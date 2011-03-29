Image 1 of 20 Christoph Sauser of Team 360ne Songo-Specialized leads the first bunch to climb the old oxwagon trail (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 2 of 20 Local farm wokers cheer riders on (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 3 of 20 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of team36One Songo_Specialized head for victory during stage 2 (Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics) Image 4 of 20 Racers cruise along with the backdrop of spectacular scenery (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 5 of 20 A rider struggles down a steep embankment (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 6 of 20 Shan Wilson of Team Cyclelab Toyota passes Ralph Naef of Team Multivan Merida Biking 3 as he repairs a broken spoke at the top of the first climb (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 7 of 20 Christoph Sauser of Team 360ne Songo-Specialized leads the first bunch to climb the old oxwagon trail (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 8 of 20 Riders pass through apple orchards in the Witzenberg Valley (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 9 of 20 The leading bunch crosses a dam wall in the Witzenberg Valley (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 10 of 20 A rider waits for his teammate at the top of the Witzenberg mountain range (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 11 of 20 Selene Yeager (Team CF) is still smiling after another tough day during stage 2 (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 12 of 20 A view of the racers from above (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 13 of 20 Riders during stage 2 (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 14 of 20 Riders during stage 2 (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 15 of 20 The lead bunch during stage 2 (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 16 of 20 Leading mixed category Esther Süss crests the climb of the historic Witsenbergpass (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 17 of 20 Stage winner Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized crests the climb of the historic Witsenbergpass during stage 2 (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 18 of 20 Christoph Sauser & Burry Stander of 36One-Songo-Specialized win stage 2 of the Cape Epic (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 19 of 20 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of team36One Songo_Specialized race to defend their lead (Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics) Image 20 of 20 It's man vs the dust (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)

At the end of a long, hot day, Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (36ONE Songo Specialized) made it three stage wins in a row and continued to lead the overall. Eva Lechner and Nathalie Schneitter (team Colnago Arreghini Südtirol) accomplished the same feat in the women's category.

Today a 12km steady upward drag took riders to a 6km climb on an ancient Voortrekker wagon trail, specially opened for the race. At the top, the 18km mark, riders had already ascended almost 1000m. With this stage's major obstacle out of the way, the valley opened up ahead, with the route looping clockwise, following the buffer zone between orchards and mountainside.

The tracks were far from flat and a short section of singletrack compensated the labours of the first 50km. It was very hot in the valley (37 degrees Celsius) and riders were tempted to take a dip in one of the several dams dotted along the route as they began to head home. After a 1.5km rise to the highpoint of the day's outing came the reward of the hard work invested in the first climb. The unmistakable silhouette of Table Mountain was visible from the crest. Riders then enjoyed descending the wagon trail they had previously climbed towards town for a good night's rest.

Men's category

The South African/Swiss team of Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (36ONE Songo Specialized) again proved their world-class stature by winning stage 2 of this year's Absa Cape Epic. This is their third consecutive win, having also taken top honours in both the prologue and stage 1.





Sauser and Stander of team 36ONE Songo Specialized were the first to cross the finish line for the third consecutive day in 4:32.43 (overall 9:27.38). They were followed by Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss of Multivan Merida Biking in 4:33.31 (overall 9:33.56) with their second podium finish for this event and placed second overall. Lukas and Mathias Flückiger of Trek World Racing in 4:34.07 (overall time 9:48.42) were third, their first podium finish this year. The Bulls team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm in (4:34.24; overall time 9:35.02), finished fourth and now sit in third overall. Nicolas Vermeulen and Kevin van Hoovels (team Versluys-Evenza) finished in fifth place in 4:40.18 (overall time 9:49.53).

The 36ONE Songo Specialized team of Sauser and Stander led the Multivan Merida Biking team of Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss by six minutes and 18 seconds, and it is their 12th career stage win together in the Cape Epic.

"Today's stage was hard. We followed a similar tactic to yesterday and tried to stay in front. Towards the end there were some steep climbs, but Susi (Christoph Sauser) was really strong and I just had to follow his wheel and on the flat stretch power to the end," said Stander.

"I was feeling super strong today and had a good day in the saddle," said Sauser. "We were riding together - about eight of us - for most of the day but we broke away near the end. It was really nice to win another stage, but we'll only celebrate tomorrow if we manage to win the stage again. The whole thing can blow up again.

"I've never been as strong as this year - I also had a coach this year which was good for me. It's good to get some advice, even at 35, and do more power workouts. I definitely have more strength in my legs."

Genze, who finished in second place, was exhausted but excited. "Our team worked perfectly today. Jochen had a flat tyre, but the world champion José Hermida gave us his front wheel to continue on. Andreas (Kugler) and Markus (Kaufmann) managed to get us back to the leading group of eight teams by pushing us a bit. That's why I had enough energy at the end. I also had a crash today, which wasn't very nice."

"I had a flat tyre, but Hermida helped me out," said Käss. " It was really nice of him. We're very happy with second place. Of course being on the podium makes us feel stronger. Our goal in this year's race is a podium finish. The other teams are very strong and there's still a long way to go. We'll take it day by day."

Hermida said he was thrilled to help keep one of Multivan Merida's teams in front. "I have no problem being the spares rider. I gave Jochen my wheel and we just took it easy. We'd like a stage win, but our chance will come. We lost a lot of time yesterday - we had a technical problem - so it won't be possible for us to catch up with the others. But a stage win is a priority."

For Platt, it was a good day. "I felt strong today and we only lost the other riders on the last uphill. I hope we can make up some time. Stefan is not 100% and we're waiting for him to feel better and find his legs."

"We were motivated and off to a good start today," said Lukas Flückiger. "Mathias is bit tired as he was ill, but today we didn't have any problems and are very happy with our podium finish. We definitely want a stage win - so we'll go for it in the next five days."

The reigning Belgian champion Nicolas Vermeulen (team Versluys-Evenza) commented on his team's good day. "We only lost the leaders in the last climb and rode in our own rhythm which was nice."

African leaders' jerseys

Mannie Heymans from Namibia and Adrien Niyonshuti from Rwanda (team Garmin adidas MTN) are the leaders in the African Jersey in 10:05.26, followed by Paul Cordes and Charles Keey (MTN/Qhubeka) in 10:17.39. Brandon Stewart and 20-time Cape Epic stage winner Shan Wilson (Toyota DCM) are third in 10:19.55.

Heymans, who won the inaugural Cape Epic in 2004 together with Karl Platt, said "We're out here to defend the African leader jersey and very happy that we managed to extend our lead. Our objective for the rest of the race is to defend it.

"Adrien and I didn't do much training together and he's not a guy with lots of words, but every day just gets better and better. We're getting stronger as the Cape Epic progresses. I had a big heart for Adrien at the beginning of the race and as we go along, my heart is getting bigger. It's a dream come true to ride with him. He's been through so much - I really admire him. It's a pity about Kevin and David, but we'll wear the African Leader jersey with pride." Kevin Evans had to abandon after he broke his collarbone during stage one.

Ladies category

Eva Lechner and Nathalie Schneitter (team Colnago Arreghini Südtirol) won the ladies category for the third day in a row in a time of 5:56.23 (overall time 12:28.00), ahead of Sally Bigham and Karien Van Jaarsveld (team USN) in a time of 6:01.50 (overall 12:41.39). Naomi Hansen and Jodie Willett of adidas finished in third place in 6:07.58 (overall time 13:26.15). Lechner and Schneitter lead by 13 minutes and 39 seconds.

"We had a good day today. This is another world for me and I'm happy to be back and to have won this stage," said Lechner. "The TransAndes challenge, which we competed in earlier this year, was much shorter. I think the longest stage was around 60km. It was an easy race and we did it for fun.

"The Cape Epic is really hard and competitive. We're cross country riders and prefer shorter stages, but I must admit to enjoying the stage racing."

"The hardest part for me today was the first 30 minutes as my legs felt tired," said Schneitter. "I enjoyed the downhills a lot and generally had a good day. We're a good team and it helps a lot that we know each other well. We've had three good days and I believe I'll get one bad day and Eva will then need to bring me home somehow.

"We've done two six-day races since October and know that we're fine until day six of this race, but aren't sure what will happen on the last two days. I'm convinced Sally and Karien will catch up with us later in the race."

Sally Bigham of the USN team had an unfortunate crash yesterday. "Two minutes from the start, a guy crashed into me, I was going at 35km/h and stopped instantly. I landed on my head, and hurt my neck, shoulder and arm. So yesterday was a little hard. Today went very well and I'm happy with our results. I didn't hurt myself too much yesterday and the physio and ice packs worked - Lady Luck was definitely on my side. We're taking each day as it comes and riding our own race. Hopefully our endurance will kick in again during the later stages of the race."

Her partner Karien van Jaarsveld noted the heat. "We did over 2000m of climbing. Sally and I ride very well together as a team. She's very experienced and I'm learning from her."

Mixed category

The Wheeler - BIXS team, Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss, won the mixed category for the third day in a row in 5:23.08 (overall time 11:16.10), followed by Erik Kleinhans and Ariane Lüthi in 5:42.13 (overall time 11:49.47). The Swiss team of Daniel Annaheim and Renata Bucher (Baumat / zaboobikes.com) again finished in third place in 5:50.20 (overall time 12:13.29).

Reigning Marathon World Champion Süss a teacher by profession, said, "It was hard today and much faster than yesterday. It's difficult riding with the men and I'm just happy I made it. We were riding with Robert Sim and Doug Brown. It's good to be in the first position - it gives you drive and power. There's definitely more singletrack this year which, of course, I love."

"I struggled a bit at the beginning. I'm not so used to so many riders around us,"Lüthi, "but as soon as I got into my rhythm, it went better. It's still early days and anything can happen. We're happy about our position - it gives us confidence."

Master's category

The Juwi team of Carsten Bresser and Udo Boelts won the stage for the third consecutive day in 4:59.31 (overall time 10:30.14). They were again followed by Robert Sim and Doug Brown of the Robert Daniel team in 5:10.34 (overall time 10:57.09) with the Nandos team of Adrian Enthoven and Gerrie Beukes in third place in 5:23.09 (overall time 11:17.19). The Juwi team lead by 26 minutes and 55 seconds.

"We found endurance rhythm as I call it. Carsten had a flat, but everything worked out," said Bolts. "This is a mountain bike race, not a road race, so anything can still happen. One can never be too confident - the race only ends at Lourensford."

"Robert (Sim) had bad day today and I had it bad yesterday," said Brown. "Hopefully we can both feel good soon and get a podium win."

"Today started with a long, hard climb - quite technical - and the section on top of the plateau was also quite hard," said Enthoven. "The map is deceptive as it's much more difficult out there. We were riding with Ester and Bärti today and really enjoyed it. They ride consistently and smooth and it suits us well."

Stage 3 - Saronsberg/Tulbagh to Worcester (125km, 1900m of climbing)

With the fast roads out of town, riders will cover 13km before the first climb. It's steep at times and very loose, requiring hard bursts of effort to gain momentum over the rockiest parts. If there was ever a theme of race week, it's "from effort comes reward".

After the 4km climb, riders arrive at a plateau with a beautiful valley nestled between spectacular mountains that resemble the pictures found on the covers of fantasy novels. There will be little time to look around during the race though - the deeply rutted descent tests the rider and equipment alike.

After smooth farm roads and more rocky tracks, the tyres will be put to the test, with devil thorns lying in wait. A long drag upwards on a rough path leads to a remote hut at the foot of the cliff face of the bare rock of the mountainside. This area is a geologist's paradise. After the final water point, Cape Epic veterans will have déjà vu, with a similar run into the race village through some winding singletrack.



Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 4:32:43 2 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 0:00:47 3 Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:01:24 4 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 0:01:40 5 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:07:35 6 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek 0:09:10 7 Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 2 0:09:11 8 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 2 0:10:25 9 Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro 0:10:28 10 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas 0:16:52 11 Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing 0:19:00 12 Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing 0:20:56 13 Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka 0:22:05 14 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing 0:22:06 15 Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix 0:26:05 16 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM 0:26:16 17 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 3 0:34:02 18 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:34:03 19 Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour 0:39:13 20 Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida 0:44:39 21 Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis 0:45:27 22 Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes 0:46:27 23 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 0:47:14 24 Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 2 0:47:22 25 Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost/Specialized 0:48:11 26 Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike 0:48:11 27 Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone 0:54:03 28 Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC 0:55:06 29 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike 0:56:20 30 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 0:57:14 31 Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com 0:58:07 32 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling 0:58:21 33 Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC 1:00:01 34 Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador 1:00:50 35 Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) MarathonMTB.com 1:01:19 36 Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande 1:01:23 37 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 1:05:34 38 Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness 1:08:13 39 Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market 1:11:16 40 Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com 1:11:48 41 Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil 1:12:29 42 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom 1:14:13 43 Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 1:14:39 44 Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK 1:14:44 45 David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit 1:14:59 46 Sandro Soncin (Swi) & Pascal M?ller (Swi) Hammermann Racing 1:15:01 47 David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss 1:15:05 48 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 3 1:15:34 49 Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) & Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE 1:16:14 50 James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike 1:17:54 51 Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers 1:18:21 52 Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch 1:22:17 53 Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 1:23:12 54 Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 3 1:23:47 55 Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia 1:27:51 56 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch 1:28:01 57 Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal 1:30:47 58 Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea 1:31:32 59 Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 1:32:36 60 Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab 1:32:37 61 Sven Riedesel (Ger) & Werner Portugall (Ger) Adidas Campana 1:33:14 62 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL 1:34:15 63 Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine 1:34:54 64 Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips 1:35:12 65 Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men 1:35:14 66 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach 1:35:24 67 Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement 1:36:38 68 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys 1:39:31 69 Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital 1:39:50 70 Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak 1:44:53 71 Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Luis Octavio Costa (Bra) Rasta 1:47:20 72 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke 1:48:01 73 Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt 1:48:05 74 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 1:48:53 75 Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis 1:49:59 76 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS 1:50:07 77 Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com 1:51:10 78 Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau 1:51:14 79 Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa 1:51:58 80 Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules 1:52:01 81 Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com 1:52:09 82 Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter 1:52:34 83 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope 1:52:35 84 Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR 1:54:41 85 Ken Van den Bulke (Bel) & Tjeerd Govaert (Ned) Trisport Pharma - SABMA 1:55:06 86 Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team 1:55:08 87 Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing 1:55:12 88 Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action 1:57:34 89 Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys 1:58:46 90 Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine 2:00:32 91 Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital 2:00:57 92 Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 2:01:08 93 Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders 2:01:57 94 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport 2:02:36 95 Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers 2:02:45 96 Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports 2:02:53 97 Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids 2:03:03 98 Chris Anderson (RSA) & Nico Van Zyl (RSA) Iron Fist 2:05:05 99 Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers 2:05:26 100 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 2:05:53 101 Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal 2:06:50 102 Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle 2:07:09 103 Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi 2:07:29 104 Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream 2:07:38 105 Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl 2:11:21 106 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference 2:11:45 107 Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 44 2:16:08 108 Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC 2:16:23 109 Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi 2:16:38 110 Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 2:16:47 111 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY 2:16:48 112 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group 2:20:06 113 Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk 2:20:08 114 Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down 2:20:22 115 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama 2:20:29 116 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys 2:21:29 117 Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com 2:22:32 118 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers 2:23:04 119 Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico 2:24:56 120 Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets 2:25:57 121 Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame 2:26:53 122 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo 2:28:02 123 Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri 2:29:04 124 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles 2:30:18 125 Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express 2:30:49 126 Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA 2:31:00 127 joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 2 2:31:43 128 Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing 2:31:50 129 Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 2 2:32:21 130 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY 2:33:42 131 Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom 2:34:43 132 Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company 2:35:44 133 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness 2:36:14 134 Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation 2:36:33 135 David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas 2:37:03 136 Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat 2:40:20 137 Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk 2:40:48 138 Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar 2:41:13 139 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold 2:42:01 140 Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire 2:43:14 141 Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank 2:43:14 142 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers 2:43:51 143 Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom 2:44:57 144 Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L 2:45:06 145 Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic 2:45:46 146 Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew 2:47:45 147 Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free 2:48:17 148 Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice 2:49:59 149 Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes 2:50:25 150 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 2:50:58 151 Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit 2:51:20 152 Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo 2:52:44 153 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 974 2:53:49 154 Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette 2:55:24 155 Josias Barbosa (Bra) & Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) Palito e Pelota 2:56:56 156 Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB 2:57:38 157 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz 2:59:19 158 Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) & Gus Albuquerque (Bra) Mangho 3:00:02 159 Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists 3:00:21 160 Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-3 3:01:24 161 Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec 3:01:32 162 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders 3:01:51 163 Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 3:04:40 164 Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS 3:05:06 165 Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW2 3:05:40 166 Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill 3:07:28 167 Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen 3:08:15 168 Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl 3:09:12 169 Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn 3:09:56 170 Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 3:12:32 171 Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water 3:13:04 172 Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's 3:13:40 173 Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables 3:13:59 174 Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand 3:14:01 175 Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile 3:14:39 176 Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 3:14:58 177 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem 3:15:37 178 John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL 3:16:56 179 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex02 3:17:51 180 Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance 3:18:08 181 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP 3:18:58 182 Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne' 3:20:43 183 Johann Gerber (RSA) & Wesley Lentz (RSA) GT Bumble Bee's 3:20:44 184 Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga 3:20:52 185 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk 3:20:59 186 Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka 3:21:54 187 Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots 3:22:32 188 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 3:22:39 189 Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure 3:22:43 190 Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing 3:22:58 191 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 3:22:59 192 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin 3:23:52 193 Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens 3:24:42 194 Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen 3:24:58 195 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online 3:26:07 196 David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo 3:27:32 197 Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top 3:29:38 198 Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) 110% 3:29:52 199 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon 3:30:08 200 Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba 3:30:46 201 Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 1 3:31:03 202 Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund 3:32:20 203 Myles Tyler (RSA) & Dean Black (RSA) Cyclelab VIP 3:33:22 204 Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life 3:34:01 205 Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces 3:34:48 206 Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs 3:36:37 207 Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss 3:36:38 208 Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech 3:37:02 209 Sintu Vives (And) & Alex Rebes (Spa) sintuvives.com 3:37:03 210 Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg 3:37:14 211 Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers 3:38:50 212 Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini 3:42:12 213 Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro 3:42:28 214 Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton 3:43:15 216 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 3:45:09 217 Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO 3:45:30 218 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class 3:45:33 219 Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring 3:49:03 220 Craig McKune (RSA) & Justin Persson (RSA) Mail&Guardian 3:49:10 221 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma 3:50:59 222 Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 2 3:50:59 223 Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist 3:52:07 224 Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 3:52:19 225 Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls 3:53:23 226 Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish 3:54:06 227 Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas 3:56:47 228 Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's 3:56:55 229 Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles 3:57:56 230 Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore 3:58:34 231 Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass 3:58:49 232 Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless 4:00:06 233 Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait 4:00:26 234 Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash 4:00:45 235 John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains 4:01:20 236 Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain 4:01:26 237 Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS 4:01:28 238 Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M 4:04:40 239 Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme 4:05:48 240 Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) Serenity Now 4:06:02 241 Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing 4:06:21 242 Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics 4:06:55 243 Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery 4:07:15 244 Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO 4:07:29 245 Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory 4:07:50 246 Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys 4:08:07 247 Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD 4:10:47 248 Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics 4:11:40 249 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car 4:14:58 250 Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 2 4:17:32 251 Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon 4:20:36 252 Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman 4:21:20 253 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas 4:22:39 254 Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans 4:24:10 255 Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice 4:25:03 256 George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD 4:25:11 257 Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance 4:26:35 258 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders 4:28:08 259 Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors 4:28:20 260 Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies 4:28:55 261 Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK 4:30:59 262 Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius 4:35:09 263 Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts 4:35:34 264 Humberto Cardoso (RSA) & Mauritz Walters (RSA) Wimpy Ceres 4:37:15 265 Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-2 4:37:51 266 Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs 4:38:27 267 Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 4:40:00 268 Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ2 4:40:36 269 Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens 4:41:47 270 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT 4:42:28 271 Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers 4:47:59 272 Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers 4:50:34 273 Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo 4:51:05 274 Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef 4:51:25 275 Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari 4:54:42 276 Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky 4:54:47 277 Danie Van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Bryce Wickham (RSA) Founties Mounties 4:57:07 278 Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce 4:59:41 279 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One 5:00:42 280 Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation 5:01:06 281 Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein 5:05:14 282 Heinrich Putter (GBr) & Jean Botes (RSA) Merriman Men 5:06:53 283 Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones 5:09:01 284 Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders 5:11:53 285 Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) Quick Release 5:12:27 286 John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas 5:12:57 287 Gary Gorton (RSA) & Jake Opie (RSA) Phat Racing 5:13:41 288 Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo 5:13:47 289 Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland 5:14:32 290 Stefan Ulland (RSA) & Ashley Cook (RSA) Grumpy 5:14:34 291 Henco Rademeyer (RSA) & De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VIII 5:16:45 292 Barry Van't Slot (RSA) & Chris Cronje (RSA) IHAHA 5:17:06 293 Loot Steyn (RSA) & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) wizards 5:17:23 294 Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive 5:18:14 295 Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking 5:19:58

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 5:56:23 2 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN 0:05:27 3 Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas 0:11:35 4 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast 0:15:29 5 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies 0:49:10 6 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies 0:51:44 7 Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic 0:53:45 8 Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF 1:01:17 9 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies 1:03:58 10 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN 1:04:29 11 Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant 1:05:58 12 Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape 1:26:51 13 Andrea Huser (Swi) & Christine Wyss (Swi) Bl?emlisalp 1:41:31 14 Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas 1:47:28 15 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 1:52:00 16 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens 1:58:45 17 Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief 2:08:33 18 Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses 2:26:29 19 M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush 2:48:02 20 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths 2:59:16

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 5:23:08 2 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge 0:19:05 3 Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com 0:27:12 4 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild 0:33:26 5 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race 0:47:01 6 Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro 0:51:28 7 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel 0:56:54 8 Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge 1:05:07 9 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport 1:05:09 10 Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing 1:10:49 11 Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone 1:22:04 12 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 1:42:12 13 Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech 1:51:04 14 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Christelle Van Niekerk (Aus) Big Fat Bastards 1:57:11 15 Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat 1:58:23 16 Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed 2:02:27 17 Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 2:08:21 18 Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd 2:14:47 19 Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked 2:17:07 20 Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active 2:24:17 21 Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one 2:25:03 22 Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH 2:27:41 23 Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's 2:29:12 24 Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing 2:30:27 25 Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah 2:31:16 26 Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride 2:31:36 27 Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck 2:35:48 28 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley? 2:37:56 29 Andr? Hauschke (Ger) & Gisela Gartmair (Ger) Vau De Germany 2:40:40 30 Riaan Maree (RSA) & Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) Tasol Solar 2:43:52 31 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz 2:43:55 32 Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips 2:46:09 33 Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree 2:49:06 34 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers 2:51:01 35 Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 111 3:06:19 36 Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia 3:06:47 37 Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 3:07:18 38 Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan 3:14:46 39 Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation 3:21:23 40 Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira 3:33:59 41 Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge 3:34:52 42 Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils 3:38:32 43 Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark 3:39:51 44 Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer 3:40:43 45 Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur 3:42:41 46 Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude 3:43:57 47 Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS 3:44:06 48 Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail 3:44:29 49 Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling 3:49:15 50 David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 3:54:57 51 Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem 3:56:14 52 Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 3:59:15 53 Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU 4:01:21 54 Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 3 4:01:22 55 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis 4:05:03 56 Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 4:06:35 57 Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets 4:06:53 58 Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera 4:09:29 59 Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA 4:23:46 60 Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Thea-Mari van der Sandt (RSA) Absa Trailblazers 4:31:39

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi 4:59:31 2 Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel 0:11:03 3 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos 0:23:37 4 Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab 0:28:24 5 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO 0:37:01 6 Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree 0:39:30 7 David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool 0:42:44 8 Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley 0:46:12 9 Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing 0:50:14 10 Markus Pielenz (Ger) & Christoph Pielenz (Ger) Adidas Medsport 0:56:47 11 Thomas Dooley (USA) & Mike Hogan (USA) Singletrack.com/Justin's Nut Butter 1:02:15 12 Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za 1:03:56 13 Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 2 1:03:58 14 Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil 1:04:04 15 Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota 1:05:50 16 Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers 1:07:38 17 Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles 1:07:51 18 Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW 1:08:45 19 Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya 1:11:17 20 Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN 1:14:03 21 Koos Klopper (RSA) & Danie Marais (RSA) Cycle Lab ETA Solutions 1:19:53 22 Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela 1:20:12 23 Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO 1:20:13 24 Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa 1:24:20 25 Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works 1:26:04 26 Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad 1:27:04 27 Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs 1:27:59 28 David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin' 1:30:22 29 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 2 1:31:13 30 Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 2 1:31:32 31 Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne 1:33:17 32 Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.1 1:33:30 33 Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap 1:38:20 34 Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz 1:39:44 35 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 1:41:09 36 Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST 1:41:48 37 Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar 1:42:25 38 Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim 1:42:37 39 Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 2 1:44:30 40 Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 3 1:44:31 41 Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II 1:46:00 42 Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises 1:47:19 43 Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump 1:48:42 44 Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas 1:48:58 45 Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux 1:49:13 46 Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic 1:49:29 47 Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 2 1:50:09 48 Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing 1:50:16 49 John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates 1:51:45 50 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes 1:52:52 51 Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion 1:53:13 52 Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld 1:53:21 53 Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam 1:59:30 54 Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level 2:00:17 55 Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers 2:01:04 56 Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates 2:03:27 57 Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen 2:04:00 58 Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc 2:06:33 59 Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized 2:07:47 60 Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike 2:08:38 61 Thomas Tanner (Swi) & Charly Meier (Swi) TaMei - BL 2:09:39 62 Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe 2:11:00 63 Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling 2:12:01 64 Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 2:13:45 65 Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets 2:16:22 66 John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 2:17:11 67 Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde 2:20:22 68 Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB 2:25:13 69 Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables 2:25:37 70 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN 2:25:48 71 Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild 2:28:08 72 Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets 2:28:47 73 Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders 2:29:55 74 Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ? 2:31:42 75 Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Tim James (RSA) Vodacom 2:33:28 76 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing 2:33:31 77 Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 2 2:35:40 78 Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars 2:35:49 79 Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani 2:36:53 80 Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies 2:37:24 81 Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 2 2:38:17 82 Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs 2:39:42 83 Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders 2:39:59 84 Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota 2:39:59 85 Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns 2:40:25 86 Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay 2:41:36 87 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz 2:42:17 88 Marius Sullwald (RSA) & Schalk De Villiers (RSA) Coastal Labels 2:45:50 89 Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering 2:47:50 90 Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners 2:49:49 91 Doug Descheneaux (USA) & Barry Davitt (KSA) Desert Rats 2:50:04 92 Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec 2:50:53 93 Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega 2:51:40 94 Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam 2:53:45 95 Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter 2:54:00 96 Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town 2:54:47 97 David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday 2:55:40 98 Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped 2:55:52 99 Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy 2:58:15 100 Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts 2:58:16 101 Don Sissons (Can) & Gary Sewell (Can) Syngenta Prairie Boys 2:58:30 102 Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy 3:02:59 103 Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle 3:04:09 104 Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker 3:05:59 105 Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro 3:08:59 106 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas 3:10:26 107 Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets 3:12:03 108 Mario Roma (Bra) & Adauto Belli (Bra) Brasil Soul - RC BIKES - Brasil Ride 3:13:25 109 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters 3:14:02 110 Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop 3:15:00 111 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 2 3:15:30 112 Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane 3:17:05 113 Niall Evans (RSA) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) zhivage 3:17:56 114 Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs 3:19:09 115 Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood 3:21:51 116 Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues 3:23:12 117 Kjartan Aas (Nor) & Odd Werner Hansen (Nor) Masters-Gjovik 3:23:49 118 Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade 3:24:22 119 Claude Have (Lux) & Charles Hutmacher (Lux) Charles & Claude 3:25:02 120 George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE 3:26:42 121 Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop 3:26:43 122 Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 3 3:28:38 123 Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre 3:31:16 124 Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk 3:32:29 125 Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet 3:34:13 126 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks 3:37:54 127 Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs 3:38:47 128 Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB) 3:39:05 129 Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls 3:39:32 130 Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M 3:40:30 131 Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove 3:40:54 132 Graeme Rate (RSA) & Gary Ing (RSA) Prime Admin 3:41:00 133 Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies 3:41:23 134 Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey 3:41:45 135 Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys 3:44:31 136 Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys 3:44:49 137 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates 3:45:21 138 Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak 3:47:09 139 Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst 3:48:51 140 Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters 3:50:41 141 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto 3:51:52 142 Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli 3:54:21 143 Doug Reed (RSA) & Colin Muller (RSA) Gforce 3:58:30 144 Jan Oomen (Ned) & Frank Knevels (Ned) First & second chance 4:00:04 145 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop 4:02:54 146 Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers 4:03:57 147 Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara 4:06:12 148 Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink 4:10:40 149 Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless 4:11:14 150 Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team 4:12:50 151 Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee 4:15:14 152 Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) XXbrain 4:15:56 152 Mellis Walker (RSA) & Pieter Kunz (RSA) eXXaro - eXXcel 154 Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton 4:16:05 155 Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets 4:17:08 156 carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena 4:18:29 157 Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Evaldo Pereira dos Santos (Bra) Mountaineers - OCE treine.net Brazil 4:18:35 158 Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne 4:20:39 159 Jaco Van Zyl (RSA) & Heine Matthee (RSA) PnP Race4change 4:23:32 160 Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike 4:25:51 161 Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers 4:26:01 162 Paul Godman (Can) & Bruce Cockburn (RSA) Gnarly 4:29:56 163 Ricus Nel (RSA) & Mario Greyling (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2 4:30:59 164 Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon 4:31:00 165 Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots 4:33:42 166 William Prentice (USA) & Simon Borain (USA) Topies 4:38:20 167 Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects 4:38:38 168 Rob Sedgwick (GBr) & Lee Alexander (GBr) Adrenalinmonkey 4:43:14 169 Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers 4:43:38 170 Neville Murray (RSA) & Hambly Quantrill (RSA) The Bio Boys 4:45:01 171 Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers 4:46:23 172 Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters 4:46:47 173 Hannes Davel (RSA) & Gert Marincowitz (RSA) magoebaskloof 4:47:22 174 Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer 4:49:33 175 Frederic Ramon (Fra) & Jean-Bernard Devolder (Fra) AFTIM Le Matisse 4:52:47 176 Rudi Kleynhans (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Dehidrated Chain Breakers 4:56:52 177 Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe 4:58:25 178 Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell 4:59:12

Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 9:27:38 2 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 0:06:18 3 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 0:07:24 4 Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro 0:13:51 5 Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:21:04 6 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:22:15 7 Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 2 0:25:33 8 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 2 0:29:38 9 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek 0:36:59 10 Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing 0:37:36 11 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas 0:37:48 12 Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka 0:50:01 13 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 3 0:51:37 14 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM 0:52:17 15 Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix 0:57:02 16 Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing 0:58:42 17 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing 0:59:40 18 Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 2 1:08:50 19 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 1:10:28 20 Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike 1:16:00 21 Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour 1:16:19 22 Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis 1:21:16 23 Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida 1:30:34 24 Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost/Specialized 1:32:48 25 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 1:37:55 26 Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes 1:46:24 27 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 1:47:42 28 Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande 1:57:34 29 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 1:57:47 30 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike 2:03:09 31 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling 2:03:32 32 Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com 2:05:34 33 Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC 2:05:48 34 Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone 2:06:21 35 Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC 2:08:42 36 Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) MarathonMTB.com 2:12:03 37 Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador 2:14:10 38 Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil 2:17:45 39 Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com 2:21:53 40 Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 2:29:16 41 Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness 2:30:17 42 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom 2:40:34 43 Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK 2:41:08 44 Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers 2:41:47 45 Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market 2:48:28 46 Sandro Soncin (Swi) & Pascal M?ller (Swi) Hammermann Racing 2:50:46 47 David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit 2:51:31 48 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 3 2:53:15 49 Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch 2:53:29 50 Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 2:56:28 51 Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea 2:59:40 52 Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 3 3:00:18 53 David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss 3:02:04 54 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch 3:02:48 55 James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike 3:03:30 56 Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) & Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE 3:04:54 57 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL 3:07:07 58 Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 3:08:18 59 Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab 3:11:01 60 Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia 3:12:42 61 Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine 3:13:10 62 Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement 3:15:12 63 Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis 3:15:28 64 Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal 3:18:46 65 Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak 3:20:11 66 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach 3:20:13 67 Sven Riedesel (Ger) & Werner Portugall (Ger) Adidas Campana 3:22:59 68 Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital 3:24:23 69 Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips 3:34:09 70 Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men 3:36:48 71 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys 3:45:24 72 Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa 3:47:30 73 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 3:47:53 74 Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing 3:48:58 75 Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Luis Octavio Costa (Bra) Rasta 3:50:40 76 Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt 3:51:41 77 Ken Van den Bulke (Bel) & Tjeerd Govaert (Ned) Trisport Pharma - SABMA 3:53:45 78 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke 3:54:19 79 Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys 3:54:30 80 Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau 3:57:07 81 Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports 3:57:43 82 Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules 3:57:48 83 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS 3:58:41 84 Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine 4:05:01 85 Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com 4:06:00 86 Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action 4:07:13 87 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport 4:09:07 88 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope 4:09:32 89 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 4:09:50 90 Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream 4:10:24 91 Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter 4:10:35 92 Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR 4:10:50 93 Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids 4:12:52 94 Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders 4:14:01 95 Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi 4:14:18 96 Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 4:14:36 97 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference 4:15:17 98 Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers 4:15:43 99 Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital 4:20:04 100 Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team 4:21:25 101 Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC 4:21:59 102 Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal 4:22:05 103 Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com 4:24:19 104 Chris Anderson (RSA) & Nico Van Zyl (RSA) Iron Fist 4:26:37 105 Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 44 4:28:51 106 Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle 4:32:35 107 Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation 4:33:02 108 Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico 4:40:35 109 Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express 4:42:07 110 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers 4:43:40 111 Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi 4:45:00 112 Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 4:46:08 113 Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets 4:46:25 114 Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl 4:46:29 115 Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame 4:50:32 116 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama 4:51:45 117 Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down 4:53:47 118 joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 2 4:54:49 119 Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 2 4:55:24 120 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys 4:57:12 121 Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com 5:01:02 122 Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L 5:01:04 123 Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri 5:01:49 124 Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing 5:03:22 125 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo 5:09:02 126 Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA 5:12:21 127 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness 5:14:20 128 Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers 5:14:58 129 Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk 5:17:29 130 Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew 5:19:08 131 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY 5:20:19 132 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY 5:21:00 133 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group 5:21:36 134 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold 5:23:24 135 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers 5:26:26 136 Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk 5:26:53 137 Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat 5:27:15 138 Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit 5:31:10 139 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders 5:32:00 140 Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom 5:32:28 141 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 974 5:33:37 142 Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom 5:40:33 143 Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes 5:40:55 144 Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice 5:41:27 145 Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire 5:43:10 146 Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank 5:44:28 147 Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-3 5:45:45 148 Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free 5:46:07 149 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles 5:46:32 150 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 5:50:04 151 Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette 5:53:56 152 Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB 5:54:20 153 David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas 5:55:08 154 Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists 5:55:44 155 Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW2 5:58:14 156 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz 6:00:17 157 Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic 6:02:58 158 Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar 6:04:10 159 Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec 6:04:39 160 Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl 6:05:53 161 Myles Tyler (RSA) & Dean Black (RSA) Cyclelab VIP 6:08:14 162 Josias Barbosa (Bra) & Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) Palito e Pelota 6:08:31 163 Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo 6:10:51 164 Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill 6:12:45 165 Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) & Gus Albuquerque (Bra) Mangho 6:15:27 166 Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen 6:16:48 167 Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS 6:20:29 168 Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots 6:21:15 169 Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 6:21:58 170 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex02 6:22:03 171 Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand 6:23:11 172 Johann Gerber (RSA) & Wesley Lentz (RSA) GT Bumble Bee's 6:26:13 173 John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL 6:27:02 174 Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water 6:33:04 175 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 6:33:28 176 Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile 6:35:42 177 Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's 6:37:11 178 Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance 6:38:47 179 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem 6:43:12 180 Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga 6:43:18 181 Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables 6:45:06 182 Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 6:45:11 183 Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 6:45:59 184 Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne' 6:46:27 185 Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls 6:46:45 186 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin 6:47:31 187 Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka 6:48:43 188 Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss 6:51:10 189 Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech 6:52:41 190 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon 6:52:57 191 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk 6:53:44 192 Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn 6:53:45 193 David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo 6:55:05 194 Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens 6:55:17 195 Sintu Vives (And) & Alex Rebes (Spa) sintuvives.com 6:56:43 196 Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba 6:57:16 197 Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait 6:57:41 198 Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company 6:58:26 199 Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 1 7:01:31 200 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 7:02:28 201 Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure 7:02:38 202 Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing 7:03:08 203 Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers 7:03:23 204 Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top 7:03:28 205 Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen 7:03:59 206 Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton 7:04:12 207 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP 7:06:53 208 Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces 7:09:15 209 Craig McKune (RSA) & Justin Persson (RSA) Mail&Guardian 7:12:21 210 Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro 7:15:28 211 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 7:16:34 212 Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M 7:17:00 213 Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg 7:17:17 214 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online 7:19:24 215 Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life 7:21:31 216 Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini 7:23:35 217 Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS 7:24:45 218 Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 7:28:09 219 Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund 7:28:43 220 Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) 110% 7:31:34 221 Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring 7:39:24 222 Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) Serenity Now 7:39:58 223 Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish 7:43:06 224 Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs 7:43:13 225 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class 7:47:06 226 Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist 7:48:22 227 Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas 7:52:07 228 Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO 7:55:19 229 Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon 7:56:05 230 Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 2 7:57:29 231 Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's 7:58:53 232 Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass 8:04:41 233 Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing 8:06:09 234 Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman 8:06:16 235 Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless 8:06:16 236 Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore 8:07:06 237 Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles 8:09:53 238 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma 8:15:42 239 Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans 8:16:49 240 Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory 8:17:28 241 Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD 8:18:06 242 Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics 8:19:15 243 Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys 8:19:38 244 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas 8:20:22 245 Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK 8:23:01 246 Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme 8:25:39 247 John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains 8:30:14 248 Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies 8:30:49 249 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car 8:32:06 250 Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ2 8:36:25 251 Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics 8:39:10 252 Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery 8:39:20 253 George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD 8:41:27 254 Humberto Cardoso (RSA) & Mauritz Walters (RSA) Wimpy Ceres 8:44:30 255 Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice 8:46:46 256 Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 2 8:47:59 257 Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo 8:48:02 258 Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce 8:48:14 259 Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius 8:49:19 260 Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain 8:51:29 261 Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts 8:51:34 262 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders 8:52:37 263 Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-2 8:52:55 264 Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO 8:54:02 265 Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance 8:57:09 266 Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers 9:13:54 267 Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash 9:15:18 268 Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors 9:15:43 269 Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef 9:16:01 270 Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs 9:25:53 271 Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers 9:27:20 272 Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens 9:33:15 273 Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari 9:33:43 274 Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo 9:33:52 275 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT 9:40:34 276 Danie Van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Bryce Wickham (RSA) Founties Mounties 9:41:41 277 Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 9:48:59 278 Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky 9:57:59 279 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One 10:02:04 280 Heinrich Putter (GBr) & Jean Botes (RSA) Merriman Men 10:08:39 281 Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation 10:08:50 282 Henco Rademeyer (RSA) & De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VIII 10:16:15 283 Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) Quick Release 10:23:18 284 Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones 10:27:38 285 Gary Gorton (RSA) & Jake Opie (RSA) Phat Racing 10:39:01 286 Barry Van't Slot (RSA) & Chris Cronje (RSA) IHAHA 10:41:12 287 Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland 10:43:13 288 Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive 10:44:44 289 Stefan Ulland (RSA) & Ashley Cook (RSA) Grumpy 10:47:26 290 John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas 10:52:01 291 Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking 10:53:39 292 Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders 10:54:03 293 Loot Steyn (RSA) & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) wizards 11:12:38 294 Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein 12:22:26

Women general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 12:28:00 2 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN 0:13:39 3 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast 0:30:41 4 Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas 0:58:16 5 Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant 1:30:04 6 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies 1:33:04 7 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies 1:45:51 8 Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic 1:47:00 9 Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF 1:49:41 10 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN 2:00:15 11 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies 2:10:03 12 Andrea Huser (Swi) & Christine Wyss (Swi) Bl?emlisalp 2:53:30 13 Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape 2:55:24 14 Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas 3:44:06 15 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 3:53:59 16 Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief 3:59:30 17 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens 4:04:01 18 Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses 5:05:08 19 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths 5:43:02 20 M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush 5:55:07

Mixed general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 11:16:10 2 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge 0:33:37 3 Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com 0:57:20 4 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild 1:09:02 5 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race 1:38:51 6 Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro 1:56:04 7 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel 2:00:22 8 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport 2:15:28 9 Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing 2:15:35 10 Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge 2:19:29 11 Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone 2:50:31 12 Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed 3:22:49 13 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 3:27:27 14 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Christelle Van Niekerk (Aus) Big Fat Bastards 3:31:27 15 Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech 3:40:28 16 Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 4:04:04 17 Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat 4:07:49 18 Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked 4:30:49 19 Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH 4:36:31 20 Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active 4:37:55 21 Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride 4:52:49 22 Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one 5:00:06 23 Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's 5:00:12 24 Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing 5:02:11 25 Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd 5:05:31 26 Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck 5:11:49 27 Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah 5:18:00 28 Riaan Maree (RSA) & Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) Tasol Solar 5:30:15 29 Andr? Hauschke (Ger) & Gisela Gartmair (Ger) Vau De Germany 5:36:19 30 Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips 5:41:44 31 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley? 5:45:21 32 Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree 5:46:38 33 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz 5:51:39 34 Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia 6:08:04 35 Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation 6:18:42 36 Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark 6:21:39 37 Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan 6:31:28 38 Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 111 6:40:35 39 Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 6:51:27 40 Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail 6:58:40 41 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers 7:05:02 42 Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer 7:16:32 43 Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils 7:19:18 44 Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS 7:24:22 45 Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira 7:26:39 46 Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge 7:30:06 47 David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 7:38:13 48 Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling 7:46:42 49 Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem 7:49:16 50 Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU 7:50:22 51 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis 7:53:25 52 Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 7:56:31 53 Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 3 8:05:56 54 Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur 8:11:36 55 Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera 8:12:56 56 Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets 8:16:00 57 Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA 8:54:52 58 Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 9:05:36 59 Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Thea-Mari van der Sandt (RSA) Absa Trailblazers 9:19:02 60 Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude 9:36:04