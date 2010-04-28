Canberra Tour race history
1983-2007
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2007
|Hayden Josefski
|2006
|Robert McLachlan
|2005
|Robert McLachlan
|2004
|Ben Johnson
|2002
|Russell Vanhout
|2001
|Klayten Smith
|2000
|Warren Clark
|1999
|Peter Milostic
|1998
|Haydon Bradbury
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1997
|Nathan O'Neill
|1996
|Adrian Nolan
|1995
|Deane Rogers
|1994
|Matthew Goold
|1993
|Tony Gaudry
|1992
|Stewart McKenzie
|1991
|Ian Goodwin
|1990
|Justin Grindal
|1989
|Stephen Blackburn
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1988
|John Cosgrove
|1987
|Greg Clifton
|1986
|Scott Steward
|1985
|Gary Sutton
|1984
|Craig Beddome
|1983
|Gary Sutton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2007
|Vicky Whitelaw
|2006
|Kate Mercer
|2005
|Amanda Spratt
|2004
|Oenone Wood
|2002
|Emily Williams
|2001
|Olivia Gollan
|2000
|Kathy Watt
|1999
|Kathy Watt
|1998
|Tracey Gaudry
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1997
|Anna Wilson
|1996
|Jo Lawn
|1995
|Tracey Watson
|1994
|Kathy Watt
|1993
|Cathy Reardon
|1992
|Maryanne Shaw
|1991
|Cathy Hart
|1990
|Kathy Watt
|1989
|Kathy Watt
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1988
|Debbie Kinnear
|1987
|Kathy Watt
|1986
|Julie Speight
|1985
|Kathleen Shannon
|1984
|Julie Speight
|1983
|R Warke
