Image 1 of 37 Bissell took home the team prize for the hard work they did this week. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 37 The men roll through the feed zone. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 37 The men tackle the steep Archie Briggs climb on the first lap through. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 37 The chase is on to bring back the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 37 The women making their way through the rollers along the back side of the course. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 37 Fans provide water to cool off with on the long hot day. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 37 The overall GC podium for the men. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 37 The men head out onto the first lap. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 37 Crossing another river along the route. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 37 Attacks start to go as the men hit the climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 37 Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) on one of the descents. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 37 Big mountain scenery from the men's race. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 37 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development) held on to the sprint jersey to the end. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 37 What's left of the women's peloton continues on. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 37 Anne Samplonious (NOW and Novartis) sitting in the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 37 The break on its way up to the feed zone. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 37 Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) leading the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 37 Meredith Miller (TIBCO) on the feed zone climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 37 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) trying to stay up in the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 37 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) leads the field up to the KOM. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 37 Alex Howes (Chipotle Development) holding onto the KOM jersey. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 37 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) at the base of the climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 37 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) had anther good ride to hold on to the overall lead. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 37 The women's break drops down to three. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 37 The women climb up to the feed zone. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 37 Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) sitting in on one of the climbs. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 37 Carmen Small (TIBCO) setting tempo on the front of the field. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 37 The women's leaders keeping a high tempo. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 37 Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) attacks on the last climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 37 Anne Samplonious (NOW and Novartis) takes the win for the women. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 37 Robert Sweeting (Kenda) took today's stage in the men's race. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 37 Ben Day (Kenda) congratulates teammate Robert Sweeting on his win. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 37 The women's stage podium. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 37 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) holds onto the overall KOM jersey. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 35 of 37 More than just a trophy for the women's winner. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 36 of 37 The race jerseys for this week's racing. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 37 of 37 Errine Willock (TIBCO) takes the overall jersey for the Womens Prestige Series. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-hour Energy) rode across the finish line solo to win the fifth and final stage of the Cascade Cycling Classic at the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race on Sunday. He finished the race seconds ahead of his breakaway companions Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development) in second and Roger Shem (PureBlack Racing) in third, who were both caught up in the traffic from the women’s caravan clogging the finishing straight.

"Our group got away with two laps to go," Sweeting said. "The Chipotle guys worked really, really hard for their GC placing and I was able to take it easier and that allowed me to get a small gap with three kilometres to go. I saw the women’s caravan and knew that it would be a matter of taking a few risks to get through the cars and hoped the guys behind got held up. It worked out but it was more dangerous that we would have liked. But, this win was huge for our team."

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) added another stage race title to his domestic resume at the Cascade Cycling Classic and moved further ahead in the National Racing Calendar (NRC) series lead. He finished the race ahead of Morton in second and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) in third. "I’m happy to win this race for RealCyclist.com and the team who work very hard," Mancebo said.

Morton won the event’s Best Young Rider award and his teammates Alex Howes won the King of the Mountain jersey and Rob Bush won the Sprint jersey. Bissell won the event’s best team competition.

Pro-Cat 1 men’s field set off on the fifth and final stage at the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race at the Cascade Cycling Classic. The men completed five laps of a 33 kms circuit, totaling 120 kms. The route included two ascents, the first along OB Riley and the second and more decisive on Archie Briggs.

There were several attacks during the first two laps but no breakaways were successful in gaining more than a few seconds ahead of the peloton. Chipotle Development and Bissell were very active, especially close to the base of each climb, likely to put pressure on RealCyclist.com.

The third climb over OB Riley saw a split in the field with roughly 20 riders. Mancebo launched an attack from the front of that group, but his efforts were short lived. A breakaway of seven riders emerged over the top of Archie Briggs that included Sweeting and Shem along with Alex Howes, Danny Summrehill and Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development), Ian Boswell and George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong), Stefano Barberi (Yahoo!) and Mike Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth).

"the responsibility was on us in the break because we had three of us and I was the highest in GC," said Morton who was the virtual leader on the road when the break maximum was one and half minutes. "Alex and Danny turned themselves inside out. We were thinking too much about the stage because we wanted to try for the overall."

Bissell sent one rider to the front of the a main field in an attempt to bridge across. Riders from RealCyclist.com and Jamis-Sutter Home followed close behind. Bissell continued to send riders to try and bridges across to the breakaway and put pressure on the overall contenders in the peloton.

"We wanted to attack a lot because were wanted to move our riders up further on the podium," said Bissell DS Omer Kem. "We thought first place might have been out of reach but second was attainable. We wanted to be aggressive and not drag Mancebo to the finish line."

The breakaway rode over Archie Briggs on the last lap together. As they approached the last few kilometres of the race, Sweeting attacked and gained a small lead. However, the riders were caught up in the back of the women’s caravan as their race had just ended. The remaining breakaway riders were stalled in traffic and Sweeting continued on toward the stage win. Morton placed second on the stage and Shem in third.

"I had to work very hard today," Mancebo said. "The team worked hard all week, but today’s stage was very hard. I think the time to the breakaway came down a little bit coming to the finish line."

Holcomb wins Cascade Classic and takes NRC lead

Anne Samplonius (Now-Novartis for MS) won the fifth and final stage of the Cascade Cycling Classic from a hard-fought mid-race breakaway at the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race. She finished the race ahead of Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno D’Asolo) in second and Kaylee Boyd (BikeNZ) in third.

"We rode so hard this week, not for GC but for stage wins, and it all paid off today with this win," Samplonius said. "We got the second on the GC, the points jersey and this win. I’m happy to see that because as a team we did all we could earlier on and today it worked out."

Holcomb gained enough time in the breakaway to win the overall title at the Cascade Cycling Classic. She also earned enough points by winning the stage race to move into the lead of the National Racing Calendar (NRC) series.

"This morning when we sat down for a team meeting our directeur said we can play this two ways, either race safe and get more NRC points or race it hard and try and win it," Holcomb said. "All seven of us were all in, and we figured there was no reason to play safe because it was the last climbing stage race of the year. We were ready to go."

Samplonius moved into second place overall and Clara Hughes, who held the race lead at the start of the final stage, slid into third place overall.

"This race is fantastic and knowing that it is a Nicole Reinhart Memorial, she was my teammate and she is always in my heart," Hughes said. "I’m honoured to have done this race and I feel like I brought the best of myself here in honour of her."

"I was out numbered all week and so I’m stoked with a podium here," she said. "I really respect the way Colavita races and it was really cool to see them win the overall here.

Colavita-Forno D’Asolo won the Cascade Cycling Classic overall team competition. Its riders Rushlee Buchanan secured the Best Young Rider and Andrea Dvorak won the Queen of the Mountain (QOM) competition. Samplonius earned enough points in the intermediate sprint and at the finish line to win the Sprint competition.

The Cascade Cycling Classic was the fourth and final event on the Women’s Presitge Cycling Series. Willock took top honours in the series standings. The series also included Redlands Bicycle Classic, Tour of the Gila and Nature Valley Grand Prix.

The Pro-Cat 1, 2 women’s field set off on the last stage at the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race. They completed four laps of a 33 kms circuit, totaling 107 kms. The route included two ascents, the first along OB Riley and the second and more decisive on Archie Briggs.

The second time over Archie Briggs, a breakaway of five riders formed that included Holcomb and Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno D’Asolo), Carmen Small (Tibco-To the Top), Anne Samplonius (Now-Novartis for MS), and Jasmin Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus).

Roughly ten seconds behind was a chase from race leader Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) followed by runner up in the overall classification Erinne Willock (Tibco-To the Top). Behind them, Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) did the majority of the chasing at the front of a splintered peloton.

The women passed over OB Riley and Archie Briggs and descended down to the start of the fourth and final lap. A breakaway of four riders was off the front that included Samplonius, Holcomb, Kaylee Boyd (BikeNZ) and US National Road Champion Robin Farina (Now-Novartis for MS).

A chase group included Hurikino, Emma Mackie and Meredith Miller (Tibco-To the Top), Lauren Ellis (Bike NZ) and Kathryn Donovan. Not far behind, the GC battle heated up from behind as Willock started the final lap solo ahead of chaser Hughes and then Armstrong, Dvorak and the rest of the field.

Following the race Hughes noted that she had crash on the Archie Briggs ascent, which happened at the same time of Willock’s attack. Armstrong took charge and slowed the field down to wait for Hughes to get back on her bike and back in the race. Willock opened a small lead, which Hughes closed down shortly after.

"I crashed on the third lap on the climb, which was my fault, but Erinne attacked and that wasn’t very cool," Hughes said. "What was really sportsman-like is that Armstrong made everyone wait. I was able to catch back on and I really appreciate that from Armstrong because I thought that showed a lot of class."

According to Willock, and her teammate Joelle Numainville, she attacked on the climb and was several bike lengths ahead of the field at the time of Hughes’ crash.

The breakaway of four riders continued to gain time on the peloton during the final lap. However, Tibco-To the Top did the majority of the work on the front of the field to try and reduce the time margin to Holcomb, who was the virtual race leader on the road. Their efforts were fruitful and the breakaway only had roughly 35 seconds at the base of the final climb. However, the margin expanded again to one and half minutes at the top of the climb.

"Thanks to Robin because it was good having a teammate there," Samplonius said. "She worked hard and that let me get my legs back. It was just Janel and me to the line. She was higher in GC and new she had to keep the time gap. She worked on the climb and I pulled the last three kilometres. It was a good job by the two of us."

Holcomb managed to ride solo off the front but was rejoined by Samplonius on the descent toward the finish line. Samplonius did the lion’s share of the work during the final three kilometres and took the stage win ahead of Holcomb. Boyd hung on for third place.

"We had 1:45 and I had to go, Anne was with me and did a lot of work," Holcomb said. "I was worried about the gap coming down."

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 3:00:38 2 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:13 3 Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing) 4 George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 5 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 6 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 7 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:42 8 Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home) 9 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 10 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 11 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 12 Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 13 David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:00:47 14 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 15 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 16 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 17 Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:51 18 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:54 19 Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries) 0:00:55 20 Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 21 Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing) 22 Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing) 23 Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 24 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 25 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 26 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 27 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 28 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 29 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 30 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 31 Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:00:58 32 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 33 Shawn Gravois (Globalbike) 34 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 35 Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong) 36 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:02 37 Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh) 0:01:07 38 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:09 39 Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:01:14 40 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:19 41 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:01:28 42 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:33 43 Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt) 44 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:38 45 Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 46 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:39 47 Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:01:47 48 Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 49 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team) 50 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 51 Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 52 Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 53 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 54 Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing) 55 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 56 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 57 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 58 Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 59 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 60 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 61 Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor) 62 Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh) 63 Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) 64 Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing) 65 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling) 66 Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 67 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 68 Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong) 0:02:01 69 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:02:51 70 Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries) 71 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:03:13 72 Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) 73 Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling) 74 Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:03:56 75 Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 76 Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:04:20 77 Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:04:37 78 Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop) 79 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 80 Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 81 Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team) 82 Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block) 83 Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 84 Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh) 85 Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 86 Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:05:01 87 Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing) 88 Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 89 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:07:01 90 Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage) 91 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:08:03 92 Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh) 93 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 94 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 95 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 96 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 97 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 98 Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:12:09 99 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 100 Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 101 Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:14:32 102 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite) 103 Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing) 0:16:25 104 Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 0:16:37 105 Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood) 106 James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries) 107 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:16:51 108 Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 0:19:14 109 Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley) 0:37:24 110 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling) 0:39:48 111 Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 1:03:13 DNF Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team) DNF Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries) DNF John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries) DNF Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries) DNF Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries) DNF Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling) DNF Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) DNF Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) DNF Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) DNF Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) DNF Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck) DNF Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) DNF Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) DNF Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) DNF Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) DNF Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) DNF Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) DNF Christopher Hong (Team Exergy) DNF Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) DNF Erik Slack (Team Exergy) DNF Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block) DNF Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block) DNF Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block) DNF Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) DNF James Sparling (Team Raleigh) DNF Richard Handley (Team Raleigh) DNF David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com) DNF Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) DNF Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) DNF Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home) DNF Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home) DNF Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) DNF Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) DNF Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) DNF Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) DNF Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) DNF David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) DNF Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 7 pts 2 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 5 3 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team) 3 4 Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing) 3 5 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 3 6 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 3 7 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 3 8 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 3 9 George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 2 10 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 9 pts 2 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 2 3 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 2 4 George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 2 5 Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing) 1 6 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 1 7 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 3:00:51 2 George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 3 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 4 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 5 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:34 6 Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries) 0:00:42 7 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 8 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 9 Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:00:45 10 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 11 Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong) 12 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:49 13 Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:01:01 14 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:20 15 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:25 16 Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 17 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:26 18 Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:01:34 19 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team) 20 Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 21 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 22 Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:48 23 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:02:38 24 Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries) 25 Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) 0:03:00 26 Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:04:07 27 Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:04:24 28 Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team) 29 Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 30 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 0:07:50 31 Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:14:19 32 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite) DNF John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries) DNF Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries) DNF Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries) DNF Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) DNF Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) DNF Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) DNF Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) DNF Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block) DNF Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) DNF James Sparling (Team Raleigh) DNF Richard Handley (Team Raleigh) DNF Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) DNF Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) DNF Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) DNF Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chipotle Development Team 9:03:07 2 Trek-Livestrong 0:00:11 3 Pureblack Racing 0:00:49 4 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:06 5 Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:01:29 6 V Australia Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 7 Elbowz Racing 0:02:41 8 Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:02:44 9 Team Rio Grande 0:03:54 10 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:04:20 11 Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:04:29 12 Jamis Sutter Home 0:04:31 13 Cashcall Mortgage 0:04:44 14 Team Raleigh 0:06:18 15 Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com 0:16:28 16 Team Exergy 0:17:20 17 California Giant Strawberries 0:19:10 18 Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling 0:19:46 19 Full Circle Cycling 0:43:35 20 Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing 0:51:15 21 Team Juwi Solar / First Solar 1:07:19

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 10:42:00 2 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:42 3 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:49 4 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:55 5 Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:01:09 6 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:35 7 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:43 8 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:01:48 9 Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:55 10 Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing) 11 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:02:10 12 George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 0:02:19 13 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:23 14 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 0:02:28 15 Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:02:43 16 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:03:04 17 Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 0:03:06 18 Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:04:02 19 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:04:03 20 Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh) 0:04:22 21 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 0:04:31 22 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling) 0:04:35 23 Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries) 0:04:38 24 Shawn Gravois (Globalbike) 0:04:41 25 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:05:10 26 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:05:15 27 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:05:29 28 Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:05:37 29 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:05:40 30 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:05:43 31 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 0:05:57 32 Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:05:59 33 Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 34 Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 0:06:05 35 Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt) 0:06:07 36 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:06:09 37 Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:06:17 38 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 39 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:06:21 40 Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block) 0:07:07 41 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 0:07:13 42 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:07:45 43 Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:07:51 44 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:07:56 45 Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries) 0:07:57 46 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team) 0:08:05 47 David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:08:11 48 Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:08:22 49 Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing) 0:08:34 50 Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team) 0:08:49 51 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:08:54 52 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 0:09:21 53 Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh) 0:09:25 54 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:09:30 55 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:09:41 56 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:09:43 57 Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing) 0:10:49 58 Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:10:55 59 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:11:17 60 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:11:21 61 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:11:28 62 Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing) 0:11:51 63 Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:11:52 64 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:12:02 65 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:12:03 66 Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh) 0:12:23 67 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team) 0:12:37 68 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:13:18 69 Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh) 0:13:27 70 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:13:34 71 Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing) 0:13:42 72 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 73 Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:14:20 74 Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:14:25 75 Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) 0:14:43 76 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 0:14:48 77 Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:14:56 78 Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong) 0:15:24 79 Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:15:25 80 Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:15:27 81 Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing) 0:15:30 82 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:16:35 83 Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor) 0:16:38 84 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:17:17 85 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 0:17:56 86 Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:20:18 87 Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:21:00 88 Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:21:36 89 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:21:42 90 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:21:43 91 Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood) 0:22:14 92 Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:23:31 93 Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop) 0:23:46 94 Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing) 0:23:50 95 Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) 0:25:17 96 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:25:29 97 Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:27:40 98 Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:27:45 99 Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling) 0:28:46 100 Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:29:36 101 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:29:45 102 Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 0:31:06 103 Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:31:20 104 James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries) 0:31:41 105 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:31:46 106 Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:34:14 107 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite) 0:36:05 108 Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 0:36:07 109 Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley) 0:43:33 110 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling) 1:02:24 111 Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 1:26:22

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team) 16 pts 2 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 10 3 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 7 4 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 6 5 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 5 6 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 4 7 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team) 3 8 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 3 9 Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing) 3 10 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 11 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 3 12 George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 2 13 Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing) 2 14 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 2 15 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 1 16 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 1 17 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 1 18 Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing) 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 21 pts 2 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 10 3 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 8 4 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 5 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 6 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 3 7 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 3 8 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 3 9 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 3 10 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 11 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 2 12 George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 2 13 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 1 14 Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing) 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 10:42:42 2 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:01 3 Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:13 4 George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:37 5 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:41 6 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:46 7 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 0:03:49 8 Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries) 0:03:56 9 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:04:58 10 Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:05:17 11 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 0:06:31 12 Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:07:09 13 Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries) 0:07:15 14 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team) 0:07:23 15 Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team) 0:08:07 16 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:08:59 17 Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:10:13 18 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team) 0:11:55 19 Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:13:38 20 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 0:14:06 21 Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong) 0:14:42 22 Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:14:43 23 Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:14:45 24 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:16:35 25 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 0:17:14 26 Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:20:18 27 Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:20:54 28 Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:22:49 29 Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) 0:24:35 30 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:24:47 31 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:29:03 32 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite) 0:35:23

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bissell Pro Cycling 31:57:30 2 Chipotle Development Team 0:00:09 3 Trek-Livestrong 0:02:34 4 Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:07:19 5 Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:07:38 6 Pureblack Racing 0:09:05 7 V Australia Pro Cycling Team 0:13:03 8 Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:14:52 9 Team Rio Grande 0:15:41 10 Team Raleigh 0:16:33 11 Jamis Sutter Home 0:16:39 12 Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling 0:23:39 13 Team Exergy 0:25:14 14 Cashcall Mortgage 0:28:01 15 California Giant Strawberries 0:33:19 16 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:34:38 17 Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com 0:35:25 18 Elbowz Racing 0:36:36 19 Full Circle Cycling 1:18:00 20 Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing 1:26:20 21 Team Juwi Solar / First Solar 1:27:46

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS) 2:51:51 2 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 3 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 0:01:02 4 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:01:48 5 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:02:17 6 Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus) 7 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 8 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 9 Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) 10 Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS) 11 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 12 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 13 Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 14 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 15 Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care) 16 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 17 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 18 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 19 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 20 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 21 Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling) 0:02:24 22 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:02:29 23 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:02:50 24 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:03:06 25 Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:04:29 26 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) 27 Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC) 0:05:03 28 Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads) 29 Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 30 Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands) 31 Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care) 32 Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ) 33 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:07:39 34 Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:09:12 35 Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling) 36 Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus) 37 Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) 38 Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:11:02 39 Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:11:45 40 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:13:36 41 Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:14:36 42 Susan Butler (BMC Total Care) 43 Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange) 44 Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling) 45 Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus) 46 Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide) 47 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 48 Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo) 49 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 50 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 51 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:14:41 52 Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care) 0:19:16 53 Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication) 54 Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS) 55 Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing) 56 Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 57 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care) 0:19:21 58 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom) 59 Nik Vogler 0:19:27 60 Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 61 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 62 Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling) 0:34:59 63 Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care) 64 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:50:41 DNF Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) DNF Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) DNF Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) DNF Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) DNF Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) DNF Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS) DNF Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) DNF Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) DNF Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) DNF Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top) DNF Anne Usher (BMC Total Care) DNF Allison Beall (Team Rep) DNF Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) DNF Anne Donley (Primal-Treads) DNF Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC) DNF Laura Brown (Cycling BC) DNF Steph Roorda (Cycling BC) DNF Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) DNF Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) DNF Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS) 8 pts 2 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 6 3 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 3 4 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS) 2 5 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 1 6 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 3 pts 2 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 2 3 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 1

Young Rider Classificaiton # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 2:54:08 2 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 3 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) 0:02:12 4 Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC) 0:02:46 5 Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus) 0:12:19 DNF Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) DNF Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) DNF Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) DNF Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) DNF Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 NOW and Novartis For MS 8:39:38 2 Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 0:00:29 3 Team TIBCO/To the Top 0:02:46 4 Missing Link Coaching/Speciali 0:03:35 5 BikeNZ 0:03:43 6 BMC Total Care 0:17:51 7 Primal/MapMyRide 0:19:21 8 VanderKitten Focus 0:22:00 9 Metromint Cycling 0:22:07 10 SC Velo - Empower Coaching 1:25:19

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 10:47:44 2 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:00:23 3 Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) 0:01:09 4 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:01:22 5 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:01:28 6 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:01:29 7 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:01:37 8 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:02:16 9 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 0:02:38 10 Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:02:43 11 Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus) 0:03:15 12 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:03:16 13 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:03:35 14 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:03:50 15 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:04:18 16 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:05:21 17 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:06:08 18 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:06:23 19 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 0:07:51 20 Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC) 0:08:18 21 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:08:50 22 Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care) 0:09:38 23 Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care) 0:09:44 24 Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ) 0:09:47 25 Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:09:58 26 Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:10:44 27 Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:12:40 28 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:13:17 29 Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling) 0:13:38 30 Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:14:09 31 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:14:21 32 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:18:28 33 Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:20:21 34 Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:20:33 35 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:20:44 36 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:21:41 37 Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling) 0:21:58 38 Susan Butler (BMC Total Care) 0:22:32 39 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:23:02 40 Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands) 0:23:58 41 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:25:06 42 Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:25:54 43 Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus) 0:26:07 44 Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:26:26 45 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) 0:27:22 46 Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads) 0:27:49 47 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom) 0:27:51 48 Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:30:20 49 Nik Vogler 0:30:54 50 Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling) 0:31:04 51 Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:32:35 52 Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus) 0:39:29 53 Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication) 0:42:08 54 Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:42:49 55 Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care) 0:45:52 56 Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:46:28 57 Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:47:17 58 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care) 0:48:53 59 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:48:54 60 Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:49:29 61 Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling) 0:53:15 62 Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing) 0:53:56 63 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 1:00:14 64 Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care) 1:02:22

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS) 12 pts 2 Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus) 8 3 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 7 4 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 6 5 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 5 6 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 5 7 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 4 8 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 4 9 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS) 2 10 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 2 11 Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) 2 12 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 2 13 Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS) 2 14 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 1 15 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 1 16 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 14 pts 2 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 6 3 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 5 4 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS) 5 5 Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) 5 6 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 4 7 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 3 8 Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS) 2 9 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 2 10 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 1 11 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 1