Trending

Canberra Tour race history

1983-2007

Canberra Tour
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2007Hayden Josefski
2006Robert McLachlan
2005Robert McLachlan
2004Ben Johnson
2002Russell Vanhout
2001Klayten Smith
2000Warren Clark
1999Peter Milostic
1998Haydon Bradbury

Canberra Milk Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1997Nathan O'Neill
1996Adrian Nolan
1995Deane Rogers
1994Matthew Goold
1993Tony Gaudry
1992Stewart McKenzie
1991Ian Goodwin
1990Justin Grindal
1989Stephen Blackburn

Spokesman 2-day Tour
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1988John Cosgrove
1987Greg Clifton
1986Scott Steward
1985Gary Sutton
1984Craig Beddome
1983Gary Sutton

Canberra Tour
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2007Vicky Whitelaw
2006Kate Mercer
2005Amanda Spratt
2004Oenone Wood
2002Emily Williams
2001Olivia Gollan
2000Kathy Watt
1999Kathy Watt
1998Tracey Gaudry

Canberra Milk Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1997Anna Wilson
1996Jo Lawn
1995Tracey Watson
1994Kathy Watt
1993Cathy Reardon
1992Maryanne Shaw
1991Cathy Hart
1990Kathy Watt
1989Kathy Watt

Spokesman 2-day Tour
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1988Debbie Kinnear
1987Kathy Watt
1986Julie Speight
1985Kathleen Shannon
1984Julie Speight
1983R Warke

Latest on Cyclingnews