Ava Holmgren wins elite women's Canadian cyclocross title

At just 17 years old, Ava Holgrem secured the elite women's title at the Canadian Cyclocross National Championships held in Saanich, British Columbia on Saturday.

Holmgren, in her second season as a junior rider, crossed the line in the elite women's race with a solo victory at 1:04 ahead of runner-up Sandra Walter and 1:21 ahead of third-placed Holly Henry.

The championship event hasn't been held during the previous two seasons due to COVID-19 in 2020 and local flooding near the venue in 2021.

Holmgen has risen through the ranks this season securing four other victories, all in the under-19 category, at double-header USCX Cyclocross - Rochester Cyclocross, Trek Cup, and Pan-American Championships, while also finishing on the podium at the UCI World Cup Maasmechelen in Belgium.

