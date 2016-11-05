Trending

Peter Disera wins under-23 Canadian cyclo-cross title

Brother Quinton Disera second, O'Donnell third

Peter Disera (Canada)

(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team)0:48:16
2Quinton Disera (Norco Factory Team)0:02:10
3Trevor ODonnell (Realdeal/DOrnellas p/b Garneau)0:03:44
4Edward Walsh (Team Nova Scotia)0:04:11
5Raphael Auclair (Team Pivot Cycles - OTE)0:04:12
6Matthew Staples (Centurion Next Wave)0:05:08
7Émile Perreault (Accro Vélo Val Dor)0:06:45
8Edouard Tougas (Independent)0:08:30
9Adam Roberge (Apogée-Lowest Rates)0:09:22

