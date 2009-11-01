Trending

Viennet takes gold for France

Sweek, Van Der Heijden

Image 1 of 2

The European Championships 2009 podium: Laurens Sweek (Belgium), Emilien Viennet (France), Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 2

Emilien Viennet (France) takes the win in the European Championships

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Juniors
1Emilien Viennet (France)0:40:51
2Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)0:00:11
3Michiel van der Heijden (Netherlands)0:00:23
4Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)0:00:42
5Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)0:00:48
6Jens Adams (Belgium)
7Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)0:00:51
8Matej Lasak (Czech Republic)0:00:53
9Michael Boros (Czech Republic)0:01:01
10Danny van Poppel (Netherlands)0:01:06
11Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)0:01:11
12Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)0:01:23
13Lars Förster (Switzerland)
14Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)0:01:25
15Daniel Vesely (Czech Republic)0:01:29
16David Menut (France)0:01:36
17Fabio Todaro (Italy)0:01:39
18Bastien Duculty (France)0:01:43
19Wenzel Bohm-Graber (Germany)0:01:46
20Clement Le Bras (France)
21Xandro Meurisse (Belgium)0:02:09
22Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)0:02:16
23Julien Ehlinger (Switzerland)0:02:20
24Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic)0:02:24
25Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)0:02:33
26David van der Poel (Netherlands)0:02:39
27Nicolas Samparisi (Italy)
28Diether Sweeck (Belgium)0:02:49
29Pietro Santini (Italy)0:02:53
30Daniel McLay (Great Britain)0:02:59
31Julien Lehmann (Germany)
32Thomas Moses (Great Britain)0:03:06
33Floris De Tier (Belgium)0:03:10
34Kenny Kastelijn (Netherlands)0:03:15
35Ondrej Zniva (Czech Republic)0:03:28
36Andrea Sottocornola (Italy)0:03:45
37Dylan Page (Switzerland)0:03:52
38Andrea Righettini (Belgium)
39Etienne Briard (France)0:04:15
40Johannes Cords (Germany)0:04:16
41Tobia Deprie (Germany)0:04:19
42Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)0:04:32
43Lex Reichling (Luxembourg)0:05:33
44Rudy Lorenzon (Italy)0:05:44
45Alec Briggs (Great Britain)0:05:55

