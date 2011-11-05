Sheppard nabs Canadian title
Batty, Schooler fight for silver
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles/Shiman
|1:01:52
|2
|Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:21
|3
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block - Sri Importing
|0:00:22
|4
|Derrick St John (Can) Stevens P/B The Cyclery
|0:00:42
|5
|Andrew Watson (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:00:55
|6
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada
|0:01:16
|7
|Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada
|0:01:21
|8
|Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom Cx Team
|0:02:08
|9
|Mark Mcconnell (Can) Team Alberta
|0:02:37
|10
|Kevin Calhoun (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|0:03:05
|11
|Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
|0:03:19
|12
|Aroussen Laflamme (USA) Xprezo-Borsao
|0:03:59
|13
|Nathan Chown (Can) Team Cf
|0:04:22
|14
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
|0:04:30
|15
|Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck
|0:04:52
|16
|Peter Morse (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee/ La Bicicletta
|0:05:06
|17
|Matthew Krahn (Can) Redbike
|0:05:21
|18
|Nathan Underwood (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:05:25
|19
|Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) Garneau
|0:05:52
|20
|Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao
|0:06:44
|21
|Douglas Van Den Ham (Can) Nine2Fivepro.Com Cycling Team
|0:06:54
|22
|Erik Box (Can) Nativo/Devinci
|0:07:19
|23
|Peter Mancini (Can) Esteemtraining.Com
|0:07:57
|24
|William Goodfellow (Can) Lotto-Bodysol Pole Continental
|25
|Colin Busby (Can) Chain Reaction/ Molson 67
|26
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Stevens Presented By The Cycle
|27
|Jeff Moote (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com
|28
|Matt Zdriluk (Can) Reactivated Racing / Primary/S
|29
|Adam Poll (Can) Waterloo Cycling Club
|DNF
|Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique
|DNF
|Drew Mckenzie (Can) The Condo Group/Shimano/Marin
|DNF
|Marco Li (Can) Garneau-Club Chaussures- Norto
|DNF
|Matt Thomas (Can) Soigneur Race Services Race Te
