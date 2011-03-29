Trending

Hat trick for Sauser and Stander

Lechner and Schneitter top women's category again

Image 1 of 20

Christoph Sauser of Team 360ne Songo-Specialized leads the first bunch to climb the old oxwagon trail

Christoph Sauser of Team 360ne Songo-Specialized leads the first bunch to climb the old oxwagon trail
(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 20

Local farm wokers cheer riders on

Local farm wokers cheer riders on
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 3 of 20

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of team36One Songo_Specialized head for victory during stage 2

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of team36One Songo_Specialized head for victory during stage 2
(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 20

Racers cruise along with the backdrop of spectacular scenery

Racers cruise along with the backdrop of spectacular scenery
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 5 of 20

A rider struggles down a steep embankment

A rider struggles down a steep embankment
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 6 of 20

Shan Wilson of Team Cyclelab Toyota passes Ralph Naef of Team Multivan Merida Biking 3 as he repairs a broken spoke at the top of the first climb

Shan Wilson of Team Cyclelab Toyota passes Ralph Naef of Team Multivan Merida Biking 3 as he repairs a broken spoke at the top of the first climb
(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 20

Christoph Sauser of Team 360ne Songo-Specialized leads the first bunch to climb the old oxwagon trail

Christoph Sauser of Team 360ne Songo-Specialized leads the first bunch to climb the old oxwagon trail
(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 20

Riders pass through apple orchards in the Witzenberg Valley

Riders pass through apple orchards in the Witzenberg Valley
(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 20

The leading bunch crosses a dam wall in the Witzenberg Valley

The leading bunch crosses a dam wall in the Witzenberg Valley
(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 20

A rider waits for his teammate at the top of the Witzenberg mountain range

A rider waits for his teammate at the top of the Witzenberg mountain range
(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 20

Selene Yeager (Team CF) is still smiling after another tough day during stage 2

Selene Yeager (Team CF) is still smiling after another tough day during stage 2
(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 20

A view of the racers from above

A view of the racers from above
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 20

Riders during stage 2

Riders during stage 2
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 20

Riders during stage 2

Riders during stage 2
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 20

The lead bunch during stage 2

The lead bunch during stage 2
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 16 of 20

Leading mixed category Esther Süss crests the climb of the historic Witsenbergpass

Leading mixed category Esther Süss crests the climb of the historic Witsenbergpass
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 17 of 20

Stage winner Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized crests the climb of the historic Witsenbergpass during stage 2

Stage winner Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized crests the climb of the historic Witsenbergpass during stage 2
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 18 of 20

Christoph Sauser & Burry Stander of 36One-Songo-Specialized win stage 2 of the Cape Epic

Christoph Sauser & Burry Stander of 36One-Songo-Specialized win stage 2 of the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 19 of 20

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of team36One Songo_Specialized race to defend their lead

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of team36One Songo_Specialized race to defend their lead
(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 20 of 20

It's man vs the dust

It's man vs the dust
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)

At the end of a long, hot day, Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (36ONE Songo Specialized) made it three stage wins in a row and continued to lead the overall. Eva Lechner and Nathalie Schneitter (team Colnago Arreghini Südtirol) accomplished the same feat in the women's category.

Today a 12km steady upward drag took riders to a 6km climb on an ancient Voortrekker wagon trail, specially opened for the race. At the top, the 18km mark, riders had already ascended almost 1000m. With this stage's major obstacle out of the way, the valley opened up ahead, with the route looping clockwise, following the buffer zone between orchards and mountainside.

The tracks were far from flat and a short section of singletrack compensated the labours of the first 50km. It was very hot in the valley (37 degrees Celsius) and riders were tempted to take a dip in one of the several dams dotted along the route as they began to head home. After a 1.5km rise to the highpoint of the day's outing came the reward of the hard work invested in the first climb. The unmistakable silhouette of Table Mountain was visible from the crest. Riders then enjoyed descending the wagon trail they had previously climbed towards town for a good night's rest.

Men's category

The South African/Swiss team of Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (36ONE Songo Specialized) again proved their world-class stature by winning stage 2 of this year's Absa Cape Epic. This is their third consecutive win, having also taken top honours in both the prologue and stage 1.

Sauser and Stander of team 36ONE Songo Specialized were the first to cross the finish line for the third consecutive day in 4:32.43 (overall 9:27.38). They were followed by Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss of Multivan Merida Biking in 4:33.31 (overall 9:33.56) with their second podium finish for this event and placed second overall. Lukas and Mathias Flückiger of Trek World Racing in 4:34.07 (overall time 9:48.42) were third, their first podium finish this year. The Bulls team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm in (4:34.24; overall time 9:35.02), finished fourth and now sit in third overall. Nicolas Vermeulen and Kevin van Hoovels (team Versluys-Evenza) finished in fifth place in 4:40.18 (overall time 9:49.53).

The 36ONE Songo Specialized team of Sauser and Stander led the Multivan Merida Biking team of Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss by six minutes and 18 seconds, and it is their 12th career stage win together in the Cape Epic.

"Today's stage was hard. We followed a similar tactic to yesterday and tried to stay in front. Towards the end there were some steep climbs, but Susi (Christoph Sauser) was really strong and I just had to follow his wheel and on the flat stretch power to the end," said Stander.

"I was feeling super strong today and had a good day in the saddle," said Sauser. "We were riding together - about eight of us - for most of the day but we broke away near the end. It was really nice to win another stage, but we'll only celebrate tomorrow if we manage to win the stage again. The whole thing can blow up again.

"I've never been as strong as this year - I also had a coach this year which was good for me. It's good to get some advice, even at 35, and do more power workouts. I definitely have more strength in my legs."

Genze, who finished in second place, was exhausted but excited. "Our team worked perfectly today. Jochen had a flat tyre, but the world champion José Hermida gave us his front wheel to continue on. Andreas (Kugler) and Markus (Kaufmann) managed to get us back to the leading group of eight teams by pushing us a bit. That's why I had enough energy at the end. I also had a crash today, which wasn't very nice."

"I had a flat tyre, but Hermida helped me out," said Käss. " It was really nice of him. We're very happy with second place. Of course being on the podium makes us feel stronger. Our goal in this year's race is a podium finish. The other teams are very strong and there's still a long way to go. We'll take it day by day."

Hermida said he was thrilled to help keep one of Multivan Merida's teams in front. "I have no problem being the spares rider. I gave Jochen my wheel and we just took it easy. We'd like a stage win, but our chance will come. We lost a lot of time yesterday - we had a technical problem - so it won't be possible for us to catch up with the others. But a stage win is a priority."

For Platt, it was a good day. "I felt strong today and we only lost the other riders on the last uphill. I hope we can make up some time. Stefan is not 100% and we're waiting for him to feel better and find his legs."

"We were motivated and off to a good start today," said Lukas Flückiger. "Mathias is bit tired as he was ill, but today we didn't have any problems and are very happy with our podium finish. We definitely want a stage win - so we'll go for it in the next five days."

The reigning Belgian champion Nicolas Vermeulen (team Versluys-Evenza) commented on his team's good day. "We only lost the leaders in the last climb and rode in our own rhythm which was nice."

African leaders' jerseys

Mannie Heymans from Namibia and Adrien Niyonshuti from Rwanda (team Garmin adidas MTN) are the leaders in the African Jersey in 10:05.26, followed by Paul Cordes and Charles Keey (MTN/Qhubeka) in 10:17.39. Brandon Stewart and 20-time Cape Epic stage winner Shan Wilson (Toyota DCM) are third in 10:19.55.

Heymans, who won the inaugural Cape Epic in 2004 together with Karl Platt, said "We're out here to defend the African leader jersey and very happy that we managed to extend our lead. Our objective for the rest of the race is to defend it.

"Adrien and I didn't do much training together and he's not a guy with lots of words, but every day just gets better and better. We're getting stronger as the Cape Epic progresses. I had a big heart for Adrien at the beginning of the race and as we go along, my heart is getting bigger. It's a dream come true to ride with him. He's been through so much - I really admire him. It's a pity about Kevin and David, but we'll wear the African Leader jersey with pride." Kevin Evans had to abandon after he broke his collarbone during stage one.

Ladies category

Eva Lechner and Nathalie Schneitter (team Colnago Arreghini Südtirol) won the ladies category for the third day in a row in a time of 5:56.23 (overall time 12:28.00), ahead of Sally Bigham and Karien Van Jaarsveld (team USN) in a time of 6:01.50 (overall 12:41.39). Naomi Hansen and Jodie Willett of adidas finished in third place in 6:07.58 (overall time 13:26.15). Lechner and Schneitter lead by 13 minutes and 39 seconds.

"We had a good day today. This is another world for me and I'm happy to be back and to have won this stage," said Lechner. "The TransAndes challenge, which we competed in earlier this year, was much shorter. I think the longest stage was around 60km. It was an easy race and we did it for fun.

"The Cape Epic is really hard and competitive. We're cross country riders and prefer shorter stages, but I must admit to enjoying the stage racing."

"The hardest part for me today was the first 30 minutes as my legs felt tired," said Schneitter. "I enjoyed the downhills a lot and generally had a good day. We're a good team and it helps a lot that we know each other well. We've had three good days and I believe I'll get one bad day and Eva will then need to bring me home somehow.

"We've done two six-day races since October and know that we're fine until day six of this race, but aren't sure what will happen on the last two days. I'm convinced Sally and Karien will catch up with us later in the race."

Sally Bigham of the USN team had an unfortunate crash yesterday. "Two minutes from the start, a guy crashed into me, I was going at 35km/h and stopped instantly. I landed on my head, and hurt my neck, shoulder and arm. So yesterday was a little hard. Today went very well and I'm happy with our results. I didn't hurt myself too much yesterday and the physio and ice packs worked - Lady Luck was definitely on my side. We're taking each day as it comes and riding our own race. Hopefully our endurance will kick in again during the later stages of the race."

Her partner Karien van Jaarsveld noted the heat. "We did over 2000m of climbing. Sally and I ride very well together as a team. She's very experienced and I'm learning from her."

Mixed category

The Wheeler - BIXS team, Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss, won the mixed category for the third day in a row in 5:23.08 (overall time 11:16.10), followed by Erik Kleinhans and Ariane Lüthi in 5:42.13 (overall time 11:49.47). The Swiss team of Daniel Annaheim and Renata Bucher (Baumat / zaboobikes.com) again finished in third place in 5:50.20 (overall time 12:13.29).

Reigning Marathon World Champion Süss a teacher by profession, said, "It was hard today and much faster than yesterday. It's difficult riding with the men and I'm just happy I made it. We were riding with Robert Sim and Doug Brown. It's good to be in the first position - it gives you drive and power. There's definitely more singletrack this year which, of course, I love."

"I struggled a bit at the beginning. I'm not so used to so many riders around us,"Lüthi, "but as soon as I got into my rhythm, it went better. It's still early days and anything can happen. We're happy about our position - it gives us confidence."

Master's category

The Juwi team of Carsten Bresser and Udo Boelts won the stage for the third consecutive day in 4:59.31 (overall time 10:30.14). They were again followed by Robert Sim and Doug Brown of the Robert Daniel team in 5:10.34 (overall time 10:57.09) with the Nandos team of Adrian Enthoven and Gerrie Beukes in third place in 5:23.09 (overall time 11:17.19). The Juwi team lead by 26 minutes and 55 seconds.

"We found endurance rhythm as I call it. Carsten had a flat, but everything worked out," said Bolts. "This is a mountain bike race, not a road race, so anything can still happen. One can never be too confident - the race only ends at Lourensford."

"Robert (Sim) had bad day today and I had it bad yesterday," said Brown. "Hopefully we can both feel good soon and get a podium win."

"Today started with a long, hard climb - quite technical - and the section on top of the plateau was also quite hard," said Enthoven. "The map is deceptive as it's much more difficult out there. We were riding with Ester and Bärti today and really enjoyed it. They ride consistently and smooth and it suits us well."

Stage 3 - Saronsberg/Tulbagh to Worcester (125km, 1900m of climbing)

With the fast roads out of town, riders will cover 13km before the first climb. It's steep at times and very loose, requiring hard bursts of effort to gain momentum over the rockiest parts. If there was ever a theme of race week, it's "from effort comes reward".

After the 4km climb, riders arrive at a plateau with a beautiful valley nestled between spectacular mountains that resemble the pictures found on the covers of fantasy novels. There will be little time to look around during the race though - the deeply rutted descent tests the rider and equipment alike.

After smooth farm roads and more rocky tracks, the tyres will be put to the test, with devil thorns lying in wait. A long drag upwards on a rough path leads to a remote hut at the foot of the cliff face of the bare rock of the mountainside. This area is a geologist's paradise. After the final water point, Cape Epic veterans will have déjà vu, with a similar run into the race village through some winding singletrack.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized4:32:43
2Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking0:00:47
3Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:01:24
4Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls0:01:40
5Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:07:35
6Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek0:09:10
7Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 20:09:11
8Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 20:10:25
9Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro0:10:28
10Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas0:16:52
11Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing0:19:00
12Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing0:20:56
13Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka0:22:05
14Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing0:22:06
15Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix0:26:05
16Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM0:26:16
17Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 30:34:02
18Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:34:03
19Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour0:39:13
20Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida0:44:39
21Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis0:45:27
22Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes0:46:27
23Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance0:47:14
24Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 20:47:22
25Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost/Specialized0:48:11
26Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike0:48:11
27Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone0:54:03
28Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC0:55:06
29Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike0:56:20
30Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19740:57:14
31Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com0:58:07
32Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling0:58:21
33Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC1:00:01
34Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador1:00:50
35Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) MarathonMTB.com1:01:19
36Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande1:01:23
37Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 21:05:34
38Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness1:08:13
39Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market1:11:16
40Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com1:11:48
41Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil1:12:29
42Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom1:14:13
43Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK1:14:39
44Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK1:14:44
45David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit1:14:59
46Sandro Soncin (Swi) & Pascal M?ller (Swi) Hammermann Racing1:15:01
47David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss1:15:05
48Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 31:15:34
49Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) & Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE1:16:14
50James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike1:17:54
51Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers1:18:21
52Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch1:22:17
53Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS1:23:12
54Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 31:23:47
55Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia1:27:51
56Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch1:28:01
57Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal1:30:47
58Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea1:31:32
59Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon1:32:36
60Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab1:32:37
61Sven Riedesel (Ger) & Werner Portugall (Ger) Adidas Campana1:33:14
62Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL1:34:15
63Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine1:34:54
64Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips1:35:12
65Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men1:35:14
66Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach1:35:24
67Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement1:36:38
68Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys1:39:31
69Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital1:39:50
70Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak1:44:53
71Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Luis Octavio Costa (Bra) Rasta1:47:20
72Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke1:48:01
73Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt1:48:05
74Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa1:48:53
75Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis1:49:59
76Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS1:50:07
77Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com1:51:10
78Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau1:51:14
79Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa1:51:58
80Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules1:52:01
81Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com1:52:09
82Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter1:52:34
83Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope1:52:35
84Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR1:54:41
85Ken Van den Bulke (Bel) & Tjeerd Govaert (Ned) Trisport Pharma - SABMA1:55:06
86Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team1:55:08
87Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing1:55:12
88Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action1:57:34
89Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys1:58:46
90Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine2:00:32
91Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital2:00:57
92Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club2:01:08
93Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders2:01:57
94Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport2:02:36
95Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers2:02:45
96Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports2:02:53
97Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids2:03:03
98Chris Anderson (RSA) & Nico Van Zyl (RSA) Iron Fist2:05:05
99Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers2:05:26
100John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers2:05:53
101Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal2:06:50
102Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle2:07:09
103Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi2:07:29
104Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream2:07:38
105Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl2:11:21
106Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference2:11:45
107Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 442:16:08
108Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC2:16:23
109Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi2:16:38
110Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings2:16:47
111Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY2:16:48
112Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group2:20:06
113Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk2:20:08
114Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down2:20:22
115Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama2:20:29
116Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys2:21:29
117Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com2:22:32
118Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers2:23:04
119Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico2:24:56
120Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets2:25:57
121Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame2:26:53
122Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo2:28:02
123Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri2:29:04
124Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles2:30:18
125Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express2:30:49
126Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA2:31:00
127joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 22:31:43
128Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing2:31:50
129Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 22:32:21
130David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY2:33:42
131Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom2:34:43
132Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company2:35:44
133Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness2:36:14
134Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation2:36:33
135David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas2:37:03
136Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat2:40:20
137Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk2:40:48
138Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar2:41:13
139Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold2:42:01
140Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire2:43:14
141Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank2:43:14
142Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers2:43:51
143Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom2:44:57
144Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L2:45:06
145Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic2:45:46
146Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew2:47:45
147Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free2:48:17
148Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice2:49:59
149Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes2:50:25
150Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos2:50:58
151Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit2:51:20
152Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo2:52:44
153Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 9742:53:49
154Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette2:55:24
155Josias Barbosa (Bra) & Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) Palito e Pelota2:56:56
156Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB2:57:38
157Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz2:59:19
158Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) & Gus Albuquerque (Bra) Mangho3:00:02
159Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists3:00:21
160Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-33:01:24
161Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec3:01:32
162Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders3:01:51
163Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills3:04:40
164Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS3:05:06
165Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW23:05:40
166Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill3:07:28
167Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen3:08:15
168Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl3:09:12
169Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn3:09:56
170Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab3:12:32
171Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water3:13:04
172Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's3:13:40
173Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables3:13:59
174Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand3:14:01
175Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile3:14:39
176Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N3:14:58
177Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem3:15:37
178John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL3:16:56
179Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex023:17:51
180Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance3:18:08
181Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP3:18:58
182Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne'3:20:43
183Johann Gerber (RSA) & Wesley Lentz (RSA) GT Bumble Bee's3:20:44
184Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga3:20:52
185Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk3:20:59
186Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka3:21:54
187Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots3:22:32
188Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators3:22:39
189Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure3:22:43
190Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing3:22:58
191Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers3:22:59
192Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin3:23:52
193Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens3:24:42
194Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen3:24:58
195Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online3:26:07
196David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo3:27:32
197Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top3:29:38
198Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) 110%3:29:52
199Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon3:30:08
200Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba3:30:46
201Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 13:31:03
202Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund3:32:20
203Myles Tyler (RSA) & Dean Black (RSA) Cyclelab VIP3:33:22
204Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life3:34:01
205Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces3:34:48
206Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs3:36:37
207Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss3:36:38
208Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech3:37:02
209Sintu Vives (And) & Alex Rebes (Spa) sintuvives.com3:37:03
210Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg3:37:14
211Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers3:38:50
212Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini3:42:12
213Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro3:42:28
214Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton3:43:15
216Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends3:45:09
217Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO3:45:30
218Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class3:45:33
219Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring3:49:03
220Craig McKune (RSA) & Justin Persson (RSA) Mail&Guardian3:49:10
221Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma3:50:59
222Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 23:50:59
223Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist3:52:07
224Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN3:52:19
225Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls3:53:23
226Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish3:54:06
227Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas3:56:47
228Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's3:56:55
229Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles3:57:56
230Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore3:58:34
231Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass3:58:49
232Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless4:00:06
233Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait4:00:26
234Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash4:00:45
235John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains4:01:20
236Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain4:01:26
237Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS4:01:28
238Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M4:04:40
239Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme4:05:48
240Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) Serenity Now4:06:02
241Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing4:06:21
242Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics4:06:55
243Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery4:07:15
244Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO4:07:29
245Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory4:07:50
246Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys4:08:07
247Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD4:10:47
248Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics4:11:40
249Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car4:14:58
250Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 24:17:32
251Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon4:20:36
252Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman4:21:20
253Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas4:22:39
254Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans4:24:10
255Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice4:25:03
256George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD4:25:11
257Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance4:26:35
258Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders4:28:08
259Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors4:28:20
260Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies4:28:55
261Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK4:30:59
262Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius4:35:09
263Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts4:35:34
264Humberto Cardoso (RSA) & Mauritz Walters (RSA) Wimpy Ceres4:37:15
265Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-24:37:51
266Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs4:38:27
267Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi4:40:00
268Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ24:40:36
269Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens4:41:47
270Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT4:42:28
271Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers4:47:59
272Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers4:50:34
273Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo4:51:05
274Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef4:51:25
275Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari4:54:42
276Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky4:54:47
277Danie Van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Bryce Wickham (RSA) Founties Mounties4:57:07
278Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce4:59:41
279Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One5:00:42
280Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation5:01:06
281Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein5:05:14
282Heinrich Putter (GBr) & Jean Botes (RSA) Merriman Men5:06:53
283Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones5:09:01
284Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders5:11:53
285Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) Quick Release5:12:27
286John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas5:12:57
287Gary Gorton (RSA) & Jake Opie (RSA) Phat Racing5:13:41
288Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo5:13:47
289Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland5:14:32
290Stefan Ulland (RSA) & Ashley Cook (RSA) Grumpy5:14:34
291Henco Rademeyer (RSA) & De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VIII5:16:45
292Barry Van't Slot (RSA) & Chris Cronje (RSA) IHAHA5:17:06
293Loot Steyn (RSA) & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) wizards5:17:23
294Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive5:18:14
295Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking5:19:58

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol5:56:23
2Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN0:05:27
3Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas0:11:35
4Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast0:15:29
5Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies0:49:10
6Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies0:51:44
7Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic0:53:45
8Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF1:01:17
9Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies1:03:58
10Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN1:04:29
11Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant1:05:58
12Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape1:26:51
13Andrea Huser (Swi) & Christine Wyss (Swi) Bl?emlisalp1:41:31
14Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas1:47:28
15Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing1:52:00
16Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens1:58:45
17Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief2:08:33
18Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses2:26:29
19M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush2:48:02
20Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths2:59:16

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS5:23:08
2Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge0:19:05
3Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com0:27:12
4Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild0:33:26
5Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race0:47:01
6Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro0:51:28
7Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel0:56:54
8Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge1:05:07
9Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport1:05:09
10Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing1:10:49
11Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone1:22:04
12Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel1:42:12
13Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech1:51:04
14Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Christelle Van Niekerk (Aus) Big Fat Bastards1:57:11
15Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat1:58:23
16Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed2:02:27
17Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin2:08:21
18Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd2:14:47
19Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked2:17:07
20Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active2:24:17
21Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one2:25:03
22Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH2:27:41
23Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's2:29:12
24Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing2:30:27
25Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah2:31:16
26Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride2:31:36
27Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck2:35:48
28Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley?2:37:56
29Andr? Hauschke (Ger) & Gisela Gartmair (Ger) Vau De Germany2:40:40
30Riaan Maree (RSA) & Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) Tasol Solar2:43:52
31Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz2:43:55
32Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips2:46:09
33Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree2:49:06
34Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers2:51:01
35Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 1113:06:19
36Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia3:06:47
37Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine3:07:18
38Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan3:14:46
39Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation3:21:23
40Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira3:33:59
41Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge3:34:52
42Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils3:38:32
43Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark3:39:51
44Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer3:40:43
45Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur3:42:41
46Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude3:43:57
47Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS3:44:06
48Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail3:44:29
49Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling3:49:15
50David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion3:54:57
51Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem3:56:14
52Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed3:59:15
53Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU4:01:21
54Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 34:01:22
55Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis4:05:03
56Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders4:06:35
57Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets4:06:53
58Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera4:09:29
59Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA4:23:46
60Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Thea-Mari van der Sandt (RSA) Absa Trailblazers4:31:39

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi4:59:31
2Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel0:11:03
3Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos0:23:37
4Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab0:28:24
5Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO0:37:01
6Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree0:39:30
7David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool0:42:44
8Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley0:46:12
9Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing0:50:14
10Markus Pielenz (Ger) & Christoph Pielenz (Ger) Adidas Medsport0:56:47
11Thomas Dooley (USA) & Mike Hogan (USA) Singletrack.com/Justin's Nut Butter1:02:15
12Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za1:03:56
13Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 21:03:58
14Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil1:04:04
15Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota1:05:50
16Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers1:07:38
17Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles1:07:51
18Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW1:08:45
19Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya1:11:17
20Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN1:14:03
21Koos Klopper (RSA) & Danie Marais (RSA) Cycle Lab ETA Solutions1:19:53
22Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela1:20:12
23Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO1:20:13
24Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa1:24:20
25Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works1:26:04
26Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad1:27:04
27Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs1:27:59
28David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin'1:30:22
29Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 21:31:13
30Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 21:31:32
31Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne1:33:17
32Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.11:33:30
33Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap1:38:20
34Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz1:39:44
35Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles1:41:09
36Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST1:41:48
37Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar1:42:25
38Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim1:42:37
39Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 21:44:30
40Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 31:44:31
41Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II1:46:00
42Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises1:47:19
43Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump1:48:42
44Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas1:48:58
45Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux1:49:13
46Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic1:49:29
47Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 21:50:09
48Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing1:50:16
49John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates1:51:45
50Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes1:52:52
51Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion1:53:13
52Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld1:53:21
53Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam1:59:30
54Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level2:00:17
55Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers2:01:04
56Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates2:03:27
57Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen2:04:00
58Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc2:06:33
59Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized2:07:47
60Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike2:08:38
61Thomas Tanner (Swi) & Charly Meier (Swi) TaMei - BL2:09:39
62Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe2:11:00
63Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling2:12:01
64Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre2:13:45
65Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets2:16:22
66John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob2:17:11
67Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde2:20:22
68Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB2:25:13
69Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables2:25:37
70Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN2:25:48
71Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild2:28:08
72Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets2:28:47
73Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders2:29:55
74Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ?2:31:42
75Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Tim James (RSA) Vodacom2:33:28
76Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing2:33:31
77Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 22:35:40
78Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars2:35:49
79Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani2:36:53
80Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies2:37:24
81Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 22:38:17
82Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs2:39:42
83Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders2:39:59
84Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota2:39:59
85Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns2:40:25
86Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay2:41:36
87Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz2:42:17
88Marius Sullwald (RSA) & Schalk De Villiers (RSA) Coastal Labels2:45:50
89Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering2:47:50
90Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners2:49:49
91Doug Descheneaux (USA) & Barry Davitt (KSA) Desert Rats2:50:04
92Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec2:50:53
93Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega2:51:40
94Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam2:53:45
95Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter2:54:00
96Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town2:54:47
97David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday2:55:40
98Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped2:55:52
99Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy2:58:15
100Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts2:58:16
101Don Sissons (Can) & Gary Sewell (Can) Syngenta Prairie Boys2:58:30
102Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy3:02:59
103Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle3:04:09
104Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker3:05:59
105Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro3:08:59
106Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas3:10:26
107Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets3:12:03
108Mario Roma (Bra) & Adauto Belli (Bra) Brasil Soul - RC BIKES - Brasil Ride3:13:25
109Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters3:14:02
110Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop3:15:00
111Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 23:15:30
112Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane3:17:05
113Niall Evans (RSA) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) zhivage3:17:56
114Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs3:19:09
115Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood3:21:51
116Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues3:23:12
117Kjartan Aas (Nor) & Odd Werner Hansen (Nor) Masters-Gjovik3:23:49
118Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade3:24:22
119Claude Have (Lux) & Charles Hutmacher (Lux) Charles & Claude3:25:02
120George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE3:26:42
121Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop3:26:43
122Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 33:28:38
123Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre3:31:16
124Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk3:32:29
125Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet3:34:13
126Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks3:37:54
127Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs3:38:47
128Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB)3:39:05
129Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls3:39:32
130Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M3:40:30
131Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove3:40:54
132Graeme Rate (RSA) & Gary Ing (RSA) Prime Admin3:41:00
133Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies3:41:23
134Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey3:41:45
135Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys3:44:31
136Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys3:44:49
137Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates3:45:21
138Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak3:47:09
139Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst3:48:51
140Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters3:50:41
141Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto3:51:52
142Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli3:54:21
143Doug Reed (RSA) & Colin Muller (RSA) Gforce3:58:30
144Jan Oomen (Ned) & Frank Knevels (Ned) First & second chance4:00:04
145Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop4:02:54
146Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers4:03:57
147Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara4:06:12
148Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink4:10:40
149Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless4:11:14
150Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team4:12:50
151Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee4:15:14
152Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) XXbrain4:15:56
152Mellis Walker (RSA) & Pieter Kunz (RSA) eXXaro - eXXcel
154Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton4:16:05
155Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets4:17:08
156carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena4:18:29
157Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Evaldo Pereira dos Santos (Bra) Mountaineers - OCE treine.net Brazil4:18:35
158Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne4:20:39
159Jaco Van Zyl (RSA) & Heine Matthee (RSA) PnP Race4change4:23:32
160Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike4:25:51
161Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers4:26:01
162Paul Godman (Can) & Bruce Cockburn (RSA) Gnarly4:29:56
163Ricus Nel (RSA) & Mario Greyling (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 24:30:59
164Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon4:31:00
165Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots4:33:42
166William Prentice (USA) & Simon Borain (USA) Topies4:38:20
167Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects4:38:38
168Rob Sedgwick (GBr) & Lee Alexander (GBr) Adrenalinmonkey4:43:14
169Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers4:43:38
170Neville Murray (RSA) & Hambly Quantrill (RSA) The Bio Boys4:45:01
171Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers4:46:23
172Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters4:46:47
173Hannes Davel (RSA) & Gert Marincowitz (RSA) magoebaskloof4:47:22
174Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer4:49:33
175Frederic Ramon (Fra) & Jean-Bernard Devolder (Fra) AFTIM Le Matisse4:52:47
176Rudi Kleynhans (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Dehidrated Chain Breakers4:56:52
177Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe4:58:25
178Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell4:59:12

Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized9:27:38
2Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking0:06:18
3Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls0:07:24
4Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro0:13:51
5Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:21:04
6Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:22:15
7Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 20:25:33
8Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 20:29:38
9Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek0:36:59
10Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing0:37:36
11Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas0:37:48
12Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka0:50:01
13Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 30:51:37
14Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM0:52:17
15Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix0:57:02
16Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing0:58:42
17Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing0:59:40
18Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 21:08:50
19Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 21:10:28
20Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike1:16:00
21Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour1:16:19
22Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis1:21:16
23Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida1:30:34
24Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost/Specialized1:32:48
25Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape1:37:55
26Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes1:46:24
27Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance1:47:42
28Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande1:57:34
29Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19741:57:47
30Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike2:03:09
31Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling2:03:32
32Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com2:05:34
33Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC2:05:48
34Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone2:06:21
35Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC2:08:42
36Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) MarathonMTB.com2:12:03
37Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador2:14:10
38Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil2:17:45
39Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com2:21:53
40Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK2:29:16
41Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness2:30:17
42Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom2:40:34
43Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK2:41:08
44Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers2:41:47
45Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market2:48:28
46Sandro Soncin (Swi) & Pascal M?ller (Swi) Hammermann Racing2:50:46
47David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit2:51:31
48Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 32:53:15
49Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch2:53:29
50Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS2:56:28
51Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea2:59:40
52Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 33:00:18
53David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss3:02:04
54Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch3:02:48
55James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike3:03:30
56Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) & Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE3:04:54
57Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL3:07:07
58Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon3:08:18
59Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab3:11:01
60Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia3:12:42
61Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine3:13:10
62Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement3:15:12
63Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis3:15:28
64Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal3:18:46
65Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak3:20:11
66Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach3:20:13
67Sven Riedesel (Ger) & Werner Portugall (Ger) Adidas Campana3:22:59
68Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital3:24:23
69Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips3:34:09
70Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men3:36:48
71Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys3:45:24
72Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa3:47:30
73Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa3:47:53
74Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing3:48:58
75Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Luis Octavio Costa (Bra) Rasta3:50:40
76Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt3:51:41
77Ken Van den Bulke (Bel) & Tjeerd Govaert (Ned) Trisport Pharma - SABMA3:53:45
78Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke3:54:19
79Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys3:54:30
80Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau3:57:07
81Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports3:57:43
82Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules3:57:48
83Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS3:58:41
84Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine4:05:01
85Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com4:06:00
86Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action4:07:13
87Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport4:09:07
88Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope4:09:32
89John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers4:09:50
90Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream4:10:24
91Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter4:10:35
92Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR4:10:50
93Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids4:12:52
94Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders4:14:01
95Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi4:14:18
96Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club4:14:36
97Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference4:15:17
98Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers4:15:43
99Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital4:20:04
100Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team4:21:25
101Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC4:21:59
102Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal4:22:05
103Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com4:24:19
104Chris Anderson (RSA) & Nico Van Zyl (RSA) Iron Fist4:26:37
105Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 444:28:51
106Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle4:32:35
107Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation4:33:02
108Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico4:40:35
109Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express4:42:07
110Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers4:43:40
111Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi4:45:00
112Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings4:46:08
113Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets4:46:25
114Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl4:46:29
115Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame4:50:32
116Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama4:51:45
117Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down4:53:47
118joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 24:54:49
119Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 24:55:24
120Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys4:57:12
121Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com5:01:02
122Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L5:01:04
123Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri5:01:49
124Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing5:03:22
125Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo5:09:02
126Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA5:12:21
127Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness5:14:20
128Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers5:14:58
129Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk5:17:29
130Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew5:19:08
131David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY5:20:19
132Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY5:21:00
133Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group5:21:36
134Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold5:23:24
135Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers5:26:26
136Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk5:26:53
137Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat5:27:15
138Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit5:31:10
139Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders5:32:00
140Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom5:32:28
141Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 9745:33:37
142Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom5:40:33
143Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes5:40:55
144Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice5:41:27
145Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire5:43:10
146Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank5:44:28
147Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-35:45:45
148Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free5:46:07
149Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles5:46:32
150Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos5:50:04
151Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette5:53:56
152Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB5:54:20
153David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas5:55:08
154Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists5:55:44
155Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW25:58:14
156Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz6:00:17
157Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic6:02:58
158Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar6:04:10
159Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec6:04:39
160Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl6:05:53
161Myles Tyler (RSA) & Dean Black (RSA) Cyclelab VIP6:08:14
162Josias Barbosa (Bra) & Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) Palito e Pelota6:08:31
163Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo6:10:51
164Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill6:12:45
165Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) & Gus Albuquerque (Bra) Mangho6:15:27
166Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen6:16:48
167Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS6:20:29
168Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots6:21:15
169Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills6:21:58
170Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex026:22:03
171Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand6:23:11
172Johann Gerber (RSA) & Wesley Lentz (RSA) GT Bumble Bee's6:26:13
173John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL6:27:02
174Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water6:33:04
175Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators6:33:28
176Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile6:35:42
177Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's6:37:11
178Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance6:38:47
179Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem6:43:12
180Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga6:43:18
181Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables6:45:06
182Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N6:45:11
183Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab6:45:59
184Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne'6:46:27
185Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls6:46:45
186Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin6:47:31
187Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka6:48:43
188Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss6:51:10
189Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech6:52:41
190Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon6:52:57
191Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk6:53:44
192Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn6:53:45
193David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo6:55:05
194Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens6:55:17
195Sintu Vives (And) & Alex Rebes (Spa) sintuvives.com6:56:43
196Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba6:57:16
197Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait6:57:41
198Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company6:58:26
199Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 17:01:31
200Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers7:02:28
201Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure7:02:38
202Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing7:03:08
203Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers7:03:23
204Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top7:03:28
205Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen7:03:59
206Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton7:04:12
207Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP7:06:53
208Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces7:09:15
209Craig McKune (RSA) & Justin Persson (RSA) Mail&Guardian7:12:21
210Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro7:15:28
211Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends7:16:34
212Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M7:17:00
213Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg7:17:17
214Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online7:19:24
215Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life7:21:31
216Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini7:23:35
217Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS7:24:45
218Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN7:28:09
219Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund7:28:43
220Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) 110%7:31:34
221Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring7:39:24
222Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) Serenity Now7:39:58
223Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish7:43:06
224Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs7:43:13
225Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class7:47:06
226Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist7:48:22
227Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas7:52:07
228Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO7:55:19
229Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon7:56:05
230Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 27:57:29
231Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's7:58:53
232Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass8:04:41
233Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing8:06:09
234Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman8:06:16
235Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless8:06:16
236Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore8:07:06
237Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles8:09:53
238Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma8:15:42
239Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans8:16:49
240Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory8:17:28
241Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD8:18:06
242Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics8:19:15
243Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys8:19:38
244Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas8:20:22
245Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK8:23:01
246Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme8:25:39
247John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains8:30:14
248Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies8:30:49
249Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car8:32:06
250Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ28:36:25
251Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics8:39:10
252Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery8:39:20
253George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD8:41:27
254Humberto Cardoso (RSA) & Mauritz Walters (RSA) Wimpy Ceres8:44:30
255Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice8:46:46
256Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 28:47:59
257Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo8:48:02
258Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce8:48:14
259Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius8:49:19
260Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain8:51:29
261Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts8:51:34
262Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders8:52:37
263Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-28:52:55
264Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO8:54:02
265Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance8:57:09
266Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers9:13:54
267Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash9:15:18
268Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors9:15:43
269Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef9:16:01
270Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs9:25:53
271Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers9:27:20
272Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens9:33:15
273Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari9:33:43
274Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo9:33:52
275Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT9:40:34
276Danie Van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Bryce Wickham (RSA) Founties Mounties9:41:41
277Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi9:48:59
278Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky9:57:59
279Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One10:02:04
280Heinrich Putter (GBr) & Jean Botes (RSA) Merriman Men10:08:39
281Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation10:08:50
282Henco Rademeyer (RSA) & De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VIII10:16:15
283Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) Quick Release10:23:18
284Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones10:27:38
285Gary Gorton (RSA) & Jake Opie (RSA) Phat Racing10:39:01
286Barry Van't Slot (RSA) & Chris Cronje (RSA) IHAHA10:41:12
287Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland10:43:13
288Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive10:44:44
289Stefan Ulland (RSA) & Ashley Cook (RSA) Grumpy10:47:26
290John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas10:52:01
291Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking10:53:39
292Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders10:54:03
293Loot Steyn (RSA) & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) wizards11:12:38
294Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein12:22:26

Women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol12:28:00
2Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN0:13:39
3Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast0:30:41
4Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas0:58:16
5Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant1:30:04
6Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies1:33:04
7Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies1:45:51
8Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic1:47:00
9Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF1:49:41
10Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN2:00:15
11Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies2:10:03
12Andrea Huser (Swi) & Christine Wyss (Swi) Bl?emlisalp2:53:30
13Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape2:55:24
14Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas3:44:06
15Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing3:53:59
16Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief3:59:30
17Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens4:04:01
18Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses5:05:08
19Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths5:43:02
20M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush5:55:07

Mixed general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS11:16:10
2Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge0:33:37
3Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com0:57:20
4Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild1:09:02
5Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race1:38:51
6Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro1:56:04
7Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel2:00:22
8Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport2:15:28
9Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing2:15:35
10Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge2:19:29
11Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone2:50:31
12Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed3:22:49
13Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel3:27:27
14Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Christelle Van Niekerk (Aus) Big Fat Bastards3:31:27
15Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech3:40:28
16Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin4:04:04
17Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat4:07:49
18Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked4:30:49
19Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH4:36:31
20Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active4:37:55
21Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride4:52:49
22Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one5:00:06
23Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's5:00:12
24Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing5:02:11
25Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd5:05:31
26Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck5:11:49
27Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah5:18:00
28Riaan Maree (RSA) & Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) Tasol Solar5:30:15
29Andr? Hauschke (Ger) & Gisela Gartmair (Ger) Vau De Germany5:36:19
30Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips5:41:44
31Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley?5:45:21
32Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree5:46:38
33Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz5:51:39
34Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia6:08:04
35Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation6:18:42
36Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark6:21:39
37Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan6:31:28
38Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 1116:40:35
39Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine6:51:27
40Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail6:58:40
41Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers7:05:02
42Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer7:16:32
43Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils7:19:18
44Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS7:24:22
45Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira7:26:39
46Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge7:30:06
47David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion7:38:13
48Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling7:46:42
49Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem7:49:16
50Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU7:50:22
51Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis7:53:25
52Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed7:56:31
53Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 38:05:56
54Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur8:11:36
55Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera8:12:56
56Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets8:16:00
57Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA8:54:52
58Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders9:05:36
59Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Thea-Mari van der Sandt (RSA) Absa Trailblazers9:19:02
60Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude9:36:04

Masters general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi10:30:14
2Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel0:26:55
3Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos0:47:05
4Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab1:03:21
5Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO1:08:41
6Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree1:25:07
7David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool1:30:00
8Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley1:35:59
9Thomas Dooley (USA) & Mike Hogan (USA) Singletrack.com/Justin's Nut Butter1:41:02
10Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing1:50:47
11Markus Pielenz (Ger) & Christoph Pielenz (Ger) Adidas Medsport1:56:32
12Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za1:58:25
13Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW2:10:29
14Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 22:13:19
15Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota2:16:02
16Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles2:18:45
17Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil2:25:21
18Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya2:26:39
19Koos Klopper (RSA) & Danie Marais (RSA) Cycle Lab ETA Solutions2:29:33
20Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers2:31:17
21Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 22:31:36
22Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN2:37:04
23Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela2:42:56
24Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 22:43:48
25Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO2:51:24
26Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works2:52:23
27Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles2:55:43
28Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad2:56:01
29Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.12:57:43
30Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs3:01:35
31Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne3:02:03
32Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa3:06:36
33Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar3:18:03
34Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II3:21:55
35Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas3:26:54
36Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz3:28:19
37Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 23:28:49
38Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump3:33:50
39Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap3:34:52
40Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level3:35:18
41Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic3:38:01
42Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen3:41:19
43Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing3:41:22
44Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers3:41:24
45Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST3:42:11
46Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 33:42:44
47Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 23:42:47
48Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux3:43:32
49Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises3:44:49
50Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim3:47:33
51John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates3:47:46
52Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld3:50:46
53Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega3:57:26
54Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized4:02:38
55Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike4:06:17
56Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates4:14:27
57Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc4:17:15
58Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes4:18:56
59Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe4:19:25
60David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin'4:20:19
61Thomas Tanner (Swi) & Charly Meier (Swi) TaMei - BL4:21:52
62Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre4:27:38
63Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling4:28:01
64Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam4:29:54
65Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Tim James (RSA) Vodacom4:30:08
66Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde4:30:24
67Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders4:40:19
68Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets4:40:25
69Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB4:41:54
70Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN4:47:41
71Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild4:47:48
72Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars4:52:22
73John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob4:52:46
74Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion4:53:30
75Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables4:53:33
76Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 24:55:34
77Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders5:04:11
78Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns5:05:05
79Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ?5:06:50
80Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 25:07:10
81Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz5:12:56
82Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped5:14:24
83Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners5:15:11
84Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam5:17:37
85Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies5:20:33
86Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani5:21:40
87Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing5:21:48
88Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering5:22:26
89Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec5:22:49
90Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs5:22:56
91Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota5:26:03
92Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets5:26:54
93Marius Sullwald (RSA) & Schalk De Villiers (RSA) Coastal Labels5:29:49
94Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay5:30:29
95Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town5:31:39
96David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday5:31:48
97Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy5:43:44
98Don Sissons (Can) & Gary Sewell (Can) Syngenta Prairie Boys5:52:50
99Doug Descheneaux (USA) & Barry Davitt (KSA) Desert Rats5:53:27
100Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy5:55:14
101Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts5:55:31
102Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane5:56:06
103Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker5:58:18
104Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas5:59:55
105Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop6:02:37
106Kjartan Aas (Nor) & Odd Werner Hansen (Nor) Masters-Gjovik6:04:18
107Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters6:07:37
108Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro6:15:10
109Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 26:16:41
110Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs6:21:23
111Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre6:29:35
112Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter6:31:03
113Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk6:32:06
114Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets6:35:49
115George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE6:37:14
116Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood6:37:48
117Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues6:38:24
118Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle6:42:52
119Graeme Rate (RSA) & Gary Ing (RSA) Prime Admin6:49:35
120Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop6:50:16
121Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak6:52:33
122Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 36:58:03
123Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade6:58:31
124Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs7:02:52
125Claude Have (Lux) & Charles Hutmacher (Lux) Charles & Claude7:03:49
126Mario Roma (Bra) & Adauto Belli (Bra) Brasil Soul - RC BIKES - Brasil Ride7:06:08
127Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks7:07:38
128Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove7:12:42
129Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls7:14:40
130Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey7:17:47
131Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters7:23:11
132Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies7:23:49
133Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates7:24:24
134Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet7:27:30
135Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB)7:27:39
136Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop7:28:56
137Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M7:32:48
138Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto7:35:11
139Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Evaldo Pereira dos Santos (Bra) Mountaineers - OCE treine.net Brazil7:49:13
140Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys7:50:13
141Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless7:51:38
142Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara7:53:23
143Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe7:55:16
144Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys7:58:30
145Niall Evans (RSA) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) zhivage8:04:05
146Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst8:04:31
147carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena8:07:20
148Jan Oomen (Ned) & Frank Knevels (Ned) First & second chance8:11:12
149Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee8:12:07
150Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli8:18:04
151Doug Reed (RSA) & Colin Muller (RSA) Gforce8:19:02
152Jaco Van Zyl (RSA) & Heine Matthee (RSA) PnP Race4change8:19:35
153Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers8:21:47
154Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers8:26:02
155Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) XXbrain8:30:26
156Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team8:35:47
157Mellis Walker (RSA) & Pieter Kunz (RSA) eXXaro - eXXcel8:36:30
158Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton8:40:25
159Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne8:42:05
160Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike8:43:27
161Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets8:47:32
162Hannes Davel (RSA) & Gert Marincowitz (RSA) magoebaskloof9:03:19
163Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon9:05:00
164Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink9:05:52
165Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters9:08:05
166Frederic Ramon (Fra) & Jean-Bernard Devolder (Fra) AFTIM Le Matisse9:12:53
167Paul Godman (Can) & Bruce Cockburn (RSA) Gnarly9:18:43
168Ricus Nel (RSA) & Mario Greyling (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 29:20:09
169Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers9:23:43
170Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots9:24:13
171William Prentice (USA) & Simon Borain (USA) Topies9:41:04
172Neville Murray (RSA) & Hambly Quantrill (RSA) The Bio Boys9:48:31
173Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers9:52:45
174Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer10:02:08
175Rob Sedgwick (GBr) & Lee Alexander (GBr) Adrenalinmonkey10:05:00
176Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell10:07:33
177Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects10:21:49
178Rudi Kleynhans (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Dehidrated Chain Breakers10:24:29

