:01:38
|20
|Arnaud Grand (Switzerland)
|21
|Micki van Empel (Netherlands)
|0:01:59
|22
|Marcel Meisen (Germany)
|0:02:22
|23
|Corné van Kessel (Netherlands)
|24
|Jan Nesvatba (Czech Republic)
|0:02:32
|25
|Kobus Hereijgers (Netherlands)
|0:02:38
|26
|Sven Beelen (Belgium)
|27
|Irwin Gras (France)
|28
|Thibaud Taboury (France)
|29
|Michael Winterberg (Switzerland)
|0:02:41
|30
|Alessandro Calderan (Italy)
|0:02:58
|31
|Fabian Danner (Germany)
|32
|Filip Adel (Czech Republic)
|0:03:04
|33
|Melvin Rullière (France)
|0:03:09
|34
|Max Walsleben (Germany)
|0:03:22
|35
|Karel Hnik (Czech Republic)
|36
|Matthias Rupp (Switzerland)
|37
|Michael Schweizer (Germany)
|0:03:27
|38
|Lubomir Petrus (Czech Republic)
|0:03:30
|39
|David Menger (Czech Republic)
|0:04:19
|40
|Theo Vimpère (France)
|0:04:35
|41
|Eric Brüngger (Switzerland)
|0:04:42
|42
|Enno Quast (Germany)
|0:05:24
|43
|Nico Brüngger (Switzerland)
|0:05:52
|44
|Geert van der Horst (Belgium)
|-1 lap
|45
|Domenico Salviani (Belgium)
|-4 laps
