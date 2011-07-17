Trending

Pendrel claims third elite national title in Canmore

Prémont, Batty make up podium

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) took her third consecutive elite women's title at the Canadian National cross country championships on Saturday in Canmore, Alberta.

Held in perfect conditions beneath the Three Sisters mountains in Kananaskis Country, Canada's top professional mountain bike racers made a rare appearance on Canadian soil to battle for the right to race in the maple leaf jersey of national champion for the next 12 months.

Pendrel, coming off a first and second place finish in the World Cup over the past two weeks, was untouchable in the four lap, 28.7 kilometre race. She dropped former champion Marie-Helene Premont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) on the main climb of the first lap, and soloed in two minutes and two seconds in front of Premont. Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) took the bronze medal, four minutes and 29 seconds in arrears.

"I knew that I had good form," explained Pendrel, "but Marie has been getting stronger and stronger in the last few World Cups, so I didn't take anything for granted. We went up the main climb together, but I think I was riding the technical descents a bit better, so I was able to get a gap there, and then extend it."

In earlier morning races, Frederique Trudel (Equipe Quebec) followed up last weekend's World Cup victory with her first national title in the Junior women's race. Marie-Pierre Nadon won the U17 women's race.

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)1:31:51
2Marie-Hélène Prémont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain)0:02:02
3Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek)0:04:29
4Amanda Sin (3 Rox Racing)0:06:17
5Sandra Walter (Xprezo-Borsao)0:07:25
6Catherine Vipond (Norco Factory Team)0:09:01
7Brandi Heisterman (Team Whistler/Rocky Mountain)0:09:48
8Mical Dyck (Pro City Racing)0:10:18
9Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao)0:10:25
10Danelle Kabush (Luna Pro Team)0:11:45
11Margie Smith (Independent)0:16:16
12Kate Aardal (Hardcore Cycling Club)0:16:53
13Brittany Webster (AWCA)0:20:00
14Karen Trueman (Oak Bay Bicycles)0:21:15
15Magi Scallion (Cafe Racers)0:25:43
16Annick Chrétien (CVM Val-David)0:26:44
-2LapsShantel Koenig (Team Alberta)
DNFCindy Montambault (CVM Val-David)
DNFJulie Lafreniere (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)

U23 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikaela Kofman (3 Rox Racing)1:14:30
2Rebecca Beaumont (Équipe du Québec)0:01:26
3Laura Bietola (3 Rox Racing)0:04:48
4Andréanne Pichette (Équipe du Québec)0:05:50
5Kristina Laforge (Équipe du Québec)0:08:12
6Valérie Meunier (Équipe du Québec/Cyclone d'Alma/DeVinci)0:09:09
7Anna Schappert (Team Manitoba)0:12:48
8Cayley Brooks (Team Ontario/Trek Canada)0:16:56
DNFAshley Barson (Team Ontario/CoachChris.Ca)

