Derek Zandstra claims men's Canadian XC title

Leandre Bouchard second with Scott-3Rox teammate Geoff Kabush third

Derek Zandstra (Scott 3 Rox / CRCS) wins his 2nd national XCO title

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Raphael Gagne (Cannondale 360fly p/b Sugoi) and Leandre Bouchard (Cyclone D'Alma) lead at start

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Davis Ross (AWI Racing)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Davis Ross (AWI Racing) and Andrew L'Esperence (Norco Factory Team)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Jeremy Martin (Focus Bikes - Iwill Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Derek Zandstra (Scott 3 Rox / CRCS)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Leandre Bouchard (Cyclone D'Alma)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Derek Zandstra (Scott 3 Rox / CRCS)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Raphael Gagne (Cannondale 360fly p/b Sugoi)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Leandre Bouchard (Cyclone D'Alma)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Geoff Kabush congratulates his teamamte Derek Zandstra

(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Derek Zandstra (Scott-3Rox) took an impressive win on Saturday in the Elite men's competition at the Canadian XCO National Championships in Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec. Zandstra beat Rio-bound Leandre Bouchard (Cyclone d'Alma-Devinci), with Scott-3Rox teammate Geoff Kabush taking third.

The 5.9 kilometre circuit challenged both the technical skills and endurance of the riders, in hot and humid conditions. Riders had little chance to recover from the climbs before having to focus on the technical descents, covered in roots and rocks.

The Elite men's race quickly came down to three riders - Zandstra, defending champion Raphael Gagne (Cannondale 360Fly p/b Sugoi) and Bouchard. For Zandstra, it was possibly a chance of payback for losing the Olympic selection to Bouchard.

The three riders opened a gap on a chase group containing Kabush, Jeremy Martin (Focus XC) and Davis Ross (AWI Racing). However, by the halfway mark, Gagne was falling back, since he is still recovering from illness, leaving just Zandstra and Bouchard at the front. Zandstra was riding aggressively at the front on all the climbs, and opened a gap on Bouchard with a lap and a half to go, extending his lead through the final lap to finish 42 seconds in front. Kabush overtook Gagne in the final lap to take the final podium spot.

"I had some good feelings going into the this," stated Zandstra. "I felt I had something to prove, and training has been going really well, and the whole race, right from the go, the pace felt light to me. So on the second lap I took the lead on the big climb and really pushed the pace. It felt really good and I could see I was getting gaps on the climb, although 'Dre [Leandre] was getting back on, on the descents. So I knew as long as I was in front on the climb at the end, I could get it." 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing1:33:22
2Leandre Bouchard (Can) Cyclone D'alma0:00:43
3Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing0:02:16
4Raphael Gagne (Can) Cannondale 360Fly p/b Sugoi0:02:20
5Davis Ross (Can) AWI Racing0:02:27
6Jeremy Martin (Can) Focus Bikes - Iwill Cycling Team0:02:42
7Evan Guthrie (Can) Norco Factory Team0:04:56
8Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team0:05:16
9Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada0:06:23
10Evan McNeely (Can) Norco Factory Team0:08:12
11Andrew Watson (Can) Awi Racing0:08:37
12Kelsey Krushel (Can) Team Progressive p/b 3Rox/Maverix Racing0:09:24
13Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Trek-GPL0:10:01
14Mathieu Belanger-Barrette (Can) Pivot Cycles - On The Edge0:10:24
15Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) Garneau0:11:44
16Brandon Curry (Can) Banks Bikes0:13:53
17Mitchell Bailey (Can) Trek Canada Mountain Bike Team0:14:24
18Jason Wiebe (Can) Country Cycle0:15:09
19Jon Slaughter (Can) Angry Johnny's CCp/b Norco LG0:15:38
20Luca Serli (Can) La Vie Sportive0:18:42
21Jason Cote (Can) Vo2 Cafe Summum0:59:05
22Jasmin Cantin (Can) Club Velo Extreme Saint-Raymond
23Chris Fruetel (Can) Team Progressive p/b 3Rox/Maverix Racing0:59:08
24Samuel Tremblay (Can) Cyclone D'alma0:59:11
25Brendan Mackillop (Can) Team Progressive p/b 3Rox/Maverix Racing1:38:45
DNFAlex Schmidt (Can) Phi Hotel Groupp-K Express Pb Holiday Inn EX

