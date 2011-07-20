Trending

Whitten wins prologue to earn first leader’s jersey at Cascade

Antogna too fast for Pure Black Racing duo to be fastest of the men

Image 1 of 22

Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 22

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 22

Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home) finished with the fastest time of the day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 22

Nathan Browne (Trek-Livestrong)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 22

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) will be tough to beat with all of the climbing this week.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 22

Roman Van Uden (Pure Black) putting in his good ride for second place.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 22

Carmen Small (TIBCO) coming by with a fast time.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 22

Everyone pulled out the aero helmets for today's short and fast prologue.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 22

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) will be on the attack all through this week's big climbing stages.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 22

Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) didn't have to travel far for his hometown race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 22

Alex Howes (Chipotle Development)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 22

Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) could be one for the breakaways this week.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 22

Lea Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d' Asolo) is one of the top sprinters here this week.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 22

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) will be marked this week after her recent road championship win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 22

Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) came in second fastest for the day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 22

Tara Whitten (TIBCO) taking the win in Bend's Old Mill District.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 22

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) stopped the clock for third place.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 22

Riders line up for the start of the time trial.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 22

Rolling out of the time trial start house.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 22

A rider heads down the start ramp.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 22

Russell Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 22

Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Tara Whitten (TIBCO-To the Top) rode into her second consecutive leader’s jersey in two weeks by virtue of winning an opening prologue, this time at the Old Mill Time Trial at the Cascade Cycling Classic in Bend, Oregon.

"I expected to be a contender but I knew it would be tougher than at the last race," said Whitten, who won the Tour de Toona prologue. "I think I felt a bit better today than I did at Toona. It was a good distance."

The world track champion rode the 3.2 kms parcours in a time of 3:52 minutes, out-pacing six-time Olympic medalist Clara Hughes (BC Bike) in second and former double world champion Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) in third, both two seconds back.

"I’m really happy with my performance and to be really that close to Tara," Hughes said. "It was fun."

It was a slightly varied course compared to the previous year beginning on a winding neighborhood road through the Old Mill District. The course rode up onto a small incline before looping back down to the start-finish line.

"Most of the course was not technical, except for the parking lot at the top of the course," Whitten said. "At the same time you had to take those corners safely and it is hard to say how much time you can make up there."

Armstrong was pleased with her third place performance following a strong showing in the first half of the season. She recently crashed at the Nature Valley Grand Prix and went on to place third at the USA Cycling Elite national time trial championships in Georgia.

"I took some time off but I had a lot of fun today and I think that you can do anything for four minutes," Armstrong said. "With Tara and Clara right in front of me, both track specialists, I felt like I was in good company. There were good rides from other riders on my team too that will be in contention during this race."

The Cascade Cycling Classic is hosting some 100 Pro-Cat 1/2 riders for the six-day event. The race is a valuable member of the National Racing Calendar (NRC) and is the final event of the Women’s Prestige Cycling Series (WPCS).

"Cascade is a full week of hard racing and we have to be mindful and play our cards properly," Armstrong said. "I think you have to set your own goals and follow them because the minute you try and follow what everyone else is doing then things start getting crazy. If you keep your focus you will succeed at it. We will look at our opportunities and look at the overall for the stage race."

The women’s race will continue tomorrow with the stage one 118 kilometre road race beginning in Maxwell Butte Snow Park and concluding atop the lengthy McKenzie Pass ascent on Three Creeks.

Antogna fastest in Cascade prologue

Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home) used his notable pursuit skills to win the Old Mill Prologue at the Cascade Cycling Classic in Bend, Oregon.

The Argentine posted the fastest time of the day at 3:35:62 minutes, less than one second ahead of Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) and his teammate Tim Gudsell.

"In a prologue or short time trial we know that Fernando is very strong," said Jamis-Sutter Home director Sebastian Alexandre. "I had a lot of faith in Fernando today because he is a track guy and I knew he was going to be good when I saw the corners on this course. He was feeling good coming into this race, checked out the course yesterday a few times and he was ready."

Antogna will wear the leader’s jersey into stage one’s 118 kilometre road race that finishes atop Mackenzie Pass. However, given that he is not known for his being a climber, the team does not anticipate taking control of the race.

"I have good feelings about Luis Amaran and Tom Zirbel for the overall," Alexandre said. "Fernando is not a climber, so we won’t work. It was a only a prologue today, we are happy to win the stage, have the jersey, but now we will just play or cards for the overall."

How it unfolded

Some 200 Pro-Cat 1 men individually took to the starting ramp at the Old Mill Prologue. The course rode along a winding neighborhood road through the Old Mill District, up a small incline before looping back down to the start-finish line.

Pure Black Racing has come off of a successful block of racing winning the overall title at the Tour de Toona two weeks ago with Scott Lyttle. The team is looking to win another overall title but considers NRC leader Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) as the biggest threat in the overall classification.

"It’s nice to have two guys in the top three heading into the stages," said PureBlack Racing team owner Carl Williams. "We have some good options going into the hills and in a good position. Without a doubt, Mancebo will be a big threat. He rode a strong prologue and will be strong on the climbs. With the time trial being in the middle of the week, he will be tough to beat."

The men’s race will continue at the stage one 118 kilometre road race beginning in Big Springs Snow Park and concluding atop the lengthy McKenzie Pass ascent on Three Creeks.

Full Results - Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)0:03:35.62
2Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)0:00:00.36
3Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing)0:00:02.19
4Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:03.21
5Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:03.27
6Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:00:03.49
7Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:00:03.61
8Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:00:03.66
9Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:00:04.26
10Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:05.16
11Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:00:05.47
12Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:00:05.82
13Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:06.03
14Zac Davies0:00:06.06
15Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:00:06.31
16Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:00:06.34
17Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:00:06.59
18Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:07.27
19Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:07.44
20Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:00:07.45
21Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:00:07.54
22Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:07.69
23Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:00:07.73
24Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley)0:00:07.83
25Aaron Kemps (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:00:07.87
26Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)0:00:07.90
27Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:00:07.91
28Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:08.02
29David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage)0:00:08.08
30Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:00:08.27
31Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:08.40
32Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:08.53
33Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:00:08.59
34Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:00:08.79
35Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing)0:00:09.07
36Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:09.10
37Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:09.37
38Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:09.47
39Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:00:09.48
40Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:00:09.56
41Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing)0:00:09.72
42Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:00:09.93
43Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:10.10
44Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:00:10.22
45Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:10.23
46Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage)0:00:10.31
47Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:10.61
48Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:10.80
49Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:00:11.55
50Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:00:11.55
51Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:00:11.81
52Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)0:00:12.00
53Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing)0:00:12.29
54Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing)0:00:12.38
55Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:00:12.40
56Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:12.57
57Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:12.58
58Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:00:12.59
59Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:12.66
60Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)0:00:12.74
61Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:00:12.78
62Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)0:00:12.85
63Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:12.94
64Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:13.04
65Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:13.07
66Dale J Parker (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:13.36
67Matt Cronshaw (Team Raleigh)0:00:13.46
68Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)0:00:13.51
69Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:00:13.54
70Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling)0:00:13.68
71Stephen Reaney (California Giant Strawberries)0:00:13.73
72Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:00:13.74
73Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:00:13.83
74Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:00:13.85
75Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:00:13.99
76Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:00:14.07
77Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:00:14.16
78Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:00:14.33
79Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:00:14.44
80Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing)0:00:14.61
81Isaac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:00:14.64
82Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:00:14.64
83Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:00:14.75
84Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:00:14.77
85Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)0:00:14.90
86Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:14.93
87Shane Braley (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)0:00:15.30
88Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:15.35
89Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)0:00:15.43
90Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing)0:00:15.48
91Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)0:00:15.55
92Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:00:15.67
93Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:15.67
94Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society)0:00:15.74
95Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:00:15.78
96Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:15.94
97Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:15.97
98Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:00:16.04
99James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:00:16.08
100George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:16.08
101Jonathan Toftoy (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:00:16.12
102Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling)0:00:16.15
103Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:00:16.28
104Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:00:16.59
105Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)0:00:16.67
106Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:00:16.95
107Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)0:00:17.16
108Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:00:17.22
109Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt)0:00:17.35
110Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)0:00:17.37
111Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)0:00:17.41
112Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh)0:00:17.41
113Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:00:17.49
114Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:00:17.49
115Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)0:00:17.57
116Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:00:17.60
117Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:00:17.81
118Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:00:18.37
119Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:00:18.42
120Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:00:18.62
121Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:00:18.83
122Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:18.85
123Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:00:18.86
124Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage)0:00:18.93
125Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)0:00:18.94
126Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:19.00
127Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:00:19.12
128Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:19.48
129Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries)0:00:19.52
130Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh)0:00:20.30
131Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:20.36
132David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com)0:00:20.56
133David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:00:20.65
134Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:00:20.99
135Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood)0:00:21.06
136Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:00:21.06
137Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:00:21.08
138Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)0:00:21.10
139Winston David (Globalbike)0:00:21.24
140Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage)0:00:21.30
141Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:00:21.55
142Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)0:00:21.97
143Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor)0:00:22.00
144Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)0:00:22.00
145Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande)0:00:22.04
146James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries)0:00:22.07
147Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)0:00:22.15
148Andrew Mccullough (Metlife Cycling Team)0:00:22.26
149Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:00:22.48
150Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck)0:00:22.90
151Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:22.97
152Charles Bryer0:00:23.02
153Patrick D Caro (Full Circle Cycling)0:00:23.17
154Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:00:23.28
155Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:00:23.36
156Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block)0:00:23.70
157Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)0:00:23.88
158Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh)0:00:24.00
159Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)0:00:24.08
160Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:00:24.10
161Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)0:00:24.32
162Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)0:00:24.43
163Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:24.48
164Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)0:00:24.51
165John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)0:00:25.12
166Elijah Romer (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)0:00:25.17
167Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:00:25.34
168Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)0:00:25.63
169Cory J Bruno (SoCalCycling.Com)0:00:25.99
170Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:00:26.37
171Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)0:00:26.39
172Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling)0:00:26.45
173Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block)0:00:26.58
174Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society)0:00:26.77
175Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:27.24
176Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:00:27.42
177Norm Bryner0:00:27.56
178John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)0:00:27.69
179Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:00:27.70
180James F Schurman (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)0:00:27.79
181Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:00:27.88
182Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:28.18
183Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling)0:00:28.54
184Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Cycling)0:00:28.70
185Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:28.71
186Jon Hornbeck0:00:29.52
187Timothy L Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)0:00:31.16
188Armando Pagaza (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:00:31.31
189Brad Winn (Team S&M)0:00:31.34
190Brian T Laird (Form Fitness)0:00:32.18
191Christopher Hong (Team Exergy)0:00:33.13
192Nick B Bennette (Metlife Cycling Team)0:00:33.15
193Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop)0:00:34.66
194Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)0:00:34.87
195Adam Carr (Form Fitness)0:00:35.34
196Adam M Thuss (Trek Red Truck)0:00:42.96
197Samuel Espinosa (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:00:44.23
198Eric Barlevav (Full Circle Cycling)0:00:48.73
199Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)0:01:04.44
200Armando Aguilar (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:01:43.04
201James Sparling (Team Raleigh)0:01:43.04

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:03:39.24
2Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:00:00.64
3Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:02.42
4Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:03.66
5Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:00:03.84
6Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:04.07
7Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:00:04.12
8Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)0:00:04.29
9Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:04.91
10Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:05.49
11Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:05.86
12Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:06.62
13Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:06.99
14Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:07.19
15Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:00:07.94
16Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)0:00:08.39
17Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:00:08.79
18Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:00:08.97
19Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)0:00:09.13
20Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)0:00:09.24
21Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:09.43
22Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:09.46
23Dale J Parker (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:09.74
24Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:00:11.14
25Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:11.32
26Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society)0:00:12.13
27Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:00:12.16
28Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:12.32
29George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:12.47
30Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:00:12.98
31Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:00:13.34
32Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)0:00:13.55
33Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:00:13.61
34Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:00:13.87
35Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:00:13.88
36Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)0:00:13.96
37Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:00:13.99
38Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:00:15.01
39Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:15.24
40Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:00:15.51
41Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:15.87
42Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:00:17.37
43Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:00:17.45
44Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)0:00:18.36
45Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)0:00:18.39
46Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)0:00:18.54
47Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:19.35
48Charles Bryer0:00:19.40
49Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)0:00:20.82
50Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:20.87
51John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)0:00:21.50
52Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:00:21.73
53Cory J Bruno (SoCalCycling.Com)0:00:22.38
54Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)0:00:22.78
55Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society)0:00:23.16
56Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:00:23.80
57Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:00:24.09
58James F Schurman (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)0:00:24.18
59Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:25.10
60Jon Hornbeck0:00:25.91
61Armando Pagaza (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:00:27.69
62Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)0:00:31.25
63James Sparling (Team Raleigh)0:01:39.43

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:03:52.81
2Clara Hughes (Cycling BC)0:00:02.90
3Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:00:02.92
4Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus)0:00:05.58
5Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:00:06.26
6Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)0:00:06.48
7Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)0:00:07.57
8Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ)0:00:08.50
9Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:00:09.04
10Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:10.88
11Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:11.63
12Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:11.73
13Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:11.88
14Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:11.95
15Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:00:12.20
16Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:12.34
17Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:12.34
18Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:12.74
19Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:12.89
20Laura Brown (Cycling BC)0:00:13.60
21Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:13.61
22Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:00:13.98
23Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:15.80
24Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:00:16.85
25Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)0:00:16.93
26Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:00:17.16
27Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:00:17.34
28Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:00:17.50
29Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)0:00:18.45
30Susan Butler (BMC Total Care)0:00:19.13
31Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ)0:00:19.21
32Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:00:19.65
33Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:20.09
34Steph Roorda (Cycling BC)0:00:20.44
35Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads)0:00:20.56
36Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange)0:00:21.38
37Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)0:00:21.38
38Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:00:21.67
39Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:00:21.85
40Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care)0:00:21.92
41Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:22.18
42Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:00:22.19
43Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care)0:00:22.89
44Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:00:23.83
45Megan M Hottman (Primal/MapMyRide)0:00:23.88
46Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:24.10
47Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)0:00:24.61
48Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:00:24.83
49Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)0:00:24.91
50Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:00:26.01
51Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:26.35
52Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:27.09
53Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus)0:00:27.17
54Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:27.25
55Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing)0:00:27.31
56Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange)0:00:27.64
57Louise Smyth (Team LaS'port)0:00:28.00
58Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:29.19
59Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:00:29.31
60Allison Beall (Team Rep)0:00:29.54
61Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)0:00:29.69
62Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care)0:00:29.81
63Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling)0:00:30.06
64Amy Campbell (BMC Total Care)0:00:30.50
65Anne Donley (Primal-Treads)0:00:31.53
66Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)0:00:31.57
67Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:00:31.57
68Amy L Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:00:31.58
69Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:00:31.64
70Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:00:31.85
71Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC)0:00:32.17
72Katheryn Mattis (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:00:32.31
73Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom)0:00:32.52
74Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:00:32.55
75Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:00:32.65
76Nik Vogler0:00:32.75
77Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication)0:00:32.78
78Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:00:32.86
79Addyson 'Addy' Albershardt (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:00:32.92
80Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:00:33.01
81Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide)0:00:33.08
82Rikke K Preisler (Metromint Cycling)0:00:33.48
83Catherine Dickson (Jobing.Com Women'S Racing)0:00:33.97
84Anne Usher (BMC Total Care)0:00:34.52
85Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:00:34.72
86Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange)0:00:34.76
87Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:35.70
88Jennifer Burtner (Olympia Orthopaedic Associate)0:00:36.64
89Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:00:37.45
90Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:37.50
91Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)0:00:37.70
92Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)0:00:37.82
93Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling)0:00:38.55
94Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:00:39.74
95Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:00:40.01
96Sarah Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:41.21
97Josephine E Morgan (Michael David Winery Cycling T)0:00:41.55
98Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands)0:00:41.84
99Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care)0:00:41.95
100Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:00:42.17
101Carly Rivezzo0:00:42.43
102Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:00:42.49
103Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care)0:00:44.79
104Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling T)0:00:48.72
105Kimberley Turner (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:00:48.89

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:04:05.55
2Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)0:00:04.19
3Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:00:04.60
4Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)0:00:05.70
5Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ)0:00:06.47
6Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)0:00:08.64
7Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:00:08.93
8Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)0:00:18.82
9Addyson 'Addy' Albershardt (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:00:20.17
10Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:00:24.71
11Carly Rivezzo0:00:29.68
12Kimberley Turner (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:00:36.15

