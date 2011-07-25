Trending

Morton throws down the gauntlet but is unable to unseat Mancebo

Samplonius solos to final stage win as Holcomb hangs on

Image 1 of 37

Bissell took home the team prize for the hard work they did this week.

Bissell took home the team prize for the hard work they did this week.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 37

The men roll through the feed zone.

The men roll through the feed zone.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 37

The men tackle the steep Archie Briggs climb on the first lap through.

The men tackle the steep Archie Briggs climb on the first lap through.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 37

The chase is on to bring back the break.

The chase is on to bring back the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 37

The women making their way through the rollers along the back side of the course.

The women making their way through the rollers along the back side of the course.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 37

Fans provide water to cool off with on the long hot day.

Fans provide water to cool off with on the long hot day.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 37

The overall GC podium for the men.

The overall GC podium for the men.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 37

The men head out onto the first lap.

The men head out onto the first lap.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 37

Crossing another river along the route.

Crossing another river along the route.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 37

Attacks start to go as the men hit the climb.

Attacks start to go as the men hit the climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 37

Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) on one of the descents.

Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) on one of the descents.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 37

Big mountain scenery from the men's race.

Big mountain scenery from the men's race.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 37

Robert Bush (Chipotle Development) held on to the sprint jersey to the end.

Robert Bush (Chipotle Development) held on to the sprint jersey to the end.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 37

What's left of the women's peloton continues on.

What's left of the women's peloton continues on.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 37

Anne Samplonious (NOW and Novartis) sitting in the break.

Anne Samplonious (NOW and Novartis) sitting in the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 37

The break on its way up to the feed zone.

The break on its way up to the feed zone.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 37

Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) leading the break.

Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) leading the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 37

Meredith Miller (TIBCO) on the feed zone climb.

Meredith Miller (TIBCO) on the feed zone climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 37

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) trying to stay up in the break.

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) trying to stay up in the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 37

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) leads the field up to the KOM.

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) leads the field up to the KOM.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 37

Alex Howes (Chipotle Development) holding onto the KOM jersey.

Alex Howes (Chipotle Development) holding onto the KOM jersey.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 37

Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) at the base of the climb.

Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) at the base of the climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 37

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) had anther good ride to hold on to the overall lead.

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) had anther good ride to hold on to the overall lead.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 37

The women's break drops down to three.

The women's break drops down to three.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 37

The women climb up to the feed zone.

The women climb up to the feed zone.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 37

Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) sitting in on one of the climbs.

Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) sitting in on one of the climbs.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 37

Carmen Small (TIBCO) setting tempo on the front of the field.

Carmen Small (TIBCO) setting tempo on the front of the field.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 37

The women's leaders keeping a high tempo.

The women's leaders keeping a high tempo.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 37

Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) attacks on the last climb.

Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) attacks on the last climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 37

Anne Samplonious (NOW and Novartis) takes the win for the women.

Anne Samplonious (NOW and Novartis) takes the win for the women.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 37

Robert Sweeting (Kenda) took today's stage in the men's race.

Robert Sweeting (Kenda) took today's stage in the men's race.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 37

Ben Day (Kenda) congratulates teammate Robert Sweeting on his win.

Ben Day (Kenda) congratulates teammate Robert Sweeting on his win.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 37

The women's stage podium.

The women's stage podium.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 37

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) holds onto the overall KOM jersey.

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) holds onto the overall KOM jersey.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 37

More than just a trophy for the women's winner.

More than just a trophy for the women's winner.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 36 of 37

The race jerseys for this week's racing.

The race jerseys for this week's racing.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 37 of 37

Errine Willock (TIBCO) takes the overall jersey for the Womens Prestige Series.

Errine Willock (TIBCO) takes the overall jersey for the Womens Prestige Series.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-hour Energy) rode across the finish line solo to win the fifth and final stage of the Cascade Cycling Classic at the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race on Sunday. He finished the race seconds ahead of his breakaway companions Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development) in second and Roger Shem (PureBlack Racing) in third, who were both caught up in the traffic from the women’s caravan clogging the finishing straight.

"Our group got away with two laps to go," Sweeting said. "The Chipotle guys worked really, really hard for their GC placing and I was able to take it easier and that allowed me to get a small gap with three kilometres to go. I saw the women’s caravan and knew that it would be a matter of taking a few risks to get through the cars and hoped the guys behind got held up. It worked out but it was more dangerous that we would have liked. But, this win was huge for our team."

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) added another stage race title to his domestic resume at the Cascade Cycling Classic and moved further ahead in the National Racing Calendar (NRC) series lead. He finished the race ahead of Morton in second and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) in third. "I’m happy to win this race for RealCyclist.com and the team who work very hard," Mancebo said.

Morton won the event’s Best Young Rider award and his teammates Alex Howes won the King of the Mountain jersey and Rob Bush won the Sprint jersey. Bissell won the event’s best team competition.

Pro-Cat 1 men’s field set off on the fifth and final stage at the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race at the Cascade Cycling Classic. The men completed five laps of a 33 kms circuit, totaling 120 kms. The route included two ascents, the first along OB Riley and the second and more decisive on Archie Briggs.

There were several attacks during the first two laps but no breakaways were successful in gaining more than a few seconds ahead of the peloton. Chipotle Development and Bissell were very active, especially close to the base of each climb, likely to put pressure on RealCyclist.com.

The third climb over OB Riley saw a split in the field with roughly 20 riders. Mancebo launched an attack from the front of that group, but his efforts were short lived. A breakaway of seven riders emerged over the top of Archie Briggs that included Sweeting and Shem along with Alex Howes, Danny Summrehill and Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development), Ian Boswell and George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong), Stefano Barberi (Yahoo!) and Mike Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth).

"the responsibility was on us in the break because we had three of us and I was the highest in GC," said Morton who was the virtual leader on the road when the break maximum was one and half minutes. "Alex and Danny turned themselves inside out. We were thinking too much about the stage because we wanted to try for the overall."

Bissell sent one rider to the front of the a main field in an attempt to bridge across. Riders from RealCyclist.com and Jamis-Sutter Home followed close behind. Bissell continued to send riders to try and bridges across to the breakaway and put pressure on the overall contenders in the peloton.

"We wanted to attack a lot because were wanted to move our riders up further on the podium," said Bissell DS Omer Kem. "We thought first place might have been out of reach but second was attainable. We wanted to be aggressive and not drag Mancebo to the finish line."

The breakaway rode over Archie Briggs on the last lap together. As they approached the last few kilometres of the race, Sweeting attacked and gained a small lead. However, the riders were caught up in the back of the women’s caravan as their race had just ended. The remaining breakaway riders were stalled in traffic and Sweeting continued on toward the stage win. Morton placed second on the stage and Shem in third.

"I had to work very hard today," Mancebo said. "The team worked hard all week, but today’s stage was very hard. I think the time to the breakaway came down a little bit coming to the finish line."

Holcomb wins Cascade Classic and takes NRC lead

Anne Samplonius (Now-Novartis for MS) won the fifth and final stage of the Cascade Cycling Classic from a hard-fought mid-race breakaway at the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race. She finished the race ahead of Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno D’Asolo) in second and Kaylee Boyd (BikeNZ) in third.

"We rode so hard this week, not for GC but for stage wins, and it all paid off today with this win," Samplonius said. "We got the second on the GC, the points jersey and this win. I’m happy to see that because as a team we did all we could earlier on and today it worked out."

Holcomb gained enough time in the breakaway to win the overall title at the Cascade Cycling Classic. She also earned enough points by winning the stage race to move into the lead of the National Racing Calendar (NRC) series.

"This morning when we sat down for a team meeting our directeur said we can play this two ways, either race safe and get more NRC points or race it hard and try and win it," Holcomb said. "All seven of us were all in, and we figured there was no reason to play safe because it was the last climbing stage race of the year. We were ready to go."

Samplonius moved into second place overall and Clara Hughes, who held the race lead at the start of the final stage, slid into third place overall.

"This race is fantastic and knowing that it is a Nicole Reinhart Memorial, she was my teammate and she is always in my heart," Hughes said. "I’m honoured to have done this race and I feel like I brought the best of myself here in honour of her."

"I was out numbered all week and so I’m stoked with a podium here," she said. "I really respect the way Colavita races and it was really cool to see them win the overall here.

Colavita-Forno D’Asolo won the Cascade Cycling Classic overall team competition. Its riders Rushlee Buchanan secured the Best Young Rider and Andrea Dvorak won the Queen of the Mountain (QOM) competition. Samplonius earned enough points in the intermediate sprint and at the finish line to win the Sprint competition.

The Cascade Cycling Classic was the fourth and final event on the Women’s Presitge Cycling Series. Willock took top honours in the series standings. The series also included Redlands Bicycle Classic, Tour of the Gila and Nature Valley Grand Prix.

The Pro-Cat 1, 2 women’s field set off on the last stage at the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race. They completed four laps of a 33 kms circuit, totaling 107 kms. The route included two ascents, the first along OB Riley and the second and more decisive on Archie Briggs.

The second time over Archie Briggs, a breakaway of five riders formed that included Holcomb and Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno D’Asolo), Carmen Small (Tibco-To the Top), Anne Samplonius (Now-Novartis for MS), and Jasmin Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus).

Roughly ten seconds behind was a chase from race leader Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) followed by runner up in the overall classification Erinne Willock (Tibco-To the Top). Behind them, Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) did the majority of the chasing at the front of a splintered peloton.

The women passed over OB Riley and Archie Briggs and descended down to the start of the fourth and final lap. A breakaway of four riders was off the front that included Samplonius, Holcomb, Kaylee Boyd (BikeNZ) and US National Road Champion Robin Farina (Now-Novartis for MS).

A chase group included Hurikino, Emma Mackie and Meredith Miller (Tibco-To the Top), Lauren Ellis (Bike NZ) and Kathryn Donovan. Not far behind, the GC battle heated up from behind as Willock started the final lap solo ahead of chaser Hughes and then Armstrong, Dvorak and the rest of the field.

Following the race Hughes noted that she had crash on the Archie Briggs ascent, which happened at the same time of Willock’s attack. Armstrong took charge and slowed the field down to wait for Hughes to get back on her bike and back in the race. Willock opened a small lead, which Hughes closed down shortly after.

"I crashed on the third lap on the climb, which was my fault, but Erinne attacked and that wasn’t very cool," Hughes said. "What was really sportsman-like is that Armstrong made everyone wait. I was able to catch back on and I really appreciate that from Armstrong because I thought that showed a lot of class."

According to Willock, and her teammate Joelle Numainville, she attacked on the climb and was several bike lengths ahead of the field at the time of Hughes’ crash.

The breakaway of four riders continued to gain time on the peloton during the final lap. However, Tibco-To the Top did the majority of the work on the front of the field to try and reduce the time margin to Holcomb, who was the virtual race leader on the road. Their efforts were fruitful and the breakaway only had roughly 35 seconds at the base of the final climb. However, the margin expanded again to one and half minutes at the top of the climb.

"Thanks to Robin because it was good having a teammate there," Samplonius said. "She worked hard and that let me get my legs back. It was just Janel and me to the line. She was higher in GC and new she had to keep the time gap. She worked on the climb and I pulled the last three kilometres. It was a good job by the two of us."

Holcomb managed to ride solo off the front but was rejoined by Samplonius on the descent toward the finish line. Samplonius did the lion’s share of the work during the final three kilometres and took the stage win ahead of Holcomb. Boyd hung on for third place.

"We had 1:45 and I had to go, Anne was with me and did a lot of work," Holcomb said. "I was worried about the gap coming down."

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)3:00:38
2Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:13
3Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing)
4George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
5Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)
6Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
7Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:42
8Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home)
9Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
10Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
11Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
12Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
13David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage)0:00:47
14Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
15Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)
16Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
17Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:51
18Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)0:00:54
19Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)0:00:55
20Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
21Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing)
22Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing)
23Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
24Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
25Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
26Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
27Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
28Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
29Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
30Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
31Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:00:58
32Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
33Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)
34Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
35Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)
36Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:02
37Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh)0:01:07
38Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:01:09
39Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)0:01:14
40Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:01:19
41Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:01:28
42Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:01:33
43Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt)
44Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:38
45Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
46Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:39
47Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:01:47
48Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
49Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)
50Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
51Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
52Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
53Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
54Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing)
55Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
56Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
57Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
58Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
59Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
60Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
61Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor)
62Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)
63Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)
64Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing)
65Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling)
66Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
67Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
68Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)0:02:01
69Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:02:51
70Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)
71Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:03:13
72Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
73Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling)
74Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage)0:03:56
75Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
76Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)0:04:20
77Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage)0:04:37
78Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop)
79Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
80Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
81Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)
82Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
83Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
84Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh)
85Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
86Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:05:01
87Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing)
88Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
89Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:07:01
90Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage)
91Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:08:03
92Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh)
93Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
94Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
95Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
96Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
97Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
98Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:12:09
99James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
100Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
101Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:14:32
102Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)
103Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing)0:16:25
104Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)0:16:37
105Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood)
106James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries)
107Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:16:51
108Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)0:19:14
109Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley)0:37:24
110Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling)0:39:48
111Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)1:03:13
DNFEric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)
DNFJared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries)
DNFJohn Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)
DNFTyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)
DNFChristopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)
DNFRicky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)
DNFIan Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
DNFSteve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
DNFKennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
DNFMarsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
DNFDave Vukets (Trek Red Truck)
DNFJosh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
DNFIan Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
DNFOscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
DNFThomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
DNFKai Applequist (Team Exergy)
DNFAndres Diaz (Team Exergy)
DNFChristopher Hong (Team Exergy)
DNFSam Johnson (Team Exergy)
DNFErik Slack (Team Exergy)
DNFJustin Kerr (Team H&R Block)
DNFOwen Harrison (Team H&R Block)
DNFDustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block)
DNFGarrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
DNFJames Sparling (Team Raleigh)
DNFRichard Handley (Team Raleigh)
DNFDavid Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com)
DNFAndy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
DNFAlejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
DNFFernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)
DNFDemis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
DNFNate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
DNFKevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
DNFRussell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
DNFTaylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
DNFJonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
DNFDavid Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
DNFJesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)7pts
2Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)5
3Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)3
4Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing)3
5Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)3
6Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)3
7Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)3
8Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)3
9George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)2
10Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)9pts
2Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)2
3Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)2
4George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)2
5Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing)1
6Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)1
7Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)3:00:51
2George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
3Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)
4Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
5Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:34
6Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)0:00:42
7Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
8Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
9Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:00:45
10Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
11Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)
12Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:49
13Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)0:01:01
14Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:01:20
15Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:25
16Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
17Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:26
18Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:01:34
19Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)
20Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
21Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
22Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:48
23Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:02:38
24Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)
25Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)0:03:00
26Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)0:04:07
27Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:04:24
28Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)
29Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
30Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)0:07:50
31Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:14:19
32Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)
DNFJohn Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)
DNFTyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)
DNFChristopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)
DNFIan Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
DNFSteve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
DNFJosh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
DNFOscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
DNFOwen Harrison (Team H&R Block)
DNFGarrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
DNFJames Sparling (Team Raleigh)
DNFRichard Handley (Team Raleigh)
DNFAndy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
DNFKevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
DNFRussell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
DNFJesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chipotle Development Team9:03:07
2Trek-Livestrong0:00:11
3Pureblack Racing0:00:49
4Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:06
5Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder0:01:29
6V Australia Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
7Elbowz Racing0:02:41
8Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:02:44
9Team Rio Grande0:03:54
10Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:04:20
11Yahoo! Cycling Team0:04:29
12Jamis Sutter Home0:04:31
13Cashcall Mortgage0:04:44
14Team Raleigh0:06:18
15Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com0:16:28
16Team Exergy0:17:20
17California Giant Strawberries0:19:10
18Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling0:19:46
19Full Circle Cycling0:43:35
20Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing0:51:15
21Team Juwi Solar / First Solar1:07:19

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)10:42:00
2Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:42
3Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:49
4Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:55
5Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:09
6Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:35
7Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:43
8Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:01:48
9Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:55
10Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing)
11Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)0:02:10
12George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)0:02:19
13Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:23
14Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)0:02:28
15Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:02:43
16Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:03:04
17Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)0:03:06
18Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:04:02
19Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:04:03
20Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh)0:04:22
21Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)0:04:31
22Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling)0:04:35
23Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)0:04:38
24Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)0:04:41
25Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:05:10
26Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:05:15
27Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:05:29
28Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:05:37
29Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:05:40
30Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:05:43
31Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:05:57
32Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:05:59
33Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
34Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)0:06:05
35Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt)0:06:07
36Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:06:09
37Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:06:17
38Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
39Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:06:21
40Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)0:07:07
41Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)0:07:13
42Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:07:45
43Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:07:51
44Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:07:56
45Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)0:07:57
46Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)0:08:05
47David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage)0:08:11
48Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:08:22
49Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing)0:08:34
50Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)0:08:49
51Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:08:54
52Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)0:09:21
53Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)0:09:25
54Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:09:30
55Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)0:09:41
56Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:09:43
57Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing)0:10:49
58Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)0:10:55
59Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:11:17
60Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:11:21
61Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:11:28
62Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing)0:11:51
63Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:11:52
64Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:12:02
65Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:12:03
66Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh)0:12:23
67Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)0:12:37
68Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:13:18
69Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh)0:13:27
70Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:13:34
71Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing)0:13:42
72Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
73Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:14:20
74Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:14:25
75Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)0:14:43
76Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)0:14:48
77Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage)0:14:56
78Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)0:15:24
79Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:15:25
80Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:15:27
81Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing)0:15:30
82Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:16:35
83Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor)0:16:38
84Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:17:17
85Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)0:17:56
86Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:20:18
87Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)0:21:00
88Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:21:36
89Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:21:42
90James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:21:43
91Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood)0:22:14
92Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:23:31
93Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop)0:23:46
94Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing)0:23:50
95Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)0:25:17
96Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:25:29
97Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:27:40
98Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage)0:27:45
99Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling)0:28:46
100Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:29:36
101Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:29:45
102Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)0:31:06
103Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:31:20
104James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries)0:31:41
105Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:31:46
106Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage)0:34:14
107Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)0:36:05
108Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)0:36:07
109Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley)0:43:33
110Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling)1:02:24
111Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)1:26:22

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)16pts
2Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)10
3Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)7
4Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)6
5Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)5
6Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)4
7Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)3
8Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)3
9Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing)3
10Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
11Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)3
12George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)2
13Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing)2
14Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)2
15Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)1
16Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)1
17Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)1
18Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)21pts
2Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)10
3Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)8
4Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
5Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
6Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)3
7Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)3
8Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)3
9Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)3
10Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
11Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)2
12George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)2
13Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)1
14Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing)1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)10:42:42
2Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:01
3Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:13
4George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:37
5Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:41
6Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:46
7Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)0:03:49
8Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)0:03:56
9Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:04:58
10Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:05:17
11Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)0:06:31
12Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:07:09
13Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)0:07:15
14Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)0:07:23
15Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)0:08:07
16Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)0:08:59
17Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)0:10:13
18Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)0:11:55
19Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:13:38
20Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)0:14:06
21Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)0:14:42
22Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:14:43
23Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:14:45
24Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:16:35
25Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)0:17:14
26Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)0:20:18
27Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:20:54
28Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:22:49
29Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)0:24:35
30Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:24:47
31Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:29:03
32Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)0:35:23

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Pro Cycling31:57:30
2Chipotle Development Team0:00:09
3Trek-Livestrong0:02:34
4Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:07:19
5Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder0:07:38
6Pureblack Racing0:09:05
7V Australia Pro Cycling Team0:13:03
8Yahoo! Cycling Team0:14:52
9Team Rio Grande0:15:41
10Team Raleigh0:16:33
11Jamis Sutter Home0:16:39
12Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling0:23:39
13Team Exergy0:25:14
14Cashcall Mortgage0:28:01
15California Giant Strawberries0:33:19
16Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:34:38
17Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com0:35:25
18Elbowz Racing0:36:36
19Full Circle Cycling1:18:00
20Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing1:26:20
21Team Juwi Solar / First Solar1:27:46

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)2:51:51
2Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
3Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)0:01:02
4Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:01:48
5Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:17
6Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus)
7Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
8Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
9Clara Hughes (Cycling BC)
10Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS)
11Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
12Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
13Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
14Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
15Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care)
16Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)
17Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
18Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
19Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
20Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
21Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)0:02:24
22Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)0:02:29
23Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:02:50
24Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:03:06
25Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:04:29
26Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)
27Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)0:05:03
28Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads)
29Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
30Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands)
31Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care)
32Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ)
33Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:07:39
34Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:09:12
35Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling)
36Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus)
37Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)
38Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange)0:11:02
39Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide)0:11:45
40Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:13:36
41Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange)0:14:36
42Susan Butler (BMC Total Care)
43Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange)
44Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
45Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)
46Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)
47Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
48Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo)
49Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
50Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
51Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:14:41
52Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care)0:19:16
53Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication)
54Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS)
55Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing)
56Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
57Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care)0:19:21
58Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom)
59Nik Vogler0:19:27
60Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
61Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
62Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling)0:34:59
63Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care)
64Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:50:41
DNFOlivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
DNFCari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
DNFAlison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
DNFAlisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
DNFTayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
DNFDevon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS)
DNFKathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
DNFAmity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
DNFWhitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
DNFEmma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
DNFAnne Usher (BMC Total Care)
DNFAllison Beall (Team Rep)
DNFKristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
DNFAnne Donley (Primal-Treads)
DNFJenny Lehmann (Cycling BC)
DNFLaura Brown (Cycling BC)
DNFSteph Roorda (Cycling BC)
DNFEmily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
DNFRebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
DNFEmily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)8pts
2Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)6
3Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)3
4Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS)2
5Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)1
6Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)3pts
2Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)2
3Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)1

Young Rider Classificaiton
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)2:54:08
2Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
3Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)0:02:12
4Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)0:02:46
5Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)0:12:19
DNFTayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
DNFWhitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
DNFEmily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
DNFRebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
DNFEmily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1NOW and Novartis For MS8:39:38
2Colavita/Forno d'Asolo0:00:29
3Team TIBCO/To the Top0:02:46
4Missing Link Coaching/Speciali0:03:35
5BikeNZ0:03:43
6BMC Total Care0:17:51
7Primal/MapMyRide0:19:21
8VanderKitten Focus0:22:00
9Metromint Cycling0:22:07
10SC Velo - Empower Coaching1:25:19

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)10:47:44
2Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:00:23
3Clara Hughes (Cycling BC)0:01:09
4Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:01:22
5Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:01:28
6Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:01:29
7Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:01:37
8Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:16
9Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)0:02:38
10Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:02:43
11Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus)0:03:15
12Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:03:16
13Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:03:35
14Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:03:50
15Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:04:18
16Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:05:21
17Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:06:08
18Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)0:06:23
19Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)0:07:51
20Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)0:08:18
21Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:08:50
22Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care)0:09:38
23Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care)0:09:44
24Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ)0:09:47
25Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:09:58
26Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)0:10:44
27Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:12:40
28Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:13:17
29Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)0:13:38
30Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:14:09
31Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:14:21
32Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:18:28
33Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange)0:20:21
34Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:20:33
35Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:20:44
36Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:21:41
37Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling)0:21:58
38Susan Butler (BMC Total Care)0:22:32
39Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:23:02
40Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands)0:23:58
41Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:25:06
42Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)0:25:54
43Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus)0:26:07
44Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:26:26
45Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)0:27:22
46Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads)0:27:49
47Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom)0:27:51
48Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide)0:30:20
49Nik Vogler0:30:54
50Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)0:31:04
51Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange)0:32:35
52Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)0:39:29
53Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication)0:42:08
54Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:42:49
55Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care)0:45:52
56Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:46:28
57Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:47:17
58Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care)0:48:53
59Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:48:54
60Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange)0:49:29
61Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling)0:53:15
62Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing)0:53:56
63Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)1:00:14
64Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care)1:02:22

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)12pts
2Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus)8
3Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)7
4Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)6
5Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)5
6Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)5
7Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)4
8Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)4
9Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS)2
10Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)2
11Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)2
12Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)2
13Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS)2
14Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)1
15Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)1
16Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)14pts
2Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)6
3Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)5
4Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)5
5Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)5
6Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)4
7Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)3
8Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS)2
9Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)2
10Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)1
11Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Forno d'Asolo32:15:53
2Team TIBCO/To the Top0:00:07
3NOW and Novartis For MS0:01:57
4BikeNZ0:15:11
5Missing Link Coaching/Speciali0:16:08
6Primal/MapMyRide0:34:20
7BMC Total Care0:36:25
8VanderKitten Focus0:54:05
9Metromint Cycling0:56:30
10SC Velo - Empower Coaching1:59:38

 

Latest on Cyclingnews