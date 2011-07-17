Image 1 of 14 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) wins (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 14 Catharine Pendrel (Luna), took her third consecutive title (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 14 Mikaela Kofman (3 Rox Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 14 Rebecca Beaumont (Équipe du Québec) finished 2nd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 14 Under 23 women's podium: Rebecca Beaumont, Mikaela Kofman, Laura Bietola (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 14 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) took her third consecutive title (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 14 Marie-H (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 14 Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) finished third (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 14 Amanda Sin (3 Rox Racing) was fourth (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 14 Catherine Vipond (Norco Factory Team) was sixth (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 14 Marie-H (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 14 Sandra Walter (Xprezo-Borsao) was fifth (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 14 The women start beneath the Three Sisters mountains in Kananaskis Country, Alberta (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 14 Elite women's podium: Emily Batty, Catharine Pendrel, Marie-Helene Premont (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) took her third consecutive elite women's title at the Canadian National cross country championships on Saturday in Canmore, Alberta.

Held in perfect conditions beneath the Three Sisters mountains in Kananaskis Country, Canada's top professional mountain bike racers made a rare appearance on Canadian soil to battle for the right to race in the maple leaf jersey of national champion for the next 12 months.

Pendrel, coming off a first and second place finish in the World Cup over the past two weeks, was untouchable in the four lap, 28.7 kilometre race. She dropped former champion Marie-Helene Premont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) on the main climb of the first lap, and soloed in two minutes and two seconds in front of Premont. Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) took the bronze medal, four minutes and 29 seconds in arrears.

"I knew that I had good form," explained Pendrel, "but Marie has been getting stronger and stronger in the last few World Cups, so I didn't take anything for granted. We went up the main climb together, but I think I was riding the technical descents a bit better, so I was able to get a gap there, and then extend it."

In earlier morning races, Frederique Trudel (Equipe Quebec) followed up last weekend's World Cup victory with her first national title in the Junior women's race. Marie-Pierre Nadon won the U17 women's race.

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) 1:31:51 2 Marie-Hélène Prémont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) 0:02:02 3 Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) 0:04:29 4 Amanda Sin (3 Rox Racing) 0:06:17 5 Sandra Walter (Xprezo-Borsao) 0:07:25 6 Catherine Vipond (Norco Factory Team) 0:09:01 7 Brandi Heisterman (Team Whistler/Rocky Mountain) 0:09:48 8 Mical Dyck (Pro City Racing) 0:10:18 9 Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao) 0:10:25 10 Danelle Kabush (Luna Pro Team) 0:11:45 11 Margie Smith (Independent) 0:16:16 12 Kate Aardal (Hardcore Cycling Club) 0:16:53 13 Brittany Webster (AWCA) 0:20:00 14 Karen Trueman (Oak Bay Bicycles) 0:21:15 15 Magi Scallion (Cafe Racers) 0:25:43 16 Annick Chrétien (CVM Val-David) 0:26:44 -2Laps Shantel Koenig (Team Alberta) DNF Cindy Montambault (CVM Val-David) DNF Julie Lafreniere (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)