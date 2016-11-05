Peter Disera wins under-23 Canadian cyclo-cross title
Brother Quinton Disera second, O'Donnell third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team)
|0:48:16
|2
|Quinton Disera (Norco Factory Team)
|0:02:10
|3
|Trevor ODonnell (Realdeal/DOrnellas p/b Garneau)
|0:03:44
|4
|Edward Walsh (Team Nova Scotia)
|0:04:11
|5
|Raphael Auclair (Team Pivot Cycles - OTE)
|0:04:12
|6
|Matthew Staples (Centurion Next Wave)
|0:05:08
|7
|Émile Perreault (Accro Vélo Val Dor)
|0:06:45
|8
|Edouard Tougas (Independent)
|0:08:30
|9
|Adam Roberge (Apogée-Lowest Rates)
|0:09:22
