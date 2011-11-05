Trending

Sheppard nabs Canadian title

Batty, Schooler fight for silver

Elite National Champions: Emily Batty and Chris Sheppard

Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain Bicycles/Shimano) repeats as national champion.

Elite Men's podium: Mark Batty (Spidertech p/b C10), Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain Bicycles/Shimano), Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block - SRI Importing)

Craig Richey (Renner Custom CX Team - Raleigh) finished 8th.

Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block - SRI Importing) took the bronze.

Mark Batty (Spidertech powered by C10) leading the front group.

Adam Morka (Trek Canada).

Derrick St. John (Stevens p/b The Cyclery) finished 4th.

Mark Batty (Spidertech powered by C10) took silver.

Shaun Adamson (Cycle-Smart).

Andrew Watson (Norco) finished 5th.

Mark Batty (Spidertech powered by C10)leading the chase.

Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain Bicycles/Shimano).

Aaron Schooler leading Mark Batty.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles/Shiman1:01:52
2Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:21
3Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block - Sri Importing0:00:22
4Derrick St John (Can) Stevens P/B The Cyclery0:00:42
5Andrew Watson (Can) Norco Factory Team0:00:55
6Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada0:01:16
7Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada0:01:21
8Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom Cx Team0:02:08
9Mark Mcconnell (Can) Team Alberta0:02:37
10Kevin Calhoun (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team0:03:05
11Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada0:03:19
12Aroussen Laflamme (USA) Xprezo-Borsao0:03:59
13Nathan Chown (Can) Team Cf0:04:22
14Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart0:04:30
15Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck0:04:52
16Peter Morse (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee/ La Bicicletta0:05:06
17Matthew Krahn (Can) Redbike0:05:21
18Nathan Underwood (Can) Ride With Rendall0:05:25
19Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) Garneau0:05:52
20Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao0:06:44
21Douglas Van Den Ham (Can) Nine2Fivepro.Com Cycling Team0:06:54
22Erik Box (Can) Nativo/Devinci0:07:19
23Peter Mancini (Can) Esteemtraining.Com0:07:57
24William Goodfellow (Can) Lotto-Bodysol Pole Continental
25Colin Busby (Can) Chain Reaction/ Molson 67
26Stephen Keeping (Can) Stevens Presented By The Cycle
27Jeff Moote (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com
28Matt Zdriluk (Can) Reactivated Racing / Primary/S
29Adam Poll (Can) Waterloo Cycling Club
DNFKevin Noiles (Can) Sportique
DNFDrew Mckenzie (Can) The Condo Group/Shimano/Marin
DNFMarco Li (Can) Garneau-Club Chaussures- Norto
DNFMatt Thomas (Can) Soigneur Race Services Race Te

