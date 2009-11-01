Viennet takes gold for France
Sweek, Van Der Heijden
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
|1
|Emilien Viennet (France)
|0:40:51
|2
|Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)
|0:00:11
|3
|Michiel van der Heijden (Netherlands)
|0:00:23
|4
|Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)
|0:00:42
|5
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)
|0:00:48
|6
|Jens Adams (Belgium)
|7
|Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)
|0:00:51
|8
|Matej Lasak (Czech Republic)
|0:00:53
|9
|Michael Boros (Czech Republic)
|0:01:01
|10
|Danny van Poppel (Netherlands)
|0:01:06
|11
|Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)
|0:01:11
|12
|Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)
|0:01:23
|13
|Lars Förster (Switzerland)
|14
|Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)
|0:01:25
|15
|Daniel Vesely (Czech Republic)
|0:01:29
|16
|David Menut (France)
|0:01:36
|17
|Fabio Todaro (Italy)
|0:01:39
|18
|Bastien Duculty (France)
|0:01:43
|19
|Wenzel Bohm-Graber (Germany)
|0:01:46
|20
|Clement Le Bras (France)
|21
|Xandro Meurisse (Belgium)
|0:02:09
|22
|Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)
|0:02:16
|23
|Julien Ehlinger (Switzerland)
|0:02:20
|24
|Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic)
|0:02:24
|25
|Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)
|0:02:33
|26
|David van der Poel (Netherlands)
|0:02:39
|27
|Nicolas Samparisi (Italy)
|28
|Diether Sweeck (Belgium)
|0:02:49
|29
|Pietro Santini (Italy)
|0:02:53
|30
|Daniel McLay (Great Britain)
|0:02:59
|31
|Julien Lehmann (Germany)
|32
|Thomas Moses (Great Britain)
|0:03:06
|33
|Floris De Tier (Belgium)
|0:03:10
|34
|Kenny Kastelijn (Netherlands)
|0:03:15
|35
|Ondrej Zniva (Czech Republic)
|0:03:28
|36
|Andrea Sottocornola (Italy)
|0:03:45
|37
|Dylan Page (Switzerland)
|0:03:52
|38
|Andrea Righettini (Belgium)
|39
|Etienne Briard (France)
|0:04:15
|40
|Johannes Cords (Germany)
|0:04:16
|41
|Tobia Deprie (Germany)
|0:04:19
|42
|Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)
|0:04:32
|43
|Lex Reichling (Luxembourg)
|0:05:33
|44
|Rudy Lorenzon (Italy)
|0:05:44
|45
|Alec Briggs (Great Britain)
|0:05:55
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy