Wellens wins in Cauberg
Walsleben, Albert round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|1:02:44
|2
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:32
|3
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:57
|4
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|0:01:14
|5
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:23
|6
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|0:02:06
|7
|Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|0:03:00
|8
|Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS
|0:03:29
|9
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|10
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:04:01
|11
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|0:04:31
|12
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|0:05:24
|13
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)
|14
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|15
|Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|16
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|17
|Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|18
|Jimmy Tielens (Bel)
|19
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|20
|Kevin Cant (Bel)
|21
|Wilant van Gils (Ned) CX Nederland
|22
|Rene Birkenfeld (Ger) Harvesterhude Rv
|23
|Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|24
|Tom De Kort (Bel)
|25
|Jordy Luisman (Ned) RSE Cycling Team
|26
|Bart Verschueren (Bel)
|27
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
|28
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol)
|29
|Grzegorz Grabarek (Pol)
