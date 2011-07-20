Whitten wins prologue to earn first leader’s jersey at Cascade
Antogna too fast for Pure Black Racing duo to be fastest of the men
Tara Whitten (TIBCO-To the Top) rode into her second consecutive leader’s jersey in two weeks by virtue of winning an opening prologue, this time at the Old Mill Time Trial at the Cascade Cycling Classic in Bend, Oregon.
"I expected to be a contender but I knew it would be tougher than at the last race," said Whitten, who won the Tour de Toona prologue. "I think I felt a bit better today than I did at Toona. It was a good distance."
The world track champion rode the 3.2 kms parcours in a time of 3:52 minutes, out-pacing six-time Olympic medalist Clara Hughes (BC Bike) in second and former double world champion Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) in third, both two seconds back.
"I’m really happy with my performance and to be really that close to Tara," Hughes said. "It was fun."
It was a slightly varied course compared to the previous year beginning on a winding neighborhood road through the Old Mill District. The course rode up onto a small incline before looping back down to the start-finish line.
"Most of the course was not technical, except for the parking lot at the top of the course," Whitten said. "At the same time you had to take those corners safely and it is hard to say how much time you can make up there."
Armstrong was pleased with her third place performance following a strong showing in the first half of the season. She recently crashed at the Nature Valley Grand Prix and went on to place third at the USA Cycling Elite national time trial championships in Georgia.
"I took some time off but I had a lot of fun today and I think that you can do anything for four minutes," Armstrong said. "With Tara and Clara right in front of me, both track specialists, I felt like I was in good company. There were good rides from other riders on my team too that will be in contention during this race."
The Cascade Cycling Classic is hosting some 100 Pro-Cat 1/2 riders for the six-day event. The race is a valuable member of the National Racing Calendar (NRC) and is the final event of the Women’s Prestige Cycling Series (WPCS).
"Cascade is a full week of hard racing and we have to be mindful and play our cards properly," Armstrong said. "I think you have to set your own goals and follow them because the minute you try and follow what everyone else is doing then things start getting crazy. If you keep your focus you will succeed at it. We will look at our opportunities and look at the overall for the stage race."
The women’s race will continue tomorrow with the stage one 118 kilometre road race beginning in Maxwell Butte Snow Park and concluding atop the lengthy McKenzie Pass ascent on Three Creeks.
Antogna fastest in Cascade prologue
Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home) used his notable pursuit skills to win the Old Mill Prologue at the Cascade Cycling Classic in Bend, Oregon.
The Argentine posted the fastest time of the day at 3:35:62 minutes, less than one second ahead of Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) and his teammate Tim Gudsell.
"In a prologue or short time trial we know that Fernando is very strong," said Jamis-Sutter Home director Sebastian Alexandre. "I had a lot of faith in Fernando today because he is a track guy and I knew he was going to be good when I saw the corners on this course. He was feeling good coming into this race, checked out the course yesterday a few times and he was ready."
Antogna will wear the leader’s jersey into stage one’s 118 kilometre road race that finishes atop Mackenzie Pass. However, given that he is not known for his being a climber, the team does not anticipate taking control of the race.
"I have good feelings about Luis Amaran and Tom Zirbel for the overall," Alexandre said. "Fernando is not a climber, so we won’t work. It was a only a prologue today, we are happy to win the stage, have the jersey, but now we will just play or cards for the overall."
How it unfolded
Some 200 Pro-Cat 1 men individually took to the starting ramp at the Old Mill Prologue. The course rode along a winding neighborhood road through the Old Mill District, up a small incline before looping back down to the start-finish line.
Pure Black Racing has come off of a successful block of racing winning the overall title at the Tour de Toona two weeks ago with Scott Lyttle. The team is looking to win another overall title but considers NRC leader Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) as the biggest threat in the overall classification.
"It’s nice to have two guys in the top three heading into the stages," said PureBlack Racing team owner Carl Williams. "We have some good options going into the hills and in a good position. Without a doubt, Mancebo will be a big threat. He rode a strong prologue and will be strong on the climbs. With the time trial being in the middle of the week, he will be tough to beat."
The men’s race will continue at the stage one 118 kilometre road race beginning in Big Springs Snow Park and concluding atop the lengthy McKenzie Pass ascent on Three Creeks.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:03:35.62
|2
|Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
|0:00:00.36
|3
|Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing)
|0:00:02.19
|4
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:03.21
|5
|Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:00:03.27
|6
|Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:00:03.49
|7
|Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:00:03.61
|8
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|0:00:03.66
|9
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:04.26
|10
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:00:05.16
|11
|Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:05.47
|12
|Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:00:05.82
|13
|Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:06.03
|14
|Zac Davies
|0:00:06.06
|15
|Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:00:06.31
|16
|Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:00:06.34
|17
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|0:00:06.59
|18
|Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:07.27
|19
|Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:07.44
|20
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:00:07.45
|21
|Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
|0:00:07.54
|22
|Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:07.69
|23
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:07.73
|24
|Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley)
|0:00:07.83
|25
|Aaron Kemps (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:07.87
|26
|Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:00:07.90
|27
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:00:07.91
|28
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:08.02
|29
|David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:00:08.08
|30
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:00:08.27
|31
|Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:08.40
|32
|Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:08.53
|33
|Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:00:08.59
|34
|Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:00:08.79
|35
|Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing)
|0:00:09.07
|36
|Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:09.10
|37
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:09.37
|38
|Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:09.47
|39
|Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:00:09.48
|40
|Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:00:09.56
|41
|Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing)
|0:00:09.72
|42
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:09.93
|43
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:10.10
|44
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:10.22
|45
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:10.23
|46
|Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:00:10.31
|47
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:00:10.61
|48
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:10.80
|49
|Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:00:11.55
|50
|Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:11.55
|51
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:11.81
|52
|Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
|0:00:12.00
|53
|Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing)
|0:00:12.29
|54
|Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing)
|0:00:12.38
|55
|Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:12.40
|56
|Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
|0:00:12.57
|57
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:00:12.58
|58
|Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:00:12.59
|59
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:00:12.66
|60
|Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:00:12.74
|61
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:00:12.78
|62
|Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)
|0:00:12.85
|63
|Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:12.94
|64
|Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:13.04
|65
|Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:13.07
|66
|Dale J Parker (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:13.36
|67
|Matt Cronshaw (Team Raleigh)
|0:00:13.46
|68
|Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
|0:00:13.51
|69
|Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:00:13.54
|70
|Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:00:13.68
|71
|Stephen Reaney (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:00:13.73
|72
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:13.74
|73
|Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:13.83
|74
|Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:13.85
|75
|Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:00:13.99
|76
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:14.07
|77
|Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:14.16
|78
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:00:14.33
|79
|Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:00:14.44
|80
|Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing)
|0:00:14.61
|81
|Isaac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:00:14.64
|82
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|0:00:14.64
|83
|Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:00:14.75
|84
|Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:00:14.77
|85
|Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:00:14.90
|86
|Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:14.93
|87
|Shane Braley (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
|0:00:15.30
|88
|Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:15.35
|89
|Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)
|0:00:15.43
|90
|Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing)
|0:00:15.48
|91
|Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)
|0:00:15.55
|92
|Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:00:15.67
|93
|Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:00:15.67
|94
|Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society)
|0:00:15.74
|95
|Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:00:15.78
|96
|Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:15.94
|97
|Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:00:15.97
|98
|Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:00:16.04
|99
|James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:00:16.08
|100
|George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:16.08
|101
|Jonathan Toftoy (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:00:16.12
|102
|Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:00:16.15
|103
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:00:16.28
|104
|Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:00:16.59
|105
|Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
|0:00:16.67
|106
|Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:00:16.95
|107
|Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:00:17.16
|108
|Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:00:17.22
|109
|Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt)
|0:00:17.35
|110
|Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|0:00:17.37
|111
|Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:17.41
|112
|Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh)
|0:00:17.41
|113
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:00:17.49
|114
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:00:17.49
|115
|Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:00:17.57
|116
|Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:00:17.60
|117
|Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:00:17.81
|118
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:18.37
|119
|Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:00:18.42
|120
|Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:00:18.62
|121
|Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:00:18.83
|122
|Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:18.85
|123
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:00:18.86
|124
|Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:00:18.93
|125
|Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)
|0:00:18.94
|126
|Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:00:19.00
|127
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:00:19.12
|128
|Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:19.48
|129
|Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:00:19.52
|130
|Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh)
|0:00:20.30
|131
|Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:00:20.36
|132
|David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com)
|0:00:20.56
|133
|David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:00:20.65
|134
|Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:00:20.99
|135
|Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood)
|0:00:21.06
|136
|Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:00:21.06
|137
|Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:00:21.08
|138
|Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)
|0:00:21.10
|139
|Winston David (Globalbike)
|0:00:21.24
|140
|Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:00:21.30
|141
|Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:21.55
|142
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:21.97
|143
|Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor)
|0:00:22.00
|144
|Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:22.00
|145
|Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:22.04
|146
|James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:00:22.07
|147
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:00:22.15
|148
|Andrew Mccullough (Metlife Cycling Team)
|0:00:22.26
|149
|Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:22.48
|150
|Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck)
|0:00:22.90
|151
|Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:00:22.97
|152
|Charles Bryer
|0:00:23.02
|153
|Patrick D Caro (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:00:23.17
|154
|Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
|0:00:23.28
|155
|Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:00:23.36
|156
|Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:23.70
|157
|Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|0:00:23.88
|158
|Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh)
|0:00:24.00
|159
|Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)
|0:00:24.08
|160
|Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:00:24.10
|161
|Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:24.32
|162
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)
|0:00:24.43
|163
|Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:00:24.48
|164
|Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
|0:00:24.51
|165
|John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:00:25.12
|166
|Elijah Romer (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
|0:00:25.17
|167
|Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:00:25.34
|168
|Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:25.63
|169
|Cory J Bruno (SoCalCycling.Com)
|0:00:25.99
|170
|Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
|0:00:26.37
|171
|Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:26.39
|172
|Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:00:26.45
|173
|Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:26.58
|174
|Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society)
|0:00:26.77
|175
|Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:00:27.24
|176
|Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:00:27.42
|177
|Norm Bryner
|0:00:27.56
|178
|John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:27.69
|179
|Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:00:27.70
|180
|James F Schurman (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
|0:00:27.79
|181
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:00:27.88
|182
|Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:00:28.18
|183
|Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:00:28.54
|184
|Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:00:28.70
|185
|Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:00:28.71
|186
|Jon Hornbeck
|0:00:29.52
|187
|Timothy L Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|0:00:31.16
|188
|Armando Pagaza (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:00:31.31
|189
|Brad Winn (Team S&M)
|0:00:31.34
|190
|Brian T Laird (Form Fitness)
|0:00:32.18
|191
|Christopher Hong (Team Exergy)
|0:00:33.13
|192
|Nick B Bennette (Metlife Cycling Team)
|0:00:33.15
|193
|Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop)
|0:00:34.66
|194
|Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:34.87
|195
|Adam Carr (Form Fitness)
|0:00:35.34
|196
|Adam M Thuss (Trek Red Truck)
|0:00:42.96
|197
|Samuel Espinosa (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:00:44.23
|198
|Eric Barlevav (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:00:48.73
|199
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|0:01:04.44
|200
|Armando Aguilar (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:01:43.04
|201
|James Sparling (Team Raleigh)
|0:01:43.04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:03:35.62
|2
|Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
|0:00:00.36
|3
|Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing)
|0:00:02.19
|4
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:03.21
|5
|Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:00:03.27
|6
|Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:00:03.49
|7
|Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:00:03.61
|8
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|0:00:03.66
|9
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:04.26
|10
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:00:05.16
|11
|Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:05.47
|12
|Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:00:05.82
|13
|Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:06.03
|14
|Zac Davies
|0:00:06.06
|15
|Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:00:06.31
|16
|Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:00:06.34
|17
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|0:00:06.59
|18
|Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:07.27
|19
|Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:07.44
|20
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:00:07.45
|21
|Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
|0:00:07.54
|22
|Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:07.69
|23
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:07.73
|24
|Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley)
|0:00:07.83
|25
|Aaron Kemps (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:07.87
|26
|Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:00:07.90
|27
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:00:07.91
|28
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:08.02
|29
|David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:00:08.08
|30
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:00:08.27
|31
|Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:08.40
|32
|Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:08.53
|33
|Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:00:08.59
|34
|Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:00:08.79
|35
|Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing)
|0:00:09.07
|36
|Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:09.10
|37
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:09.37
|38
|Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:09.47
|39
|Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:00:09.48
|40
|Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:00:09.56
|41
|Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing)
|0:00:09.72
|42
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:09.93
|43
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:10.10
|44
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:10.22
|45
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:10.23
|46
|Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:00:10.31
|47
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:00:10.61
|48
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:10.80
|49
|Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:00:11.55
|50
|Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:11.55
|51
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:11.81
|52
|Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
|0:00:12.00
|53
|Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing)
|0:00:12.29
|54
|Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing)
|0:00:12.38
|55
|Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:12.40
|56
|Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
|0:00:12.57
|57
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:00:12.58
|58
|Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:00:12.59
|59
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:00:12.66
|60
|Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:00:12.74
|61
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:00:12.78
|62
|Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)
|0:00:12.85
|63
|Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:12.94
|64
|Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:13.04
|65
|Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:13.07
|66
|Dale J Parker (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:13.36
|67
|Matt Cronshaw (Team Raleigh)
|0:00:13.46
|68
|Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
|0:00:13.51
|69
|Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:00:13.54
|70
|Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:00:13.68
|71
|Stephen Reaney (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:00:13.73
|72
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:13.74
|73
|Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:13.83
|74
|Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:13.85
|75
|Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:00:13.99
|76
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:14.07
|77
|Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:14.16
|78
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:00:14.33
|79
|Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:00:14.44
|80
|Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing)
|0:00:14.61
|81
|Isaac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:00:14.64
|82
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|0:00:14.64
|83
|Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:00:14.75
|84
|Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:00:14.77
|85
|Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:00:14.90
|86
|Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:14.93
|87
|Shane Braley (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
|0:00:15.30
|88
|Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:15.35
|89
|Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)
|0:00:15.43
|90
|Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing)
|0:00:15.48
|91
|Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)
|0:00:15.55
|92
|Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:00:15.67
|93
|Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:00:15.67
|94
|Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society)
|0:00:15.74
|95
|Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:00:15.78
|96
|Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:15.94
|97
|Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:00:15.97
|98
|Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:00:16.04
|99
|James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:00:16.08
|100
|George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:16.08
|101
|Jonathan Toftoy (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:00:16.12
|102
|Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:00:16.15
|103
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:00:16.28
|104
|Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:00:16.59
|105
|Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
|0:00:16.67
|106
|Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:00:16.95
|107
|Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:00:17.16
|108
|Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:00:17.22
|109
|Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt)
|0:00:17.35
|110
|Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|0:00:17.37
|111
|Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:17.41
|112
|Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh)
|0:00:17.41
|113
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:00:17.49
|114
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:00:17.49
|115
|Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:00:17.57
|116
|Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:00:17.60
|117
|Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:00:17.81
|118
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:18.37
|119
|Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:00:18.42
|120
|Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:00:18.62
|121
|Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:00:18.83
|122
|Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:18.85
|123
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:00:18.86
|124
|Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:00:18.93
|125
|Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)
|0:00:18.94
|126
|Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:00:19.00
|127
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:00:19.12
|128
|Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:19.48
|129
|Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:00:19.52
|130
|Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh)
|0:00:20.30
|131
|Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:00:20.36
|132
|David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com)
|0:00:20.56
|133
|David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:00:20.65
|134
|Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:00:20.99
|135
|Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood)
|0:00:21.06
|136
|Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:00:21.06
|137
|Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:00:21.08
|138
|Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)
|0:00:21.10
|139
|Winston David (Globalbike)
|0:00:21.24
|140
|Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:00:21.30
|141
|Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:21.55
|142
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:21.97
|143
|Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor)
|0:00:22.00
|144
|Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:22.00
|145
|Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:22.04
|146
|James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:00:22.07
|147
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:00:22.15
|148
|Andrew Mccullough (Metlife Cycling Team)
|0:00:22.26
|149
|Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:22.48
|150
|Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck)
|0:00:22.90
|151
|Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:00:22.97
|152
|Charles Bryer
|0:00:23.02
|153
|Patrick D Caro (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:00:23.17
|154
|Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
|0:00:23.28
|155
|Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:00:23.36
|156
|Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:23.70
|157
|Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|0:00:23.88
|158
|Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh)
|0:00:24.00
|159
|Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)
|0:00:24.08
|160
|Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:00:24.10
|161
|Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:24.32
|162
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)
|0:00:24.43
|163
|Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:00:24.48
|164
|Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
|0:00:24.51
|165
|John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:00:25.12
|166
|Elijah Romer (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
|0:00:25.17
|167
|Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:00:25.34
|168
|Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:25.63
|169
|Cory J Bruno (SoCalCycling.Com)
|0:00:25.99
|170
|Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
|0:00:26.37
|171
|Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:26.39
|172
|Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:00:26.45
|173
|Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:26.58
|174
|Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society)
|0:00:26.77
|175
|Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:00:27.24
|176
|Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:00:27.42
|177
|Norm Bryner
|0:00:27.56
|178
|John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:27.69
|179
|Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:00:27.70
|180
|James F Schurman (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
|0:00:27.79
|181
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:00:27.88
|182
|Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:00:28.18
|183
|Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:00:28.54
|184
|Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:00:28.70
|185
|Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:00:28.71
|186
|Jon Hornbeck
|0:00:29.52
|187
|Timothy L Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|0:00:31.16
|188
|Armando Pagaza (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:00:31.31
|189
|Brad Winn (Team S&M)
|0:00:31.34
|190
|Brian T Laird (Form Fitness)
|0:00:32.18
|191
|Christopher Hong (Team Exergy)
|0:00:33.13
|192
|Nick B Bennette (Metlife Cycling Team)
|0:00:33.15
|193
|Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop)
|0:00:34.66
|194
|Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:34.87
|195
|Adam Carr (Form Fitness)
|0:00:35.34
|196
|Adam M Thuss (Trek Red Truck)
|0:00:42.96
|197
|Samuel Espinosa (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:00:44.23
|198
|Eric Barlevav (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:00:48.73
|199
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|0:01:04.44
|200
|Armando Aguilar (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:01:43.04
|201
|James Sparling (Team Raleigh)
|0:01:43.04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:03:52.81
|2
|Clara Hughes (Cycling BC)
|0:00:02.90
|3
|Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:00:02.92
|4
|Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:00:05.58
|5
|Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:00:06.26
|6
|Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)
|0:00:06.48
|7
|Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)
|0:00:07.57
|8
|Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ)
|0:00:08.50
|9
|Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:00:09.04
|10
|Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:10.88
|11
|Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:11.63
|12
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:11.73
|13
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:11.88
|14
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:11.95
|15
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:00:12.20
|16
|Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:12.34
|17
|Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:12.34
|18
|Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:12.74
|19
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:12.89
|20
|Laura Brown (Cycling BC)
|0:00:13.60
|21
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:13.61
|22
|Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:00:13.98
|23
|Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:15.80
|24
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:00:16.85
|25
|Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)
|0:00:16.93
|26
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:00:17.16
|27
|Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:00:17.34
|28
|Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:00:17.50
|29
|Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)
|0:00:18.45
|30
|Susan Butler (BMC Total Care)
|0:00:19.13
|31
|Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ)
|0:00:19.21
|32
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:00:19.65
|33
|Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:20.09
|34
|Steph Roorda (Cycling BC)
|0:00:20.44
|35
|Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads)
|0:00:20.56
|36
|Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange)
|0:00:21.38
|37
|Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:00:21.38
|38
|Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:00:21.67
|39
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:00:21.85
|40
|Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care)
|0:00:21.92
|41
|Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:22.18
|42
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:00:22.19
|43
|Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care)
|0:00:22.89
|44
|Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:00:23.83
|45
|Megan M Hottman (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:00:23.88
|46
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:24.10
|47
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|0:00:24.61
|48
|Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:00:24.83
|49
|Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:00:24.91
|50
|Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:00:26.01
|51
|Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:26.35
|52
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:27.09
|53
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:00:27.17
|54
|Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:27.25
|55
|Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing)
|0:00:27.31
|56
|Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange)
|0:00:27.64
|57
|Louise Smyth (Team LaS'port)
|0:00:28.00
|58
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:29.19
|59
|Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:00:29.31
|60
|Allison Beall (Team Rep)
|0:00:29.54
|61
|Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:00:29.69
|62
|Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care)
|0:00:29.81
|63
|Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling)
|0:00:30.06
|64
|Amy Campbell (BMC Total Care)
|0:00:30.50
|65
|Anne Donley (Primal-Treads)
|0:00:31.53
|66
|Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:00:31.57
|67
|Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:00:31.57
|68
|Amy L Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
|0:00:31.58
|69
|Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:00:31.64
|70
|Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:00:31.85
|71
|Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC)
|0:00:32.17
|72
|Katheryn Mattis (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:00:32.31
|73
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom)
|0:00:32.52
|74
|Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:00:32.55
|75
|Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:00:32.65
|76
|Nik Vogler
|0:00:32.75
|77
|Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication)
|0:00:32.78
|78
|Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:00:32.86
|79
|Addyson 'Addy' Albershardt (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:00:32.92
|80
|Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:00:33.01
|81
|Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:00:33.08
|82
|Rikke K Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
|0:00:33.48
|83
|Catherine Dickson (Jobing.Com Women'S Racing)
|0:00:33.97
|84
|Anne Usher (BMC Total Care)
|0:00:34.52
|85
|Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:00:34.72
|86
|Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange)
|0:00:34.76
|87
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:35.70
|88
|Jennifer Burtner (Olympia Orthopaedic Associate)
|0:00:36.64
|89
|Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:00:37.45
|90
|Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:37.50
|91
|Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)
|0:00:37.70
|92
|Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:00:37.82
|93
|Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling)
|0:00:38.55
|94
|Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:00:39.74
|95
|Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:00:40.01
|96
|Sarah Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:41.21
|97
|Josephine E Morgan (Michael David Winery Cycling T)
|0:00:41.55
|98
|Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands)
|0:00:41.84
|99
|Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care)
|0:00:41.95
|100
|Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:00:42.17
|101
|Carly Rivezzo
|0:00:42.43
|102
|Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:00:42.49
|103
|Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care)
|0:00:44.79
|104
|Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling T)
|0:00:48.72
|105
|Kimberley Turner (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:00:48.89
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:04:05.55
|2
|Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)
|0:00:04.19
|3
|Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:00:04.60
|4
|Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)
|0:00:05.70
|5
|Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ)
|0:00:06.47
|6
|Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:00:08.64
|7
|Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:00:08.93
|8
|Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:00:18.82
|9
|Addyson 'Addy' Albershardt (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:00:20.17
|10
|Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:00:24.71
|11
|Carly Rivezzo
|0:00:29.68
|12
|Kimberley Turner (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:00:36.15
