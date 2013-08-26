Trending

Wallace wins Canadian marathon national championships

Tae earns women's title

Brief Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cory Wallace (Can)3:57:22
2Kris Sneddon (Can)0:00:02
3Jamie Lamb (Can)0:05:48
4Marc-Andre Daigle (Can)0:11:36
5Peter Glassford (Can)0:12:11
6Julien Gagne (Can)0:19:00
7Patrick Chartrand (Can)0:22:24
8Alexandre Vialle (Can)0:26:12
9Eric Tourville (Can)
10Mathieu Belanger Barrette (Can)0:28:29

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaarin Tae (Can)3:32:11
2Heather Gray (Can)0:07:21
3Laurence Harvey (Can)0:08:14
4Josee Heppell (Can)0:10:17
5Chantal Petit (Can)0:16:06
6Annick Chrétien (Can)0:17:55
7Isabelle Lapointe (Can)0:25:56
8Melanie Bernier (Can)0:31:35
9Kristine Brynjolfson (Can)0:35:31
10Veronique Lavoie (Can)0:37:39

