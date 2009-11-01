Trending

Gavenda takes Espoirs title

Szczepaniak overtakes Meeusen to claim Poland's first medal

Robert Gavenda takes the win for Slovakia.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Tom Meeusen (Belgium) on his way to third place in the European Championships.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Tom Meeusen rolls in for third.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The 2009 European Championship podium: Pawel Szczepaniak (Poland), Robert Gavenda (Slovakia), Tom Meeusen (Belgium)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The 2009 European Championship podium: Pawel Szczepaniak (Poland), Robert Gavenda (Slovakia), Tom Meeusen (Belgium)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The 2009 European Championship podium: Pawel Szczepaniak (Poland), Robert Gavenda (Slovakia), Tom Meeusen (Belgium)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Robert Gavenda (Telenet Fidea) won the U23 European Championships.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Robert Gavenda of Slovenia pedals head-down.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Swiss racer Eric Brungger

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Arnaud Jouffroy (France), Kacper Szczepaniak (Poland) and Rober Gavenda (Slovenia)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Jiri Polnicki (Czech)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Matthias Rupp of Switzerland is also seen on the mountain bike circuit.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
German Enno Quast

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Dutchman Micki Van Empel leads a small group.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Kenneth Vancompernolle (Belgium)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Pawel Szczepaniak (Poland) rides to second place.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Mitchell Huenders (Netherlands)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Jan Denuwelaere (Belgium)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Kacper Szczepaniak (Poland) and Tom Meeusen (Belgium) sprint to the finish for third.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Elia Silvestri (Italy) at the finish, where he was fifth.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Jim Aernouts (Belgium) at the end of the race in sixth.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Winner Robert Gavenda

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Elia Silvestri (Italy)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Arnaud Jouffroy (France) rides to seventh.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Kenneth Vancompernolle (Belgium)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Mateo Trentin (Italy)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Alessandro Calderan (Italy)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Frenchman Irwin Gras

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sven Beelen (Belgium)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Filip Adel (Czech)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Karel Hnik (Czech)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Under 23 winner Robert Gavenda celebrates on the podium.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

U23 Men
1Robert Gavenda (Slovakia)0:50:26
2Pawel Szczepaniak (Poland)0:00:05
3Tom Meeusen (Belgium)0:00:08
4Kacper Szczepaniak (Poland)
5Elia Silvestri (Italy)0:00:27
6Jim Aernouts (Belgium)
7Arnaud Jouffroy (France)
8Kenneth Van Compernolle (Belgium)
9Matthieu Boulo (France)0:00:41
10Jan Denuwelaere (Belgium)0:00:52
11Lars van der Haar (Netherlands)
12Mitchell Huenders (Netherlands)0:01:00
13Stef Boden (Belgium)0:01:12
14Twan van den Brand (Netherlands)0:01:19
15Kevin Cant (Belgium)0:01:25
16Ole Quast (Germany)
17Jiri Polnicky (Czech Republic)
18Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)
19Matteo Trentin (Italy)0:01:38
20Arnaud Grand (Switzerland)
21Micki van Empel (Netherlands)0:01:59
22Marcel Meisen (Germany)0:02:22
23Corné van Kessel (Netherlands)
24Jan Nesvatba (Czech Republic)0:02:32
25Kobus Hereijgers (Netherlands)0:02:38
26Sven Beelen (Belgium)
27Irwin Gras (France)
28Thibaud Taboury (France)
29Michael Winterberg (Switzerland)0:02:41
30Alessandro Calderan (Italy)0:02:58
31Fabian Danner (Germany)
32Filip Adel (Czech Republic)0:03:04
33Melvin Rullière (France)0:03:09
34Max Walsleben (Germany)0:03:22
35Karel Hnik (Czech Republic)
36Matthias Rupp (Switzerland)
37Michael Schweizer (Germany)0:03:27
38Lubomir Petrus (Czech Republic)0:03:30
39David Menger (Czech Republic)0:04:19
40Theo Vimpère (France)0:04:35
41Eric Brüngger (Switzerland)0:04:42
42Enno Quast (Germany)0:05:24
43Nico Brüngger (Switzerland)0:05:52
44Geert van der Horst (Belgium)-1 lap
45Domenico Salviani (Belgium)-4 laps

