Wellens wins in Cauberg

Walsleben, Albert round out top three

Image 1 of 19

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) finished third

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 2 of 19

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 3 of 19

Hanka Kupfernagel (Itera-Stevens) on her way to third

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 4 of 19

Nys could only manage fifth

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 5 of 19

Nys leads

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 6 of 19

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 7 of 19

Wellens got off to a perfect start

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 8 of 19

The mens' podium

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 9 of 19

The women's podium

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 10 of 19

The riders at the start

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 11 of 19

Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash takes second

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 12 of 19

Marianne Vos (Ned) leads the women's race

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 13 of 19

Marianne Vos (Ned) takes another win

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 14 of 19

Marianne Vos (Ned) won by nearly a minute

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 15 of 19

Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 16 of 19

Wellens makes light work of the conditions

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 17 of 19

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 18 of 19

Wellens keeps an eye on Albert

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 19 of 19

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) wins

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1:02:44
2Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:32
3Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:57
4Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team0:01:14
5Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:23
6Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team0:02:06
7Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:03:00
8Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS0:03:29
9Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:50
10Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:04:01
11Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:04:31
12Marco Bianco (Ita)0:05:24
13Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)
14Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
15Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
16Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
17Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
18Jimmy Tielens (Bel)
19Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
20Kevin Cant (Bel)
21Wilant van Gils (Ned) CX Nederland
22Rene Birkenfeld (Ger) Harvesterhude Rv
23Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) ZZPR.nl
24Tom De Kort (Bel)
25Jordy Luisman (Ned) RSE Cycling Team
26Bart Verschueren (Bel)
27Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
28Piotr Antkowiak (Pol)
29Grzegorz Grabarek (Pol)

