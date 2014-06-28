Kirchman wins Canadian road race
Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies goes one-two
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3:47:13
|2
|Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:02
|3
|Leah Guloien
|0:00:04
|4
|Jenny Lehmann
|5
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)
|6
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO - To The Top)
|7
|Kinley Gibson
|8
|Annie Foreman-mackey
|9
|Carolyn Cartmill
|10
|Adriane Provost
|0:00:10
|11
|Elyse Nieuwold
|0:00:12
|12
|Jennifer Stephenson
|13
|Justine Clift
|0:00:15
|14
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|15
|Amie Krasnozon
|16
|Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO - To The Top)
|17
|Megan Rathwell
|0:00:19
|18
|Catherine Fleury
|19
|Stephanie Skoreyko
|20
|Catherine Dessureault
|21
|Anika Todd (Team TIBCO - To The Top)
|0:00:22
|22
|Shoshauna Routley
|0:00:26
|23
|Jamie Gilgen
|0:08:04
|24
|Ellen Watters
|0:08:08
|25
|Brook Noble
|0:08:09
|26
|Hélène Pilote Fortin
|27
|Sarah Coney
|0:08:12
|28
|Nancy Labbe-giguere
|0:10:17
|29
|Isabelle Can Mayrand
|0:10:44
|30
|Sarah-anne Rasmussen
|0:13:29
|31
|Rosalie Cardin Houle
|32
|Elisabeth Albert
|33
|Marie-Ève Poisson
|34
|Roxanne Pepin
|35
|Anne-Marie Morin
|36
|Laurence Bourque
|0:13:33
|37
|Saskia Kowalchuk
|0:13:36
|38
|Tessa Pinckston
|0:17:23
|39
|Ariane Bonhomme
|40
|Karine Lebel
|41
|Tatjana Zaharova
|0:21:40
|42
|Amy Mausser
|0:23:31
|43
|Natascha Piciga
|0:27:58
|44
|Paolina Allan
|0:30:14
|45
|Barbie Hope
|0:30:34
|46
|Léa Audet
|0:42:29
|47
|Rachel Canning
|0:43:26
|DNF
|Natasha Elliott
|DNF
|Lindsay Aspen
|DNF
|Emily Flynn
|DNF
|Amélie Bruneau
|DNF
|Kaitlyn Steeves
|DNF
|Madeleine Mcconnell
|DNF
|Gillian Carleton
|DNF
|Joanie Caron
|DNF
|Josiane Lessard
|DNS
|Lex Albrecht
