Tara Whitten (TIBCO-To the Top) rode into her second consecutive leader’s jersey in two weeks by virtue of winning an opening prologue, this time at the Old Mill Time Trial at the Cascade Cycling Classic in Bend, Oregon.

"I expected to be a contender but I knew it would be tougher than at the last race," said Whitten, who won the Tour de Toona prologue. "I think I felt a bit better today than I did at Toona. It was a good distance."

The world track champion rode the 3.2 kms parcours in a time of 3:52 minutes, out-pacing six-time Olympic medalist Clara Hughes (BC Bike) in second and former double world champion Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) in third, both two seconds back.

"I’m really happy with my performance and to be really that close to Tara," Hughes said. "It was fun."

It was a slightly varied course compared to the previous year beginning on a winding neighborhood road through the Old Mill District. The course rode up onto a small incline before looping back down to the start-finish line.

"Most of the course was not technical, except for the parking lot at the top of the course," Whitten said. "At the same time you had to take those corners safely and it is hard to say how much time you can make up there."

Armstrong was pleased with her third place performance following a strong showing in the first half of the season. She recently crashed at the Nature Valley Grand Prix and went on to place third at the USA Cycling Elite national time trial championships in Georgia.

"I took some time off but I had a lot of fun today and I think that you can do anything for four minutes," Armstrong said. "With Tara and Clara right in front of me, both track specialists, I felt like I was in good company. There were good rides from other riders on my team too that will be in contention during this race."

The Cascade Cycling Classic is hosting some 100 Pro-Cat 1/2 riders for the six-day event. The race is a valuable member of the National Racing Calendar (NRC) and is the final event of the Women’s Prestige Cycling Series (WPCS).

"Cascade is a full week of hard racing and we have to be mindful and play our cards properly," Armstrong said. "I think you have to set your own goals and follow them because the minute you try and follow what everyone else is doing then things start getting crazy. If you keep your focus you will succeed at it. We will look at our opportunities and look at the overall for the stage race."

The women’s race will continue tomorrow with the stage one 118 kilometre road race beginning in Maxwell Butte Snow Park and concluding atop the lengthy McKenzie Pass ascent on Three Creeks.

Antogna fastest in Cascade prologue

Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home) used his notable pursuit skills to win the Old Mill Prologue at the Cascade Cycling Classic in Bend, Oregon.

The Argentine posted the fastest time of the day at 3:35:62 minutes, less than one second ahead of Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) and his teammate Tim Gudsell.

"In a prologue or short time trial we know that Fernando is very strong," said Jamis-Sutter Home director Sebastian Alexandre. "I had a lot of faith in Fernando today because he is a track guy and I knew he was going to be good when I saw the corners on this course. He was feeling good coming into this race, checked out the course yesterday a few times and he was ready."

Antogna will wear the leader’s jersey into stage one’s 118 kilometre road race that finishes atop Mackenzie Pass. However, given that he is not known for his being a climber, the team does not anticipate taking control of the race.

"I have good feelings about Luis Amaran and Tom Zirbel for the overall," Alexandre said. "Fernando is not a climber, so we won’t work. It was a only a prologue today, we are happy to win the stage, have the jersey, but now we will just play or cards for the overall."

How it unfolded

Some 200 Pro-Cat 1 men individually took to the starting ramp at the Old Mill Prologue. The course rode along a winding neighborhood road through the Old Mill District, up a small incline before looping back down to the start-finish line.

Pure Black Racing has come off of a successful block of racing winning the overall title at the Tour de Toona two weeks ago with Scott Lyttle. The team is looking to win another overall title but considers NRC leader Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) as the biggest threat in the overall classification.

"It’s nice to have two guys in the top three heading into the stages," said PureBlack Racing team owner Carl Williams. "We have some good options going into the hills and in a good position. Without a doubt, Mancebo will be a big threat. He rode a strong prologue and will be strong on the climbs. With the time trial being in the middle of the week, he will be tough to beat."

The men’s race will continue at the stage one 118 kilometre road race beginning in Big Springs Snow Park and concluding atop the lengthy McKenzie Pass ascent on Three Creeks.

Full Results - Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:03:35.62 2 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:00.36 3 Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:02.19 4 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:03.21 5 Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:03.27 6 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:00:03.49 7 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:00:03.61 8 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:00:03.66 9 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:04.26 10 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:05.16 11 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:05.47 12 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:00:05.82 13 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:06.03 14 Zac Davies 0:00:06.06 15 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:00:06.31 16 Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:00:06.34 17 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:00:06.59 18 Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:07.27 19 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:07.44 20 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:00:07.45 21 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:00:07.54 22 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:07.69 23 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:07.73 24 Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley) 0:00:07.83 25 Aaron Kemps (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:07.87 26 Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:00:07.90 27 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:00:07.91 28 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:08.02 29 David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:00:08.08 30 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:00:08.27 31 Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:08.40 32 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:08.53 33 Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:00:08.59 34 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:00:08.79 35 Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:09.07 36 Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:09.10 37 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:09.37 38 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:09.47 39 Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:00:09.48 40 Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:00:09.56 41 Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:09.72 42 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:09.93 43 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:10.10 44 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:10.22 45 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:10.23 46 Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:00:10.31 47 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:10.61 48 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:10.80 49 Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:00:11.55 50 Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:11.55 51 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:11.81 52 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 0:00:12.00 53 Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:12.29 54 Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:12.38 55 Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:12.40 56 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:00:12.57 57 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:12.58 58 Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:00:12.59 59 Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:12.66 60 Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries) 0:00:12.74 61 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:00:12.78 62 Richard Handley (Team Raleigh) 0:00:12.85 63 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:12.94 64 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:13.04 65 Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:13.07 66 Dale J Parker (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:13.36 67 Matt Cronshaw (Team Raleigh) 0:00:13.46 68 Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 0:00:13.51 69 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:00:13.54 70 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling) 0:00:13.68 71 Stephen Reaney (California Giant Strawberries) 0:00:13.73 72 Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:13.74 73 Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:13.83 74 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:13.85 75 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:00:13.99 76 Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:14.07 77 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:14.16 78 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:00:14.33 79 Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:00:14.44 80 Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:14.61 81 Isaac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:00:14.64 82 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:00:14.64 83 Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:00:14.75 84 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:00:14.77 85 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling) 0:00:14.90 86 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:14.93 87 Shane Braley (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 0:00:15.30 88 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:15.35 89 Shawn Gravois (Globalbike) 0:00:15.43 90 Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:15.48 91 Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) 0:00:15.55 92 Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:00:15.67 93 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:15.67 94 Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society) 0:00:15.74 95 Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:15.78 96 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:15.94 97 Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:15.97 98 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:00:16.04 99 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:00:16.08 100 George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:16.08 101 Jonathan Toftoy (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:00:16.12 102 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling) 0:00:16.15 103 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:00:16.28 104 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:00:16.59 105 Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 0:00:16.67 106 Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:00:16.95 107 Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries) 0:00:17.16 108 Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:00:17.22 109 Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt) 0:00:17.35 110 Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 0:00:17.37 111 Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block) 0:00:17.41 112 Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh) 0:00:17.41 113 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:00:17.49 114 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:00:17.49 115 Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries) 0:00:17.57 116 Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:00:17.60 117 Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:00:17.81 118 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:18.37 119 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:00:18.42 120 Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:00:18.62 121 Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:00:18.83 122 Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:18.85 123 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:00:18.86 124 Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:00:18.93 125 Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team) 0:00:18.94 126 Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:19.00 127 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:00:19.12 128 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:19.48 129 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries) 0:00:19.52 130 Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh) 0:00:20.30 131 Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:20.36 132 David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com) 0:00:20.56 133 David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:00:20.65 134 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:00:20.99 135 Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood) 0:00:21.06 136 Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:00:21.06 137 Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:00:21.08 138 Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society) 0:00:21.10 139 Winston David (Globalbike) 0:00:21.24 140 Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:00:21.30 141 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:21.55 142 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 0:00:21.97 143 Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor) 0:00:22.00 144 Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block) 0:00:22.00 145 Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:22.04 146 James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries) 0:00:22.07 147 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries) 0:00:22.15 148 Andrew Mccullough (Metlife Cycling Team) 0:00:22.26 149 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:22.48 150 Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck) 0:00:22.90 151 Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:22.97 152 Charles Bryer 0:00:23.02 153 Patrick D Caro (Full Circle Cycling) 0:00:23.17 154 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 0:00:23.28 155 Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:00:23.36 156 Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block) 0:00:23.70 157 Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 0:00:23.88 158 Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh) 0:00:24.00 159 Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh) 0:00:24.08 160 Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:00:24.10 161 Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:24.32 162 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite) 0:00:24.43 163 Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:24.48 164 Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 0:00:24.51 165 John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries) 0:00:25.12 166 Elijah Romer (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 0:00:25.17 167 Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:00:25.34 168 Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block) 0:00:25.63 169 Cory J Bruno (SoCalCycling.Com) 0:00:25.99 170 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 0:00:26.37 171 Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:26.39 172 Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling) 0:00:26.45 173 Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block) 0:00:26.58 174 Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society) 0:00:26.77 175 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:27.24 176 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:00:27.42 177 Norm Bryner 0:00:27.56 178 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:27.69 179 Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:00:27.70 180 James F Schurman (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 0:00:27.79 181 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:00:27.88 182 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:28.18 183 Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling) 0:00:28.54 184 Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Cycling) 0:00:28.70 185 Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:28.71 186 Jon Hornbeck 0:00:29.52 187 Timothy L Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 0:00:31.16 188 Armando Pagaza (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:00:31.31 189 Brad Winn (Team S&M) 0:00:31.34 190 Brian T Laird (Form Fitness) 0:00:32.18 191 Christopher Hong (Team Exergy) 0:00:33.13 192 Nick B Bennette (Metlife Cycling Team) 0:00:33.15 193 Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop) 0:00:34.66 194 Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block) 0:00:34.87 195 Adam Carr (Form Fitness) 0:00:35.34 196 Adam M Thuss (Trek Red Truck) 0:00:42.96 197 Samuel Espinosa (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:00:44.23 198 Eric Barlevav (Full Circle Cycling) 0:00:48.73 199 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 0:01:04.44 200 Armando Aguilar (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:01:43.04 201 James Sparling (Team Raleigh) 0:01:43.04

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:03:35.62 2 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:00.36 3 Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:02.19 4 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:03.21 5 Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:03.27 6 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:00:03.49 7 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:00:03.61 8 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:00:03.66 9 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:04.26 10 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:05.16 11 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:05.47 12 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:00:05.82 13 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:06.03 14 Zac Davies 0:00:06.06 15 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:00:06.31 16 Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:00:06.34 17 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:00:06.59 18 Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:07.27 19 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:07.44 20 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:00:07.45 21 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:00:07.54 22 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:07.69 23 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:07.73 24 Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley) 0:00:07.83 25 Aaron Kemps (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:07.87 26 Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:00:07.90 27 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:00:07.91 28 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:08.02 29 David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:00:08.08 30 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:00:08.27 31 Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:08.40 32 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:08.53 33 Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:00:08.59 34 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:00:08.79 35 Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:09.07 36 Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:09.10 37 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:09.37 38 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:09.47 39 Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:00:09.48 40 Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:00:09.56 41 Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:09.72 42 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:09.93 43 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:10.10 44 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:10.22 45 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:10.23 46 Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:00:10.31 47 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:10.61 48 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:10.80 49 Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:00:11.55 50 Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:11.55 51 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:11.81 52 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 0:00:12.00 53 Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:12.29 54 Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:12.38 55 Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:12.40 56 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:00:12.57 57 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:12.58 58 Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:00:12.59 59 Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:12.66 60 Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries) 0:00:12.74 61 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:00:12.78 62 Richard Handley (Team Raleigh) 0:00:12.85 63 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:12.94 64 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:13.04 65 Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:13.07 66 Dale J Parker (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:13.36 67 Matt Cronshaw (Team Raleigh) 0:00:13.46 68 Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 0:00:13.51 69 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:00:13.54 70 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling) 0:00:13.68 71 Stephen Reaney (California Giant Strawberries) 0:00:13.73 72 Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:13.74 73 Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:13.83 74 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:13.85 75 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:00:13.99 76 Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:14.07 77 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:14.16 78 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:00:14.33 79 Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:00:14.44 80 Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:14.61 81 Isaac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:00:14.64 82 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:00:14.64 83 Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:00:14.75 84 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:00:14.77 85 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling) 0:00:14.90 86 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:14.93 87 Shane Braley (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 0:00:15.30 88 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:15.35 89 Shawn Gravois (Globalbike) 0:00:15.43 90 Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:15.48 91 Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) 0:00:15.55 92 Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:00:15.67 93 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:15.67 94 Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society) 0:00:15.74 95 Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:15.78 96 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:15.94 97 Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:15.97 98 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:00:16.04 99 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:00:16.08 100 George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:16.08 101 Jonathan Toftoy (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:00:16.12 102 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling) 0:00:16.15 103 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:00:16.28 104 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:00:16.59 105 Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 0:00:16.67 106 Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:00:16.95 107 Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries) 0:00:17.16 108 Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:00:17.22 109 Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt) 0:00:17.35 110 Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 0:00:17.37 111 Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block) 0:00:17.41 112 Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh) 0:00:17.41 113 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:00:17.49 114 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:00:17.49 115 Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries) 0:00:17.57 116 Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:00:17.60 117 Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:00:17.81 118 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:18.37 119 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:00:18.42 120 Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:00:18.62 121 Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:00:18.83 122 Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:18.85 123 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:00:18.86 124 Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:00:18.93 125 Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team) 0:00:18.94 126 Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:19.00 127 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:00:19.12 128 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:19.48 129 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries) 0:00:19.52 130 Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh) 0:00:20.30 131 Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:20.36 132 David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com) 0:00:20.56 133 David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:00:20.65 134 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:00:20.99 135 Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood) 0:00:21.06 136 Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:00:21.06 137 Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:00:21.08 138 Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society) 0:00:21.10 139 Winston David (Globalbike) 0:00:21.24 140 Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:00:21.30 141 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:21.55 142 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 0:00:21.97 143 Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor) 0:00:22.00 144 Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block) 0:00:22.00 145 Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:22.04 146 James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries) 0:00:22.07 147 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries) 0:00:22.15 148 Andrew Mccullough (Metlife Cycling Team) 0:00:22.26 149 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:22.48 150 Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck) 0:00:22.90 151 Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:22.97 152 Charles Bryer 0:00:23.02 153 Patrick D Caro (Full Circle Cycling) 0:00:23.17 154 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 0:00:23.28 155 Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:00:23.36 156 Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block) 0:00:23.70 157 Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 0:00:23.88 158 Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh) 0:00:24.00 159 Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh) 0:00:24.08 160 Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:00:24.10 161 Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:24.32 162 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite) 0:00:24.43 163 Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:24.48 164 Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 0:00:24.51 165 John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries) 0:00:25.12 166 Elijah Romer (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 0:00:25.17 167 Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:00:25.34 168 Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block) 0:00:25.63 169 Cory J Bruno (SoCalCycling.Com) 0:00:25.99 170 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 0:00:26.37 171 Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:26.39 172 Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling) 0:00:26.45 173 Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block) 0:00:26.58 174 Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society) 0:00:26.77 175 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:27.24 176 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:00:27.42 177 Norm Bryner 0:00:27.56 178 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:27.69 179 Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:00:27.70 180 James F Schurman (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 0:00:27.79 181 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:00:27.88 182 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:28.18 183 Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling) 0:00:28.54 184 Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Cycling) 0:00:28.70 185 Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:28.71 186 Jon Hornbeck 0:00:29.52 187 Timothy L Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 0:00:31.16 188 Armando Pagaza (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:00:31.31 189 Brad Winn (Team S&M) 0:00:31.34 190 Brian T Laird (Form Fitness) 0:00:32.18 191 Christopher Hong (Team Exergy) 0:00:33.13 192 Nick B Bennette (Metlife Cycling Team) 0:00:33.15 193 Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop) 0:00:34.66 194 Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block) 0:00:34.87 195 Adam Carr (Form Fitness) 0:00:35.34 196 Adam M Thuss (Trek Red Truck) 0:00:42.96 197 Samuel Espinosa (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:00:44.23 198 Eric Barlevav (Full Circle Cycling) 0:00:48.73 199 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 0:01:04.44 200 Armando Aguilar (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:01:43.04 201 James Sparling (Team Raleigh) 0:01:43.04

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:03:52.81 2 Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) 0:00:02.90 3 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:00:02.92 4 Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus) 0:00:05.58 5 Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:00:06.26 6 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 0:00:06.48 7 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 0:00:07.57 8 Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ) 0:00:08.50 9 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:00:09.04 10 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:10.88 11 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:11.63 12 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:11.73 13 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:11.88 14 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:11.95 15 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:00:12.20 16 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:12.34 17 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:12.34 18 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:12.74 19 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:12.89 20 Laura Brown (Cycling BC) 0:00:13.60 21 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:13.61 22 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:00:13.98 23 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:15.80 24 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:00:16.85 25 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) 0:00:16.93 26 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:00:17.16 27 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:00:17.34 28 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:00:17.50 29 Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC) 0:00:18.45 30 Susan Butler (BMC Total Care) 0:00:19.13 31 Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ) 0:00:19.21 32 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:00:19.65 33 Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:20.09 34 Steph Roorda (Cycling BC) 0:00:20.44 35 Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads) 0:00:20.56 36 Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:00:21.38 37 Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus) 0:00:21.38 38 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:00:21.67 39 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:00:21.85 40 Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care) 0:00:21.92 41 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:22.18 42 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:00:22.19 43 Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care) 0:00:22.89 44 Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:00:23.83 45 Megan M Hottman (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:00:23.88 46 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:24.10 47 Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling) 0:00:24.61 48 Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:00:24.83 49 Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:00:24.91 50 Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:00:26.01 51 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:26.35 52 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:27.09 53 Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus) 0:00:27.17 54 Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:27.25 55 Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing) 0:00:27.31 56 Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:00:27.64 57 Louise Smyth (Team LaS'port) 0:00:28.00 58 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:29.19 59 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:00:29.31 60 Allison Beall (Team Rep) 0:00:29.54 61 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:00:29.69 62 Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care) 0:00:29.81 63 Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling) 0:00:30.06 64 Amy Campbell (BMC Total Care) 0:00:30.50 65 Anne Donley (Primal-Treads) 0:00:31.53 66 Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus) 0:00:31.57 67 Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:00:31.57 68 Amy L Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:00:31.58 69 Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:00:31.64 70 Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:00:31.85 71 Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC) 0:00:32.17 72 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:00:32.31 73 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom) 0:00:32.52 74 Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:00:32.55 75 Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:00:32.65 76 Nik Vogler 0:00:32.75 77 Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication) 0:00:32.78 78 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:00:32.86 79 Addyson 'Addy' Albershardt (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:00:32.92 80 Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:00:33.01 81 Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:00:33.08 82 Rikke K Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 0:00:33.48 83 Catherine Dickson (Jobing.Com Women'S Racing) 0:00:33.97 84 Anne Usher (BMC Total Care) 0:00:34.52 85 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:00:34.72 86 Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:00:34.76 87 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:35.70 88 Jennifer Burtner (Olympia Orthopaedic Associate) 0:00:36.64 89 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:00:37.45 90 Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:37.50 91 Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling) 0:00:37.70 92 Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:00:37.82 93 Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling) 0:00:38.55 94 Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:00:39.74 95 Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:00:40.01 96 Sarah Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:41.21 97 Josephine E Morgan (Michael David Winery Cycling T) 0:00:41.55 98 Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands) 0:00:41.84 99 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care) 0:00:41.95 100 Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:00:42.17 101 Carly Rivezzo 0:00:42.43 102 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:00:42.49 103 Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care) 0:00:44.79 104 Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling T) 0:00:48.72 105 Kimberley Turner (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:00:48.89

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:03:52.81 2 Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) 0:00:02.90 3 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:00:02.92 4 Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus) 0:00:05.58 5 Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:00:06.26 6 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 0:00:06.48 7 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 0:00:07.57 8 Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ) 0:00:08.50 9 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:00:09.04 10 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:10.88 11 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:11.63 12 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:11.73 13 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:11.88 14 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:11.95 15 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:00:12.20 16 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:12.34 17 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:12.34 18 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:12.74 19 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:12.89 20 Laura Brown (Cycling BC) 0:00:13.60 21 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:13.61 22 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:00:13.98 23 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:15.80 24 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:00:16.85 25 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) 0:00:16.93 26 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:00:17.16 27 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:00:17.34 28 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:00:17.50 29 Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC) 0:00:18.45 30 Susan Butler (BMC Total Care) 0:00:19.13 31 Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ) 0:00:19.21 32 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:00:19.65 33 Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:20.09 34 Steph Roorda (Cycling BC) 0:00:20.44 35 Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads) 0:00:20.56 36 Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:00:21.38 37 Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus) 0:00:21.38 38 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:00:21.67 39 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:00:21.85 40 Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care) 0:00:21.92 41 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:22.18 42 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:00:22.19 43 Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care) 0:00:22.89 44 Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:00:23.83 45 Megan M Hottman (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:00:23.88 46 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:24.10 47 Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling) 0:00:24.61 48 Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:00:24.83 49 Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:00:24.91 50 Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:00:26.01 51 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:26.35 52 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:27.09 53 Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus) 0:00:27.17 54 Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:27.25 55 Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing) 0:00:27.31 56 Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:00:27.64 57 Louise Smyth (Team LaS'port) 0:00:28.00 58 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:29.19 59 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:00:29.31 60 Allison Beall (Team Rep) 0:00:29.54 61 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:00:29.69 62 Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care) 0:00:29.81 63 Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling) 0:00:30.06 64 Amy Campbell (BMC Total Care) 0:00:30.50 65 Anne Donley (Primal-Treads) 0:00:31.53 66 Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus) 0:00:31.57 67 Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:00:31.57 68 Amy L Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:00:31.58 69 Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:00:31.64 70 Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:00:31.85 71 Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC) 0:00:32.17 72 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:00:32.31 73 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom) 0:00:32.52 74 Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:00:32.55 75 Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:00:32.65 76 Nik Vogler 0:00:32.75 77 Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication) 0:00:32.78 78 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:00:32.86 79 Addyson 'Addy' Albershardt (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:00:32.92 80 Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:00:33.01 81 Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:00:33.08 82 Rikke K Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 0:00:33.48 83 Catherine Dickson (Jobing.Com Women'S Racing) 0:00:33.97 84 Anne Usher (BMC Total Care) 0:00:34.52 85 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:00:34.72 86 Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:00:34.76 87 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:35.70 88 Jennifer Burtner (Olympia Orthopaedic Associate) 0:00:36.64 89 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:00:37.45 90 Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:37.50 91 Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling) 0:00:37.70 92 Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:00:37.82 93 Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling) 0:00:38.55 94 Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:00:39.74 95 Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:00:40.01 96 Sarah Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:41.21 97 Josephine E Morgan (Michael David Winery Cycling T) 0:00:41.55 98 Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands) 0:00:41.84 99 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care) 0:00:41.95 100 Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:00:42.17 101 Carly Rivezzo 0:00:42.43 102 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:00:42.49 103 Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care) 0:00:44.79 104 Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling T) 0:00:48.72 105 Kimberley Turner (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:00:48.89