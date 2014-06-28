Trending

Kirchman wins Canadian road race

Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies goes one-two

Image 1 of 12

Podium: Denise Ramsden, Leah Kirchmann, Leah Guloien

Podium: Denise Ramsden, Leah Kirchmann, Leah Guloien
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 12

Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) wins

Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) wins
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 12

The start took the riders passed the devastation of the train disaster last year.

The start took the riders passed the devastation of the train disaster last year.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 12

Josiane Lessard (Lux/Specialized) leading the peloton

Josiane Lessard (Lux/Specialized) leading the peloton
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 12

Rolling through the Quebec countryside

Rolling through the Quebec countryside
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 12

Early break Sarah Coney (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic) and Megan Rathwell (IRC p/b Robert Cameron Law/Rumble)

Early break Sarah Coney (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic) and Megan Rathwell (IRC p/b Robert Cameron Law/Rumble)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 12

On the climb

On the climb
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 12

Gillian Carleton (right) was aggressive in the earlier laps

Gillian Carleton (right) was aggressive in the earlier laps
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 12

Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies leading over the top of the climb

Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies leading over the top of the climb
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 12

Megan Rathwell (IRC p/b Robert Cameron Law/Rumble) about to get caught 4th time up the climb

Megan Rathwell (IRC p/b Robert Cameron Law/Rumble) about to get caught 4th time up the climb
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 12

Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) leads over the climb

Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) leads over the climb
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 12

Alizee Brien (TIBCO-to the top) strings out the remainder of the field with 16km to go

Alizee Brien (TIBCO-to the top) strings out the remainder of the field with 16km to go
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3:47:13
2Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:02
3Leah Guloien0:00:04
4Jenny Lehmann
5Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)
6Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO - To The Top)
7Kinley Gibson
8Annie Foreman-mackey
9Carolyn Cartmill
10Adriane Provost0:00:10
11Elyse Nieuwold0:00:12
12Jennifer Stephenson
13Justine Clift0:00:15
14Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
15Amie Krasnozon
16Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO - To The Top)
17Megan Rathwell0:00:19
18Catherine Fleury
19Stephanie Skoreyko
20Catherine Dessureault
21Anika Todd (Team TIBCO - To The Top)0:00:22
22Shoshauna Routley0:00:26
23Jamie Gilgen0:08:04
24Ellen Watters0:08:08
25Brook Noble0:08:09
26Hélène Pilote Fortin
27Sarah Coney0:08:12
28Nancy Labbe-giguere0:10:17
29Isabelle Can Mayrand0:10:44
30Sarah-anne Rasmussen0:13:29
31Rosalie Cardin Houle
32Elisabeth Albert
33Marie-Ève Poisson
34Roxanne Pepin
35Anne-Marie Morin
36Laurence Bourque0:13:33
37Saskia Kowalchuk0:13:36
38Tessa Pinckston0:17:23
39Ariane Bonhomme
40Karine Lebel
41Tatjana Zaharova0:21:40
42Amy Mausser0:23:31
43Natascha Piciga0:27:58
44Paolina Allan0:30:14
45Barbie Hope0:30:34
46Léa Audet0:42:29
47Rachel Canning0:43:26
DNFNatasha Elliott
DNFLindsay Aspen
DNFEmily Flynn
DNFAmélie Bruneau
DNFKaitlyn Steeves
DNFMadeleine Mcconnell
DNFGillian Carleton
DNFJoanie Caron
DNFJosiane Lessard
DNSLex Albrecht

Latest on Cyclingnews