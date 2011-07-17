Pendrel claims third elite national title in Canmore
Prémont, Batty make up podium
Catharine Pendrel (Luna) took her third consecutive elite women's title at the Canadian National cross country championships on Saturday in Canmore, Alberta.
Held in perfect conditions beneath the Three Sisters mountains in Kananaskis Country, Canada's top professional mountain bike racers made a rare appearance on Canadian soil to battle for the right to race in the maple leaf jersey of national champion for the next 12 months.
Pendrel, coming off a first and second place finish in the World Cup over the past two weeks, was untouchable in the four lap, 28.7 kilometre race. She dropped former champion Marie-Helene Premont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) on the main climb of the first lap, and soloed in two minutes and two seconds in front of Premont. Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) took the bronze medal, four minutes and 29 seconds in arrears.
"I knew that I had good form," explained Pendrel, "but Marie has been getting stronger and stronger in the last few World Cups, so I didn't take anything for granted. We went up the main climb together, but I think I was riding the technical descents a bit better, so I was able to get a gap there, and then extend it."
In earlier morning races, Frederique Trudel (Equipe Quebec) followed up last weekend's World Cup victory with her first national title in the Junior women's race. Marie-Pierre Nadon won the U17 women's race.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)
|1:31:51
|2
|Marie-Hélène Prémont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain)
|0:02:02
|3
|Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek)
|0:04:29
|4
|Amanda Sin (3 Rox Racing)
|0:06:17
|5
|Sandra Walter (Xprezo-Borsao)
|0:07:25
|6
|Catherine Vipond (Norco Factory Team)
|0:09:01
|7
|Brandi Heisterman (Team Whistler/Rocky Mountain)
|0:09:48
|8
|Mical Dyck (Pro City Racing)
|0:10:18
|9
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao)
|0:10:25
|10
|Danelle Kabush (Luna Pro Team)
|0:11:45
|11
|Margie Smith (Independent)
|0:16:16
|12
|Kate Aardal (Hardcore Cycling Club)
|0:16:53
|13
|Brittany Webster (AWCA)
|0:20:00
|14
|Karen Trueman (Oak Bay Bicycles)
|0:21:15
|15
|Magi Scallion (Cafe Racers)
|0:25:43
|16
|Annick Chrétien (CVM Val-David)
|0:26:44
|-2Laps
|Shantel Koenig (Team Alberta)
|DNF
|Cindy Montambault (CVM Val-David)
|DNF
|Julie Lafreniere (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikaela Kofman (3 Rox Racing)
|1:14:30
|2
|Rebecca Beaumont (Équipe du Québec)
|0:01:26
|3
|Laura Bietola (3 Rox Racing)
|0:04:48
|4
|Andréanne Pichette (Équipe du Québec)
|0:05:50
|5
|Kristina Laforge (Équipe du Québec)
|0:08:12
|6
|Valérie Meunier (Équipe du Québec/Cyclone d'Alma/DeVinci)
|0:09:09
|7
|Anna Schappert (Team Manitoba)
|0:12:48
|8
|Cayley Brooks (Team Ontario/Trek Canada)
|0:16:56
|DNF
|Ashley Barson (Team Ontario/CoachChris.Ca)
